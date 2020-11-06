Watch Now: Week 9 Starts and Sits: WR's ( 5:03 )

We've gotta wait until Sunday to find out if Matthew Stafford will be able to play against Minnesota after he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. If he is able to start then you have two potential Fantasy sleeper starters in Week 9 from the Lions.

Stafford would be the first, even with Kenny Golladay (hip) out this week. Stafford should still have enough weapons to be successful against the Vikings, who have allowed four quarterbacks to throw for at least 300 yards this season, five to pass for at least two touchdowns, and five to score at least 24 Fantasy points. Stafford just matched his best game of the season with 28 Fantasy points against the Colts in Week 8 even though Golladay got hurt and didn't have a catch. And Stafford has consecutive games with at least 336 passing yards.

And if Stafford plays, you can also consider Marvin Jones a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He has 13 targets in his past two games against Atlanta and Indianapolis, and he's scored at least 13 PPR points in both of those outings.

The Vikings are No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to receivers, so Jones should be considered a potential starter in all leagues with Stafford on the field. Without Stafford, Chase Daniel will likely start, and I would only consider Jones a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best, even though it's a favorable matchup.

We're hopeful Stafford can play against the Vikings. That would be great for him, great for Jones and great for you as Fantasy managers who could use a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback and a No. 2 Fantasy receiver.

Now, let's look at the rest of the sleepers for Week 9, as well as DFS options to use on DraftKings and FanDuel.

Week 9 Preview Sleepers

Quarterbacks Drew Lock QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -4 O/U 50 OPP VS QB 32nd QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 34% YTD Stats PAYDS 927 RUYDS 11 TD 5 INT 5 FPTS/G 11.2 Lock just had the second 20-plus Fantasy point game of his career in Week 8 against the Chargers, and hopefully he can build off it in Week 9 at Atlanta. While the Falcons defense has improved in three games under interim coach Raheem Morris, Atlanta remains No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks for the season. As for Lock, his receiving corps is getting healthy and could have Tim Patrick (hamstring) back, which could make Lock a decent streaming option this week. Nick Foles QB CHI Chicago • #9

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -6.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 20th QB RNK 18th ROSTERED 23% YTD Stats PAYDS 1411 RUYDS -1 TD 9 INT 7 FPTS/G 16.1 The Titans don't have much of a pass rush to scare opposing quarterbacks, which should be good for Foles. Tennessee has allowed eight passing touchdowns in the past three weeks, and Foles just had 20 Fantasy points against New Orleans in Week 8. Jake Luton QB JAC Jacksonville • #6

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -7 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 22nd QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats PAYDS 0 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 0 This is for Fantasy players in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues since Luton will make his first NFL start against a great matchup against the Texans. Houston has allowed 948 passing yards and 10 touchdowns in its past three games prior to Week 9, with Gardner Minshew passing for 301 yards and two touchdowns against the Texans in Week 5.

Running backs J.D. McKissic RB WAS Washington • #41

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG WAS -2.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 24th RB RNK 32nd ROSTERED 45% YTD Stats RUYDS 151 REC 25 REYDS 183 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.1 McKissic might be the best Washington running back this week against the Giants. The Giants haven't allowed a running back to score on the ground in their past three games, including Antonio Gibson in Week 6, but they have struggled with pass-catching running backs. McKissic had six catches for 43 yards on six targets against the Giants, and they have allowed at least six catches to running backs in three of the past five games. Phillip Lindsay RB DEN Denver • #30

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -4 O/U 50 OPP VS RB 19th RB RNK 33rd ROSTERED 91% YTD Stats RUYDS 287 REC 2 REYDS 14 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.5 I prefer J.K. Dobbins to Edwards this week with Mark Ingram (ankle) still out, but Edwards can still be a low-end starter or flex in non-PPR leagues. It's hard to trust him in PPR since he doesn't have a catch on the season, but Edwards does have a touchdown in back-to-back games. He also has 30 carries over that span, and he should get plenty of opportunitues again in a shared backfield with Dobbins. Jordan Wilkins RB IND Indianapolis • #20

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -1.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 2nd RB RNK 37th ROSTERED 25% YTD Stats RUYDS 183 REC 3 REYDS 46 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.9 We saw Wilkins get more work than Jonathan Taylor in Week 8 at Detroit, and that could be a sign of things to come. I hope not because I still believe in Taylor as a quality Fantasy option, but Wilkins might be the hot hand right now for Frank Reich. He had 20 carries for 89 yards and a touchdown, as well as one catch for 24 yards on one target against the Lions, and if he gets anything above 15 total touches this week against the Ravens he could be a decent flex option in all leagues. Benny Snell RB PIT Pittsburgh • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL PIT -14 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 25th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 20% YTD Stats RUYDS 167 REC 2 REYDS 0 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.2 This is a recommendation for deep leagues since James Conner is healthy and should have the chance for a monster game against Dallas. The Cowboys are struggling to stop the run, and if the Steelers are playing with a lead then maybe Snell gets an extended look to help kill the clock in the fourth quarter. I would only play Snell if you're desperate, but I wouldn't be surprised if he scored Sunday in a blowout Pittsburgh win.

Wide receivers Antonio Brown WR TB Tampa Bay

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO TB -4.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK 44th ROSTERED 97% Brown could be in a good spot in his 2020 debut if Chris Godwin (finger) remains out. But even if Godwin plays I would expect Tom Brady to lean on Brown in his first game. That happened last year in New England in Week 2 when Brown had four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown on eight targets at Miami, and I could see a similar stat line against the Saints in prime time. He's a No. 3 Fantasy receiver with upside in Week 9. Cole Beasley WR BUF Buffalo • #11

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -3 O/U 55 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK 21st ROSTERED 76% YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 51 REYDS 494 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.8 Beasley had his worst game of the season in Week 8 at New England with two catches for 24 yards on two targets, but he should rebound this week against the Seahawks. Prior to Week 8, Beasley had scored at least 11 PPR points in six games in a row, including three games with at least 14 PPR points over that span. Consider him a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Hunter Renfrow WR LV Las Vegas • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -1 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK 40th ROSTERED 42% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 34 REYDS 309 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.7 The Chargers traded slot cornerback Desmond King to the Titans this week, and hopefully that's a spot the Raiders attack with Renfrow. He had four catches for 26 yards and a touchdown on four targets against the Browns in the bad weather in Cleveland in Week 8, and Derek Carr should continue to lean on him. Nelson Agholor also has the chance to make plays this week, but I'll stick with Renfrow again in Week 9 given the matchup. Jakobi Meyers WR NE New England • #16

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NE -7.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK 35th ROSTERED 13% YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 17 REYDS 125 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.1 Meyers has become the go-to receiver for Cam Newton over the past two games, and he has 10 catches for 118 yards on 16 targets over that span against San Francisco and Buffalo. He will hopefully remain a popular option for Newton in Week 9 against the Jets, who just allowed four touchdowns to the Chiefs receivers last week. This is a favorable matchup to trust Meyers as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Jerry Jeudy WR DEN Denver • #10

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -4 O/U 50 OPP VS WR 30th WR RNK 33rd ROSTERED 78% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 47 REYDS 359 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.3 It was great to see Jeudy get fed targets in Week 8 against the Chargers with 10, and he finished with four catches for 73 yards. We'll see if Tim Patrick (hamstring) is able to play this week, which would impact Jeudy, but he should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver against the Falcons. Atlanta is No. 5 in Fantasy points allowed to receivers for the season, and Jeudy and Drew Lock are hopefully starting to develop a connection.

Tight ends Eric Ebron TE PIT Pittsburgh • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL PIT -14 O/U 42 OPP VS TE 22nd TE RNK 10th ROSTERED 80% YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 37 REYDS 263 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.9 Ebron has scored at least 11 PPR points in two games in a row, and he found the end zone for the second time this year in Week 8 at Baltimore. He has a favorable matchup in Week 9 at Dallas, and he should be considered a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues this week. It's nice that he has 13 targets in his past two games. Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG WAS -2.5 O/U 43 OPP VS TE 12th TE RNK 14th ROSTERED 50% YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 40 REYDS 208 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.5 Thomas went into his bye in Week 8 having scored a touchdown in two games in a row, including Week 6 against the Giants when he had three catches for 42 yards on four targets, and he faces the Giants again this week. He hasn't had more than four targets in four games in a row, but you'll take his touchdown potential given his role for the Washington Football Team. Evan Engram TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -2.5 O/U 43 OPP VS TE 20th TE RNK 12th ROSTERED 82% YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 54 REYDS 284 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.4 Engram is better in PPR than non-PPR leagues, but hopefully he'll be productive in all formats this week. The nice thing for him is he has 19 targets in his past two games. And while he's only got 11 catches for 107 yards to show for it, the Giants are still leaning on him. At some point he'll find the end zone for the first time this year through the air, and hopefully it happens this week. He should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues against Washington.

Week 8 Preview DFS LINEUPS

DraftKings

I'm going with a little Jacksonville stack with Luton and Cole, and hopefully that connection comes through against Houston in Luton's first NFL start. The price is right to gamble on Luton here.

My running backs are the best part of this roster, and hopefully there's no letdown game for Cook after he was dominant against the Packers last week. Edmonds, who is my Start of the Week, should be awesome against Miami.

At receiver, I love the upside for Cooks against the Jaguars, and I'll buy into the squeaky wheel game for Brown after he complained about his role following last week's loss against the Steelers. Lockett should rebound after a down game last week, and hopefully the Seahawks-Bills game is a shootout.

Fant should have a big game against the Falcons, and this lineup has the chance to bring a nice reward. It all comes down to Luton playing well against the Texans.

FanDuel

The carryover from the other lineup is Edmonds and Cooks, and those are two guys I will play a lot in DFS this week. I'll stack Cooks and Will Fuller with Watson, and that should be a fun game for the Texans against the Jaguars.

My other receiver this week is Diggs, and hopefully he takes advantage of the matchup against Seattle. And I'll go with Ebron at tight end here with his matchup against Dallas.

For my other running back, I'll use Jackson, and I expect him to have a big game against the Raiders at home. And using Conner at flex was easy with his fantastic matchup against Dallas.

This is another lineup I'm very excited about on FanDuel in Week 9.

