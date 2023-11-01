When most of you woke up Wednesday morning, you saw the big news out of Las Vegas that the Raiders fired coach Josh McDaniels, general manager Dave Ziegler and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi. Antonio Pierce is the interim head coach, Champ Kelly is the interim GM, and quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree was promoted to offensive coordinator.

Along with that, the Raiders decided to bench Jimmy Garoppolo in favor of rookie Aidan O'Connell, and Pierce said Wednesday that "it will be Aidan going forward" as the starting quarterback. Wow. Just wow.

There are plenty of Fantasy implications here, and hopefully this is a change for the better. Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams have struggled this season, and only Jakobi Meyers has stood out for the Raiders.

Moving forward, Jacobs remains a borderline No. 1 Fantasy running back in all leagues. He's averaging 13.9 PPR points per game for the season, but he's scored at least 16.8 PPR points in three of his past five outings. I love Jacobs this week against the Giants, who just traded Leonard Williams to the Seahawks and have allowed six running backs to score at least 15.8 PPR points this season.

Adams is averaging 14.9 PPR points per game for the season, but he's scored 8.5 PPR points or less in three of his past four outings. He's been vocal about his frustrations, and hopefully things can turn around now.

In one start with O'Connell in Week 4 at the Chargers, Adams had eight catches for 75 yards on 13 targets. And he has a great matchup in Week 9 against the Giants, who have allowed six No. 1 receivers to score at least 15.0 PPR points in their past seven games. This is a great bounce-back spot for Adams at home.

Meyers is averaging a career-best 15.5 PPR points per game, and he has thrived with Garoppolo. However, in his lone start with O'Connell, Meyers only had two catches for 33 yards on four targets against the Chargers.

I'm still going to start Meyers as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver against the Giants in Week 9, and hopefully he and O'Connell can have a positive rapport. I don't want to write Meyers off after just one game with a rookie quarterback.

Tight end Michael Mayer is also worth stashing in deeper leagues to see what develops with O'Connell, but don't start Mayer in Week 9. And O'Connell should be added in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, although he's a risky starting option against the Giants.

It's a new era for the Raiders with McDaniels gone and Garoppolo benched. Hopefully, that leads to great things for the top trio of Fantasy options in Las Vegas with Jacobs, Adams and Meyers.

Derek Carr QB NO New Orleans • #4

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI NO -8.5 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 20.2 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 1910 RUYDS 20 TD 8 INT 4 FPTS/G 14.6

Do you think Derek Carr is enjoying the mess in Las Vegas right now? He was kicked to the curb by the Raiders last season, but now he's got the Saints tied for first place in the NFC South.

He's also playing well coming into Week 9 against the Bears, and I like him as the Start of the Week. Carr should be considered a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues.

While Chicago's defense improved this week by keeping cornerback Jaylon Johnson and adding pass rusher Montez Sweat via trade from Washington, this is still a favorable matchup for Carr at home. The Bears are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks at 23.1 points per game, and only Kirk Cousins in Week 6 and the combination of Brian Hoyer and Aidan O'Connell in Week 7 failed to score at least 20.1 Fantasy points against Chicago this year.

Carr also comes into Week 9 having scored at least 18.3 Fantasy points in four games in a row, and he has three games in a row with at least 301 passing yards. He finally had his first game with at least 20 Fantasy points this season in Week 8 at Indianapolis with 22.3, and he should have the chance for a solid encore in Week 9 against Chicago.

This is a rough week for Fantasy quarterbacks with Jared Goff, Russell Wilson, Trevor Lawrence and Brock Purdy on a bye, and Kirk Cousins (Achilles), Justin Fields (thumb) and Matthew Stafford (thumb) all dealing with injuries. I hope Carr can help Fantasy managers in need of a quarterback this week, and I like the setup for him at home against the Bears.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -3 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 17.4 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 1637 RUYDS 104 TD 11 INT 5 FPTS/G 18.8 The last time Prescott played at Philadelphia was Week 18 of the 2021 season, and he was 21-of-27 passing for 295 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. He's not coming close to that this week, but the Eagles defense has given up some huge games to quarterbacks this season, including Mac Jones in Week 1 (30.1 Fantasy points), Kirk Cousins in Week 2 (36.6) and Sam Howell in Week 8 (38.9). In total, five quarterbacks have scored at least 20.9 Fantasy points against Philadelphia, and Prescott is coming off his best game of the season in Week 8 against the Rams with 36.1 Fantasy points. I'll stick with Prescott this week as a top-10 quarterback in all leagues. Sam Howell QB WAS Washington • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -3.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 15.6 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 2146 RUYDS 130 TD 14 INT 8 FPTS/G 20.8 Howell just had his best game of the season in Week 8 against the Eagles with 397 passing yards, four touchdowns and one interception, along with 11 rushing yards, for 38.9 Fantasy points. And he was sacked a season-low one time. He's now scored at least 21.6 Fantasy points in five of eight games this year, and I'll trust him again as a No. 1 quarterback in all leagues. The Patriots have allowed big games the past two weeks to Josh Allen (28.3 Fantasy points) and Tua Tagovailoa (27.8), and Howell will hopefully stay hot in this matchup on the road. Gardner Minshew QB IND Indianapolis • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR IND -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 15.3 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 1400 RUYDS 40 TD 9 INT 5 FPTS/G 12 My only real concern with Minshew this week is that the Colts could dominate the Panthers defense with Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss running the ball, and Minshew doesn't have to do much. But he's averaging 19.2 Fantasy points per game in his four starts, and I think he can stay in that range this week. He scored at least 18.8 Fantasy points in each of his past two games against Cleveland and New Orleans, and those are brutal matchups. While Carolina limited C.J. Stroud to 12.9 Fantasy points in Week 8, the two previous quarterbacks in Jared Goff and Tua Tagovailoa scored at least 26.1 Fantasy points. I like Minshew as a low-end No. 1 quarterback in all leagues. C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB HOU -2.5 O/U 40 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 16.6 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 1800 RUYDS 68 TD 10 INT 1 FPTS/G 19.1 Stroud failed to deliver a big game as the Start of the Week in Week 8 when he only scored 12.9 Fantasy points at Carolina. But I'm going right back to him as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in Week 9 against Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers have allowed two of the past three quarterbacks to score at least 26.4 Fantasy points, and Stroud is averaging 23.1 Fantasy points per game in three home starts this season. After three games in a row with fewer than 19 Fantasy points, Stroud will get back on track as a standout Fantasy option in Week 9.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -2.5 O/U 40 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 15.3 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 1600 RUYDS 118 TD 10 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.8 Mayfield has been at his best on the road this season with three of his four outings of at least 20.4 Fantasy points having come away from Tampa Bay, including Week 8 at Buffalo when he scored 25.4 points. The Texans have allowed two of the past three opposing quarterbacks to score at least 18.3 Fantasy points, and Mayfield should be able to perform at that level in this matchup on the road. Mayfield should be considered a borderline No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. Mac Jones QB NE New England • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS NE -3.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 17.4 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 1641 RUYDS 68 TD 9 INT 8 FPTS/G 13.3 It will take some guts to start Jones this week, but he's worth the gamble in deeper one-quarterback leagues. Even though Jones just lost his No. 1 receiver in Kendrick Bourne (ACL), the Commanders parted ways Tuesday with both of their top pass rushers in Chase Young (San Francisco) and Montez Sweat (Chicago) at the trade deadline. With those two, Washington was still No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Jones has thrown two touchdowns in each of his past two games against Buffalo and Miami. Bryce Young QB CAR Carolina • #9

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 18.7 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 1202 RUYDS 76 TD 7 INT 4 FPTS/G 14.6 Young just got his first NFL win in Week 8 against Houston, and now his coach, Frank Reich, gets to face the team that fired him last season in Indianapolis. Young is starting to make strides as a passer, and he hasn't thrown an interception in his past two games against the Dolphins and Texans. The Colts have allowed two of the past three opposing quarterbacks to score at least 18.5 Fantasy points, and Young is a great option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in this matchup at home.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -5.5 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 14 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 1645 RUYDS 49 TD 9 INT 6 FPTS/G 16.3 Smith had another mediocre Fantasy outing in Week 8 against Cleveland with 17.9 Fantasy points. He's now scored more than 20 points just once this season, which was Week 2 at Detroit, and he should only be started in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in this game at Baltimore. The Ravens just allowed Joshua Dobbs to score 26.9 Fantasy points in Week 8, but he's the lone quarterback to score more than 20 points against Baltimore this season, including matchups with C.J. Stroud, Joe Burrow and Jared Goff. Smith will likely have another game with fewer than 20 Fantasy points in Week 9. Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR GB -3 O/U 38.5 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 17.6 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 1492 RUYDS 164 TD 13 INT 8 FPTS/G 20.3 Love hasn't topped 19.6 Fantasy points in four games in a row, and he continues to make mistakes heading into Week 9 against the Rams. He has a five-game interception streak dating back to Week 3, and he's thrown five touchdowns to eight interceptions over that span. Now, the Rams have given up some huge games to quarterbacks this season in Anthony Richardson (33.6 Fantasy points in Week 4), Jalen Hurts (29.3 Fantasy points in Week 5) and Dak Prescott (35.9 Fantasy points in Week 8), but every other quarterback has scored fewer than 16 Fantasy points, including Geno Smith, Brock Purdy and Joe Burrow. Love will likely fall below the 20-point threshold again this week, making him just an option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -1.5 O/U 37 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 17.5 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 884 RUYDS 197 TD 3 INT 6 FPTS/G 11.8 Jones is expected to play in Week 9 at Las Vegas after missing the past three games with a neck injury, and you'll want to start him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. But he's not someone to trust in one-quarterback leagues yet since he only has one game this season with more than 8.7 Fantasy points. Darren Waller (hamstring) is also banged up, and the Raiders have held their past four opposing quarterbacks (Jordan Love, Mac Jones, Tyson Bagent and Jared Goff) to under 15 Fantasy points. I'm glad Jones is back, and hopefully, he can finish the season strong. But he's not a starter yet in one-quarterback leagues for this matchup on the road.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Will Levis QB TEN Tennessee • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -2.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS QB 11th PROJ PTS 13.9 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 238 RUYDS 11 TD 4 INT 0 FPTS/G 34.6 Levis had a ridiculously good NFL debut in Week 8 against Atlanta with 238 passing yards and four touchdowns for 34.6 Fantasy points. You should definitely stash him on your bench to see what happens moving forward, but he should only be started in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for Week 9 at Pittsburgh. The Steelers haven't allowed a quarterback to score more than 17 Fantasy points in their past three games against Lamar Jackson, Matthew Stafford and Trevor Lawrence, and Levis will likely face plenty of pressure from Pittsburgh's defense, especially with Cam Heyward (groin) expected to return. I'm excited to see how Levis does in this spot Thursday night, but I'm not starting him in one-quarterback leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Rachaad White RB TB Tampa Bay • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -2.5 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 10.9 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 305 REC 29 REYDS 233 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.4 White's involvement in the passing game has been exceptional over the past two weeks, particularly against Atlanta and Buffalo. During this period, he's secured 13 catches for 135 yards on 13 targets. Conversely, his performance in the run game has left much to be desired as he rushed for a meager 73 yards on 22 carries over the same time span. Despite his struggles in the run game, White has become a must-start running back in PPR leagues. I hope the game plan doesn't change for White in Week 9 at Houston. This is especially promising given that the Texans have allowed four running backs to catch four or more passes this season. In fact, a total of eight running backs have scored at least 11.3 PPR points against Houston, and that should be White's floor in Week 9. Zack Moss RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR IND -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 9.9 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 589 REC 16 REYDS 123 TD 6 FPTS/G 17.9 Even with Jonathan Taylor back and now playing at a high level, Moss has still found a way to be productive. Moss has scored at least 14.4 PPR points in three of four games with Taylor, and he has four touchdowns over that span. He also has at least 12 total touches in each of those outings, which should continue in Week 9 at Carolina. The Panthers are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and eight running backs have scored at least 11.2 PPR points against Carolina this season. There have also been three running back duos to reach that mark (Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier in Week 1, David Montgomery and Craig Reynolds in Week 5, and Raheem Mostert and Salvon Ahmed in Week 6). There's room for Taylor and Moss to both be productive this week, and Moss is worth starting as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Zack Moss RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS NE -3.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 10.9 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 307 REC 25 REYDS 173 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.6 Stevenson had a down game in Week 8 at Miami, recording 10 carries for 39 yards and just two catches for 11 yards on four targets. The involvement in the passing game seemingly disappeared from the previous two weeks, which was disappointing, and hopefully that changes in Week 9 against Washington. In two weeks prior to Week 8, Stevenson had 11 catches for 75 yards on 12 targets against Las Vegas and Buffalo. Mac Jones might lean on Stevenson more this week with Kendrick Bourne (ACL) and DeVante Parker (concussion) banged up. Washington just lost pass rushers Chase Young and Montez Sweat via trade, so this defense isn't as formidable. This season, six running backs have scored at least 12 PPR points against the Commanders. Jerome Ford RB CLE Cleveland • #34

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI CLE -8 O/U 37.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 13.1 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 381 REC 15 REYDS 106 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.5 Kareem Hunt RB CLE Cleveland • #27

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI CLE -8 O/U 37.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 10.9 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 158 REC 6 REYDS 58 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.3 I like the setup for both Browns' running backs this week against the Cardinals. Ford and Hunt are worth using as No. 2 Fantasy options in all leagues. I'll give a slight lean toward Ford as his ankle sprain from Week 7 wasn't as serious as initially feared. Ford played in Week 8 at Seattle but was limited to just nine carries for 37 yards and one catch for 2 yards on two targets. Prior to that, Ford scored at least 11.1 PPR points in three out of four games since Nick Chubb (knee) was injured, and I expect him to get back on track against Arizona. Hunt has scored at least 13.7 PPR points in three games in a row, and he's been hot after Cleveland's bye in Week 5. Nine running backs have scored at least 13.1 PPR points against the Cardinals this season, and the Browns will continue to ride Ford and Hunt in Week 9. Darrell Henderson Jr. RB LAR L.A. Rams • #27

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -3 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 12 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 92 REC 4 REYDS 59 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.6 We'll see what happens with the Rams if Matthew Stafford (thumb) can't play in Week 9 at Green Bay, but I expect Henderson and Royce Freeman to be a focal point of the offense no matter what. It's a good matchup since the Packers are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and five running backs have scored at least 12.6 PPR points against Green Bay this year. Henderson has scored at least 11.5 PPR points in two games since joining the Rams in place of the injured Kyren Williams (ankle), and Henderson should be a factor in the passing game. He had three catches for 54 yards on three targets in Week 8 against Dallas, and he continues to get the lion's share of touches compared to Freeman. That being said, I also like Freeman as a sleeper in this matchup.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Chuba Hubbard RB CAR Carolina • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 10 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 270 REC 15 REYDS 85 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.1 It remains to be seen if Hubbard will remain the lead running back for the Panthers in Week 9 against the Colts, but he dominated playing time in Week 8 against the Texans. Hubbard played 67 percent of the snaps last week, even with a healthy Miles Sanders in the running back stable. While Hubbard managed just 15 carries for 28 yards and two catches for 26 yards on two targets against the Texans, he could be a flex if he remains in this role for Week 9. The Colts have allowed seven running backs to score at least 15.1 PPR points this season, including six in the past five games. Justice Hill RB BAL Baltimore • #43

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA BAL -5.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 7.7 RB RNK 35th YTD Stats RUYDS 211 REC 15 REYDS 67 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.4 Gus Edwards is worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in Week 9 against Seattle, but this won't be an easy matchup. It's tough to run on the Seahawks, so we could see Hill more involved in the passing game. He just had four catches for 40 yards on four targets in Week 8 against Arizona. Four running backs have at least four receptions against Seattle this season. I like Hill as a flex option in PPR. Zach Charbonnet RB SEA Seattle • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -5.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 4.5 RB RNK 42nd YTD Stats RUYDS 162 REC 8 REYDS 47 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.8 I don't expect Charbonnet to play more than Kenneth Walker III in Week 9 at Baltimore, but I also didn't expect that to happen in Week 8 against Cleveland. However, Charbonnet ended up playing more snaps than Walker (34-24) for the first time all season, and maybe that's because Walker came into the week dealing with a calf injury. For Week 9, you can consider Charbonnet a flex option. He did well against the Browns with five carries for 53 yards and two catches for 11 yards on two targets. Meanwhile, Walker had eight carries for 66 yards, and one catch for 4 yards on two targets. Walker remains a No. 2 running back in all leagues, but Charbonnet could be building momentum. Charbonnet may very well be worth starting as a flex in deeper leagues.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN PIT -2.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 10.7 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 175 REC 26 REYDS 184 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.7 Warren has been held to under 40 total yards in each of the past two games against the Rams and Jaguars, and it's not like he's excelling in the passing game compared to Najee Harris. Over the past two games, Warren has five catches for 18 yards on seven targets, and Harris has eight catches for 57 yards on eight targets. We'll see if that continues moving forward, but this isn't an easy matchup against the Titans. I'd only use Harris and Warren as flex options, but Harris is the safer play this week when it comes to the Steelers backfield. Dameon Pierce RB HOU Houston • #31

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB HOU -2.5 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 9 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 327 REC 9 REYDS 84 TD 1 FPTS/G 8 I was hopeful Pierce would come off Houston's bye in Week 7 with a strong outing in Week 8 at Carolina. I was wrong. Pierce was limited to 12 carries for 46 yards and no catches. He also has no targets in two straight games. He now has four games this season with 6.7 PPR points or less, and Devin Singletary continues to take work away from Pierce. It's hard to even call him a flex option against Tampa Bay the Buccaneers are No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to running backs. D'Onta Foreman RB CHI Chicago • #21

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -8.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 8.9 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 204 REC 7 REYDS 43 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.4 Foreman was great in Week 7 against Las Vegas with 33 PPR points, but he cratered in Week 8 at the Chargers with 4.6 PPR points. That's now two games with 7.7 PPR points or less in three appearances since Khalil Herbert (ankle) went down in Week 5. Foreman will likely have another down game in Week 9 at New Orleans, as the Saints are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Roschon Johnson and Darrynton Evans will continue to share touches with Foreman, who is a flex option at best in most leagues. Emari Demercado RB ARI Arizona • #31

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -8 O/U 37.5 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 9.4 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 195 REC 12 REYDS 64 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.5 Demercado looks to be the lead back for the Arizona Cardinals in a tough matchup against as the Cleveland Browns in Week 9. The Browns are No. 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and the Cardinals are going with a rookie quarterback in Clayton Tune making his first NFL start. Demercado has done a nice job the past two games as he registered 33 carries for 136 yards, and five catches for 18 yards on six targets against Seattle and Baltimore. However, I look for him to struggle in a tough matchup on the road.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Alexander Mattison RB MIN Minnesota • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -5 O/U 37 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 9.1 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 390 REC 21 REYDS 109 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.1 Mattison has failed to score more than 6.2 PPR points in each of his past two games against San Francisco and Green Bay. His workload will probably continue to lessen with the emergence of Cam Akers, who scored a touchdown against the Packers. With Kirk Cousins (Achilles) out, beginning this week at Atlanta, the Vikings are turning to rookie quarterback Jaren Hall to make his first NFL start, which could be messy. Things could eventually improve once newly-acquired Joshua Dobbs takes over, but I would only use Mattison as a flex option in Week 9. It doesn't help that the Falcons are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

WRS to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN PIT -2.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 13.6 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 26 REYDS 212 TD 0 FPTS/G 12.4 Kenny Pickett (ribs) is expected to start Thursday night against Tennessee, and hopefully, Pickett will continue to pepper Johnson with targets. He had 14 in Week 8 against Jacksonville and finished with eight catches for 85 yards, and he has now scored at least 12.9 PPR points in two games since returning from a four-game absence with a hamstring injury. Johnson should be considered a No. 2 PPR receiver against the Titans, who are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. And I like George Pickens as a high-end No. 3 PPR receiver in this matchup as well. Nico Collins WR HOU Houston • #12

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB HOU -2.5 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 13 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 48 REYDS 577 TD 3 FPTS/G 15.5 Collins had a disappointing game in Week 8 at Carolina with four catches for 30 yards on six targets, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 4. But I'm expecting a rebound performance this week against Tampa Bay, and the Buccaneers have struggled with opposing receivers of late. Since Week 6, a span of three games, six receivers have scored at least 11.4 PPR points against Tampa Bay, including three Bills (Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and Khalik Shakir) in Week 8. Continue to start Collins as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Zay Flowers WR BAL Baltimore • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA BAL -6 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 12.5 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 61 REYDS 461 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.2 Flowers just had the worst game of his career as the rookie had five catches for just 19 yards on seven targets in Week 8 at Arizona. Prior to that, he had scored at least 11.5 PPR points in three games in a row, and I expect him to get back on track in Week 9 against Seattle. The Seahawks are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and 10 receivers have scored at least 13.7 PPR points against Seattle this year. Baltimore could struggle to run the ball in this matchup, so look for Lamar Jackson to lean on Flowers in this matchup at home. Josh Downs WR IND Indianapolis • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR IND -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 11.9 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 56 REYDS 473 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.4 Downs is hot right now, and it's time to consider him a must-start Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He's scored at least 13.1 PPR points in four games in a row and five of his past six outings. He has two touchdowns in his past three games, and he has four games in a row with at least six targets. Gardner Minshew is locked in on Downs, and it's been fun to watch. I still like Michael Pittman as the best Colts receiver, but Downs isn't far behind. And you can start both with confidence in Week 9 at Carolina, especially Downs who is a former Tar Heel. Tee Higgins WR CIN Cincinnati • #5

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF CIN -2 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 12.3 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 42 REYDS 218 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.8 At some point, Higgins is going to have a breakout game and end his four-game slump. He showed some signs of life in Week 8 at San Francisco with five catches for 69 yards on six targets, but he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 2 and has been laboring with injured ribs. Maybe the bye in Week 7 helped the healing process, and he has a favorable matchup in Week 9 against Buffalo. The Bills have allowed eight receivers to score at least 11.3 PPR points in their past four games, and three times a pair of receivers (Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk, Kendrick Bourne and Demario Douglas and Chris Godwin and Mike Evans) each hit that mark. That bodes well for Ja'Marr Chase and Higgins in Week 9.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jahan Dotson WR WAS Washington • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -3.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 8.7 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 49 REYDS 291 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.9 Let's hope Dotson's performance in Week 8 against Philadelphia wasn't a fluke when he caught eight passes for 108 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. He now has 18 targets in his past two games, and Curtis Samuel (toe) is banged up. Terry McLaurin remains the No. 1 receiver for the Commanders and is a must-start Fantasy option, but Dotson is worth trusting again in three-receiver leagues. The Patriots also just allowed three Dolphins receivers (Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Cedrick Wilson) to score touchdowns in Week 8, so McLaurin and Dotson should have the chance to make plays in this matchup. Demario Douglas WR NE New England • #81

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS NE -3.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 8.2 WR RNK 38th YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 30 REYDS 222 TD 0 FPTS/G 6 I'm excited about the setup for Douglas this week after Kendrick Bourne (ACL) was lost for the season, along with DeVante Parker (concussion) banged up. In Week 8 at Miami, Douglas led the New England receivers in snaps (41) and caught a season-high five passes on seven targets. He only managed 25 yards, but he has a great matchup in Week 9 against Washington. The Commanders are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to receivers, and Douglas could have his breakout game this week. In deeper leagues, you can also take a flier on JuJu Smith-Schuster or Tyquan Thornton, but I like Douglas as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all formats. Rashid Shaheed WR NO New Orleans • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI NO -8.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 10.7 WR RNK 43rd YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 38 REYDS 479 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.3 I'm excited about Derek Carr in Week 9 against Chicago, and I expect his receivers to play well in this matchup. Chris Olave, despite his struggles with only two games of at least 12.7 PPR points in his past five outings, remains a must-start option. And Michael Thomas is a quality No. 3 PPR receiver since he's scored at least 10.5 PPR points in three of his past four games. Shaheed is a wild card because of his boom-or-bust production. He has three games this season with at least 18.3 PPR points and four outings with 7.2 PPR points or less. But when he's on he can win you a week in your Fantasy league, and I like his chances with this matchup against the Bears. Rashee Rice WR KC Kansas City • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA KC -1.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 10.4 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 39 REYDS 361 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.5 Rice had a down game in Week 8 at Denver with four catches for 56 yards on five targets, and his 9.6 PPR points snapped a three-game streak where he scored at least 11.2 PPR points. I'm expecting him to get back on track against the Dolphins in what should be a high-scoring affair in Germany. All the Chiefs struggled against the Broncos, so we can throw that game out. Rice should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, and look for Patrick Mahomes to keep involving him as a significant piece of this high-powered offense.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Drake London WR ATL Atlanta • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN ATL -5 O/U 37 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 11.7 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 56 REYDS 438 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.7 London is dealing with a groin injury, so keep an eye on his status. He's expected to play, but he missed practice Wednesday after leaving the Week 8 loss at Tennessee. London has now gone four games in a row without a touchdown, and he's been held to under 60 receiving yards in his past two outings against the Buccaneers and Titans. We'll see how he does with Taylor Heinicke as the new starter for the Falcons, but the Vikings defense has improved of late against No. 1 receivers. In the past three games, D.J. Moore (10.1 PPR points), Brandon Aiyuk (10.7 PPR points) and Christian Watson (6.3 PPR points) have posted unimpressive stat lines, and London could follow suit in Week 9. Christian Watson WR GB Green Bay • #9

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR GB -3 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 9.5 WR RNK 42nd YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 24 REYDS 176 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.7 It's tough to trust Watson right now given his recent level of play. He's gone three games in a row without a touchdown, and in his past two games against Denver and Minnesota, Watson has combined for six catches for 60 yards on 13 targets. Jordan Love is trying to connect with Watson, but it's not working. And Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed are having more success, so Love is spreading the ball around. I hope this is the week Watson breaks out of his slump, but he should only be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues against the Rams. Josh Palmer WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #5

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ LAC -3.5 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 9 WR RNK 37th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 39 REYDS 377 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.2 Palmer tried to play through a knee injury in Week 8 against Chicago, and he clearly wasn't right. He had four targets and finished with three catches for 24 yards, which was his worst outing since Mike Williams (ACL) was lost for the season in Week 3. Hopefully, Palmer can improve prior to Monday night's game at the Jets, but that's also a brutal matchup against the No. 1 team at allowing Fantasy points to receivers. Palmer's status could impact Quentin Johnston, who had five catches for 50 yards on six targets against the Bears. K.J. Osborn WR MIN Minnesota • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -5 O/U 37 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 8.4 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 47 REYDS 360 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.8 Osborn just had his best game of the season in Week 8 at Green Bay with eight catches for 99 yards on 10 targets, but we know what happened in that game. Kirk Cousins (Achilles) was lost for the season, and I'm not going to trust Osborn in Week 9 with rookie Jaren Hall under center at the Falcons. I'm still OK with Jordan Addison as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, but Osborn gets downgraded from a No. 3 Fantasy receiver to someone who is risky with an inexperienced quarterback.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Marquise Brown WR ARI Arizona • #2

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -8 O/U 37.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 69 REYDS 416 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.3 There's a good opportunity to buy low on Brown, especially if he struggles in Week 9 at Cleveland. Kyler Murray (knee) is expected to make his 2023 debut in Week 10 against Atlanta, and Brown should benefit with Murray back. In Week 9, rookie Clayton Tune is making his first NFL start, and I expect him to struggle against a standout Browns defense. Cleveland is also No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Brown has scored 7.9 PPR points or less in two of his past three games. Brown is only worth starting in three-receiver leagues with Tune under center.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

TEs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Dalton Kincaid TE BUF Buffalo • #86

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -2 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 27th PROJ PTS 8.7 TE RNK 4th YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 34 REYDS 258 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.8 Kincaid has looked like a Fantasy star over the past two weeks, and Dawson Knox (wrist) is not coming back any time soon. In his past two outings against the Patriots and Buccaneers, Kincaid has 13 catches for 140 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets. He's a must-start tight end heading into Week 9 at Cincinnati, and the Bengals were just abused by George Kittle in Week 8 for nine catches and 149 yards on 11 targets. Six tight ends have scored at least 8.5 PPR points against Cincinnati, and Kincaid has top-five upside in this matchup. Trey McBride TE ARI Arizona • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -8 O/U 37.5 OPP VS TE 1st PROJ PTS 9.2 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 35 REYDS 265 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.2 There are a couple of things working against McBride this week that could be a problem. The Cardinals are changing quarterbacks with rookie Clayton Tune making his first NFL start on the road. And the Browns are No. 1 against opposing tight ends this season. So why is McBride a start? I'm hopeful that Tune does what Joshua Dobbs did all year, which is target tight ends, and the Cardinals enter Week 9 with the most targets at the position in the NFL. McBride was awesome in Week 8 against Baltimore, another team that excels at stopping tight ends, with 10 catches for 95 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets. It might be risky to trust McBride already in a tough spot, but I'm all in. He should be considered a top-10 Fantasy tight end in Week 9. Jake Ferguson TE DAL Dallas • #87

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -3 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 18th PROJ PTS 8.3 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 33 REYDS 237 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.7 Ferguson came off the bye in Week 7 with four catches for 47 yards and a touchdown on four targets against the Rams in Week 8. This is now four games this year with at least 9.8 PPR points, and he should be considered a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in this matchup with the Eagles. Three tight ends have seen at least six targets against Philadelphia this season, and all three (Hunter Henry in Week 1, T.J. Hockenson in Week 2 and Logan Thomas in Week 8) have scored at least 16.4 PPR points. Ferguson has three games with at least seven targets this year, and the Cowboys should be throwing a lot in this NFC East showdown.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI CLE -8 O/U 37.5 OPP VS TE 4th PROJ PTS 10.3 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 39 REYDS 293 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.8 In the past four games with Deshaun Watson (shoulder) hurt, Njoku has become a reliable Fantasy option, and Watson is questionable to play in Week 9 against Arizona. Njoku has scored at least 10.4 PPR points in three of his past four outings, including two in a row, and he just scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 8 at Seattle. He also has 17 targets in his past two games, and the Cardinals have allowed four tight ends to score at least 8.3 PPR points this year. Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -3.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 15th PROJ PTS 7.3 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 40 REYDS 280 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.5 There have been three tight ends with at least six targets against the Patriots this season in Jake Ferguson, Michael Mayer and Dalton Kincaid, and all three scored at least 12.5 PPR points. Thomas comes into Week 9 with at least six targets in three of his past four games, including two in a row, and he has scored at least 9.1 PPR points all three times he's gotten that many attempts over that span. Sam Howell is looking for Thomas as one of his top three targets with Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson, and this is a favorable matchup. I like Thomas as a top-10 Fantasy tight end in Week 9. Taysom Hill QB NO New Orleans • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI NO -8.5 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 10.7 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 69 RUYDS 203 TD 3 INT 0 FPTS/G 8.7 Hill was back to being a wild-card for the Saints with Juwan Johnson back in action in Week 8 at Indianapolis, but that worked out well for Hill's Fantasy production. He had nine carries for 63 yards and two touchdowns, along with one catch for 14 yards on one target, and he's now scored at least 12.3 PPR points in three games in a row. While it was great to see him operate like a traditional tight end the previous two games with Johnson out, Hill is always a threat to produce with his legs. He's worth trusting as a low-end No. 1 tight end in this matchup with the Bears.

TEs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Jonnu Smith TE ATL Atlanta • #81

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN ATL -5 O/U 37 OPP VS TE 16th PROJ PTS 7.7 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 36 REYDS 322 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.2 Taylor Heinicke is starting at quarterback for the Falcons in Week 9 against Minnesota, and we'll see if that helps or hurts Smith moving forward. The past two games against Tampa Bay and Tennessee, Smith has been a non-factor with a combined four catches for 40 yards on four targets. Prior to that, Smith scored at least 8.7 PPR points in five games in a row, including three outings with at least 10.7 PPR points. The Vikings have struggled with Travis Kelce and George Kittle this season, but otherwise have limited the production of most tight ends. I'm OK with Kyle Pitts as a low-end starter this week, but I would shy away from starting Smith if you can. Luke Musgrave TE GB Green Bay • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR GB -3 O/U 38.5 OPP VS TE 29th PROJ PTS 7 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 31 REYDS 198 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.3 Musgrave has plenty of potential, and hopefully he'll start to become a consistent Fantasy option. But until that happens, he's tough to call a starting Fantasy tight end. He's still looking for his first touchdown this season, and he only has two games this year with more than 8.0 Fantasy points. The Rams have allowed five tight ends to score at least 10.2 PPR points since Week 4, and hopefully Musgrave does the same. But it feels like the idea of Musgrave has been better than the actual production, making him tough to trust in most leagues. Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -3 O/U 38.5 OPP VS TE 13th PROJ PTS 7.3 TE RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 42 REYDS 286 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.8 Higbee is coming off one of his better games of the season in Week 8 at Dallas with 9.5 PPR points, which was his best performance since Cooper Kupp returned from his hamstring injury in Week 5. Still, Higbee is looking for his first touchdown of the season, and he's been held to 45 yards or less in each game with Kupp. Along with that, Matthew Stafford (thumb) is hurt, and I'm not willing to trust Higbee with Brett Rypien under center for the Rams.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Dalton Schultz TE HOU Houston • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB HOU -2.5 O/U 40 OPP VS TE 12th PROJ PTS 8.8 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 39 REYDS 220 TD 3 FPTS/G 9 Schultz had a down game in Week 8 at Carolina with two catches for 5 yards on five targets, and I hope that's not a sign of things to come now that Nathaniel Dell and Noah Brown are healthy. Prior to Week 8, Schultz had scored at least 13.2 PPR points in three games in a row with three touchdowns, but he also had two outings over that span with at least seven targets. This week, he's facing a Tampa Bay defense that has done well against every tight end aside from Dalton Kincaid, who had 17.5 PPR points in Week 8. Otherwise, T.J. Hockenson, Cole Kmet, Dallas Goedert, Sam LaPorta and Kyle Pitts have been held to 47 receiving yards or less with no touchdowns against the Buccaneers.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

DST to Start

Patriots (vs. WAS)

Sam Howell was only sacked once last week against the Eagles, but prior to that he was sacked at least four times in every game this season. His 41 sacks this year put him on pace to break David Carr's NFL record of 76 sacks in 2002, and we'll see if the Patriots can get to Howell like most teams have this year. It's been a down year for the Patriots DST, especially with injuries to Matthew Judon (biceps) and Christian Gonzalez (shoulder). But this is a spot to trust the Patriots DST at home in Week 9.

Sleepers

Chargers (at NYJ)

Packers (vs. LAR)

Giants (at LV)

DST to Sit

Dolphins (at KC)

Even though the Chiefs have scored fewer than 20 points in two of their past three games, including a nine-point disaster at Denver in Week 8, don't get cute with the Dolphins DST in Week 9. We know what Patrick Mahomes is capable of, and I'm sure he'll put on a show in Germany. The Dolphins DST is not worth using in most formats.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Kicker to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Dustin Hopkins K CLE Cleveland • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI CLE -8 O/U 37.5 OPP VS K 26th PROJ PTS 8.1 K RNK 11th Hopkins was impressive in October, and hopefully he'll stay hot in November. Despite not playing in Week 5 because of a bye, the Browns kicker still managed to make 10 field goals on 11 attempts, including four field goals of 50-plus yards. He also added six PATs, and you should start him in all leagues in Week 9 against Arizona. The Cardinals are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing kickers, and five kickers have made at least two field goals against Arizona this season.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Blake Grupe K NO New Orleans • #19

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI NO -8.5 O/U 41 OPP VS K 25th PROJ PTS 9.3 K RNK 2nd Ka'imi Fairbairn K HOU Houston • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB HOU -2.5 O/U 40 OPP VS K 15th PROJ PTS 6.6 K RNK 9th Evan McPherson K CIN Cincinnati • #2

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF CIN -2 O/U 49.5 OPP VS K 10th PROJ PTS 7.6 K RNK 8th