Fantasy Football Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterback

Editor's note: Welcome to Week 9! We're handling Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em column a bit differently this season. You're still getting the same in-depth analysis as always, we're just presenting a bit differently, in an effort to get it out to you earlier in the day. This column takes a long time to write, and in the past, we've usually gotten it out to you in the evening. This year, we're going to publish it position-by-position, to get it into your hands quicker. Here's Jamey's take on quarterback for this week.

If you want the classic Start 'Em & Sit 'Em, we'll still be publishing that at the end of the day with every position included. For now, here's quarterback.

Quarterbacks

Start 'Em 21.8 projected points Ryan Fitzpatrick Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Fitzpatrick is back as the starter for the Buccaneers, and hopefully he continues to play at a high level. He's appeared in five games this season, and he's scored at least 22 Fantasy points in four of them. For this week, he's facing a Panthers defense that allows 20.4 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, and you know Fitzpatrick will be throwing a lot — he attempted 37 passes in his first three starts. In a situation where the Buccaneers are likely chasing points because of their bad defense, look for Fitzpatrick to once again deliver top-10 production in Week 9. 22.8 projected points Jared Goff Los Angeles Rams QB It's going to be fun to watch Goff vs. Drew Brees, and I'm expecting Goff to have his first big game on the road this season. He hasn't scored more than 21 Fantasy points on the road this year, but this is the game for his first blow-up spot. The Saints allow an average of 27.9 Fantasy points a game to opposing quarterbacks, and they won't have rookie pass rusher Marcus Davenport (toe) for this game. Also, Goff is expected to get Cooper Kupp (knee) back after a two-week absence. He has top-five potential this week. 19.6 projected points Russell Wilson Seattle Seahawks QB Efficiency vs. volume is the story for Wilson. He's not throwing much — 23 attempts or fewer in three games in a row — but he's scored at least 25 Fantasy points in each game over that span against the Rams, Raiders and Lions. He's averaging a touchdown every 6.7 attempts. Clearly, he can't keep that up, but it's a good sign of what could happen if he does start throwing more. And he does have 35 rush yards in his past two games, so hopefully that aspect of his game will come around as well. It could be risky to trust Wilson if his pass attempts are low, but I'll buy in this week against the Chargers at home. 22.0 projected points Kirk Cousins Minnesota Vikings QB Cousins has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in back-to-back games, and he's averaging 23.2 points in his past five outings. He should continue to play at a high level this week against the Lions, who have allowed an average of 21.0 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this year. But in Detroit's past four games, the Lions have allowed an average of 26.3 Fantasy points to Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers, Brock Osweiler and Wilson. 22.8 projected points Mitchell Trubisky Chicago Bears QB Trubisky doesn't have an easy matchup against the Bills on the road, but I'm sticking with him until he fails. In his past four games, Trubisky has averaged 36.8 Fantasy points per game. He's passed for an average of 305.8 yards per game with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions, and he's run for 232 yards and a touchdown. Buffalo has only allowed three quarterbacks to score more than 16 Fantasy points — Joe Flacco, Philip Rivers and Andrew Luck — and just held Tom Brady to 12 points. But you should ride the hot hand here with Trubisky, and hopefully he will deliver another big performance for his fifth game in a row.

Sleepers

Alex Smith (vs. ATL): Smith hasn't scored 20 Fantasy points since Week 3, but you're playing him this week because of the matchup against the Falcons. Atlanta allows an average of 28.6 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, and every quarterback since Week 2 has scored at least 21 points against this defense. Smith is a great streaming option for Week 9.

Derek Carr (at SF): Carr took advantage of a favorable matchup in Week 8 against Indianapolis and scored 33 Fantasy points, and he did it in the first game without Amari Cooper. He has another good matchup this week against the 49ers, who allow an average of 25.3 Fantasy points a game to opposing quarterbacks. Josh Rosen in Week 5 is the lone quarterback without at least 20 Fantasy points against the 49ers, so Carr is worth trusting Thursday night.

Dak Prescott (vs. TEN): Prescott has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, and this will be his first outing with Cooper. I'm expecting the Cowboys to feature Cooper on Monday night, and that should give Prescott the opportunity for another quality performance. He's also making plays with his legs of late with at least nine Fantasy points based on his rushing totals alone. He's a good streaming option this week.

Sit 'Em 17.8 projected points Ben Roethlisberger Pittsburgh Steelers QB Roethlisberger has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in three games in a row, but he should snap that streak this week against the Ravens. He's playing with a fractured index finger on his left hand, which could be problematic, and he has a bad history in Baltimore. In his past five trips there, Roethlisberger is averaging just 234.8 passing yards per game with five total touchdowns and five interceptions. The Ravens held Roethlisberger to 16 Fantasy points at home in Week 4, and only two quarterbacks have at least 20 points against Baltimore this year with Andy Dalton in Week 2 and Brees last week. Roethlisberger is a No. 2 Fantasy quarterback in Week 9. 16.8 projected points Philip Rivers Los Angeles Chargers QB Rivers only has one game this season with fewer than 20 Fantasy points, which was Week 6 at Cleveland when he scored 18 points. But this should be the second time he fails to hit 20 Fantasy points as he goes to Seattle. The Seahawks allow an average of just 14.9 Fantasy points a game to opposing quarterbacks, and Case Keenum in Week 1 and Matthew Stafford last week are the only guys with at least 20 points. I consider Rivers more of a bust alert than a must-sit quarterback, and he's a borderline starter in 12-team leagues this week. 18.0 projected points Matthew Stafford Detroit Lions QB Like Rivers, I consider Stafford more of a bust alert than a must-sit quarterback, but he should struggle this week at Minnesota. The Vikings allow an average of just 19.8 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, and only Josh Allen in Week 3, Goff in Week 4 and Carson Wentz in Week 5 have scored at least 20 Fantasy points against Minnesota. In his past five games against the Vikings, Stafford is averaging just 233 passing yards with seven total touchdowns and two interceptions. He's scored at least 20 Fantasy points just once over that span. 16.2 projected points Baker Mayfield Cleveland Browns QB Mayfield has what appears to be a good matchup against the Chiefs, who allow an average of 23.0 Fantasy points a game to opposing quarterbacks. But most of that production was done earlier in the year, and Kansas City has held three of the past five opposing quarterbacks to 18 Fantasy points or less, including two in a row against Dalton and Case Keenum. Mayfield also has just one game this season with more than 20 Fantasy points, which was Week 7 at Tampa Bay. He's not worth trusting this week.

Bust Alert

Ryan has played two games outdoors so far this year — both in Pennsylvania — and he's combined for 24 Fantasy points over that span against Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. In his past five games outdoors going back to last year, Ryan is averaging 276.4 passing yards with five total touchdowns and two interceptions, and he's scored at least 20 Fantasy points just once over that span. Washington allows an average of just 19.9 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this year, and the team just acquired safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from the Packers to bolster its secondary. Also, in his past four games coming off a bye, Ryan is averaging just 18.3 Fantasy points a game.

