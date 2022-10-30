As we hit the rough halfway mark of the NFL season, I figured this was a good time to stop and take stock of the running back landscape for Fantasy Football. Week 9 is an especially tough one for running backs with Nick Chubb, Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, Najee Harris, Kareem Hunt, Melvin Gordon and Latavius Murray all on a bye, which makes it even more necessary than normal to identify who, exactly, we can trust at the position.

Depending on how you define it and limit it, you could say as many as half of the team's have a different lead back than they did back in Week 1, and while that level of turnover isn't at all unprecedented for the position, it's noteworthy, and highlights the level of uncertainty. So, before we get to my Week 9 rankings, here's a quick rundown of the tiers of running backs for Fantasy, starting with the guys I definitely trust to start every week no matter what and working our way down from there:

*on a bye in Week 9

The order within the tiers doesn't matter as much as the tiers themselves, so this gives me 19 players I'd say are firmly within the circle of trust – fewer in any given week due to bye weeks or nagging injuries. That's not very many, and you could argue Conner or Elliott or some of the other guys belong there if healthy – maybe you'd even make the case for D'Onta Foreman, though I think that's an iffy case if Chuba Hubbard is healthy.

And this list could look way different next week. The fungibility of the RB position is one of the few constants in Fantasy Football – we don't know what the RB position will look like, but we know it won't look like how we expect it to for long.

But that's how it looks to me. Right now, at least. And here are my rankings for Week 9: