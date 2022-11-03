austin-ekeler-getty.jpg

As we hit the rough halfway mark of the NFL season, I figured this was a good time to stop and take stock of the running back landscape for Fantasy Football. Week 9 is an especially tough one for running backs with Nick Chubb, Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, Najee Harris, Kareem Hunt, Melvin Gordon and Latavius Murray all on a bye, which makes it even more necessary than normal to identify who, exactly, we can trust at the position. 

Depending on how you define it and limit it, you could say as many as half of the team's have a different lead back than they did back in Week 1, and while that level of turnover isn't at all unprecedented for the position, it's noteworthy, and highlights the level of uncertainty. So, before we get to my Week 9 rankings, here's a quick rundown of the tiers of running backs for Fantasy, starting with the guys I definitely trust to start every week no matter what and working our way down from there:

*on a bye in Week 9

The order within the tiers doesn't matter as much as the tiers themselves, so this gives me 18 players I'd say are firmly within the circle of trust – fewer in any given week due to bye weeks or nagging injuries, like the one Jonathan Taylor is dealing with right now with his ankle. That's not very many, and you could argue Conner or Elliott or some of the other guys belong there if healthy – maybe you'd even make the case for D'Onta Foreman, though I think that's an iffy case if Chuba Hubbard is healthy.

And this list could look way different next week. The fungibility of the RB position is one of the few constants in Fantasy Football – we don't know what the RB position will look like, but we know it won't look like how we expect it to for long. 

But that's how it looks to me. Right now, at least. And here are my rankings for Week 9: 

  1. Austin Ekeler @ATL
  2. Alvin Kamara vs. BAL
  3. Josh Jacobs @JAX
  4. Derrick Henry @KC
  5. Joe Mixon vs. CAR
  6. Rhamondre Stevenson vs. IND
  7. Travis Etienne vs. LV
  8. Leonard Fournette vs. LAR
  9. Aaron Jones @DET
  10. Dalvin Cook @WAS
  11. Kenneth Walker @ARI
  12. Miles Sanders @HOU
  13. Dameon Pierce vs. PHI
  14. D'Andre Swift vs. GB
  15. Jonathan Taylor @NE
  16. Raheem Mostert @CHI
  17. Antonio Gibson vs. MIN
  18. D'Onta Foreman @CIN
  19. James Conner vs. SEA
  20. Michael Carter vs. BUF
  21. Devin Singletary @NYJ
  22. David Montgomery vs. MIA
  23. A.J. Dillon @DET
  24. Khalil Herbert vs. MIA
  25. Jamaal Williams vs. GB
  26. Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. TEN
  27. Brian Robinson Jr. vs. MIN
  28. James Robinson vs. BUF
  29. Damien Harris vs. IND
  30. Rex Burkhead vs. PHI
  31. Nyheim Hines @NYJ
  32. Tyler Allgeier vs. LAC
  33. Caleb Huntley vs. LAC
  34. Deon Jackson @NE
  35. Kenyan Drake @NO
  36. Darrell Henderson @TB
  37. Chuba Hubbard @CIN
  38. Rachaad White vs. LAR
  39. Sony Michel @ATL
  40. Dontrell Hilliard @KC
  41. Eno Benjamin vs. SEA
  42. J.D. McKissic vs. MIN
  43. Alexander Mattison @WAS
  44. Isiah Pacheco vs. TEN
  45. Jeff Wilson @CHI
  46. Jamycal Hasty vs. LV
  47. Kenneth Gainwell @HOU
  48. Dwayne Washington vs. BAL
  49. Gus Edwards @NO
  50. Samaje Perine vs. CAR