It's another week of NFL action and thus another week of uncertainty at running back. This is a feature of the position and teams like the Buccaneers, Chargers, Ravens, Lions and Broncos will probably have uncertainty every week. We may even have to throw the Chiefs in there after Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Le'Veon Bell split touches evenly on Sunday. But the more pressing uncertainty is that which affects waivers.

DeeJay Dallas and Wayne Gallman both come in as top-30 running backs in the projections below, but that's because we aren't expecting Chris Carson, Carlos Hyde or Devonta Freeman to return in Week 9. Dallas and Gallman are both rostered in fewer than 65% of leagues, so they also show up in the waiver section below, though they aren't quite prioritized as if they're definitely starting. If I had to have a starter for Week 9, I'd feel more comfortable adding Gus Edwards, because it doesn't sound like Mark Ingram will return this week.

One place we should not have any uncertainty is in Arizona. Kenyan Drake is supposed to be out and that makes Chase Edmonds a top-five back in all formats. This may seem a little aggressive until you remember that Edmonds produced 150 total yards and three touchdowns in his last opportunity like this. This is similar to the Giovani Bernard situation in that Edmonds already had the passing downs role locked down, so adding 15 carries and goal-line work makes him an elite Fantasy back.

Here's everything else you need to prepare for Week 9:

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players might miss Week 9:

Aaron Jones RB GB Green Bay • #33

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. A.J. Dillon is on the Covid IR list, so Jamaal Williams could have a big workload if Jones can't go. Tevin Coleman RB SF San Francisco • #26

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. The 49ers backfield should belong to Jamycal Hasty and Jerick McKinnon in Week 9. Chris Carson RB SEA Seattle • #32

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. DeeJay Dallas is a starter if Carson and Carlos Hyde remain out.

RB Preview Numbers to know

3.4 -- The Colts allow just 3.4 yards per carry, second best in the NFL. J.K. Dobbins leads the NFL at 6.7 yards per carry.

-- The Colts allow just 3.4 yards per carry, second best in the NFL. J.K. Dobbins leads the NFL at 6.7 yards per carry. 100.9 -- James Robinson is averaging more than 100 yards from scrimmage per game.

-- James Robinson is averaging more than 100 yards from scrimmage per game. 5.0 -- Damien Harris leads all running backs with 5 yards before contact per attempt.

-- Damien Harris leads all running backs with 5 yards before contact per attempt. 16 -- Troymaine Pope has 16 touches this season, a career-high at age 26.

12.71 -- The Ravens have surrendered the fewest Fantasy points per game to running backs.

-- The Ravens have surrendered the fewest Fantasy points per game to running backs. 29 -- David Montgomery has 29 targets since Week 4, only Alvin Kamara has more in that stretch.

-- David Montgomery has 29 targets since Week 4, only Alvin Kamara has more in that stretch. 6.0 -- Antonio Gibson has broken one tackle every six attempts, that's tied for the best in the NFL with Mike Davis.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

JaMycal Hasty RB SF San Francisco • #38

Jamaal Williams RB GB Green Bay • #30

Jonathan Taylor RB IND Indianapolis • #28

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 11.2 RB RNK 10th

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 9 Adds Damien Harris RB NE New England • #37

Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND BAL -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 3rd RB RNK 28th ROSTERED 39% It's a bad matchup against the Colts, but so was Pittsburgh. Edwards now has 334 carries over the past three seasons and he's averaging 5.2 yards per carry. I'm not sure how much matchup matters. Like Harris, he's better in non-PPR than PPR.

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND BAL -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 3rd RB RNK 28th ROSTERED 39% It's a bad matchup against the Colts, but so was Pittsburgh. Edwards now has 334 carries over the past three seasons and he's averaging 5.2 yards per carry. I'm not sure how much matchup matters. Like Harris, he's better in non-PPR than PPR. DeeJay Dallas RB SEA Seattle • #31

Wayne Gallman RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -12.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 8th RB RNK 29th ROSTERED 49% Gallman is a poor man's version of Dallas. He's a borderline starter if Freeman remains out, but the involvement of Alfred Morris and Dion Lewis means you can't get as excited about him as you would Dallas.

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -12.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 8th RB RNK 29th ROSTERED 49% Gallman is a poor man's version of Dallas. He's a borderline starter if Freeman remains out, but the involvement of Alfred Morris and Dion Lewis means you can't get as excited about him as you would Dallas.

Stashes Jordan Wilkins RB IND Indianapolis • #20

Cam Akers RB LAR L.A. Rams • #23

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 46% In Week 8 Darrell Henderson suffered an injury and Akers arguably looked as good as he has all year. In Week 9 the Rams have a bye, but it wouldn't be that surprising if they came out of Week 9 with a much larger role for Akers.

Troymaine Pope RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #35

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LAC -1.5 O/U 54 OPP VS RB 26th RB RNK 35th ROSTERED 0% I don't believe Pope is going to become a thing, but there was a stretch in Week 8 where he looked like the Chargers best back. Much like Wilkins, I don't want to start him this week, but I would like to roster him.

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LAC -1.5 O/U 54 OPP VS RB 26th RB RNK 35th ROSTERED 0% I don't believe Pope is going to become a thing, but there was a stretch in Week 8 where he looked like the Chargers best back. Much like Wilkins, I don't want to start him this week, but I would like to roster him.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Chase Edmonds RB ARI Arizona • #29

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA ARI -4.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 20 RB RNK 3rd FANDUEL $6,700 DRAFTKINGS $6,800 The Cardinals bye week means Edmonds isn't priced as low as he could be, but he's still too cheap, especially on FanDuel. He's my free space in cash games, and I'll want to be overweight on him in tournaments.

Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -5.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 12.7 RB RNK 20th FANDUEL $5,900 DRAFTKINGS $5,700 Montgomery's inefficiency means nobody wants to play him, but he has consistently been in the 11-12 point range without any touchdowns. That gives him sneaky upside, as he showed in Week 2 when he scored 21.7 PPR points against the Giants.