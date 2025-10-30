Jayden Daniels (hamstring) is expected to return in Week 9 against Seattle after sitting out Week 8, and hopefully he can get his season on track. So far, Daniels has been a bust.

He's scored 19.7 Fantasy points or less in two of his past three games, and he has missed three games due to knee and hamstring injuries. He's also played the majority of the season without Terry McLaurin (quadriceps), who is not expected to play against the Seahawks.

This isn't an easy matchup, and only four quarterbacks have scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points against Seattle this year. But when Daniels is healthy, it shouldn't matter.

I'm starting Daniels in Week 9 in the majority of leagues, and hopefully he'll deliver. It would be great if McLaurin was healthy, but Daniels should excel with Deebo Samuel and Zach Ertz leading the way.

It's been a rough start for Daniels in his sophomore campaign in 2025. But Daniels can still end the season as one of the best Fantasy quarterbacks this year, and let's hope that strong finish starts in Week 9 against Seattle.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Kimani Vidal RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN LAC -8.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 14.6 RB RNK 12th YTD Stats RUYDS 279 REC 9 REYDS 40 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.6 We don't know how much longer Omarion Hampton (ankle) is going to be out, but Vidal has been great in his place. In two of three games without Hampton, Vidal has scored at least 19.7 PPR points, including two outings with at least 117 rushing yards. I didn't expect him to perform well in Week 8 against Minnesota, but he dominated with 23 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 10 yards on two targets. And he should do well in Week 9 against the Titans, who will most likely be without Jeffery Simmons (hamstring) again. Six running backs in a row have scored at least 16.6 PPR points against Tennessee, and Vidal should follow suit. I like him as a No. 1 Fantasy running back in all leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Sam Darnold QB SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Darnold has thrived in plus matchups so far this season, and this should be considered one of those games in Week 9. The Commanders are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only two quarterbacks this season have failed to score at least 21.9 points, which were Russell Wilson in Week 1 and Justin Herbert in Week 5 (he had 19.5 points). Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes each scored at least 28.9 Fantasy points in the past two games against Washington, and Darnold has scored at least 24 Fantasy points in two of his past three games. Jaxson Dart QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #6

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Dart scored 21.4 Fantasy points in Week 8 at Philadelphia, and he has now scored at least 19.6 points in all five starts he's made this season. He's getting quality production on the ground with either a rushing touchdown or 55 rushing yards in all five games, and he might have to use his legs more with Cam Skattebo (ankle) out for the season. The 49ers have allowed three of the past four quarterbacks to score at least 23.6 Fantasy points, and Dart should be considered a low-end starting option in all leagues in Week 9. Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Lawrence went into his bye in Week 8 having scored at least 19.6 Fantasy points in three games in a row, including two outings with at least 23.2 points, and hopefully he'll stay hot in Week 9 against the Raiders. Las Vegas has allowed two of the past three quarterbacks to score at least 22.9 Fantasy points, and Lawrence should be considered a low-end starting option in all leagues in this matchup on the road.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN HOU -1.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 15.9 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 1623 RUYDS 177 TD 11 INT 5 FPTS/G 19.8 Stroud scored 25.7 Fantasy points in Week 8 against San Francisco, and he has scored at least 22.4 points in three of his past four games. He should get Nico Collins (concussion) back for this game, and Patrick Surtain II (pectoral) is likely out for the Broncos. That said, I would only start Stroud in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 9. Denver's pass rush should still be an issue for Stroud, and only three quarterbacks this season have scored more than 16.6 Fantasy points against the Broncos. I don't think Stroud will be horrible since Collins is back and Surtain is hurt, but I would still expect Stroud to score fewer than 20 Fantasy points in this game. Aaron Rodgers QB PIT Pittsburgh • #8

Age: 41 • Experience: 21 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -3 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 19.2 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 1489 RUYDS 18 TD 16 INT 5 FPTS/G 21.3 There are several quarterbacks this week that I like, but I don't expect them to perform at a high level. And Rodgers is one of those guys. He's scored at least 20.8 Fantasy points in three games in a row, and I can see him being in that range or slightly lower against the Colts. It's not a daunting matchup since four quarterbacks this season have scored at least 24.7 Fantasy points against Indianapolis, but Rodgers has only reached that total twice this year. He's a great starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, but I don't love his upside in one-quarterback leagues in Week 9. Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -7.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 17.2 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 1518 RUYDS 38 TD 15 INT 10 FPTS/G 16.8 Tagovailoa is another quarterback this week where I like him, but I don't expect him to have a big performance Thursday night at home against Baltimore. He just had 32.2 Fantasy points at Atlanta, but prior to that, he scored fewer than 10 Fantasy points in each of his past two games against the Chargers and Browns. The Ravens have held their past two opposing quarterbacks to fewer than 12 Fantasy points in each game against Matthew Stafford in Week 6 and Caleb Williams in Week 8, and I expect Tagovailoa to score fewer than 20 Fantasy points in this game.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Bo Nix QB DEN Denver • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -1.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 17 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 1803 RUYDS 171 TD 18 INT 5 FPTS/G 23.9 Nix was exceptional as the Start of the Week in Week 8 against Dallas with 31.8 Fantasy points, and he has 75.6 points in his past two outings against the Giants and Cowboys. But those were favorable matchups at home, and now he has to face the Texans on the road. Houston is No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Baker Mayfield in Week 2 and Mac Jones in Week 8 are the only quarterbacks with more than 15.6 points against the Texans this year, including matchups with Matthew Stafford, Trevor Lawrence, and Sam Darnold. I would only start Nix in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 9.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Travis Etienne RB JAC Jacksonville • #1

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV JAC -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 13.4 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 514 REC 14 REYDS 80 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.1 Etienne struggled going into his bye in Week 8 with 9.5 PPR points or less in his three previous games, but that was against some of the best run defenses in Kansas City, Seattle and the Rams. Prior to that, Etienne scored at least 16.9 PPR points in three of his first four games, and I'm hoping we get that level of performance against the Raiders. A running back has scored at least 13.1 PPR points against Las Vegas in four of the past five games, with touchdowns over that span, and I like Etienne as a solid No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues for Week 9. Chase Brown RB CIN Cincinnati • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI CHI -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 12.6 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 383 REC 25 REYDS 126 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.1 Brown is hot coming into Week 9 with 23 carries for 181 yards and a touchdown and five catches for 24 yards and a touchdown on seven targets in his past two games against Pittsburgh and the Jets. Joe Flacco (shoulder) started those two games, and hopefully Flacco is healthy for this matchup with the Bears. Chicago has allowed six running backs to score at least 13.1 PPR points this season, and Brown should add to that total, especially if Flacco is ready to play. Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #29

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 9.9 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 159 REC 10 REYDS 68 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.5 Tracy will start for the Giants with Cam Skattebo (ankle) out for the season, and hopefully, Tracy can perform like Skattebo did before his injury. He scored at least 13 PPR points in seven games in a row, and Tracy should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in the majority of leagues. In 2024, Tracy closed the season with at least 14.5 PPR points in three of his final six games, and he should be able to produce at that level once again. And the 49ers have allowed a running back to score at least 15.1 PPR points in five games in a row coming into Week 9. Woody Marks RB HOU Houston • #27

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN HOU -1.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 9.3 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 214 REC 13 REYDS 165 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.8 Marks will hopefully continue to get more work for the Texans in place of Nick Chubb, and Marks has scored at least 12.5 PPR points in three of his past four games, including two in a row against Seattle and San Francisco. His best outings have come when he's involved in the passing game, and he has seven catches for 69 yards and a touchdown on nine targets in his past two outings. Marks doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 9 against Denver, but three running backs in the past four games against the Broncos have scored at least 17.8 PPR points. I like Marks as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Zonovan Knight RB ARI Arizona • #20

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -2.5 O/U 54 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 14.8 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 102 REC 5 REYDS 40 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.2 Knight should be the lead running back for the Cardinals for at least one more game since Trey Benson (knee) isn't eligible to return from injured reserve until Week 10. And Knight has a great matchup in Week 9 against the Cowboys, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Seven running backs this season have scored at least 13.9 PPR points against Dallas, including J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey in Week 8. And Knight has scored two touchdowns in his past three games and scored at least 9.4 PPR points in every outing over that span. He's worth trusting as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in the majority of leagues in Week 9.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Zach Charbonnet RB SEA Seattle • #26

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS SEA -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 10.1 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 205 REC 6 REYDS 36 TD 5 FPTS/G 10 Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker III both have the chance to be No. 2 Fantasy running backs this week against the Commanders. Six running backs in the past five games against Washington have scored at least 11.1 PPR points, with six total touchdowns over that span. Charbonnet has scored at least 11.8 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he will likely need a touchdown to boost his value. He's been getting those scoring chances consistently with four touchdowns in his past four games, and I like his potential to find the end zone again this week. As for Walker, he's been held to 9.6 PPR points in three games in a row, but I'm hopeful he'll perform better coming off Seattle's bye. Kareem Hunt RB KC Kansas City • #29

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF KC -2 O/U 52.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 11.1 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 245 REC 8 REYDS 57 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.5 Isiah Pacheco (knee) is out for the Chiefs in Week 9 at Buffalo, meaning Hunt and Brashard Smith will share touches against the Bills. I like Hunt as a low-end starter in all leagues, and Smith is a flex. Buffalo is No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and seven running backs have scored at least 10.8 PPR points against the Bills this season. Hunt has scored at least 11.4 PPR points in three of his past six games while sharing work with Pacheco, and Smith has scored at least 5.1 PPR points in four of his past five games prior to Week 9. Kyle Monangai RB CHI Chicago • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CHI -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 6.1 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 186 REC 6 REYDS 61 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.2 D'Andre Swift is a must-start running back in Week 9 at the Bengals, but I like Monangai as a flex option as well. Cincinnati is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and 12 running backs have scored at least 11.5 PPR points against the Bengals, including two duos from the Jaguars, Broncos, Lions and Jets. Monangai scored 17.4 PPR points in Week 7 against New Orleans, and he should have another productive outing in Week 9 in this matchup. Blake Corum RB LAR L.A. Rams • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO LAR -14 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 4.2 RB RNK 40th YTD Stats RUYDS 193 REC 4 REYDS 15 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.5 There's the chance for the Rams to be playing with a lead late in the game against the Saints, and that should give Corum the potential for additional touches. He just had 12 carries and one catch in Week 7 against Jacksonville in London, which was a 35-7 Rams victory. Now, he only managed 43 total yards against the Jaguars, but New Orleans recently allowed D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai to each score 17.4 PPR points in Week 7. Kyren Williams is a must-start running back in all leagues, but I like Corum as a flex in deeper formats for Week 9. Emanuel Wilson RB GB Green Bay • #23

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR GB -13.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 6.8 RB RNK 42nd YTD Stats RUYDS 162 REC 8 REYDS 57 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.4 Wilson has done a nice job in tandem with Josh Jacobs, and Wilson comes into Week 9 against Carolina having scored at least 11.1 PPR points in two of his past four games. He just had 11 carries for 61 yards and three catches for 26 yards on four targets at Pittsburgh in Week 8, and the Packers could give Wilson the chance to help Jacobs close out this game if Green Bay is playing with a lead late in the fourth quarter. I like Wilson as a flex option in deeper leagues for Week 9.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Alvin Kamara RB NO New Orleans • #41

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -14 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 12.4 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 363 REC 27 REYDS 147 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.3 Kamara had another down game in Week 8 against Tampa Bay with six carries for 21 yards and two catches for 24 yards on two targets. He's now scored 9.5 PPR points or less in three of his past four games, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1. The Rams are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and they are the only team yet to allow a rushing touchdown to a running back this season. Kamara is a flex option at best in the majority of leagues. Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB WAS Washington • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 9.9 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 402 REC 7 REYDS 60 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.2 Croskey-Merritt looked on the verge of having a breakout rookie season when he scored 27 PPR points against the Chargers in Week 5. In the three games since then, Croskey-Merritt has combined for just 12.5 PPR points against Chicago, Dallas and Kansas City, and he should be considered a flex option at best in Week 9 against Seattle. The Seahawks have allowed one running back to rush for more than 50 yards, which was Christian McCaffrey in Week 1, and Rachaad White in Week 5 is the lone running back to run for a touchdown against Seattle. Croskey-Merritt has a limited role in the passing game with seven catches for 60 yards on 11 targets for the season, and if he doesn't find the end zone in Week 9 then his Fantasy production should once again be minimal. Jordan Mason RB MIN Minnesota • #27

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -8.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 8 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 383 REC 10 REYDS 37 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.6 Aaron Jones returned from his four-game absence with a hamstring injury in Week 8 at the Chargers, and Mason struggled with four carries for 3 yards and one catch for 3 yards on one target. Mason will get more work in Week 9 at Detroit, but he's now a flex option at best in the majority of leagues. The Lions are also No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Detroit held all the running backs in Kansas City and Tampa Bay to 8.4 PPR points or less in the past two games. Given the matchup, Jones is also just a flex option at best in most leagues for Week 9. Tony Pollard RB TEN Tennessee • #20

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -8.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 8.9 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 424 REC 18 REYDS 131 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.2 Pollard has scored 6.7 PPR points or less in two of his past three games, and Tyjae Spears played more snaps than Pollard in Week 8 at Indianapolis. That might continue to happen, and I would use Spears ahead of Pollard in Week 9 against the Chargers. Both are flex options at best, and this is a tough matchup. The Chargers just held Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason to a combined nine carries for 18 yards and three catches for 18 yards on five targets. I would love for Pollard to get traded by Tuesday's deadline, and a change of scenery could help save his Fantasy value for this year.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Rico Dowdle RB CAR Carolina • #5

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -13.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 10.9 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 605 REC 13 REYDS 121 TD 3 FPTS/G 13 I love that Dave Canales wants to commit to Dowdle as his featured running back, but that doesn't mean Chuba Hubbard will just sit on the bench. We'll see what the split ends up, but Dowdle should be considered a low-end No. 2 running back at best in the majority of leagues. And this is a tough matchup against the Packers, who are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Green Bay has held Chase Brown, Zonovan Knight and Jaylen Warren to 9.4 PPR points or less in three games in a row, and I'm worried that Dowdle could also have single digits in PPR, especially if he fails to score a touchdown.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Zay Flowers WR BAL Baltimore • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA BAL -7.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 15.4 WR RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 55 REYDS 486 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.7 Flowers was better than expected in Week 8 against Chicago with Tyler Huntley at quarterback with seven catches for 63 yards on nine targets. This week, he gets Lamar Jackson (hamstring) back, and Flowers should go off against the Dolphins. With Jackson, Flowers scored at least 14.4 PPR points in three of his first four outings this season, and Flowers has top-10 upside in Week 9. He's faced the Dolphins once in his career and had three catches for 106 yards and a touchdown on three targets in Week 17 in 2023, so hopefully he can do something similar on Thursday night. Jaylen Waddle WR MIA Miami • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -7.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 15.7 WR RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 50 REYDS 504 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.7 I was skeptical of Waddle performing at a high level in Week 8 at Atlanta, and he proved me wrong with five catches for 99 yards and a touchdown on six targets. He has now scored at least 15.8 PPR points in three of his past four games since Tyreek Hill (knee) was injured, and Waddle should have the chance for another solid outing in Week 9 against Baltimore. The Ravens have allowed six receivers to score at least 16.0 PPR points this season, including three in their past three games. Waddle should add to that total in this Thursday night showdown at home. Keenan Allen WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #13

Age: 33 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN LAC -8.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 16.6 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 48 TAR 70 REYDS 479 TD 4 FPTS/G 15 Allen has struggled of late with 10.8 PPR points or less in four of his past five games, but he continues to earn enough targets to trust him again as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Ladd McConkey should be considered the No. 1 Chargers receiver, and I would still start Quentin Johnston in three-receiver leagues. Oronde Gadsden II has become a significant factor as well, but Allen has at least seven targets in all but one game this year. Five receivers have got at least seven targets against the Titans this year, and all five have scored at least 13.9 PPR points. I'm expecting Allen to perform well in this matchup on the road. Marvin Harrison Jr. WR ARI Arizona • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -2.5 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 13.7 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 40 REYDS 396 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.8 Harrison struggled in two games with Jacoby Brissett when Kyler Murray (foot) was out, combining for just four catches for 90 yards and no touchdowns on eight targets against Indianapolis and Green Bay prior to Arizona's bye in Week 8. Murray is back in Week 9 against the Cowboys, and Harrison should have the chance for a big game in this matchup. Dallas is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and the Cowboys lead the NFL with 15 touchdowns allowed to receivers. Eight receivers have scored at least 15.2 PPR points against Dallas, and this should be one of Harrison's best Fantasy games of the season in Week 9. Tetairoa McMillan WR CAR Carolina • #4

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -13.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 11.2 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 63 REYDS 512 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.5 Bryce Young (ankle) appears on track to return for the Panthers, which makes McMillan worth trusting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. McMillan actually played well with Andy Dalton in Week 8 against Buffalo with seven catches for 99 yards on 10 targets, and I like the matchup for McMillan against Green Bay. The Packers have allowed at least 16.5 PPR points to three No. 1 receivers in the past four games (George Pickens in Week 4, Ja'Marr Chase in Week 6 and DK Metcalf in Week 8). I'm hopeful that McMillan will follow suit, and he should be considered a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Robinson had a down game in Week 8 at Philadelphia with three catches for 48 yards on four targets, but I expect him to bounce back in Week 9 against San Francisco. Prior to Week 8, Robinson had three games in a row with at least seven targets, and he scored at least 15.5 PPR points in two of those outings. The 49ers have allowed seven receivers in the past four games to score at least 11.3 PPR points, and I like Robinson as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Khalil Shakir WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Shakir faced the Chiefs in Week 11 last year in Buffalo and had eight catches for 70 yards on 12 targets. He comes into the rematch in Week 9 having scored at least 11 PPR points in four of his past five games, including three outings with at least 14.5 PPR points over that span. Kansas City has allowed one receiver to score at least 12.0 PPR points in four of the past five games, and Shakir is the likely candidate in Buffalo to add to that total in Week 9. I like Shakir as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Travis Hunter WR JAC Jacksonville • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie The last time we saw Hunter in Week 7 against the Rams in London he had a breakout performance with eight catches for 101 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets. He now has 21 targets in his past two games, and the Jaguars are talking about featuring him more coming off Jacksonville's bye in Week 8. We'll see what happens with Brian Thomas Jr. (shoulder), who was injured against the Rams, but Hunter should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 9 against the Raiders, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Seven receivers have scored at least 14.6 PPR points against Las Vegas this season, and Hunter could have another solid outing in this matchup, especially if Thomas isn't at 100 percent. DJ Moore WR CHI Chicago • #2

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Luther Burden III (concussion) and Olamide Zaccheaus (knee) could miss Week 9 against the Bengals, which would be a boost for Moore. And he's coming off a solid game in Week 8 at Baltimore with four catches for 73 yards on seven targets. We haven't seen a lot of high-end production from Moore this season, and he only has two games with at least 11.6 PPR points. But given the matchup against Cincinnati, and if Burden and Zaccheaus are out, Moore could get a bump in targets and do well playing opposite Rome Oduzne in Week 9. I like Moore as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Tre Tucker WR LV Las Vegas • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. We'll see what happens with Jakobi Meyers (knee) in Week 9 against Jacksonville, and Meyers was out in Week 7 in the Raiders last game before their bye. Brock Bowers (knee) is also expected to return for Las Vegas. But Tucker has scored at least 11.1 in three of his past five games, and he should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver against the Jaguars, who are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Five receivers have scored at least 11.1 PPR points against Jacksonville in the past three games, and Tucker could have a solid outing in this matchup, especially if Meyers remains out.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Xavier Worthy WR KC Kansas City • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF KC -1.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 10.6 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 33 REYDS 233 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.5 In two games with Rashee Rice back for the Chiefs, Worthy has struggled with a combined eight catches for 88 yards and no touchdowns on 11 targets. We'll see if he can get going in Week 9 against the Bills, but Worthy should only be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in the majority of leagues. The Bills are No. 11 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to receivers, but this isn't about the matchup so much as it is the targets. Rice has taken away all the momentum from Worthy since coming back. Romeo Doubs WR GB Green Bay • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR GB -13.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 42 REYDS 350 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.6 Christian Watson made his 2025 debut in Week 8 at Pittsburgh, and Doubs saw his fewest targets (six) since Week 3. He finished with three catches for 44 yards against the Steelers, and Doubs should be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in Week 9 against the Panthers. Doubs also hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 4, and Carolina is No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Heading into Week 9, I would start Watson ahead of Doubs, and Doubs ahead of Matthew Golden, who also should be on the bench in the majority of leagues. Jameson Williams WR DET Detroit • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN DET -8.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 9.8 WR RNK 42nd YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 30 REYDS 289 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.3 It's always risky to sit Williams at home, but he failed to score a Fantasy point in Week 7 against Tampa Bay in Detroit with only two targets. He also has just two games this season with more than 6.6 PPR points, and he has three games in his past five outings with three targets or less. Williams has also scored 9.4 PPR points or less in three games in a row against the Vikings, and Williams is at best a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Rashid Shaheed WR NO New Orleans • #22

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -14 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 10 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 57 REYDS 431 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.6 Shaheed was great in Week 8 against Tampa Bay with nine catches for 75 yards on 12 targets, and he has 21 targets in his past two outings. He also has scored at least 14.5 PPR points in two of his past four games heading into Week 9 at the Rams. But with the quarterback switch to Tyler Shough, as well as a tough matchup against the Rams, I would only start Shaheed in deep three-receiver leagues. He only has two touchdowns on the season, and Shough could be running for his life in his first NFL start on the road. As for Chris Olave, I would still start him in all formats, but lower expectations for him in his first full game with Shough.

Bust Alert Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -1.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 11 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 56 REYDS 536 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.8 Sutton has scored 10.7 PPR points or less in two of his past three games coming into Week 9 at Houston, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 4. Now, he has to face a Texans defense that is No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Sutton will likely see a lot of Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. I don't expect Sutton to get completely shut down, but he's more of a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues in this matchup on the road.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

DST to Start

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

