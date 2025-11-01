Fantasy Football Week 9 Sleepers: TreVeyon Henderson looking to prove he's more than a one-week wonder
Under-the-radar players who could give your lineup an edge in Week
D'Andre Swift (groin) is out for the Bears, and Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) is out for the Patriots. Now, we'll get to see what rookies Kyle Monangai and TreVeyon Henderson can do in featured roles in Week 9. Both should be considered sleepers in the majority of leagues.
Let's start with Monangai, who has a dream matchup against the Bengals. Cincinnati is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and 12 running backs have scored at least 11.5 PPR points against the Bengals this season. And in the past five games alone, RJ Harvey, Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Josh Jacobs, Jaylen Warren, Breece Hall, and Isaiah Davis all scored at least 14.1 PPR points.
I was planning to use Monangai as a flex option in tandem with Swift before he was ruled out, but now Monangai is a borderline No. 1 running back in all formats. He has one game this season with double digits in touches in Week 7 against New Orleans, and he had 13 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown, and two catches for 13 yards on three targets for 17.4 PPR points. I could see him matching that level of production in Week 9.
Henderson is tougher to trust because we haven't seen the Patriots trust him much so far this season. He has two games this season with double digits in carries, but no more than 11. And he's been phased out of the passing game in the past two weeks against Tennessee and Cleveland with no targets.
But Henderson had 10 carries for 75 yards against the Browns in Week 8, although he lost a fumble. However, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels praised Henderson's effort in that outing.
"I don't think it's a secret that he's fast, and he does some really good things with the ball," McDaniels said. "Excited to see him build on that and continue to grow."
Terrell Jennings will likely share touches with Henderson in Week 9, and Jennings has sleeper appeal against the Falcons, who are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Three running backs in the past two games have scored at least 13.6 PPR points against Atlanta with Christian McCaffrey, De'Von Achane, and Ollie Gordon II.
I'm excited to see what Henderson can do, but he's just a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in the majority of leagues. He has a lot to prove, and hopefully, he delivers a solid performance that can allow him to be the starter in New England for the rest of the season, even when Stevenson is healthy.
Week 9 Sleepers
Sleepers
Mac Jones QB
SF San Francisco • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Jones will start in Week 9 with Brock Purdy (toe) out again, and I like Jones as a low-end starter in all leagues. He just scored 22 Fantasy points in Week 8 at Houston, and this is a much better matchup. The Giants have allowed at least 22.6 Fantasy points in three games in a row, with Jalen Hurts twice and Bo Nix, and they combined for seven passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns over that span. This could be the last start for Jones, and he should go out with a solid performance against the Giants.
Sam Darnold QB
SEA Seattle • #14
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Darnold has thrived in plus matchups so far this season, and this should be considered one of those games in Week 9. The Commanders are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only two quarterbacks this season have failed to score at least 21.9 points, which were Russell Wilson in Week 1 and Justin Herbert in Week 5 (he had 19.5 points). Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes each scored at least 28.9 Fantasy points in the past two games against Washington, and Darnold has scored at least 24 Fantasy points in two of his past three games.
Jaxson Dart QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #6
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Dart scored 21.4 Fantasy points in Week 8 at Philadelphia, and he has now scored at least 19.6 points in all five starts he's made this season. He's getting quality production on the ground with either a rushing touchdown or 55 rushing yards in all five games, and he might have to use his legs more with Cam Skattebo (ankle) out for the season. The 49ers have allowed three of the past four quarterbacks to score at least 23.6 Fantasy points, and Dart should be considered a low-end starting option in all leagues in Week 9.
JAC Jacksonville • #16
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Lawrence went into his bye in Week 8 having scored at least 19.6 Fantasy points in three games in a row, including two outings with at least 23.2 points, and hopefully he'll stay hot in Week 9 against the Raiders, even with Travis Hunter (knee) out. Las Vegas has allowed two of the past three quarterbacks to score at least 22.9 Fantasy points, and Lawrence should be considered a low-end starting option in all leagues in this matchup on the road. I'm hopeful that Brian Thomas Jr. and now Parker Washington can help Lawrence make enough plays to boost his Fantasy production in Week 9.
WAS Washington • #26
Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Seattle leads the NFL in receptions allowed to running backs with 47, and eight running backs this season have scored at least 5.2 PPR points with just their receiving totals alone against the Seahawks. McNichols just had five catches for 64 yards on six targets in Week 8 at Kansas City, and he could be needed in the passing game with Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) out. He's a good flex option in PPR given his expected role in Week 9.
SEA Seattle • #26
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker III both have the chance to be No. 2 Fantasy running backs this week against the Commanders. Six running backs in the past five games against Washington have scored at least 11.1 PPR points, with six total touchdowns over that span. Charbonnet has scored at least 11.8 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he will likely need a touchdown to boost his value. He's been getting those scoring chances consistently with four touchdowns in his past four games, and I like his potential to find the end zone again this week. As for Walker, he's been held to 9.6 PPR points in three games in a row, but I'm hopeful he'll perform better coming off Seattle's bye.
Kareem Hunt RB
KC Kansas City • #29
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Isiah Pacheco (knee) is out for the Chiefs in Week 9 at Buffalo, meaning Hunt and Brashard Smith will share touches against the Bills. I like Hunt as a low-end starter in all leagues, and Smith is a flex. Buffalo is No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and seven running backs have scored at least 10.8 PPR points against the Bills this season. Hunt has scored at least 11.4 PPR points in three of his past six games while sharing work with Pacheco, and Smith has scored at least 5.1 PPR points in four of his past five games prior to Week 9.
Blake Corum RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #22
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
There's a chance for the Rams to be playing with a lead late in the game against the Saints, and that should give Corum the potential for additional touches. He just had 12 carries and one catch in Week 7 against Jacksonville in London, which was a 35-7 Rams victory. Now, he only managed 43 total yards against the Jaguars, but New Orleans recently allowed D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai to each score 17.4 PPR points in Week 7. Kyren Williams is a must-start running back in all leagues, but I like Corum as a flex in deeper formats for Week 9.
GB Green Bay • #23
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Wilson has done a nice job in tandem with Josh Jacobs, and Wilson comes into Week 9 against Carolina having scored at least 11.1 PPR points in two of his past four games. He just had 11 carries for 61 yards and three catches for 26 yards on four targets at Pittsburgh in Week 8, and the Packers could give Wilson the chance to help Jacobs close out this game if Green Bay is playing with a lead late in the fourth quarter. I like Wilson as a flex option in deeper leagues for Week 9.
JAC Jacksonville • #11
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Travis Hunter (knee) was placed on injured reserve Friday, and Washington should get a boost in playing time and targets for the foreseeable future. In Week 9 at Las Vegas, Washington is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. The Raiders are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and seven receivers have scored at least 14.6 PPR points against Las Vegas this season. Brian Thomas Jr. will hopefully benefit the most with Hunter out, but Washington is worth using in Week 9 and potentially beyond, given this new injury to Jacksonville's receiving corps.
GB Green Bay • #9
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Watson made his 2025 debut in Week 8 at Pittsburgh and had four catches for 85 yards on four targets. Let's see if that's a sign of things to come, and he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. It's not an easy matchup since the Panthers are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and I don't expect Jordan Love to attempt a high volume of passes. But Watson just needs one play to boost his Fantasy production, and he's worth the risk given the potential reward.
SF San Francisco • #15
Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Jennings hasn't done much in the past two games against Atlanta and Houston, with a combined 15.6 PPR points in those outings. But those are tough matchups, and Jennings should perform better in Week 9 against the Giants, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. In the past five games, eight receivers have scored at least 11 PPR points against the Giants, including four touchdowns. Jennings also has seven targets in each of his past two games, and hopefully, he'll be that involved again in Week 9.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Robinson had a down game in Week 8 at Philadelphia with three catches for 48 yards on four targets, but I expect him to bounce back in Week 9 against San Francisco. Prior to Week 8, Robinson had three games in a row with at least seven targets, and he scored at least 15.5 PPR points in two of those outings. The 49ers have allowed seven receivers in the past four games to score at least 11.3 PPR points, and I like Robinson as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues.
BUF Buffalo • #10
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Shakir faced the Chiefs in Week 11 last year in Buffalo and had eight catches for 70 yards on 12 targets. He comes into the rematch in Week 9 having scored at least 11 PPR points in four of his past five games, including three outings with at least 14.5 PPR points over that span. Kansas City has allowed one receiver to score at least 12 PPR points in four of the past five games, and Shakir is the likely candidate in Buffalo to add to that total in Week 9. I like Shakir as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
DJ Moore WR
CHI Chicago • #2
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Luther Burden III (concussion) is out for Week 9 against the Bengals, which is a boost for Moore. And he's coming off a solid game in Week 8 at Baltimore with four catches for 73 yards on seven targets. We haven't seen a lot of high-end production from Moore this season, and he only has two games with at least 11.6 PPR points. But given the matchup against Cincinnati, and with Burden out, Moore could get a bump in targets and do well playing opposite Rome Odunze in Week 9. I like Moore as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
Theo Johnson TE
NYG N.Y. Giants • #84
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Johnson heads into Week 9 having scored at least 10.7 PPR points in three of his past five games, with the two outings where he failed to reach that total in two games against the Eagles. I like Johnson as a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 9 against San Francisco, especially since Daniel Bellinger (neck) is out. The 49ers have allowed four tight ends in the past five games to score at least 10.1 PPR points, and Johnson should be a solid target for Jaxson Dart in Week 9 at home.
CHI Chicago • #84
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Cole Kmet (back) is expected to play in Week 9 after sitting out in Week 8, but both Chicago tight ends should be considered sleepers in this matchup against the Bengals, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to the position. Cincinnati has allowed 10 touchdowns to tight ends, including eight in the past four games. I'm hopeful this game will be a breakout performance for Loveland, who hasn't done much yet in his rookie campaign, with 6.8 PPR points his season high in Week 8 at Baltimore. Kmet also has done next to nothing with eight PPR points in Week 3 against Dallas as his best game to date. But given the matchup, both tight ends could be useful to Fantasy managers, and I give a slight edge to Loveland as the one to trust.
Defense/Special Teams
Kicker
- Ka'imi Fairbairn (vs. DEN)
- Andres Borregales (vs. ATL)
- Jake Bates (vs. MIN)