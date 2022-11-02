Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI MIA -5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 11th PROJ PTS 23.3 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 1678 RUYDS 35 TD 12 INT 3 FPTS/G 22.7 Everything clicked for Tagovailoa in Week 8 at Detroit as he was 29-of-36 passing for 382 yards and three touchdowns, along with 19 rushing yards. He beat up on a bad defense, and he should do the same thing this week against the Bears. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are unstoppable right now, and Chicago has allowed three of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 22 Fantasy points. This defense just traded its two best players in Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith, and Tagovailoa should have another strong outing in this matchup.

Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS MIN -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 21.4 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 1734 RUYDS 40 TD 13 INT 5 FPTS/G 20.5 Cousins just had his best Fantasy game of the season in Week 8 against Arizona with 27 points. He's now scored at least 21 Fantasy points in three games in a row, and he gets a new weapon this week after Minnesota traded for tight end T.J. Hockenson from Detroit. On the other side of the ball, Washington just traded cornerback William Jackson III to Pittsburgh, and I expect Cousins to become the fourth quarterback this year with more than 20 Fantasy points against the Commanders. We also have the revenge game narrative at play since Cousins started his career in Washington and played there from 2012-17.

Aaron Rodgers QB GB Green Bay • #12

Age: 38 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET GB -3.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 23.7 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 1800 RUYDS 20 TD 13 INT 4 FPTS/G 17.2 As you would expect, Rodgers has a great history against the Lions. In 24 career games against Detroit, he's passed for 6,055 yards, 52 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. And in his past five games at Detroit he has 1,493 passing yards, 15 total touchdowns and just one interception. He's been a mediocre Fantasy quarterback this season, scoring 20 points or less in every game, but this could be his breakout performance, especially if Allen Lazard (shoulder) is healthy. The Lions are No. 3 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks this year.