Fantasy Football Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs

Running backs

Note: Projections are provided by SportsLine.com.

Sleepers

Doug Martin and Jalen Richard (at SF): In Week 8 against the Colts, in the first game without Marshawn Lynch (groin), Martin and Richard played well. Martin had 13 carries for 72 yards, as well as two catches for 17 yards, but he also fumbled. Still, it's a solid debut as the starter. And Richard had two carries for 14 yards, as well as eight catches for 50 yards. I expect more of that this week against the 49ers for both, and I like both as at least flex options in most leagues. Martin is better in non-PPR leagues, and Richard has top-15 upside in PPR.

Matt Breida (vs. OAK): The indestructible man just continues to play despite dealing with a myriad of injuries. It looked like he was going to miss Week 8 at Arizona with an ankle sprain, but not only did he play, he had a season-high 16 carries. Even though he's gone three games without a catch, he's worth trusting this week against the Raiders. Oakland has allowed nine running backs to either score or gain at least 80 total yards this year.

Devontae Booker (vs. HOU): With Royce Freeman (ankle) out in Week 8 at Kansas City, Booker had a solid performance with nine carries for 78 yards, as well as four catches for 23 yards in tandem with Phillip Lindsay. If Freeman remains out, then use Booker as at least a flex option, especially in PPR. Lindsay will remain a must-start option against the Texans, who have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 80 total yards in seven of eight games this season.

Dion Lewis (at DAL): Lewis had one of his best games of the season in Week 7 at the Chargers, and he should stay hot coming off Tennessee's bye week. Against Los Angeles, Lewis had 21 PPR points, and he now has at least six catches in two of his past four games. Hopefully that continues, and Lewis is worth using as at least a flex against Dallas. The Cowboys have struggled with pass catching running backs, and four — Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, Alfred Blue and Kapri Bibbs — have scored at least 10 PPR points with just their reception totals alone. That bodes well for Lewis this week.

Sit 'Em 10.7 projected points Tevin Coleman Atlanta Falcons RB Most of the sit running backs you'll see listed here are still in play as flex options with six teams on a bye, but they might not be must-start options in every league. Coleman is one of those guys with his matchup at Washington. He'll need to score a touchdown because he has just one game with more than 45 total yards in his past three outings. And in his last road game at Pittsburgh in Week 5 he scored just four PPR points. Washington has only allowed three running backs to score or gain at least 100 total yards this season, including David Johnson in Week 1, Hines in Week 2 and Barkley last week. Coleman will continue to split touches with Ito Smith, and his ceiling is limited on the road in this matchup. 7.4 projected points Peyton Barber Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Barber should be added in all leagues with Ronald Jones (hamstring) out. And Barber has played well of late with at least 14 PPR points in two of the past three games. But this could be a tough game to trust him on the road. He has limited production in the passing game with six catches for 37 yards and a touchdown on the season. And he struggled with Ryan Fitzpatrick starting with a combined 15 PPR points in the first four games of the year. Carolina also has allowed just three rushing touchdowns on the season. I like Barber as a flex, but he's not a must-start option this week. 10.6 projected points Alex Collins Baltimore Ravens RB It was great to see Collins find the end zone in Week 8 at Carolina, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in two of his past three games. He also scored nine PPR points in Week 4 at Pittsburgh. But with Baltimore adding another running back in Ty Montgomery via trade from Green Bay, as well as Javorius Allen and potentially Gus Edwards still expected to get work, it will be hard to trust Collins this week. The Steelers also have allowed just five total touchdowns to running backs, including three on the ground, so Collins could be limited this week. Like Coleman and Barber, just use Collins as a flex option at best in Week 9. 6.7 projected points Derrick Henry Tennessee Titans RB Henry just had his best game of the season in Week 7 against the Chargers with 14 PPR points, but I'm not counting on a good encore performance against the Cowboys. He scored his first touchdown of the year against the Chargers, but he still managed just 12 carries for 33 yards. Now, he did have two catches for 32 yards, and it would be nice to see him more involved in the passing game moving forward. But against the Cowboys, who have allowed just three rushing touchdowns on the season, and none since Week 4, it will be tough to see Henry having a big game without running for a touchdown. 8.5 projected points Austin Ekeler Los Angeles Chargers RB If Melvin Gordon (hamstring) is out in Week 9 at Seattle, I'm fine with Ekeler as a low-end starting option, especially in PPR. But I expect Gordon to play against the Seahawks, and we'll see if Ekeler can continue to be productive on limited touches. In the four games prior to Week 7 against Tennessee when Gordon was out, Ekeler had 10 touches or less in each outing. He scored two touchdowns over that span, but he also had fewer than 65 total yards in three of those games. Seattle has allowed five total touchdowns to running backs this season, but Todd Gurley scored three of them. I'm nervous to trust Ekeler if Gordon plays.

Bust Alert

McCoy has been good in PPR for three of the past four games, and he just scored a season-high 15 PPR points in Week 8 against New England. He did that with six catches for 82 yards on eight targets to go with 12 carries for 13 yards. But he has yet to score a touchdown this season, and now Nathan Peterman is back as the starting quarterback for the Bills. The Bears are the only team yet to allow a running back to score on the ground this season, and McCoy should see plenty of attention from Chicago's defense. He's likely going to be started in many leagues this week, but I consider him just a flex option in this matchup.

