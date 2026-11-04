Joe Fagnano, Tanner McKee and Gardner Minshew will start in Week 9, and we could have Carson Wentz and Shedeur Sanders play as well. It's a crazy week for quarterbacks due to injuries and changes under center.

I hope most Fantasy managers aren't starting these players in one-quarterback leagues, but they might be needed in Superflex and two-quarterback formats. Minshew, who replaced Jacoby Brissett in Week 8 at Dallas, is my favorite option even in a tough matchup at Seattle. Minshew scored 25.5 Fantasy points in the second half against the Cowboys, and he has the most potential to score at least 15 Fantasy points in Week 9.

Wentz would be next if he starts in place of Kyler Murray (hamstring). Wentz scored 25.2 Fantasy points against Green Bay in Week 1 when he replaced an injured Murray, but Wentz also scored 6.3 Fantasy points in Week 2 at Chicago. He has a great matchup against the Bills, who are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to the position, and I'm confident that Justin Jefferson would like to see Wentz under center right now.

Sanders is third on this list if he starts in place of Deshaun Watson (concussion) at New Orleans. Sanders struggled as a starter in 2025 with only one game with more than 12.6 Fantasy points in eight outings, but the Saints have allowed two of their past three opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20.3 Fantasy points. Sanders will hopefully perform well for Todd Monken in Week 9.

McKee has a favorable matchup against the Giants, who are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, but he has struggled since replacing an injured Jalen Hurts (calf). In three starts, McKee has scored 14.6 Fantasy points or less, and there's little reason to trust him, even against a favorable opponent.

Finally, we have Fagnano making his first start in place of Lamar Jackson (thumb), and Tyler Huntley (toe) is also out. Fagnano was forced into action in Week 8 at Buffalo after Jackson and Huntley were injured and was 10-of-21 passing for 91 yards with an interception, along with 3 rushing yards. The Jaguars defense is tough, and I have little faith in Fagnano to have a productive outing on Thursday night.

Ideally, you can avoid all of these quarterbacks in Week 9, but we know several managers in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues aren't that lucky. You just have to hope you guess right if you start Minshew, Wentz, Sanders, McKee or Fagnano in an emergency situation.

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA DET -7 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 25.3 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 1964 RUYDS 15 TD 16 INT 1 FPTS/G 24.5 I thought Goff would struggle in Week 8 against Minnesota, and he had his worst game of the season with 11.1 Fantasy points. The Vikings are amazing against opposing quarterbacks -- the Dolphins are not. Miami is No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and three quarterbacks in a row (Joe Burrow, Geno Smith and Drake Maye) scored at least 26.5 Fantasy points. Goff scored at least 20.4 Fantasy points in each of his first six games before facing Minnesota, and I expect him to start a new 20-point streak in Week 9. Patrick Mahomes QB KC Kansas City • #15

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ KC -9.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 24.3 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 1795 RUYDS 77 TD 13 INT 4 FPTS/G 21.3 I doubted Mahomes in Week 8 at Denver, and he proved me wrong with 31.4 Fantasy points. He has now scored at least 19.9 Fantasy points in every game that Rashee Rice has appeared in -- he missed Weeks 6 and 7 with a hamstring injury -- and Mahomes is averaging 26.6 Fantasy points with Rice active. He should have the chance for another big game in Week 9 at the Jets, who have allowed Drake Maye, Malik Willis and Kirk Cousins to all score at least 29.9 Fantasy points in the past three weeks. Mahomes should be considered a borderline top-five quarterback in Week 9. Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 18.5 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 2246 RUYDS 10 TD 17 INT 6 FPTS/G 22.7 It's one of my favorite stats this season, and I'll continue to repeat it. In Week 8, Love was 30-of-41 passing for 288 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, and he scored 27.5 Fantasy points. He has now scored at least 20 Fantasy points in 22 of 33 career games when he has at least 30 attempts, and I expect him to be above 30 pass attempts for the seventh-game in a row at New England. The Patriots have allowed three of the past six opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20.5 Fantasy points, and New England is allowing an average of 20.5 Fantasy points to quarterbacks over that span. Love should be considered a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 38 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS LAR -5.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 21.9 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 2146 RUYDS 18 TD 15 INT 8 FPTS/G 20.2 Stafford is dealing with arm soreness, which is something to monitor, and could explain his down performance in Week 8 against the Chargers with just 10.3 Fantasy points. That ended a three-game streak where he scored at least 20.9 Fantasy points, but he should rebound at Washington in Week 9. The Commanders are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only Daniel Jones in Week 4 and Tanner McKee in Week 8 failed to score at least 19.4 Fantasy points against this defense. As long as Stafford is healthy then I would start him with confidence in this matchup. Kirk Cousins QB LV Las Vegas • #8

Age: 38 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF OPP VS QB 11th PROJ PTS 17.9 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 2124 RUYDS 7 TD 20 INT 5 FPTS/G 24.8 This won't be an easy matchup for Cousins since San Francisco is No. 11 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks and just acquired standout defensive lineman DeForest Buckner via trade from Indianapolis. But Cousins has scored at least 22.5 Fantasy points in six of eight games this season, including three in a row, and he's already excelled in tough matchups against the Chargers (26.2 Fantasy points), Chiefs (26.6) and Rams (24.4). The 49ers also allowed Jayden Daniels and Michael Penix Jr. to each score at least 25 Fantasy points in their past two games, and I still trust Cousins as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues in Week 9.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Malik Willis QB MIA Miami • #2

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Willis has scored at least 18.6 Fantasy points in each of his past three games against Cincinnati, the Jets and New England, and now he gets the best matchup of the week against the Lions, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Every quarterback to face Detroit has scored at least 20.9 Fantasy points, and every one has thrown for at least two touchdowns. Willis has top-10 upside in all leagues in Week 9. Tyler Shough QB NO New Orleans • #6

Age: 27 • Experience: 2 yrs. Shough will hopefully get back on track coming off his Week 8 bye with a matchup at home against the Browns. Prior to Week 8, Shough had scored 17.9 Fantasy points or less in three of his past four games, which was disappointing since he scored at least 24.4 Fantasy points in each of his first three outings this season. Cleveland has held Geno Smith, Tyler Huntley, Cam Ward and Aaron Rodgers to 15.4 Fantasy points or less in each of the past four games, but Shough should outperform that quartet in Week 9. I like Shough as a low-end starter in all leagues. Sam Darnold QB SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. It wasn't pretty, but Darnold managed to score 21.5 Fantasy points in Week 8 against Chicago, and he tends to perform well in favorable matchups. For example, he had 35.7 Fantasy points in Week 3 at Washington but scored 15.9 Fantasy points or less in each outing against the Chargers, 49ers, Broncos and Chiefs. The Cardinals are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and seven quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 20.9 Fantasy points. Darnold is worth using as a low-end starter in deeper leagues in Week 9.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC HOU -4.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 19.2 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 1867 RUYDS 80 TD 12 INT 1 FPTS/G 21.5 The Chargers have been miserable this season, but one thing they have done well is limit opposing quarterbacks with their Fantasy production. They are No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only Kirk Cousins in Week 2 has scored more than 18.5 Fantasy points. And it's been against some top-notch competition, including Josh Allen (17.5 Fantasy points), Patrick Mahomes (10.5) and Matthew Stafford (10.3). I don't think Stroud will be awful, and he has scored at least 20.5 Fantasy points in four games in a row prior to his bye in Week 8. But given the matchup, I would only use Stroud as a low-end starter in deeper leagues. Bryce Young QB CAR Carolina • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 14.3 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 1921 RUYDS 34 TD 14 INT 5 FPTS/G 21.7 Young has gone from Fantasy star to Fantasy pumpkin in his past two games, and it will be tough to trust him in Week 9 against Denver. After opening the season with at least 23.8 Fantasy points in four of his first five games, Young has scored 12.4 Fantasy points or less in each of his past two outings against Tampa Bay and Green Bay. The Broncos have allowed Patrick Mahomes (twice), Matthew Stafford and Brock Purdy to score at least 23.6 Fantasy points this season, but Denver has also held Trevor Lawrence, Justin Herbert, Sam Darnold and Jacoby Brissett to 18.5 Fantasy points or less. I expect Young to be limited in this matchup, and I would only start him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Geno Smith QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #7

Age: 36 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -9.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 14.7 QB RNK 22nd YTD Stats PAYDS 1913 RUYDS 46 TD 12 INT 3 FPTS/G 18.4 Smith played well in his past two games against Miami and Las Vegas with at least 22 Fantasy points in each outing. Those were favorable matchups, but it will be tough for him to have a third productive game in a row against the Chiefs. Kansas City is No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only Kirk Cousins in Week 4 and Bo Nix in Week 8 have scored more than 15.9 Fantasy points against the Chiefs. Smith is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.