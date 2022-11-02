Week 9 brings several locked-in Fantasy starters missing from lineups, starting with Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey and Nick Chubb. Tony Pollard also doesn't get a chance to follow up a huge Week 8 performance with the Cowboys off as well.
It is our objective to help you find running backs you'll want to move in and out of your lineups based on matchups every week. Playing matchups is key, and we're here to find you the perfect path to a winning in 2022.
Running Backs
PHI Philadelphia • #26
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Sanders didn't have a dominant stat line in Week 8 against Pittsburgh, but he finished with nine carries for 78 yards and a touchdown. He's now scored at least 13 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he should have another solid outing against the Texans this week. This is a dream matchup since Houston has allowed a running back to score or gain 100 total yards in all but one game this season, and the Texans have allowed five rushing touchdowns in the past two games against Josh Jacobs and Derrick Henry. Boston Scott can be a sneaky sleeper this week as well.
CAR Carolina • #33
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
We'll see what happens with Chuba Hubbard (ankle) this week, but it's safe to trust Foreman as at least a No. 2 running back even if Hubbard is active. In two games since trading Christian McCaffrey to San Francisco, Foreman has 41 carries for 236 yards and three touchdowns, as well as two catches for 27 yards on three targets. He has 46 PPR points over that span, and he should still remain in the lead role even if Hubbard plays. The Bengals have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 100 total yards in three games in a row, and Foreman looks great right now as the catalyst of the Panthers offense.
MIA Miami • #31
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
I wouldn't worry about Jeff Wilson this week since he might not take away enough work from Mostert to matter against the Bears. Moving forward, Wilson could become an issue for Mostert, but this week you should trust Mostert as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. The Bears have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 100 total yards in seven games in a row, and Mostert has scored at least 18 PPR points in two of his past four games. He has five games in a row with at least 15 total touches, and that shouldn't change in Week 9 even with Wilson now in Miami.
DET Detroit • #30
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
I'm still starting D'Andre Swift this week, but it wouldn't be a surprise if Williams is the better Fantasy option again. Against the Dolphins in Week 8, Williams had 10 carries for 53 yards and two touchdowns, along with three catches for 23 yards on three targets. Swift, in his first game back from a three-game absence with ankle and shoulder injuries, had five carries for 6 yards and five catches for 27 yards and a touchdown on five targets. He said he's still not 100 percent, but he should be fine for Week 9. Williams, who is second to Nick Chubb with eight rushing touchdowns, has now scored at least 15 PPR points in four of seven games this year. The Packers have allowed eight running backs to score at least 12 PPR points this season, and Williams would love to score against his former team.
WAS Washington • #24
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The best thing to happen to Gibson was Brian Robinson replacing him as the main rusher for the Commanders. It has allowed Gibson to play more on passing downs and be used in space, which is his best attribute. And now J.D. McKissic (neck) is banged up, which means we can see more of Gibson in that role. In his past two games against Green Bay and Indianapolis, both with Taylor Heinicke, Gibson has 10 catches for 76 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets. He also has 17 carries for 78 yards over that span. The Commanders will likely be chasing points in this game, and Gibson should have the chance for another quality outing, with his value slightly higher in PPR.
A.J. Dillon RB
GB Green Bay • #28
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
If there was ever a week to buy back into Dillon as a low-end starter or flex, it's this one against the Lions. Detroit is No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and eight running backs have scored at least 12 PPR points against this defense. Aaron Jones should be a star in Week 9, but I expect Dillon to get double digits in carries for the seventh time in nine games in this matchup. Of the eight running backs with at least 10 carries against the Lions, only Raheem Mostert in Week 8 failed to score or gain at least 100 total yards. This will be Dillon's best game since Week 1.
Deon Jackson RB
IND Indianapolis • #35
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
There are two reasons to like Jackson this week. The biggest reason could be if Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is out, and he missed practice Wednesday. If Taylor were to sit against the Patriots then Jackson would be a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. But even if Taylor plays as expected then consider Jackson a flex option in PPR since he'll take over for Nyheim Hines on passing downs. For the season, Jackson has 14 targets for 14 catches and 108 yards. He could prove to be a valuable weapon for Sam Ehlinger in Week 9 and beyond now that Hines was traded to Buffalo.
CHI Chicago • #24
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
David Montgomery is still slightly ahead of Herbert when it comes to the Fantasy value of the Chicago backfield, but Herbert is making a strong case to be the No. 1 option for the Bears. In his past two games against the Patriots and Cowboys, Herbert has 28 carries for 161 yards and a touchdown, along with one catch for 25 yards and a touchdown on two targets. He scored 15 PPR points in each outing, and hopefully he stays hot this week against the Dolphins. Herbert should be considered a flex option in all leagues.
Kenyan Drake RB
BAL Baltimore • #17
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
You'll have to monitor the injury report all week to see if Gus Edwards (hamstring) is out. If that happens then Drake would start for the Ravens, and he would be at least a flex option in that scenario. He's been productive of late, scoring 18 PPR points in Week 6 at the Giants and 16 PPR points in Week 8 at Tampa Bay in the game Edwards got hurt. In those two games, Drake averaged at least 8.8 yards per carry, and he had four catches on four targets against the Buccaneers. The Saints run defense is tough, but five running backs have scored at least 13 PPR points against New Orleans. If Edwards can't play Monday night then use Drake as a potential starter in all leagues.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #32
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
We'll see how the second week of Carter and James Robinson working in tandem goes for the Jets, but Fantasy managers should stay away from this backfield against the Bills. Last week against New England, Carter had seven carries for 26 yards and four catches for 35 yards on seven targets. Meanwhile, Robinson had five carries for 17 yards and no catches on one target. I'd trust Carter over Robinson for this week, but the Bills are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to running backs. Buffalo has allowed only five total touchdowns to running backs this year and just four guys to top 12 PPR points.
KC Kansas City • #25
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
We'll see what the Kansas City backfield looks like coming off the bye, but it could still be an ugly timeshare with Edwards-Helaire, Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon. In Week 7 against San Francisco, Pacheco was the starter but only had eight carries for 43 yards. Edwards-Helaire scored a touchdown on six carries for 32 yards. And McKinnon had two carries for 12 yards and two catches for 36 yards on three targets. The Titans have not allowed a rushing touchdown since Week 1 and have only given up two total touchdowns to running backs. Without a touchdown, Edwards-Helaire's production could be awful.
WAS Washington • #8
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
While I like Antonio Gibson this week, I would shy away from Robinson if possible. He doesn't help in the passing game, and despite two games with at least 17 carries in his past three games, he hasn't scored more than 12 PPR points in any outing, including when he scored in Week 6 at Chicago. The Vikings have allowed just one rushing touchdown to a running back in their past three games, and Robinson's Fantasy production will be minimal if he doesn't score.
LAR L.A. Rams • #27
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Henderson was terrible in Week 8 against San Francisco, and he will be tough to trust in Week 9 at Tampa Bay. The Rams could use Cam Akers again since he wasn't traded, and Henderson was already sharing touches with Malcolm Brown and Ronnie Rivers. Henderson has one game with more than seven PPR points since Week 3, and the Buccaneers are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to running backs. It's risky to trust Henderson as even a flex option this week.
BUF Buffalo • #26
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
I'm curious to see how the Bills will use Singletary and Nyheim Hines together, and the idea of Hines playing on most passing downs makes it tough to trust Singletary. He'll likely need to score if he's losing potential receptions to Hines, and Singletary only has one receiving touchdown this season. The Jets have also been tough on opposing running backs this season and haven't allowed a running back to score since Week 5, including matchups with the Packers and Patriots. I'll still use Singletary as a flex in most leagues, but don't be surprised if he's losing work to Hines right away against the Jets.