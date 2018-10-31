Fantasy Football Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
With so many bye weeks on the schedule, you've got a lot of lineup decisions to make. Here's Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 running back preview.
Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."
Editor's note: Welcome to Week 9! We're handling Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em column a bit differently this season. You're still getting the same in-depth analysis as always, we're just presenting a bit differently, in an effort to get it out to you earlier in the day. This column takes a long time to write, and in the past, we've usually gotten it out to you in the evening. This year, we're going to publish it position-by-position, to get it into your hands quicker. Here's Jamey's take on running backs for this week.
Don't worry: If you want the classic Start 'Em & Sit 'Em, we'll still be publishing that at the end of the day with every position included. For now, here's running back.
Running backs
Note: Projections are provided by SportsLine.com.
|13.1 projected points
Nick Chubb Cleveland Browns RB
|Chubb was a star in Week 7 at Tampa Bay with 14 PPR points, but he struggled in Week 8 at Pittsburgh with nine PPR points. If that's the floor — 18 carries for 65 yards and two catches for 10 yards — then sign me up all day. It doesn't matter that the Browns have a new interim head coach (Gregg Williams) or offensive coordinator (Freddie Kitchens) after Hue Jackson and Todd Haley were fired. They will give Chubb the ball against the Chiefs, who have allowed 13 running backs to either score or gain 90 total yards this year.
|11.9 projected points
Chris Carson Seattle Seahawks RB
|There was some concern about Carson sharing touches with Mike Davis and Rashaad Penny heading into Week 8 at Detroit, but Carson put those fears to rest with another dominant performance against the Lions. He had 25 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown, as well as two catches for 19 yards. He now has three games this season with at least 19 carries, and he's scored at least 13 PPR points in each outing. Seattle wants to feed Carson as much as possible, and the Chargers have allowed Duke Johnson, Dion Lewis and Derrick Henry to either score or gain over 100 total yards in their past two games.
|11.1 projected points
Lamar Miller Houston Texans RB
|Miller has been a star the past two games, and he should make it three in a row against the Broncos. He comes into this matchup with 40 carries for 233 yards and two touchdowns in his past two outings against Jacksonville and Miami. His lack of involvement in the passing game is a slight concern with only one catch for minus-1 yard over that span, but you must start him against Denver. The Broncos have allowed eight running backs to either score or gain at least 90 total yards this season.
|10.0 projected points
Isaiah Crowell New York Jets RB
|It's now been three games in a row where Crowell has struggled with his production, and predictably he had a bad outing at Chicago last week. After scoring 29 PPR points against Denver in Week 5, Crowell combined for 16 PPR points in his past three outings against Indianapolis, Minnesota and the Bears. The Chicago game was the first one without Bilal Powell (neck), but Crowell should rebound this week against Miami, even though he was limited to five PPR points against the Dolphins in Week 2. Powell had the big game that week with 18 PPR points. For the season, Miami has allowed 10 running backs to either score or gain at least 100 total yards, including one in every game this year. Trenton Cannon is also worth using as a sleeper in this matchup.
|10.6 projected points
Kenyan Drake Miami Dolphins RB
|Drake is quietly having a nice stretch of games over the past month, and it's time to trust him again in most leagues. In his past four outings, he's scored at least 18 PPR points three times. The lone outing where he failed to perform well was in Week 6 against Chicago when he fumbled at the goal line and lost an easy touchdown, which cost him six Fantasy points. He has at least four catches in three of his past four games as well, and he's doing a nice job in tandem with Frank Gore, who should be considered a sleeper this week. Drake had 16 PPR points in Week 2 at the Jets, and they have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 80 total yards in seven games in a row
|12.1 projected points
Aaron Jones Green Bay Packers RB
|The hope is with Ty Montgomery being traded to Baltimore it allows for more touches for Jones, as well as Jamaal Williams. And while Williams is worth using as a sleeper this week against the Patriots, I'd gamble on Jones as a starter in all leagues. He just had his best game of the season in Week 8 at the Rams with 12 carries for 86 yards and a touchdown, and I'm hoping he gets at least 15 total touches per week moving forward. Now, the problem for Jones is he doesn't do much in the passing game with six catches for 41 yards on the season. And the Patriots have really struggled with pass catching running backs, including Nyheim Hines, Kareem Hunt, Tarik Cohen and LeSean McCoy in the past four games. But Jones still has the chance to play well here with Montgomery gone, and Montgomery was averaging just under seven touches a game. Give those to Jones and watch his numbers pop.
Sleepers
- Doug Martin and Jalen Richard (at SF): In Week 8 against the Colts, in the first game without Marshawn Lynch (groin), Martin and Richard played well. Martin had 13 carries for 72 yards, as well as two catches for 17 yards, but he also fumbled. Still, it's a solid debut as the starter. And Richard had two carries for 14 yards, as well as eight catches for 50 yards. I expect more of that this week against the 49ers for both, and I like both as at least flex options in most leagues. Martin is better in non-PPR leagues, and Richard has top-15 upside in PPR.
- Matt Breida (vs. OAK): The indestructible man just continues to play despite dealing with a myriad of injuries. It looked like he was going to miss Week 8 at Arizona with an ankle sprain, but not only did he play, he had a season-high 16 carries. Even though he's gone three games without a catch, he's worth trusting this week against the Raiders. Oakland has allowed nine running backs to either score or gain at least 80 total yards this year.
- Devontae Booker (vs. HOU): With Royce Freeman (ankle) out in Week 8 at Kansas City, Booker had a solid performance with nine carries for 78 yards, as well as four catches for 23 yards in tandem with Phillip Lindsay. If Freeman remains out, then use Booker as at least a flex option, especially in PPR. Lindsay will remain a must-start option against the Texans, who have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 80 total yards in seven of eight games this season.
- Dion Lewis (at DAL): Lewis had one of his best games of the season in Week 7 at the Chargers, and he should stay hot coming off Tennessee's bye week. Against Los Angeles, Lewis had 21 PPR points, and he now has at least six catches in two of his past four games. Hopefully that continues, and Lewis is worth using as at least a flex against Dallas. The Cowboys have struggled with pass catching running backs, and four — Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, Alfred Blue and Kapri Bibbs — have scored at least 10 PPR points with just their reception totals alone. That bodes well for Lewis this week.
|10.7 projected points
Tevin Coleman Atlanta Falcons RB
|Most of the sit running backs you'll see listed here are still in play as flex options with six teams on a bye, but they might not be must-start options in every league. Coleman is one of those guys with his matchup at Washington. He'll need to score a touchdown because he has just one game with more than 45 total yards in his past three outings. And in his last road game at Pittsburgh in Week 5 he scored just four PPR points. Washington has only allowed three running backs to score or gain at least 100 total yards this season, including David Johnson in Week 1, Hines in Week 2 and Barkley last week. Coleman will continue to split touches with Ito Smith, and his ceiling is limited on the road in this matchup.
|7.4 projected points
Peyton Barber Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB
|Barber should be added in all leagues with Ronald Jones (hamstring) out. And Barber has played well of late with at least 14 PPR points in two of the past three games. But this could be a tough game to trust him on the road. He has limited production in the passing game with six catches for 37 yards and a touchdown on the season. And he struggled with Ryan Fitzpatrick starting with a combined 15 PPR points in the first four games of the year. Carolina also has allowed just three rushing touchdowns on the season. I like Barber as a flex, but he's not a must-start option this week.
|10.6 projected points
Alex Collins Baltimore Ravens RB
|It was great to see Collins find the end zone in Week 8 at Carolina, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in two of his past three games. He also scored nine PPR points in Week 4 at Pittsburgh. But with Baltimore adding another running back in Ty Montgomery via trade from Green Bay, as well as Javorius Allen and potentially Gus Edwards still expected to get work, it will be hard to trust Collins this week. The Steelers also have allowed just five total touchdowns to running backs, including three on the ground, so Collins could be limited this week. Like Coleman and Barber, just use Collins as a flex option at best in Week 9.
|6.7 projected points
Derrick Henry Tennessee Titans RB
|Henry just had his best game of the season in Week 7 against the Chargers with 14 PPR points, but I'm not counting on a good encore performance against the Cowboys. He scored his first touchdown of the year against the Chargers, but he still managed just 12 carries for 33 yards. Now, he did have two catches for 32 yards, and it would be nice to see him more involved in the passing game moving forward. But against the Cowboys, who have allowed just three rushing touchdowns on the season, and none since Week 4, it will be tough to see Henry having a big game without running for a touchdown.
|8.5 projected points
Austin Ekeler Los Angeles Chargers RB
|If Melvin Gordon (hamstring) is out in Week 9 at Seattle, I'm fine with Ekeler as a low-end starting option, especially in PPR. But I expect Gordon to play against the Seahawks, and we'll see if Ekeler can continue to be productive on limited touches. In the four games prior to Week 7 against Tennessee when Gordon was out, Ekeler had 10 touches or less in each outing. He scored two touchdowns over that span, but he also had fewer than 65 total yards in three of those games. Seattle has allowed five total touchdowns to running backs this season, but Todd Gurley scored three of them. I'm nervous to trust Ekeler if Gordon plays.
Bust Alert
McCoy has been good in PPR for three of the past four games, and he just scored a season-high 15 PPR points in Week 8 against New England. He did that with six catches for 82 yards on eight targets to go with 12 carries for 13 yards. But he has yet to score a touchdown this season, and now Nathan Peterman is back as the starting quarterback for the Bills. The Bears are the only team yet to allow a running back to score on the ground this season, and McCoy should see plenty of attention from Chicago's defense. He's likely going to be started in many leagues this week, but I consider him just a flex option in this matchup.
So who should you sit and start? And what shocking QB could win you Week 9? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings for every single position, and see which shocking QB finishes in the top 10 this week, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Trade recaps and what you missed Tuesday
We've got recaps of all the major trades and everything else you missed on Tuesday from Heath...
-
Byes, trade candidates, big questions
Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...
-
Montgomery trade a boost for Jones
The Ravens made a surprise move, trading for Ty Montgomery, does it have any impact in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Tate to Eagles: Who benefits?
Golden Tate is a Philadelphia Eagle. Who benefits from this deal in Fantasy?