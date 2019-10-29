Fantasy Football Week 9 Running Back Preview: Waiver wire adds, projections, matchups that matter and more

The NFL trade deadline has always been the worst of the major sports, but it's getting better. We've seen more Fantasy-relevant players moved in the week leading up to the deadline than I can remember, and it has given us a pair of unlikely running back starters for Week 9.

Kenyan Drake was dealt to the Cardinals and may be their workhorse Thursday night against the 49ers due to injuries to David Johnson and Chase Edmonds. While his matchup is absolutely atrocious, volume alone should make him a Fantasy starter in Week 9. That's partially because we're without Johnson, Todd Gurley, Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman and Joe Mixon. It's also because volume is king, even against the 49ers.

Nick Chubb, Christian McCaffrey and Adrian Peterson are the only running backs with 14 rush attempts against the 49ers. They all ran for at least 80 yards. I project Drake for 16 touches against the 49ers if Edmonds and Johnson are both out. That should be enough this week.

Mark Walton was the big winner in the Drake deal. And despite a fumble, I was encouraged by what I saw Monday night. He received 11 carries to just three for Kalen Ballage and also saw six targets in the passing game. I expect at least that much work in a Week 9 game against the Jets that looks winnable. I prefer Walton to Drake and a host of other running backs this week, and he's the clear top waiver wire add. But he's not the only back I'm targeting.

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 9 at this time. Here's what it means:

Chase Edmonds RB ARI Arizona • #29

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Edmonds may lose his backup role to Drake once David Johnson comes back. I'd like to hold him but understand if you can't. Matt Breida RB SF San Francisco • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Tevin Coleman should be a beast on Thursday night and Raheem Mostert is a sneaky flex.

RB Preview Numbers to know

37.9% - Broken Tackle rate for Darrell Henderson, tops among players with at least 25 attempts. I'm trying to hold him as a stash.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Alexander Mattison RB MIN Minnesota • #25

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -2.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 4.5 RB RNK 46th YTD Stats RUYDS 331 REC 3 REYDS 11 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.5 Mark Ingram RB BAL Baltimore • #21

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 10.9 RB RNK NR YTD Stats RUYDS 470 REC 12 REYDS 96 TD 7 FPTS/G 15.1 LeSean McCoy RB KC Kansas City • #25

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN KC -2.5 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 9 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 362 REC 19 REYDS 129 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.8

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 6 Adds Mark Walton RB MIA Miami • #22

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 36% I know it's not exciting to roster the Dolphins lead running back, but I do expect Walton to be better than Drake or Ballage have been. In most weeks Walton will be a flex, but the next two weeks of byes are brutal enough to push Walton into the top 20. Jaylen Samuels RB PIT Pittsburgh • #38

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 34% James Conner and Benny Snell both got dinged up on Monday Night Football, and Samuels is expected to return in Week 9. If Conner and Snell are both out, I'd view Samuels as a top-20 running back in a pretty good matchup against the Colts. Raheem Mostert RB SF San Francisco • #31

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Ownership 15% Mostert should be the second back in San Francisco if Breida is unable to go on a short week. I'd expect somewhere between 10 to 12 touches against a good matchup. That makes him a low-end flex option this week. Alexander Mattison RB MIN Minnesota • #25

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 55% Mattison has spent most of this season in the stash section, but he has double-digit carries in two of his past three games and at least 50 yards in four of his past six. Jamaal Williams, Royce Freeman and Duke Johnson have all scored on this Chiefs defense in secondary roles, and Mattison could get as much work as any of those guys.

Stashes Derrius Guice RB WAS Washington • #29

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 33% Guice is the top stash priority. He's supposed to be back for Week 11 and that's right when the run schedule gets easier for Washington. Tony Pollard RB DAL Dallas • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 35% Much like Mattison, Pollard is just one injury away from a featured role in a very good situation. I prefer Mattison because of Cook's injury history, but both Pollard and Mattison need to be rostered virtually everywhere. Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 7% Edwards is looking at 15-20 touches per game with goal-line opportunities if Ingram goes down.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top Plays Christian McCaffrey RB CAR Carolina • #22

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 9 Prices FanDuel $9,700 DraftKings $10,000 The pricing is really tight on FanDuel this week but I can't leave McCaffrey out of my cash game lineups. He has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in every game but one this season and has gone over 30 three times. Hopefully the trade deadline gives us a couple of cheap plays to pair with him.

Contrarian Plays Mark Walton RB MIA Miami • #22

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 9 Prices FanDuel $5,700 DraftKings $4,500 I'm glad Walton struggled a little bit against the Steelers. The fumble helps too. I wouldn't want to play a Dolphins running back as chalk, but I'll have plenty of exposure in tournaments with a low price and low ownership.

RB Preview Heath's Projections