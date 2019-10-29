Fantasy Football Week 9 Running Back Preview: Waiver wire adds, projections, matchups that matter and more
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 9 including how deadline deals affect his projections.
The NFL trade deadline has always been the worst of the major sports, but it's getting better. We've seen more Fantasy-relevant players moved in the week leading up to the deadline than I can remember, and it has given us a pair of unlikely running back starters for Week 9.
Kenyan Drake was dealt to the Cardinals and may be their workhorse Thursday night against the 49ers due to injuries to David Johnson and Chase Edmonds. While his matchup is absolutely atrocious, volume alone should make him a Fantasy starter in Week 9. That's partially because we're without Johnson, Todd Gurley, Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman and Joe Mixon. It's also because volume is king, even against the 49ers.
Nick Chubb, Christian McCaffrey and Adrian Peterson are the only running backs with 14 rush attempts against the 49ers. They all ran for at least 80 yards. I project Drake for 16 touches against the 49ers if Edmonds and Johnson are both out. That should be enough this week.
Mark Walton was the big winner in the Drake deal. And despite a fumble, I was encouraged by what I saw Monday night. He received 11 carries to just three for Kalen Ballage and also saw six targets in the passing game. I expect at least that much work in a Week 9 game against the Jets that looks winnable. I prefer Walton to Drake and a host of other running backs this week, and he's the clear top waiver wire add. But he's not the only back I'm targeting.
Week 9 RB Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 9 at this time. Here's what it means:
ARI Arizona • #29
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Edmonds may lose his backup role to Drake once David Johnson comes back. I'd like to hold him but understand if you can't.
Matt Breida RB
SF San Francisco • #22
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Tevin Coleman should be a beast on Thursday night and Raheem Mostert is a sneaky flex.
Numbers to know
- 37.9% - Broken Tackle rate for Darrell Henderson, tops among players with at least 25 attempts. I'm trying to hold him as a stash.
- 146 - Air yards for Miles Sanders, the most among running backs.
- 13.9% - Target share for Austin Ekeler since Melvin Gordon and Hunter Henry came back. That's not enough when you're only getting 3-5 carries per game.
- 1 - Touchdown for Leonard Fournette despite the fact he's on pace for more than 2,000 total yards.
- 5 - Catches in three games for Le'Veon Bell since Sam Darnold returned. He had more than that in two of three games without Darnold.
- 21 - Touches for James White in three full games with Rex Burkhead this year.
Matchups that matter
Mark Ingram RB
BAL Baltimore • #21
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
LeSean McCoy RB
KC Kansas City • #25
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
Waiver Wire Targets
I know it's not exciting to roster the Dolphins lead running back, but I do expect Walton to be better than Drake or Ballage have been. In most weeks Walton will be a flex, but the next two weeks of byes are brutal enough to push Walton into the top 20.
PIT Pittsburgh • #38
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
James Conner and Benny Snell both got dinged up on Monday Night Football, and Samuels is expected to return in Week 9. If Conner and Snell are both out, I'd view Samuels as a top-20 running back in a pretty good matchup against the Colts.
SF San Francisco • #31
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Mostert should be the second back in San Francisco if Breida is unable to go on a short week. I'd expect somewhere between 10 to 12 touches against a good matchup. That makes him a low-end flex option this week.
Mattison has spent most of this season in the stash section, but he has double-digit carries in two of his past three games and at least 50 yards in four of his past six. Jamaal Williams, Royce Freeman and Duke Johnson have all scored on this Chiefs defense in secondary roles, and Mattison could get as much work as any of those guys.
WAS Washington • #29
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Guice is the top stash priority. He's supposed to be back for Week 11 and that's right when the run schedule gets easier for Washington.
Tony Pollard RB
DAL Dallas • #20
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Much like Mattison, Pollard is just one injury away from a featured role in a very good situation. I prefer Mattison because of Cook's injury history, but both Pollard and Mattison need to be rostered virtually everywhere.
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Edwards is looking at 15-20 touches per game with goal-line opportunities if Ingram goes down.
DFS Plays
CAR Carolina • #22
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The pricing is really tight on FanDuel this week but I can't leave McCaffrey out of my cash game lineups. He has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in every game but one this season and has gone over 30 three times. Hopefully the trade deadline gives us a couple of cheap plays to pair with him.
I'm glad Walton struggled a little bit against the Steelers. The fumble helps too. I wouldn't want to play a Dolphins running back as chalk, but I'll have plenty of exposure in tournaments with a low price and low ownership.
Heath's Projections
Non-PPR Rank
PPR Rank
RB
FPTs
PPR FPTs
1
1
Christian McCaffrey
24.07
29.89
2
2
Dalvin Cook
21.07
24.78
3
3
Ezekiel Elliott
20.75
24.00
5
4
Leonard Fournette
18.05
23.24
7
5
Saquon Barkley
17.70
22.55
8
6
Aaron Jones
17.42
22.22
6
7
Nick Chubb
17.87
20.35
4
8
Tevin Coleman
18.20
20.15
9
9
Josh Jacobs
17.04
18.96
10
10
Chris Carson
14.99
17.80
11
11
James Conner
13.57
16.41
13
12
Phillip Lindsay
12.94
16.32
14
13
Le'Veon Bell
12.90
16.00
22
14
Mark Walton
10.51
14.72
15
15
Marlon Mack
12.26
14.40
24
16
Austin Ekeler
9.96
14.37
12
17
Derrick Henry
13.34
14.18
25
18
Jamaal Williams
9.89
13.74
18
19
Melvin Gordon
11.32
13.69
20
20
Kenyan Drake
10.94
13.50
16
21
Mark Ingram
11.46
13.42
23
22
Royce Freeman
10
13.17
21
23
David Montgomery
10.90
13.06
37
24
James White
7.06
12.49
19
25
Jordan Howard
11.03
11.96
17
26
Sony Michel
11.35
11.87
26
27
Lesean McCoy
9.40
11.84
32
28
Devin Singletary
8.10
10.33
33
29
Duke Johnson
7.74
10.30
34
30
Miles Sanders
7.60
10.27
30
31
Adrian Peterson
8.83
10.22
27
32
Carlos Hyde
9.40
10.00
31
33
Ronald Jones
8.45
9.92
28
34
Frank Gore
9
9.89
41
35
Tarik Cohen
5.29
9.82
29
36
Raheem Mostert
8.87
9.78
