Fantasy Football Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gardner Minshew's magical run continues

We've hit the midway point of the NFL season as we head into Week 9. There's only eight weeks left, and the Fantasy playoffs start in Week 14 in most leagues. It's almost over. And it's gone by fast.

We've had some stars shine in the first half of the season, including Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook, Michael Thomas, Cooper Kupp, Austin Hooper, Darren Waller, Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson. And, of course, the Patriots DST, among many others.

On the other hand, we're hopeful the second half brings better things for guys like Jared Goff, Baker Mayfield, Le'Veon Bell, Joe Mixon, Odell Beckham, Robert Woods, Zach Ertz and O.J. Howard. There are plenty of other players you can mention as well.

It should be a fun finish, and hopefully your Fantasy teams are doing well. I'm looking forward to a great Week 9, including some awesome matchups with CHI-PHI, MIN-KC (hopefully Patrick Mahomes is healthy) and NE-BAL. Other games will be great for Fantasy purposes, including NYJ-MIA, and hopefully this is the game the Jets main players show up, as well as Mark Walton delivering as a surprise starter.

The middle of the NFL season can be a grind. But this is also when the fun begins, as well as the push toward the Fantasy playoffs. Good luck.

Editor's Note: Projections are provided by SportsLine.com. Projected points are for PPR leagues.

Start of the Week

This might be Gardner Minshew's last start of the season, and if it is, I'm expecting him to go out with a big performance against the Texans in London. He should be considered a top-five Fantasy quarterback going into Week 9.

The Jaguars have a bye in Week 10, and Nick Foles (collarbone) could return as the starter for Jacksonville in Week 11. That hasn't been determined yet, but that's the first game Foles would be eligible to return.

Minshew should make that decision harder if he plays as I expect against Houston this week. The Texans, who just lost standout pass rusher J.J. Watt (pectoral), have been bad against opposing quarterbacks all season, especially of late.

Four quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 24 Fantasy points against Houston, and the Texans allow 293.4 passing yards for the season, with 19 total touchdowns and just three interceptions to opposing passers. Minshew only had 17 Fantasy points at Houston in Week 2 in his first NFL start, but he's a different quarterback since then.

He's scored at least 20 Fantasy points in five of his past six games, with his lone hiccup a tough outing against New Orleans in Week 6. He just scored a season-high 29 Fantasy points against the Jets in Week 8, and he should light up this defense.

It would be great if the Jaguars stuck with Minshew as their quarterback for the rest of the season because he's been a quality Fantasy starter. But even if this is his final start in 2019, he should deliver a big performance against the Texans in London.

I'm starting Minshew over: Lamar Jackson (vs. NE), Tom Brady (at BAL), Jacoby Brissett (at PIT), Carson Wentz (vs. CHI), Philip Rivers (vs. GB)h was Frank Gore in Week 9. Michel has at least 17 carries in four of his past five games.

Quarterbacks

Start 'Em 21.8 projected points Matthew Stafford Detroit Lions QB Stafford was great as the Start of the Week in Week 8 against the Giants when he scored 29 Fantasy points, and he's now scored at least 28 points in three of his past four games. The run game is suspect for the Lions with Kerryon Johnson (knee) out, and this should be another quality matchup for Stafford. Oakland allows the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, and three of the past four quarterbacks against the Raiders have scored at least 27 Fantasy points. 19.8 projected points Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB Allen continues to improve as a Fantasy quarterback, and he's scored at least 20 Fantasy points three games in a row. This game will be a good test for Allen because Washington has held its past three opposing quarterbacks to fewer than 11 Fantasy points in each outing, including matchups with the Dolphins, 49ers and Vikings. But in four of the first five games this season, Washington allowed the opposing quarterback to score at least 25 Fantasy points, and hopefully that's what happens with Allen this week. 18.8 projected points Jameis Winston Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB The Winston roller coaster was back on in Week 8 at Tennessee when he had 23 Fantasy points, but he had to overcome two interceptions and two fumbles to get there. He now has seven interceptions in his past two games, which is far from ideal, but I still expect him to have a productive Fantasy outing again this week against the Seahawks. Seattle has allowed three quarterbacks in a row to score at least 20 Fantasy points, including Baker Mayfield, Lamar Jackson and Matt Schaub, which bodes well for Winston in this matchup on the road. He's worth trusting as a low-end starter in all leagues. 18.2 projected points Carson Wentz Philadelphia Eagles QB Wentz has not been a good Fantasy quarterback of late, scoring more than 15 Fantasy points just once in his past four outings. But his past three games have been on the road, and I expect a bounce-back performance here, even against the Bears. Wentz is averaging 22.7 Fantasy points in three home games this season, and Nick Foles scored 18 Fantasy points against the Bears in the NFL playoffs last season when Wentz was out. He should rebound from his recent poor stretch of games against Chicago, and I like him as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. 19.8 projected points Derek Carr Oakland Raiders QB This is actually a good week to trust Carr. He has a great matchup against Detroit at home, and the Lions have been terrible against opposing quarterbacks of late, allowing three passers in a row to score at least 22 Fantasy points. Carr just had just best Fantasy outing of the season in Week 8 at Houston with 29 Fantasy points, and he does have multiple touchdowns in four of his past five games. I'm counting on Carr as a low-end starting option in all leagues.

Sleepers

Sam Darnold (at MIA): Darnold was actually a winner at the NFL trade deadline, simply because the Jets didn't trade Le'Veon Bell or Robby Anderson. That should help Darnold be a quality streaming option this week. Every opposing quarterback against the Dolphins has scored at least two touchdowns, and the worst performance against Miami this season was Case Keenum's 19 Fantasy points in Week 6. As long as Darnold is healthy with his injured thumb, he's worth using as a streamer this week.

Sit 'Em 15.6 projected points Daniel Jones New York Giants QB Jones took advantage of a great matchup last week against the Lions, scoring 35 Fantasy points, but I expect him to regress in Week 9 against the Cowboys. Aside from the surprise performance from Sam Darnold in Week 6, this Dallas defense has been dominant against most passing attacks, holding Aaron Rodgers and Carson Wentz to fewer than 10 Fantasy points in each outing. And Jones, prior to his big outing against the Lions, had scored 14 Fantasy points or less in each of his previous four games. 15.0 projected points Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB Murray is coming off back-to-back duds as a Fantasy quarterback against the Giants in Week 7 and the Saints in Week 8, combining for just 15 Fantasy points in those two outings. It's hard to expect a rebound performance against the 49ers this week. San Francisco has allowed the second-fewest Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this year, and the 49ers just held Jared Goff, Case Keenum and Kyle Allen to a combined four Fantasy points in the past three games. That's insane, and Murray should struggle for the third week in a row. 15.0 projected points Baker Mayfield Cleveland Browns QB I'd love to see Mayfield finish the season strong and deliver on what I hoped would be a quality Fantasy campaign in 2019. But it's hard to expect that given the seven-game sample size we had to start the season, which includes one game with 20 Fantasy points. He's averaging 12.3 Fantasy points per game, and this is another tough matchup at the Broncos. Denver is No. 3 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only Gardner Minshew in Week 4 scored 20 points against the Broncos this year. 12.0 projected points Ryan Tannehill Tennessee Titans QB Tannehill has been a solid Fantasy quarterback for the past two games against the Chargers and Buccaneers, scoring at least 22 Fantasy points in both outings. But this will be his toughest matchup at Carolina, and I would only use him in two-quarterback or Superflex leagues. The Panthers have allowed just two quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points, which were Murray in Week 3 and Minshew in Week 5. Carolina also has six interceptions in the past two games against Jameis Winston and Jimmy Garoppolo. We'll see how Tannehill does in his first start on the road, but I'd be leery to trust him given the matchup with the Panthers. 12.4 projected points Mason Rudolph Pittsburgh Steelers QB Rudolph played as I expected in Week 8 against Miami, and he was serviceable with 20 Fantasy points. That was an easy matchup against the Dolphins, and this will be tougher in Week 9 against the Colts. Indianapolis has not allowed a quarterback to score more than 19 Fantasy points since Week 2, including matchups with Patrick Mahomes in Week 5 and Deshaun Watson in Week 7. The Colts should be able to contain Rudolph, and he's only an option in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues.

Bust Alert

View Profile Jacoby Brissett IND • QB • 7 YTD Stats CMP% 64.5 YDs 1590 TD 14 INT 3 YD/Att 6.9

Brissett isn't a must-sit quarterback, but I don't see him having a big outing this week at Pittsburgh. He's only averaging 16.7 Fantasy points per game in three games away from Indianapolis, and the Steelers haven't allowed a quarterback to score more than 18 Fantasy points since Week 2, including matchups against Jimmy Garoppolo, Lamar Jackson and Philip Rivers. Brissett is only worth starting in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues.

Running backs

Start 'Em 14.1 projected points Melvin Gordon Los Angeles Chargers RB Gordon has not been good since coming back from his holdout in Week 5. Even though he's scored in each of the past two games against Tennessee and Chicago, he's still failed to top 12 PPR points in any game, while averaging 8.5 PPR points per game. But I'm confident in him this week against the Packers. Hopefully, the move to fire offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt and have coach Anthony Lynn be more involved in the play calling is to help get Gordon going — Lynn said part if the reasoning was a lack of rush attempts since Gordon's return. It also helps that Gordon is facing a Packers defense that has allowed a running back to score or gain at least 100 total yards in seven games in a row. In PPR, Austin Ekeler is also worth starting, but Ekeler is just a flex in non-PPR leagues. 8.1 projected points Jordan Howard Philadelphia Eagles RB The revenge game narrative works well here for Howard, along with several other factors aligning at the right time. The former Bears running back gets to face a Chicago defense that has allowed a running back to score a touchdown in four games in a row, including two big outings against Josh Jacobs and Latavius Murray over that span. Howard is coming off a season-best 23 carries against Buffalo in Week 8, where he had 96 yards and a touchdown, as well as one catch for 15 yards. He now has four games this season with at least 13 carries, and he's scored at least 12 PPR points in three of them. Miles Sanders (shoulder) is also banged up, although he's expected to play, but Howard could see an uptick in touches. I expect him to be highly motivated facing the team that traded him this offseason, and I would start Howard with confidence this week. 10.9 projected points Mark Ingram Baltimore Ravens RB It might be the way to attack this Patriots defense is to run at them, and we saw that highlighted by Nick Chubb last week when he had 20 carries for 131 yards. Unfortunately, Chubb fumbled twice, but Le'Veon Bell also had 15 carries for 70 yards against New England in Week 7, as well as Frank Gore gaining 109 yards on 17 carries against the Patriots in Week 4. You know the Ravens are going to try to run in this game, and Ingram has scored at least 12 PPR points in three of his past five games. He should have fresh legs coming off a bye, and I expect him to be the first running back to score against the Patriots this year. He's worth using as a No. 2 running back in all leagues this week. 8.3 projected points Jamaal Williams Green Bay Packers RB I would prefer to use Williams more as a flex option since he's been at 10 total touches or less in each of the past two games, but it's hard to ignore his production, especially in a good matchup this week at the Chargers. He's scored at least 12 PPR points in three games in a row against Detroit, and he's been involved in the passing game with 11 catches on 13 targets over that span. Aaron Jones is clearly the star of this backfield, but Williams should have the chance to do well against a Chargers defense that has allowed five touchdowns to running backs in the past four games. Also, six running backs have at least 65 total yards against the Chargers over that span. 10.0 projected points Mark Walton Miami Dolphins RB Walton has the chance to be a quality No. 2 running back this week in all leagues with this matchup against the Jets at home. In the first game without Kenyan Drake in Week 8 at Pittsburgh, Walton had 14 total touches, including six targets and three receptions. He's yet to score a touchdown in his two-year career, so expecting him to score could be a problem, along with Kalen Ballage likely working at the goal line. Still, we've seen this Jets run defense allow a running back to score or gain at least 98 total yards in every game this year, and they just traded Leonard Williams to the Giants. Walton has the chance for a career game this week.

Sleepers

Jaylen Samuels (vs. IND): James Conner's status will either make Samuels a sleeper option as a flex or a must-start running back against the Colts. Conner is dealing with a shoulder injury suffered in Week 8 against the Dolphins, and Benny Snell (knee) is also banged up. If Samuels is the starter against the Colts, he could be a top-10 Fantasy running back in all leagues. The Steelers have had a running back score a touchdown in four games in a row, with six total touchdowns scored from the position over that span.

Sit 'Em 6.5 projected points Kenyan Drake Arizona Cardinals RB The Cardinals are expected to be without David Johnson (ankle) and Chase Edmonds (hamstring) this week, but that doesn't mean Drake is getting a heavy workload in his first game with the team after being traded to Arizona from Miami on Monday. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Drake will get a manageable workload in his debut, and this is a tough matchup against the 49ers. Christian McCaffery in Week 8 is the lone running back to score against San Francisco this year, and I consider Drake a flex option at best this week. 9.0 projected points LeSean McCoy Kansas City Chiefs RB It continues to be a struggle for McCoy every time Damien Williams is on the field. In two games without Williams, McCoy averaged 19.0 PPR points per game. But in six games with Williams, McCoy is averaging just 6.7 PPR points per game. He hasn't scored a touchdown in the past four games, and he lost a fumble in Week 8 against Green Bay. I would try to avoid McCoy and Williams this week against the Vikings, and Minnesota hasn't allowed a rushing touchdown to a running back since Week 2. I hope the Chiefs don't punish McCoy for his fumble against the Packers, but I would only consider him a flex option at best this week. 8.2 projected points Sony Michel New England Patriots RB It's going to continue to be touchdown or bust for Michel all season until he proves otherwise, and Week 8 against Cleveland was a good indication of a bust when he had 21 carries for 74 yards and no scores or catches. This is a good run defense for the Ravens when defensive tackle Brandon Williams is healthy – no running back has more than 65 rushing yards in the games he's been on the field – and don't be surprised if James White and even Rex Burkhead have bigger roles this week. For what it's worth, in the five games this season where Burkhead has played, Michel is averaging just 6.6 PPR points per game compared to 18.7 PPR points when Burkhead is out. 8.2 projected points Carlos Hyde Houston Texans RB Like Michel, Hyde is proving to be touchdown or bust, and those kinds of running backs are frustrating in PPR. He's scored in three games this season, and in two of them, he has at least 12 PPR points. But in the five games where he's failed to score a touchdown, Hyde is averaging just 7.6 PPR points per game. He's only caught a pass in three games this year, and the Jaguars have only allowed a running back to score in three games this season. Hyde already faced Jacksonville in Week 2 and had 20 carries for 90 yards, but I expect him to be worse this week in London, especially if offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (shoulder) is hurt. Hyde is a flex option at best, with his value higher in non-PPR leagues. 5.3 projected points Ty Johnson Detroit Lions RB Last week was frustrating to watch Johnson, especially if you invested a heavy percentage of your FAAB budget to add him following the injury to Kerryon Johnson (knee). Instead of Ty Johnson leading the Detroit backfield against the Giants, it was Tra Carson, who had 12 carries compared to seven for Johnson. While Johnson played more snaps and was more efficient with his workload, it doesn't appear like he will get the featured job, especially factoring in Paul Perkins and J.D. McKissic also getting touches. I'd like to see Johnson get more work this week, but keep him planted on your bench, even against the Raiders.

Bust Alert

View Profile David Montgomery CHI • RB • 32 YTD Stats Att 98 Yds 366 TD 3 FL 1

I said last week that Montgomery would have the best game of his rookie season, and he did with career highs in carries (27), yards (135) and catches (four). He scored a touchdown and added 12 receiving yards on five targets, but that was a great setup for him against the Chargers, who have struggled against the run. I'm expecting regression for Montgomery this week against the Eagles, who are tough against the run. Ezekiel Elliott in Week 7 is the lone running back with more than 63 rushing yards against Philadelphia, including matchups with Devonta Freeman, Kerryon Johnson, Aaron Jones, Le'Veon Bell and Dalvin Cook. Montgomery could find the end zone, but I don't expect this game to be pretty for him. Hopefully, you started him with confidence in Week 8 as suggested, but this is a week you might want to avoid him on the road against the Eagles.

Wide receivers

Start 'Em 13.6 projected points Tyrell Williams Oakland Raiders WR Williams has scored in every game he has played this season, which is remarkable, and hopefully it continues this week. He came back from a two-game absence in Week 8 at Houston and finished with three catches for 91 yards and a touchdown on six targets. This week, he's facing a Lions defense that could be getting standout cornerback Darius Slay (hamstring) back, but I would still consider Williams a quality No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Derek Carr should continue to look for Williams, and hopefully his touchdown streak will extend to six after this game. 14.7 projected points Michael Gallup Dallas Cowboys WR Gallup struggled in his past two games against the Jets and Eagles, combining for 14 PPR points over that span. But he was great against the Giants in Week 1 when he had seven catches for 158 yards on seven targets, and hopefully we get a repeat performance this week. The Giants allow the third-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and three Detroit receivers just scored at least 11 PPR points against this secondary in Week 8. Gallup and Amari Cooper should be awesome in Week 9. 12.9 projected points John Brown Buffalo Bills WR I had high expectations for Brown last week against the Eagles, but he was a letdown with just five catches for 54 yards on eight targets. The good news is he's now been over 50 receiving yards in every game this season, but he only has two touchdowns on the year. Still, this is a good week to trust him against Washington, and at least one receiver has scored at least 11 PPR points against this secondary in seven of eight games this year. Brown is a high-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues this week. 10.8 projected points Robby Anderson New York Jets WR The Dolphins are without top cornerback Xavien Howard (knee), which should make a bad secondary even worse. Let's just hope Sam Darnold and Anderson can take advantage of it, and I also like Jamison Crowder as a sleeper. Anderson has scored a touchdown in three of his past five games against the Dolphins, and Miami comes into this game tied with Houston for the most touchdowns allowed to receivers this year at 13. Anderson and Crowder have the chance to go off this week. 12.2 projected points D.K. Metcalf Seattle Seahawks WR I liked Metcalf as a sleeper last week against the Falcons, and he delivered the first two touchdown game of his career. Now, he only had three catches for 13 yards on five targets to go with it, but he's now seen 14 targets in the past two games since tight end Will Dissly (Achilles) went down. I like the setup for Metcalf as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver this week against Tampa Bay, and the Buccaneers have allowed eight touchdowns to receivers in their past five games. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett should be excellent Fantasy options in Week 9.

Sleepers

DeVante Parker (vs. NYJ): Parker has scored at least 11 PPR points in four games in a row, and he's scored a touchdown in three of those outings. He continues to be the No. 1 receiver for the Dolphins, and he has a favorable matchup this week against the Jets, who just allowed three touchdowns to the Jaguars receivers in Week 8. Parker is a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week, while Preston Williams can also be considered a sleeper in deeper leagues.

Bust Alert

Fitzgerald has been a disappearing act lately after getting off to a hot start this season. He started the year with either a touchdown or 100 receiving yards in each of his first three games. Since then, he's averaging just 7.2 PPR points per game in his past five outings, and he has just seven targets in his past two games against the Giants and Saints. The 49ers allow the fourth-fewest Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and Fitzgerald is barely a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week based on the matchup, as well as his recent lack of production. I like Christian Kirk slightly better than Fitzgerald, although it could be tough for him as well.

Tight ends

Start 'Em 4.3 projected points Jonnu Smith Tennessee Titans TE It sounds like Delanie Walker (ankle) will be out again for the Titans, which is good news for Smith again this week against the Panthers. In two games with Walker hurt, Smith has nine catches for 142 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. He had 19 PPR points against Tampa Bay in Week 8 when we recommended him as a streamer, and he should play well again in Week 9 at Carolina. Just make sure Walker is out again so Smith can be a primary target for Ryan Tannehill. 8.9 projected points Darren Fells Houston Texans TE Fells has been great of late for the Texans, and he's worth starting once again in Week 9 against the Jaguars. He's scored at least 12 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he was impressive in Week 8 against Oakland. In the first game without Will Fuller (hamstring), Fells had six catches for 58 yards and two touchdowns on six targets. He now has at least six targets in two of his past three games, and it's clear Deshaun Watson will continue to lean on him. 8.6 projected points Jason Witten Dallas Cowboys TE The matchup is tough on paper for Witten against the Giants, but he has a great track record against this team and should be considered a top 10 Fantasy tight end this week. Witten has scored in each of his past three meetings with the Giants, including Week 1 when he had three catches for 15 yards and a touchdown on four targets. The Giants haven't allowed a tight end to score since that game, but I'll take my chances with Witten this week as a starting option in all leagues.

Sleepers

Dallas Goedert (vs. CHI): Goedert continues to outplay Zach Ertz, and he's worth buying into as a low-end starter in deeper leagues. In his past three games, Goedert has 12 catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns on 17 targets, and he's scored at least nine PPR points in each outing. By comparison, Ertz has eight catches for 112 yards and no touchdowns on 19 targets over that same span. I'm still starting Ertz over Goedert based on upside, but Goedert is worth using this week against the Bears in deeper leagues.

Goedert continues to outplay Zach Ertz, and he's worth buying into as a low-end starter in deeper leagues. In his past three games, Goedert has 12 catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns on 17 targets, and he's scored at least nine PPR points in each outing. By comparison, Ertz has eight catches for 112 yards and no touchdowns on 19 targets over that same span. I'm still starting Ertz over Goedert based on upside, but Goedert is worth using this week against the Bears in deeper leagues. T.J. Hockenson (at OAK): Hockenson hasn't scored in his past three games, but he's worth taking a chance on this week against the Raiders, who are second in the NFL with six touchdowns allowed to tight ends this year. In the past two weeks, Jimmy Graham and Fells have combined for three touchdowns against the Raiders. Hockenson is a low-end starter in all leagues this week.

Hockenson hasn't scored in his past three games, but he's worth taking a chance on this week against the Raiders, who are second in the NFL with six touchdowns allowed to tight ends this year. In the past two weeks, Jimmy Graham and Fells have combined for three touchdowns against the Raiders. Hockenson is a low-end starter in all leagues this week. Cameron Brate (at SEA): Brate was a disappointment last week at Tennessee with O.J. Howard (hamstring) out, scoring just six PPR points. But I would stick with him again this week, especially since it appears like Howard will be out again.Brate still had six targets against the Titans, and he has a good matchup this week against the Seahawks, who allow the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends.

Sit 'Em 6.1 projected points Vance McDonald Pittsburgh Steelers TE I don't think McDonald is going to be a consistent Fantasy tight end at any point this season, and he's not worth trusting this week. He's combined for just 13 PPR points in his past four games, and he only has one game this season where he's found the end zone, which was Week 2 against Seattle. The Colts haven't allowed a tight end to score in their past three games, including matchups with Travis Kelce and Fells. 5.6 projected points Kyle Rudolph Minnesota Vikings TE We saw one good game from Rudolph so far this season, and it came in Week 7 at Detroit after Adam Thielen left with a hamstring injury. He had 16 PPR points against the Lions, but he's scored a combined 18 PPR points in his other seven outings this year. Thielen is back this week, and the only pass catchers to trust for the Vikings against the Chiefs are Thielen and Stefon Diggs. 5.5 projected points Noah Fant Denver Broncos TE I'm encouraged by Fant after his performance in Week 8 against the Colts. He had five catches for 26 yards on eight targets in the first game for Denver since trading Emmanuel Sanders to San Francisco. But I'm not ready to start Fant in most leagues, especially with Brandon Allen replacing the injured Joe Flacco (neck). Hopefully, Fant continues to see an uptick in targets, but he's not worth starting in most leagues in Week 9.

Bust Alert





Which Ebron is going to show up this week? The one who had four catches for 70 yards and a touchdown on five targets against Houston in Week 7? Or the one who had three catches for 26 yards on four targets against Denver in Week 8? He's averaging just 4.3 PPR points in three road games this year, and the Steelers have been hit or miss against tight ends this season. They struggled with Will Dissly in Week 2 (22 PPR points) and Hunter Henry in Week 6 (30 PPR points), but they also limited George Kittle (11 PPR points) and Mark Andrews (nine PPR points). Based on Ebron's track record on the road and inconsistent play, I would consider him just a low-end starter at best this week.

Defense/Special teams

Start 'Em

Cowboys (at NYG) — 12.2 projected points

Sleepers

Eagles (vs. CHI)

Browns (at DEN)

Seahawks (vs. TB)

Sit 'Em

Texans (at JAC) – 6.8 projected points

Kicker

Start 'Em

Sleepers

Brett Maher (at NYG)

Jason Myers (vs. TB)

Nick Folk (at BAL)

Sit 'Em