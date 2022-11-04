The Chiefs' receiving corps should look different this week with the addition of Kadarius Toney. While we don't know exactly what role he will play or how much he'll be involved in the offense, I'm still expecting a quality performance for Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman. I like both as sleepers in Week 9 against the Titans.

JuJu Smith-Schuster should be the No. 1 receiver for the Chiefs. But Valdes-Scantling and Hardman are each playing well coming off Kansas City's bye in Week 8. Prior to the bye, Valdes-Scantling had two games with at least 14 PPR points in his past three outings. In Week 7, he had three catches for 111 yards on four targets.

Hardman has scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row, and he had a dominant outing in Week 7 at San Francisco with four catches for 32 yards and a touchdown, along with two carries for 28 yards and two touchdowns. He hasn't had more than four catches in any game this season, but the Chiefs are finding a way to manufacture touches for him, especially near the end zone.

The reason to like Valdes-Scantling and Hardman this week is the matchup with the Titans. Tennessee is No. 6 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and nine receivers have scored at least 12 PPR points against the Titans this year, with nine touchdowns.

We'll what Toney does to potentially impact Smith-Schuster, Valdes-Scantling and Hardman. But I'm not worried about that for this week. Smith-Schuster is a must-start Fantasy option in all leagues, and Valdes-Scantling and Hardman, in that order, are No. 3 receivers with upside.

Every Friday, you can find this column on sleepers and DFS plays on DraftKings and FanDuel. I'm also going to include our Friday show notes from Fantasy Football Today on CBS Sports HQ, which gives a game-by-game breakdown of starts, sits, favorite props and favorite DFS plays. It should help you with some lineup decisions each week.

Week 9 Preview Sleepers

Sleeper QBs Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LV -2 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 30th QB RNK 14th ROSTERED 80% YTD Stats PAYDS 1840 RUYDS 99 TD 13 INT 6 FPTS/G 17.9 Lawrence only has three games this season with more than 20 Fantasy points, and two of them came against the Colts. He has combined for just 26 Fantasy points in his past two games against the Giants and Broncos, and he has two passing touchdowns and four interceptions in his past four games overall. But I expect a rebound performance this week against the Raiders, who have allowed every quarterback this season to score at least 21 Fantasy points and give up an average of 26.3 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks for the season. This should be one of Lawrence's best games this year. Taylor Heinicke QB WAS Washington • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 17th QB RNK 15th ROSTERED 36% YTD Stats PAYDS 480 RUYDS 33 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 21.2 This could be Heinicke's last chance at a quality outing before Carson Wentz (thumb) is back. Wentz can return in Week 11, but the Commanders play the Eagles in Week 10, which is a brutal matchup. Heinicke should fare better against the Vikings this week, and Minnesota has allowed 55 Fantasy points over the past two games against the Dolphins and Cardinals. For the season, the Vikings allow 20.1 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and Heinicke is averaging 20.5 Fantasy points per game in his past two outings against Green Bay and Indianapolis. Marcus Mariota QB ATL Atlanta • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 12th QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 67% YTD Stats PAYDS 1432 RUYDS 280 TD 13 INT 6 FPTS/G 18.6 Let's hope Mariota is forced to throw this week. In two games with at least 25 pass attempts since Week 5, Mariota is averaging 23.5 Fantasy points per game. He's also doing a nice job with his legs in the past four games with at least 31 rushing yards in four games in a row, including one touchdown. Mariota should give you a safe floor since he has scored at least 19 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, including two games with 28 points over that span. It's not an easy matchup this week against the Chargers, who allow an average of just 18.1 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, but Mariota should provide a safe floor to trust him as a low-end starter in all leagues.

Sleeper RBs A.J. Dillon RB GB Green Bay • #28

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET GB -3.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 25th RB RNK 26th ROSTERED 89% YTD Stats RUYDS 355 REC 14 REYDS 89 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.1 If there was ever a week to buy back into Dillon as a low-end starter or flex, it's this one against the Lions. Detroit is No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and eight running backs have scored at least 12 PPR points against this defense. Aaron Jones should be a star in Week 9, but I expect Dillon to get double digits in carries for the seventh time in nine games in this matchup. Of the eight running backs with at least 10 carries against the Lions, only Raheem Mostert in Week 8 failed to score or gain at least 100 total yards. This will be Dillon's best game since Week 1. Deon Jackson RB IND Indianapolis • #35

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -6 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 4th RB RNK 33rd ROSTERED 81% YTD Stats RUYDS 100 REC 14 REYDS 108 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.2 Jackson gets the chance to start this week with Jonathan Taylor (ankle) out, and Colts coach Frank Reich said Friday that this is a week for Jackson to be the guy. I would use Jackson as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues against the Patriots. Remember, Nyheim Hines is no longer in Indianapolis, so Jackson should get the majority of the snaps. We'll see how much Zack Moss plays, if at all, but Jackson should be looking at 15-plus touches. And hopefully he gets involved in the passing game from Sam Ehlinger. For the season, Jackson has 14 targets for 14 catches and 108 yards, so let's hope Ehlinger throws him the ball. Khalil Herbert RB CHI Chicago • #24

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -4.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 26th RB RNK 24th ROSTERED 93% YTD Stats RUYDS 563 REC 6 REYDS 62 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.3 David Montgomery is still slightly ahead of Herbert when it comes to the Fantasy value of the Chicago backfield, but Herbert is making a strong case to be the No. 1 option for the Bears. In his past two games against the Patriots and Cowboys, Herbert has 28 carries for 161 yards and a touchdown, along with one catch for 25 yards and a touchdown on two targets. He scored 15 PPR points in each outing, and hopefully he stays hot this week against the Dolphins. Herbert should be considered a flex option in all leagues. Kenyan Drake RB BAL Baltimore • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO BAL -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK 20th ROSTERED 74% YTD Stats RUYDS 251 REC 7 REYDS 29 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.8 You'll have to monitor the injury report all week to see if Gus Edwards (hamstring) is out. If that happens then Drake would start for the Ravens, and he would be at least a flex option in that scenario. He's been productive of late, scoring 18 PPR points in Week 6 at the Giants and 16 PPR points in Week 8 at Tampa Bay in the game Edwards got hurt. In those two games, Drake averaged at least 8.8 yards per carry, and he had four catches on four targets against the Buccaneers. The Saints' run defense is tough, but five running backs have scored at least 13 PPR points against New Orleans. If Edwards can't play Monday night then use Drake as a potential starter in all leagues.

Sleeper WRs Josh Palmer WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #5

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL LAC -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK 22nd ROSTERED 68% YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 40 REYDS 240 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.4 Palmer was removed from the concussion protocol Wednesday, and Keenan Allen (hamstring) missed practice. Coach Brandon Staley said Allen's injury hasn't "responded the way that we hoped," and Allen could be out in Week 9 against the Falcons, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers. With Mike Williams (ankle) also out, Palmer could be the No. 1 target for Justin Herbert in this dream matchup. Palmer has three games this season with at least eight targets, and he scored at least 13 PPR points in each outing. DeAndre Carter is also in play as a sleeper in deeper leagues. Rondale Moore WR ARI Arizona • #4

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA ARI -2 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 3rd WR RNK 28th ROSTERED 73% YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 33 REYDS 251 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.3 Moore should again be a popular target for Kyler Murray, and I like Moore as a high-end No. 3 PPR receiver in Week 9. He just had his best game of the season in Week 8 at Minnesota with seven catches for 92 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, and that game proved he can co-exist with DeAndre Hopkins. Moore already faced Seattle in Week 6 and had six catches for 49 yards on 10 targets. I'm hoping for a similar amount of targets with better production this week at home. Garrett Wilson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -11.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 6th WR RNK 29th ROSTERED 78% YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 59 REYDS 429 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.1 In the first game without Breece Hall (ACL), the Jets were forced to throw in Week 8 against New England, and Wilson had his most targets (seven) since Zach Wilson replaced Joe Flacco in Week 4. Garrett Wilson finished with six catches for 115 yards, and Corey Davis (knee) was also out. Davis is out again in Week 9 against Buffalo, which should help Wilson. And if the run game stalls as expected then the targets should be up for Wilson as well. The Bills have allowed at least one receiver to score at least 14 PPR points in each of their past three games. Darnell Mooney WR CHI Chicago • #11

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -4.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 25th WR RNK 33rd ROSTERED 64% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 44 REYDS 364 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.7 Even with the addition of Chase Claypool via trade from Pittsburgh, I still like Mooney as a sleeper this week. He's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. While he's still searching for his first touchdown this year, he does have at least 12 PPR points in three of his past five games. The Dolphins have allowed four receivers to score at least 13 PPR points in their past three games, and Mooney should hopefully see some easier coverage with Claypool to help. As for Claypool, I'd consider him a low-end No. 3 receiver in all leagues. He can certainly make plays on this secondary, but we'll see how much he plays after getting traded to Chicago on Tuesday. Devin Duvernay WR BAL Baltimore • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO BAL -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 29th WR RNK 32nd ROSTERED 80% YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 32 REYDS 313 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.6 I'm willing to gamble on Duvernay this week as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. With Rashod Bateman (foot) out and Mark Andrews (shoulder) banged up, we could see more targets headed for Duvernay on a fast surface. Demarcus Robinson could also be a factor, and he just had six catches for 64 yards on eight targets in the game Bateman was injured in Week 8 at Tampa Bay. But Duvernay has the most upside of the group. He scored 16 PPR points against the Buccaneers, and Duvernay now has three games this season with at least 12 PPR points. The Saints have also allowed nine receivers to score at least 13 PPR points this year.

Sleeper TEs Tyler Conklin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -11.5 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 5th TE RNK 11th ROSTERED 36% YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 48 REYDS 309 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.1 Conklin should benefit in a big way if the Jets continue to throw a lot this week, especially with Buffalo safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) being out. Conklin just had his best game of the season in Week 8 against New England with six catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets, and it coincided with two injuries for the Jets. Breece Hall (ACL) and Corey Davis (knee) didn't play against the Patriots, and Hall's injury could help Conklin moving forward. If the Jets are forced to throw more -- Zach Wilson attempted a season-high 41 passes in Week 8 -- then Conklin's production should increase. The matchup is tough against the Bills, who have yet to allow a tight end to score, but Poyer's absence should be huge for Conklin's outlook this week. Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI MIA -4.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 9th TE RNK 10th ROSTERED 84% YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 30 REYDS 235 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.6 The Bears are down Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn, and this defense should be vulnerable against the Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa. Dallas just had its tight ends (Dalton Schultz, Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot) combine for nine catches, 90 yards and a touchdown against Chicago, and Gesicki has now scored at least 12 PPR points in two of his past three games. He also has 18 targets over that span, and there appears to be enough volume in Miami for him to produce quality stats alongside Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Week 9 Preview DFS GAME PREVIEWS & LINEUPS

These are game previews from our Fantasy Football Today show on CBS Sports HQ on Friday from me, Adam Aizer and Dave Richard. The player props are from Caesars Sportsbook.

Las Vegas at Jacksonville (Adam Aizer)

Miami at Chicago (Jamey Eisenberg)



Injury of note: None

Start or Sit: Start Justin Fields

DFS play: Darnell Mooney (DraftKings $4,700/FanDuel $6,100)

Prop to play: Justin Fields over 49.5 rushing yards (-119)

Indianapolis at New England (Adam Aizer)

Buffalo at New York Jets (Dave Richard)

Injury of note: Corey Davis (knee)

Start or Sit: Sit Devin Singletary

DFS play: Bills DST (DraftKings $4,300/FanDuel $5,000)

Prop to play: Tyler Conklin over 27.5 receiving yards (-121)

Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta (Dave Richard)

Carolina at Cincinnati (Adam Aizer)

Minnesota at Washington (Dave Richard)

Green Bay at Detroit (Jamey Eisenberg)

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay (Adam Aizer)

Seattle at Arizona (Dave Richard)

DFS Lineups

DraftKings

QB: Trevor Lawrence (vs. LV) $5,200

RB: Aaron Jones (at DET) $7,400

RB: Rhamondre Stevenson (vs. IND) $6,200

WR: DeAndre Hopkins (vs. SEA) $7,900

WR: Christian Kirk (vs. LV) $5,500

WR: Joshua Palmer (at ATL) $5,100

TE: Evan Engram (vs. LV) $3,300

FLEX: Kenneth Walker III (at ARI) $6,200

DST: Buccaneers (vs. LAR) $3,000



I'm excited about this Jaguars stack this week against the Raiders, and I expect Lawrence to connect well with Kirk and Engram. This is the perfect matchup for the Jaguars to get back on track with their passing game.



Jones should be excellent against the Lions, and Stevenson should have a huge game against the Colts, especially if Damien Harris (illness) is out. And I love Walker against the Cardinals after he had 110 total yards and a touchdown against Arizona in Week 6.



Hopkins should have the chance for another big game at home, and Palmer is one of my favorite plays this week with the injuries for the Chargers receiving corps. He should go off against the Falcons.

FanDuel

QB: Tua Tagovailoa (at CHI) $8,000

RB: Rhamondre Stevenson (vs. IND) $8,000

RB: D'Onta Foreman (at CIN) $7,300

WR: Tyreek Hill (at CHI) $8,700

WR: D.J. Moore (at CIN) $7,000

WR: Joshua Palmer (at ATL) $6,200

TE: Robert Tonyan (at DET) $5,000

FLEX: Deon Jackson (at NE) $5,000

DEF: Jaguars (vs. LV) $3,800



I like the Dolphins stack for this lineup against the Bears, and it should be another big week for Tagovailoa and Hill. I'm expecting this to be a high-scoring affair, which is why I have Justin Fields as the Start of the Week.



I'll play Stevenson in this lineup also, along with Palmer, and I like the two running backs who will benefit with injury concerns in Foreman and Jackson. Foreman should go off against the Bengals with Chuba Hubbard (ankle) out, and Jackson is a quality play at his price with Jonathan Taylor (ankle) out against the Patriots.



Moore should have his third game in a row with a big stat line against the Bengals, who are beat up in their secondary. And I like the matchup for Tonyan against the Lions, and he has scored a touchdown in three games in a row against Detroit.