Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -2.5 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 10.9 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 305 REC 29 REYDS 233 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.4 White's involvement in the passing game has been exceptional over the past two weeks, particularly against Detroit and Atlanta. During this period, he's secured 13 catches for 135 yards on 13 targets. Conversely, his performance in the run game has left much to be desired as he rushed for a meager 73 yards on 22 carries over the same time span. Despite his struggles in the run game, White has become a must-start running back in PPR leagues. I hope the game plan doesn't change for White in Week 9 at Houston. This is especially promising given that the Texans have allowed four running backs to catch four or more passes this season. In fact, a total of eight running backs have scored at least 11.3 PPR points against Houston, and that should be White's floor in Week 9.

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR IND -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 9.9 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 589 REC 16 REYDS 123 TD 6 FPTS/G 17.9 Even with Jonathan Taylor back and now playing at a high level, Moss has still found a way to be productive. Moss has scored at least 14.4 PPR points in three of four games with Taylor, and he has four touchdowns over that span. He also has at least 12 total touches in each of those outings, which should continue in Week 9 at Carolina. The Panthers are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and eight running backs have scored at least 11.2 PPR points against Carolina this season. There have also been three running back duos to reach that mark (Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier in Week 1, David Montgomery and Craig Reynolds in Week 5, and Raheem Mostert and Salvon Ahmed in Week 6). There's room for Taylor and Moss to both be productive this week, and Moss is worth starting as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues.

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS NE -3.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 10.9 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 307 REC 25 REYDS 173 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.6 Stevenson had a down game in Week 8 at Miami, recording 10 carries for 39 yards and just two catches for 11 yards on four targets. The involvement in the passing game seemingly disappeared from the previous two weeks, which was disappointing, and hopefully that changes in Week 9 against Washington. In two weeks prior to Week 8, Stevenson had 11 catches for 75 yards on 12 targets against Las Vegas and Buffalo. Mac Jones might lean on Stevenson more this week with Kendrick Bourne (ACL) and DeVante Parker (concussion) banged up. Washington just lost pass rushers Chase Young and Montez Sweat via trade, so this defense isn't as formidable. This season, six running backs have scored at least 12 PPR points against the Commanders.

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI CLE -8 O/U 37.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 13.1 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 381 REC 15 REYDS 106 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.5

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI CLE -8 O/U 37.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 10.9 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 158 REC 6 REYDS 58 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.3 I like the setup for both Browns' running backs this week against the Cardinals. Ford and Hunt are worth using as No. 2 Fantasy options in all leagues. I'll give a slight lean toward Ford as his ankle sprain from Week 7 wasn't as serious as initially feared. Ford played in Week 8 at Seattle but was limited to just nine carries for 37 yards and one catch for 2 yards on two targets. Prior to that, Ford scored at least 11.1 PPR points in three out of four games since Nick Chubb (knee) was injured, and I expect him to get back on track against Arizona. Hunt has scored at least 13.7 PPR points in three games in a row, and he's been hot after Cleveland's bye in Week 5. Nine running backs have scored at least 13.1 PPR points against the Cardinals this season, and the Browns will continue to ride Ford and Hunt in Week 9.