Apologies to Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, but there's exactly one wide receiver return the Fantasy football world will be watching in Week 9: Antonio Brown's Buccaneers debut Sunday night against the Saints. We want to see what Brown looks like after playing just one game since 2018, but we also want to know what kind of impact he's going to have on the Buccaneers passing game. The problem is, we may not know in Week 9.
Chris Godwin took part in a Bucs walkthrough Wednesday, but they won't know his status for Week 9 until he tests out his surgically repaired finger during Friday's practice. If he does play, we'll get to see the Buccaneers offense at something like full strength, and we'll get our first sign of how they divvy up targets in an offense that was already plenty crowded before Brown showed up.
Of course, if Godwin doesn't play, then we probably won't learn much. Brown could play a significant role, but that doesn't necessarily mean he will moving forward. Theres' boom upside here — after all, he was the best receiver in football for a long time — but he's certainly not a must start no matter Godwin's status. Here are Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls for Week 9 at wide receiver.
Wide Receiver
SF San Francisco • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Aiyuk has looked the part of a first-round talent in the past two games against the Patriots and Seahawks with 18 targets for 14 catches, 206 yards and a touchdown, and he scored a combined 40 PPR points over that span. With Kendrick Bourne (illness) and George Kittle (foot) out, Nick Mullens should feed Aiyuk with targets, which is a positive thing, even in a potentially tough matchup with Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander. Aiyuk has top-20 upside this week as the lead receiver in San Francisco.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #87
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
In Shepard's two games since coming back from a toe injury, he has been the Giants leading receiver with 14 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown on 18 targets. He should continue to be the target leader for Daniel Jones, and he's worth starting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in PPR. His value is slightly lower in non-PPR leagues, and the Washington Football Team is among the league leaders in fewest Fantasy points allowed to receivers. But I'm going to trust the rapport between Jones and Shepard, as well as the targets, and I expect another quality outing for Shepard this week.
HOU Houston • #13
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Cooks had his best game of the season in Week 5 against Jacksonville, and he should have another quality outing this week in the rematch. He comes into Week 9 with three games in a row with at least 13 PPR points, and he had 30 PPR points against the Jaguars to start that stretch with eight catches for 161 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets. Will Fuller should be started in all leagues as well and is the No. 1 receiver in Houston, but Cooks isn't far behind based on his recent production. He has top-15 upside in all leagues this week.
BAL Baltimore • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I'm going to trust the squeaky wheel theory here with Brown after he complained about his lack of targets following the Week 7 loss against Pittsburgh. He only had two targets against the Steelers, and while he scored a touchdown on his lone catch for 3 yards, he's clearly frustrated. The Colts have allowed six receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in their past three games, and Brown could be headed for a breakout game with Lamar Jackson doing what he can to get Brown the ball.
ARI Arizona • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I'll ride the hot hand with Kirk, who went into Arizona's bye in Week 8 averaging 18.0 PPR points in his past three games. He has two games over that span with at least seven targets, and he should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. It's not an easy matchup against a quality Miami secondary, but the Dolphins won't be able to stop DeAndre Hopkins and Kirk. Based on his recent level of production, Kirk will hopefully stay hot for Fantasy managers in Week 9.
TB Tampa Bay
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Brown could be in a good spot in his 2020 debut if Chris Godwin (finger) remains out. But even if Godwin plays, I would expect Tom Brady to lean on Brown in his first game. That happened last year in New England in Week 2 when Brown had four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown on eight targets at Miami, and I could see a similar stat line against the Saints in prime time. He's a No. 3 Fantasy receiver with upside in Week 9.
Cole Beasley WR
BUF Buffalo • #11
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Beasley had his worst game of the season in Week 8 at New England with two catches for 24 yards on two targets, but he should rebound this week against the Seahawks. Prior to Week 8, Beasley had scored at least 11 PPR points in six games in a row, including three games with at least 14 PPR points over that span. Consider him a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
LV Las Vegas • #13
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Chargers traded slot cornerback Desmond King to the Titans this week, and hopefully that's a spot the Raiders attack with Renfrow. He had four catches for 26 yards and a touchdown on four targets against the Browns in the bad weather in Cleveland in Week 8, and Derek Carr should continue to lean on him. Nelson Agholor also has the chance to make plays this week, but I'll stick with Renfrow again in Week 9 given the matchup.
NE New England • #16
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Meyers has become the go-to receiver for Cam Newton over the past two games, and he has 10 catches for 118 yards on 16 targets over that span against San Francisco and Buffalo. He will hopefully remain a popular option for Newton in Week 9 against the Jets, who just allowed four touchdowns to the Chiefs receivers last week. This is a favorable matchup to trust Meyers as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
Jerry Jeudy WR
DEN Denver • #10
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
It was great to see Jeudy get fed targets in Week 8 against the Chargers with 10, and he finished with four catches for 73 yards. We'll see if Tim Patrick (hamstring) is able to play this week, which would impact Jeudy,, but he should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver against the Falcons. Atlanta is No. 5 in Fantasy points allowed to receivers for the season, and Jeudy and Drew Lock are hopefully starting to develop a connection.
Amari Cooper WR
DAL Dallas • #19
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Cowboys are a mess, and you should consider benching Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup in all leagues. Andy Dalton (illness) is out, and Ben DiNucci has been benched. Dallas will start either Garrett Gilbert or Cooper Rush, and neither should inspire confidence for Cooper, who was limited to one catch for 5 yards on five targets in Week 8 at Philadelphia. Oh yeah, and the Cowboys are playing the Steelers in Week 9. This could be ugly.
NO New Orleans • #17
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
The Saints are expected to get Michael Thomas (hamstring) back this week, which will put Sanders back in his No. 2 role. He's been out for the past two games because he was on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and we'll see how he does in his return. Sanders and Thomas played one game together, which was Week 1 against Tampa Bay, and Sanders had three catches for 15 yards and a touchdown on five targets. His targets could be minimal, and he's facing a tough Buccaneers secondary again. I would only consider Sanders as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best, whether Thomas plays or not.
Corey Davis WR
TEN Tennessee • #84
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Davis is more of a bust alert than a must-sit option, but I expect him to struggle in Week 9 against Chicago. He's been awesome so far this year with at least 11 PPR points in all five games he's played. And in his past two games following a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list he's scored a combined 41 PPR points. But the Bears have allowed just two touchdowns to opposing receivers all season and should make things tough on Davis. I'm still starting A.J. Brown in all leagues, but Davis is just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #86
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
In the past two games with Shepard back on the field, Slayton has struggled. He had seven catches for 79 yards and no touchdowns over that span on 12 targets, and it's hard to trust him. Now, he did score in the first game against Washington in Week 6 with two catches for 41 yards on four targets, but that was with Shepard out with a toe injury. Slayton remains a boom-or-bust Fantasy receiver, but right now he's hard to trust with Daniel Jones leaning on Shepard.
D.J. Chark WR
JAC Jacksonville • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I've gone back and forth on Chark this week with the quarterback change from Gardner Minshew (thumb) to Jake Luton, and I want to believe that Luton will help Chark have a breakout game. But I need to see it happen first before starting Chark in all leagues, and I would consider him just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 9. Chark also has a matchup with Houston cornerback Bradley Roby that could be tough. In their Week 5 matchup, Roby allowed just three receptions for 16 yards on four targets in shadow coverage against Chark.
MIA Miami • #11
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Parker caught a 3-yard touchdown from Tua Tagovailoa last week against the Rams, but it was Parker's lone catch on two targets. He'll have more involvement this week, but Parker could be headed for a difficult matchup against Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson. I still like Parker as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, but he's not a must-start option until we see more from Tagovailoa, especially when Parker is facing one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL on the road.
