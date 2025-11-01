D'Andre Swift (groin) is out for the Bears, and Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) is out for the Patriots. Now, we'll get to see what rookies Kyle Monangai and TreVeyon Henderson can do in featured roles in Week 9. Both should be considered sleepers in the majority of leagues.



Let's start with Monangai, who has a dream matchup against the Bengals. Cincinnati is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and 12 running backs have scored at least 11.5 PPR points against the Bengals this season. And in the past five games alone, RJ Harvey, Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Josh Jacobs, Jaylen Warren, Breece Hall, and Isaiah Davis all scored at least 14.1 PPR points.



I was planning to use Monangai as a flex option in tandem with Swift before he was ruled out, but now Monangai is a borderline No. 1 running back in all formats. He has one game this season with double digits in touches in Week 7 against New Orleans, and he had 13 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown, and two catches for 13 yards on three targets for 17.4 PPR points. I could see him matching that level of production in Week 9.



Henderson is tougher to trust because we haven't seen the Patriots trust him much so far this season. He has two games this season with double digits in carries, but no more than 11. And he's been phased out of the passing game in the past two weeks against Tennessee and Cleveland with no targets.



But Henderson had 10 carries for 75 yards against the Browns in Week 8, although he lost a fumble. However, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels praised Henderson's effort in that outing.



"I don't think it's a secret that he's fast, and he does some really good things with the ball," McDaniels said. "Excited to see him build on that and continue to grow."



Terrell Jennings will likely share touches with Henderson in Week 9, and Jennings has sleeper appeal against the Falcons, who are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Three running backs in the past two games have scored at least 13.6 PPR points against Atlanta with Christian McCaffrey, De'Von Achane, and Ollie Gordon II.



I'm excited to see what Henderson can do, but he's just a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in the majority of leagues. He has a lot to prove, and hopefully, he delivers a solid performance that can allow him to be the starter in New England for the rest of the season, even when Stevenson is healthy.

Week 9 Preview Sleepers

Sleeper QBs Mac Jones QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG SF -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 30th QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 20% YTD Stats PAYDS 1597 RUYDS 57 TD 8 INT 5 FPTS/G 17.9 Jones will start in Week 9 with Brock Purdy (toe) out again, and I like Jones as a low-end starter in all leagues. He just scored 22 Fantasy points in Week 8 at Houston, and this is a much better matchup. The Giants have allowed at least 22.6 Fantasy points in three games in a row, with Jalen Hurts twice and Bo Nix, and they combined for seven passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns over that span. This could be the last start for Jones, and he should go out with a solid performance against the Giants. Sam Darnold QB SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS SEA -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 29th QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 72% YTD Stats PAYDS 1754 RUYDS 41 TD 12 INT 4 FPTS/G 19.2 Darnold has thrived in plus matchups so far this season, and this should be considered one of those games in Week 9. The Commanders are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only two quarterbacks this season have failed to score at least 21.9 points, which were Russell Wilson in Week 1 and Justin Herbert in Week 5 (he had 19.5 points). Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes each scored at least 28.9 Fantasy points in the past two games against Washington, and Darnold has scored at least 24 Fantasy points in two of his past three games. Jaxson Dart QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #6

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 17th QB RNK 14th ROSTERED 88% YTD Stats PAYDS 984 RUYDS 195 TD 12 INT 3 FPTS/G 17.6 Dart scored 21.4 Fantasy points in Week 8 at Philadelphia, and he has now scored at least 19.6 points in all five starts he's made this season. He's getting quality production on the ground with either a rushing touchdown or 55 rushing yards in all five games, and he might have to use his legs more with Cam Skattebo (ankle) out for the season. The 49ers have allowed three of the past four quarterbacks to score at least 23.6 Fantasy points, and Dart should be considered a low-end starting option in all leagues in Week 9. Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV JAC -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 18th QB RNK 17th ROSTERED 68% YTD Stats PAYDS 1620 RUYDS 113 TD 11 INT 5 FPTS/G 18.5 Lawrence went into his bye in Week 8 having scored at least 19.6 Fantasy points in three games in a row, including two outings with at least 23.2 points, and hopefully he'll stay hot in Week 9 against the Raiders, even with Travis Hunter (knee) out. Las Vegas has allowed two of the past three quarterbacks to score at least 22.9 Fantasy points, and Lawrence should be considered a low-end starting option in all leagues in this matchup on the road. I'm hopeful that Brian Thomas Jr. and now Parker Washington can help Lawrence make enough plays to boost his Fantasy production in Week 9.

Sleeper RBs Jeremy McNichols RB WAS Washington • #26

Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 13th RB RNK 34th ROSTERED 13% YTD Stats RUYDS 143 REC 12 REYDS 129 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.7 Seattle leads the NFL in receptions allowed to running backs with 47, and eight running backs this season have scored at least 5.2 PPR points with just their receiving totals alone against the Seahawks. McNichols just had five catches for 64 yards on six targets in Week 8 at Kansas City, and he could be needed in the passing game with Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) out. He's a good flex option in PPR given his expected role in Week 9. Zach Charbonnet RB SEA Seattle • #26

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. YTD Stats RUYDS 205 REC 6 REYDS 36 TD 5 FPTS/G 10 Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker III both have the chance to be No. 2 Fantasy running backs this week against the Commanders. Six running backs in the past five games against Washington have scored at least 11.1 PPR points, with six total touchdowns over that span. Charbonnet has scored at least 11.8 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he will likely need a touchdown to boost his value. He's been getting those scoring chances consistently with four touchdowns in his past four games, and I like his potential to find the end zone again this week. As for Walker, he's been held to 9.6 PPR points in three games in a row, but I'm hopeful he'll perform better coming off Seattle's bye. Kareem Hunt RB KC Kansas City • #29

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF KC -2 O/U 52.5 OPP VS RB 27th RB RNK 19th ROSTERED 91% YTD Stats RUYDS 245 REC 8 REYDS 57 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.5 Isiah Pacheco (knee) is out for the Chiefs in Week 9 at Buffalo, meaning Hunt and Brashard Smith will share touches against the Bills. I like Hunt as a low-end starter in all leagues, and Smith is a flex. Buffalo is No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and seven running backs have scored at least 10.8 PPR points against the Bills this season. Hunt has scored at least 11.4 PPR points in three of his past six games while sharing work with Pacheco, and Smith has scored at least 5.1 PPR points in four of his past five games prior to Week 9. Blake Corum RB LAR L.A. Rams • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO LAR -14 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 18th RB RNK 39th ROSTERED 28% YTD Stats RUYDS 193 REC 4 REYDS 15 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.5 There's a chance for the Rams to be playing with a lead late in the game against the Saints, and that should give Corum the potential for additional touches. He just had 12 carries and one catch in Week 7 against Jacksonville in London, which was a 35-7 Rams victory. Now, he only managed 43 total yards against the Jaguars, but New Orleans recently allowed D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai to each score 17.4 PPR points in Week 7. Kyren Williams is a must-start running back in all leagues, but I like Corum as a flex in deeper formats for Week 9. Emanuel Wilson RB GB Green Bay • #23

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR GB -13.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 14th RB RNK 41st ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats RUYDS 162 REC 8 REYDS 57 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.4 Wilson has done a nice job in tandem with Josh Jacobs, and Wilson comes into Week 9 against Carolina having scored at least 11.1 PPR points in two of his past four games. He just had 11 carries for 61 yards and three catches for 26 yards on four targets at Pittsburgh in Week 8, and the Packers could give Wilson the chance to help Jacobs close out this game if Green Bay is playing with a lead late in the fourth quarter. I like Wilson as a flex option in deeper leagues for Week 9.

Sleeper WRs Parker Washington WR JAC Jacksonville • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV JAC -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 29th WR RNK 44th ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 35 REYDS 207 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.4 Travis Hunter (knee) was placed on injured reserve Friday, and Washington should get a boost in playing time and targets for the foreseeable future. In Week 9 at Las Vegas, Washington is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. The Raiders are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and seven receivers have scored at least 14.6 PPR points against Las Vegas this season. Brian Thomas Jr. will hopefully benefit the most with Hunter out, but Washington is worth using in Week 9 and potentially beyond, given this new injury to Jacksonville's receiving corps. Christian Watson WR GB Green Bay • #9

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR GB -13.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 2nd WR RNK 48th ROSTERED 64% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 4 REYDS 85 TD 0 FPTS/G 12.5 Watson made his 2025 debut in Week 8 at Pittsburgh and had four catches for 85 yards on four targets. Let's see if that's a sign of things to come, and he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. It's not an easy matchup since the Panthers are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and I don't expect Jordan Love to attempt a high volume of passes. But Watson just needs one play to boost his Fantasy production, and he's worth the risk given the potential reward. Jauan Jennings WR SF San Francisco • #15

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG SF -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 28th WR RNK 36th ROSTERED 66% YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 36 REYDS 212 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.9 Jennings hasn't done much in the past two games against Atlanta and Houston, with a combined 15.6 PPR points in those outings. But those are tough matchups, and Jennings should perform better in Week 9 against the Giants, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. In the past five games, eight receivers have scored at least 11 PPR points against the Giants, including four touchdowns. Jennings also has seven targets in each of his past two games, and hopefully, he'll be that involved again in Week 9. Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK 29th ROSTERED 90% YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 57 REYDS 494 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.5 Robinson had a down game in Week 8 at Philadelphia with three catches for 48 yards on four targets, but I expect him to bounce back in Week 9 against San Francisco. Prior to Week 8, Robinson had three games in a row with at least seven targets, and he scored at least 15.5 PPR points in two of those outings. The 49ers have allowed seven receivers in the past four games to score at least 11.3 PPR points, and I like Robinson as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Khalil Shakir WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -2 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 6th WR RNK 24th ROSTERED 87% YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 41 REYDS 356 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.2 Shakir faced the Chiefs in Week 11 last year in Buffalo and had eight catches for 70 yards on 12 targets. He comes into the rematch in Week 9 having scored at least 11 PPR points in four of his past five games, including three outings with at least 14.5 PPR points over that span. Kansas City has allowed one receiver to score at least 12 PPR points in four of the past five games, and Shakir is the likely candidate in Buffalo to add to that total in Week 9. I like Shakir as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. DJ Moore WR CHI Chicago • #2

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CHI -2.5 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK 30th ROSTERED 95% YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 38 REYDS 331 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.5 Luther Burden III (concussion) is out for Week 9 against the Bengals, which is a boost for Moore. And he's coming off a solid game in Week 8 at Baltimore with four catches for 73 yards on seven targets. We haven't seen a lot of high-end production from Moore this season, and he only has two games with at least 11.6 PPR points. But given the matchup against Cincinnati, and with Burden out, Moore could get a bump in targets and do well playing opposite Rome Odunze in Week 9. I like Moore as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.

Sleeper TEs Theo Johnson TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #84

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 10th TE RNK 17th ROSTERED 70% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 37 REYDS 212 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.5 Johnson heads into Week 9 having scored at least 10.7 PPR points in three of his past five games, with the two outings where he failed to reach that total in two games against the Eagles. I like Johnson as a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 9 against San Francisco, especially since Daniel Bellinger (neck) is out. The 49ers have allowed four tight ends in the past five games to score at least 10.1 PPR points, and Johnson should be a solid target for Jaxson Dart in Week 9 at home. Colston Loveland TE CHI Chicago • #84

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CHI -2.5 O/U 51 OPP VS TE 32nd TE RNK 18th ROSTERED 26% YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 18 REYDS 116 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.8 Cole Kmet (back) is expected to play in Week 9 after sitting out in Week 8, but both Chicago tight ends should be considered sleepers in this matchup against the Bengals, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to the position. Cincinnati has allowed 10 touchdowns to tight ends, including eight in the past four games. I'm hopeful this game will be a breakout performance for Loveland, who hasn't done much yet in his rookie campaign, with 6.8 PPR points his season high in Week 8 at Baltimore. Kmet also has done next to nothing with eight PPR points in Week 3 against Dallas as his best game to date. But given the matchup, both tight ends could be useful to Fantasy managers, and I give a slight edge to Loveland as the one to trust.

