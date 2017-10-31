Fantasy Football Week 9 Running Back Rankings: Is Aaron Jones a must-start player now?

Aaron Jones has been fantastic for the Packers. Can he keep it up?

More Week 9: Waiver WireTrade ValuesStreaming Options — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em — Cheat Sheet

Here are the rankings from our trio of experts at the start of Week 9. These rankings will be updated to reflect the latest news and injuries from around the league as of publication, but they will be updated throughout the week. Check out our breakdown of the rankings for the week as well. 

PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST

Editor's note: All Rankings updated as of 2 p.m. EST Tuesday. 

Week 9 RB Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1 LeSean McCoy BUF (at NYJ) Leonard Fournette JAC (vs CIN) Kareem Hunt KC (at DAL)
2 Kareem Hunt KC (at DAL) LeSean McCoy BUF (at NYJ) LeSean McCoy BUF (at NYJ)
3 Todd Gurley LAR (at NYG) Todd Gurley LAR (at NYG) Todd Gurley LAR (at NYG)
4 Leonard Fournette JAC (vs CIN) Mark Ingram NO (vs TB) Leonard Fournette JAC (vs CIN)
5 Mark Ingram NO (vs TB) Lamar Miller HOU (vs IND) Mark Ingram NO (vs TB)
6 Aaron Jones GB (vs DET) Kareem Hunt KC (at DAL) Lamar Miller HOU (vs IND)
7 Adrian Peterson ARI (at SF) Adrian Peterson ARI (at SF) Devonta Freeman ATL (at CAR)
8 Lamar Miller HOU (vs IND) Devonta Freeman ATL (at CAR) Doug Martin TB (at NO)
9 DeMarco Murray TEN (vs BAL) Aaron Jones GB (vs DET) Alvin Kamara NO (vs TB)
10 Devonta Freeman ATL (at CAR) Alvin Kamara NO (vs TB) Adrian Peterson ARI (at SF)
11 Alvin Kamara NO (vs TB) Carlos Hyde SF (vs ARI) Carlos Hyde SF (vs ARI)
12 Doug Martin TB (at NO) Alex Collins BAL (at TEN) DeMarco Murray TEN (vs BAL)
13 Alex Collins BAL (at TEN) Chris Thompson WAS (at SEA) Chris Thompson WAS (at SEA)
14 Chris Thompson WAS (at SEA) Jay Ajayi MIA (vs OAK) Aaron Jones GB (vs DET)
15 Christian McCaffrey CAR (vs ATL) Doug Martin TB (at NO) Alex Collins BAL (at TEN)
16 Orleans Darkwa NYG (vs LAR) Christian McCaffrey CAR (vs ATL) Orleans Darkwa NYG (vs LAR)
17 Marshawn Lynch OAK (at MIA) Matt Forte NYJ (vs BUF) Joe Mixon CIN (at JAC)
18 Carlos Hyde SF (vs ARI) Joe Mixon CIN (at JAC) Christian McCaffrey CAR (vs ATL)
19 C.J. Anderson DEN (at PHI) Marlon Mack IND (at HOU) C.J. Anderson DEN (at PHI)
20 Alfred Morris DAL (vs KC) Tevin Coleman ATL (at CAR) Ameer Abdullah DET (at GB)
21 Tevin Coleman ATL (at CAR) Alfred Morris DAL (vs KC) Bilal Powell NYJ (vs BUF)
22 Ameer Abdullah DET (at GB) DeMarco Murray TEN (vs BAL) Matt Forte NYJ (vs BUF)
23 Javorius Allen BAL (at TEN) Kenyan Drake MIA (vs OAK) Frank Gore IND (at HOU)
24 Joe Mixon CIN (at JAC) Orleans Darkwa NYG (vs LAR) Derrick Henry TEN (vs BAL)
25 Jay Ajayi MIA (vs OAK) Darren McFadden DAL (vs KC) Tevin Coleman ATL (at CAR)
26 Bilal Powell NYJ (vs BUF) C.J. Anderson DEN (at PHI) Javorius Allen BAL (at TEN)
27 Kenyan Drake MIA (vs OAK) Marshawn Lynch OAK (at MIA) Marshawn Lynch OAK (at MIA)
28 Jonathan Stewart CAR (vs ATL) Bilal Powell NYJ (vs BUF) Alfred Morris DAL (vs KC)
29 Matt Forte NYJ (vs BUF) Derrick Henry TEN (vs BAL) Darren McFadden DAL (vs KC)
30 Derrick Henry TEN (vs BAL) Frank Gore IND (at HOU) Marlon Mack IND (at HOU)
31 Marlon Mack IND (at HOU) LeGarrette Blount PHI (vs DEN) Kenyan Drake MIA (vs OAK)
32 Frank Gore IND (at HOU) Ameer Abdullah DET (at GB) Damien Williams MIA (vs OAK)
33 Jamaal Charles DEN (at PHI) Damien Williams MIA (vs OAK) Jay Ajayi MIA (vs OAK)
34 Darren McFadden DAL (vs KC) Jamaal Charles DEN (at PHI) Jonathan Stewart CAR (vs ATL)
35 Rob Kelley WAS (at SEA) Ty Montgomery GB (vs DET) Devontae Booker DEN (at PHI)
36 Theo Riddick DET (at GB) Rob Kelley WAS (at SEA) Jamaal Charles DEN (at PHI)
37 LeGarrette Blount PHI (vs DEN) Corey Clement PHI (vs DEN) Wayne Gallman NYG (vs LAR)
38 Damien Williams MIA (vs OAK) Jalen Richard OAK (at MIA) Rob Kelley WAS (at SEA)
39 Matt Breida SF (vs ARI) Matt Breida SF (vs ARI) Jalen Richard OAK (at MIA)
40 Ty Montgomery GB (vs DET) Giovani Bernard CIN (at JAC) DeAndre Washington OAK (at MIA)
41 Wayne Gallman NYG (vs LAR) Jonathan Stewart CAR (vs ATL) D'Onta Foreman HOU (vs IND)
42 Devontae Booker DEN (at PHI) Theo Riddick DET (at GB) Thomas Rawls SEA (vs WAS)
43 Thomas Rawls SEA (vs WAS) T.J. Yeldon JAC (vs CIN) Theo Riddick DET (at GB)
44 Eddie Lacy SEA (vs WAS) Devontae Booker DEN (at PHI) Ty Montgomery GB (vs DET)
45 DeAndre Washington OAK (at MIA) DeAndre Washington OAK (at MIA) Corey Clement PHI (vs DEN)
46 Jalen Richard OAK (at MIA) Javorius Allen BAL (at TEN) Wendell Smallwood PHI (vs DEN)
47 Chris Ivory JAC (vs CIN) Shane Vereen NYG (vs LAR) LeGarrette Blount PHI (vs DEN)
48 Alfred Blue HOU (vs IND) Cameron Artis-Payne CAR (vs ATL) Chris Ivory JAC (vs CIN)
Fantasy Writer

Though he can be found covering three different sports depending on the time of year, there is one unifying theme in how Chris Towers approaches sports; "Where's the evidence?" It doesn't matter how outlandish... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories