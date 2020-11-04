DeeJay Dallas RB SEA Seattle • #31

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF SEA -2.5 O/U 55 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 13.9 RB RNK 12th YTD Stats RUYDS 49 REC 9 REYDS 50 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.2 We'll have to wait and see what happens with Chris Carson (foot) and Carlos Hyde (hamstring) this week, but it sounds like both will be out again against the Bills. If that's the case then consider Dallas a borderline No. 1 Fantasy running back in all leagues. The Seahawks gave him 23 total touches in Week 8 against San Francisco, and he delivered 22 PPR points. Now, it wasn't pretty at 2.3 yards per carry on his 18 attempts, but he got goal-line work, as well as five catches on five targets. And his matchup against the Bills is much easier than against the 49ers since Buffalo has allowed a running back to score in four games in a row, with Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Damien Harris going over 100 rushing yards over that span.

JaMycal Hasty RB SF San Francisco • #38

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -5.5 O/U 50 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 9.7 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 132 REC 3 REYDS 27 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.2 Hasty and Jerick McKinnon are both worth using this week -- Hasty is better in non-PPR, while McKinnon has an edge in PPR -- with the matchup against the Packers. Dalvin Cook proved in Week 8 that Green Bay is still awful against the run with 30 carries for 163 yards and three touchdowns, and he added two catches for 63 yards and a touchdown to further the misery. Hasty and McKinnon won't do that, but the Packers have allowed a running back to score in every game this season and lead all teams with 14 touchdowns allowed to running backs. It helps that the 49ers lead the NFL in most Fantasy points scored from their running backs, and we all remember what happened in the playoffs last season when Raheem Mostert had 220 rushing yards and four touchdowns against Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game.

Damien Harris RB NE New England • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NE -7 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 8.9 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 279 REC 2 REYDS 26 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.6 The key number for Harris this week will likely be 13. If he can get at least 13 carries then he should be successful given what running backs have done against the Jets. The past four running backs with at least 13 carries against the Jets -- Jonathan Taylor, Melvin Gordon, Kenyan Drake and Myles Gaskin -- all had at least 11 PPR points. Harris has two games this season with more than 13 carries (Week 4 at Kansas City and Week 8 at Buffalo), and he's run for at least 100 yards in both of them. He also scored his first NFL touchdown against the Bills, and the Jets are among the league leaders with seven rushing touchdowns allowed to running backs this year.

J.K. Dobbins RB BAL Baltimore • #27

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND BAL -2.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 11.1 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 267 REC 12 REYDS 82 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.4 My bold prediction on last Sunday's Fantasy Football Today on CBS Sports HQ was that Dobbins would run for over 100 yards and score against the Steelers in the first game without Mark Ingram (ankle). I was half right since Dobbins had 15 carries for 113 yards, but he failed to score. Gus Edwards also played well against Pittsburgh with 16 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown, and both are worth using this week against the Colts with Ingram out again. I like Dobbins better since he played 66 percent of the snaps compared to Edwards (32 percent), and even though it's a tough matchup you can use both Ravens as No. 2 Fantasy running backs this week.