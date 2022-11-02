Miles Sanders RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU PHI -14 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 14 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 563 REC 11 REYDS 42 TD 5 FPTS/G 14.5 Sanders didn't have a dominant stat line in Week 8 against Pittsburgh, but he finished with nine carries for 78 yards and a touchdown. He's now scored at least 13 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he should have another solid outing against the Texans this week. This is a dream matchup since Houston has allowed a running back to score or gain 100 total yards in all but one game this season, and the Texans have allowed five rushing touchdowns in the past two games against Josh Jacobs and Derrick Henry. Boston Scott can be a sneaky sleeper this week as well.

D'Onta Foreman RB CAR Carolina • #33

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -7.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 12 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 273 REC 2 REYDS 27 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.5 We'll see what happens with Chuba Hubbard (ankle) this week, but it's safe to trust Foreman as at least a No. 2 running back even if Hubbard is active. In two games since trading Christian McCaffrey to San Francisco, Foreman has 41 carries for 236 yards and three touchdowns, as well as two catches for 27 yards on three targets. He has 46 PPR points over that span, and he should still remain in the lead role even if Hubbard plays. The Bengals have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 100 total yards in three games in a row, and Foreman looks great right now as the catalyst of the Panthers offense.

Raheem Mostert RB MIA Miami • #31

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI MIA -5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 11.1 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 452 REC 13 REYDS 97 TD 2 FPTS/G 10 I wouldn't worry about Jeff Wilson this week since he might not take away enough work from Mostert to matter against the Bears. Moving forward, Wilson could become an issue for Mostert, but this week you should trust Mostert as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. The Bears have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 100 total yards in seven games in a row, and Mostert has scored at least 18 PPR points in two of his past four games. He has five games in a row with at least 15 total touches, and that shouldn't change in Week 9 even with Wilson now in Miami.

Jamaal Williams RB DET Detroit • #30

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -3.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 10.5 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 464 REC 9 REYDS 57 TD 8 FPTS/G 15.3 I'm still starting D'Andre Swift this week, but it wouldn't be a surprise if Williams is the better Fantasy option again. Against the Dolphins in Week 8, Williams had 10 carries for 53 yards and two touchdowns, along with three catches for 23 yards on three targets. Swift, in his first game back from a three-game absence with ankle and shoulder injuries, had five carries for 6 yards and five catches for 27 yards and a touchdown on five targets. He said he's still not 100 percent, but he should be fine for Week 9. Williams, who is second to Nick Chubb with eight rushing touchdowns, has now scored at least 15 PPR points in four of seven games this year. The Packers have allowed eight running backs to score at least 12 PPR points this season, and Williams would love to score against his former team.