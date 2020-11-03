It's another week of NFL action and thus another week of uncertainty at running back. This is a feature of the position and teams like the Buccaneers, Chargers, Ravens, Lions and Broncos will probably have uncertainty every week. We may even have to throw the Chiefs in there after Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Le'Veon Bell split touches evenly on Sunday. But the more pressing uncertainty is that which affects waivers.
DeeJay Dallas and Wayne Gallman both come in as top-30 running backs in the projections below, but that's because we aren't expecting Chris Carson, Carlos Hyde or Devonta Freeman to return in Week 9. Dallas and Gallman are both rostered in fewer than 65% of leagues, so they also show up in the waiver section below, though they aren't quite prioritized as if they're definitely starting. If I had to have a starter for Week 9, I'd feel more comfortable adding Gus Edwards, because it doesn't sound like Mark Ingram will return this week.
One place we should not have any uncertainty is in Arizona. Kenyan Drake is supposed to be out and that makes Chase Edmonds a top-five back in all formats. This may seem a little aggressive until you remember that Edmonds produced 150 total yards and three touchdowns in his last opportunity like this. This is similar to the Giovani Bernard situation in that Edmonds already had the passing downs role locked down, so adding 15 carries and goal-line work makes him an elite Fantasy back.
Who's Out
The following players might miss Week 9:
Aaron Jones RB
GB Green Bay • #33
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
A.J. Dillon is on the Covid IR list, so Jamaal Williams could have a big workload if Jones can't go.
Tevin Coleman RB
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The 49ers backfield should belong to Jamycal Hasty and Jerick McKinnon in Week 9.
Chris Carson RB
SEA Seattle • #32
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
DeeJay Dallas is a starter if Carson and Carlos Hyde remain out.
Numbers to know
- 3.4 -- The Colts allow just 3.4 yards per carry, second best in the NFL. J.K. Dobbins leads the NFL at 6.7 yards per carry.
- 100.9 -- James Robinson is averaging more than 100 yards from scrimmage per game.
- 5.0 -- Damien Harris leads all running backs with 5 yards before contact per attempt.
- 16 -- Troymaine Pope has 16 touches this season, a career-high at age 26.
- 12.71 -- The Ravens have surrendered the fewest Fantasy points per game to running backs.
- 29 -- David Montgomery has 29 targets since Week 4, only Alvin Kamara has more in that stretch.
- 6.0 -- Antonio Gibson has broken one tackle every six attempts, that's tied for the best in the NFL with Mike Davis.
Matchups that matter
Jamycal Hasty RB
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Jamaal Williams RB
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Jonathan Taylor RB
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Waiver Wire Targets
Damien Harris RB
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Harris is available in nearly 40% of leagues and looks like a near must-start option against the Jets. He's averaging nearly 80 rushing yards per game and has done well the two times Cam Newton has targeted him. This profiles as a game where the Patriots could legitimately run the ball 50 times, and 20 of those attempts should go to Harris.
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
It's a bad matchup against the Colts, but so was Pittsburgh. Edwards now has 334 carries over the past three seasons and he's averaging 5.2 yards per carry. I'm not sure how much matchup matters. Like Harris, he's better in non-PPR than PPR.
DeeJay Dallas RB
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
If you promised me Carson and Hyde were out Week 9, Dallas would be my first choice in full PPR. He wasn't efficient against San Francisco, but the Bills present a much easier matchup. Much like we talked about with Edmonds, Dallas looks to have a monopoly on the most valuable touches, and his Seahawks are one of a handful of teams with an implied total over 28 in Week 9. Just beware that he could be relegated to the bench if Carson and Hyde get healthy.
Wayne Gallman RB
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Gallman is a poor man's version of Dallas. He's a borderline starter if Freeman remains out, but the involvement of Alfred Morris and Dion Lewis means you can't get as excited about him as you would Dallas.
Jordan Wilkins RB
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Wilkins looked like the best runner for the Colts in Week 8, and that wasn't the first time. I don't believe it's actually true and you can't start him against the Ravens, but I'd like to have him on my roster just in case.
Cam Akers RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #23
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
In Week 8 Darrell Henderson suffered an injury and Akers arguably looked as good as he has all year. In Week 9 the Rams have a bye, but it wouldn't be that surprising if they came out of Week 9 with a much larger role for Akers.
Troymaine Pope RB
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I don't believe Pope is going to become a thing, but there was a stretch in Week 8 where he looked like the Chargers best back. Much like Wilkins, I don't want to start him this week, but I would like to roster him.
DFS Plays
Chase Edmonds RB
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Cardinals bye week means Edmonds isn't priced as low as he could be, but he's still too cheap, especially on FanDuel. He's my free space in cash games, and I'll want to be overweight on him in tournaments.
David Montgomery RB
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Montgomery's inefficiency means nobody wants to play him, but he has consistently been in the 11-12 point range without any touchdowns. That gives him sneaky upside, as he showed in Week 2 when he scored 21.7 PPR points against the Giants.