Apologies to Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, but there's exactly one wide receiver return the Fantasy football world will be watching in Week 9: Antonio Brown's Buccaneers debut Sunday night against the Saints. We want to see what Brown looks like after playing just one game since 2018, but we also want to know what kind of impact he's going to have on the Buccaneers passing game. The problem is, we may not know in Week 9.

Chris Godwin took part in a Bucs walkthrough Wednesday, but they won't know his status for Week 9 until he tests out his surgically repaired finger during Friday's practice. If he does play, we'll get to see the Buccaneers offense at something like full strength, and we'll get our first sign of how they divvy up targets in an offense that was already plenty crowded before Brown showed up.

Of course, if Godwin doesn't play, then we probably won't learn much. Brown could play a significant role, but that doesn't necessarily mean he will moving forward. Theres' boom upside here — after all, he was the best receiver in football for a long time — but he's certainly not a must start no matter Godwin's status. Here are Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls for Week 9 at wide receiver.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receiver

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Brandon Aiyuk WR SF San Francisco • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -6 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 15.9 WR RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 43 REYDS 371 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.7 Aiyuk has looked the part of a first-round talent in the past two games against the Patriots and Seahawks with 18 targets for 14 catches, 206 yards and a touchdown, and he scored a combined 40 PPR points over that span. With Kendrick Bourne (illness) and George Kittle (foot) out, Nick Mullens should feed Aiyuk with targets, which is a positive thing, even in a potentially tough matchup with Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander. Aiyuk has top-20 upside this week as the lead receiver in San Francisco. Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #87

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 28 REYDS 209 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.4 In Shepard's two games since coming back from a toe injury, he has been the Giants leading receiver with 14 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown on 18 targets. He should continue to be the target leader for Daniel Jones, and he's worth starting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in PPR. His value is slightly lower in non-PPR leagues, and the Washington Football Team is among the league leaders in fewest Fantasy points allowed to receivers. But I'm going to trust the rapport between Jones and Shepard, as well as the targets, and I expect another quality outing for Shepard this week. Brandin Cooks WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC HOU -6.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 13.2 WR RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 51 REYDS 427 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.7 Cooks had his best game of the season in Week 5 against Jacksonville, and he should have another quality outing this week in the rematch. He comes into Week 9 with three games in a row with at least 13 PPR points, and he had 30 PPR points against the Jaguars to start that stretch with eight catches for 161 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets. Will Fuller should be started in all leagues as well and is the No. 1 receiver in Houston, but Cooks isn't far behind based on his recent production. He has top-15 upside in all leagues this week. Marquise Brown WR BAL Baltimore • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND BAL -2.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 44 REYDS 379 TD 2 FPTS/G 11 I'm going to trust the squeaky wheel theory here with Brown after he complained about his lack of targets following the Week 7 loss against Pittsburgh. He only had two targets against the Steelers, and while he scored a touchdown on his lone catch for 3 yards, he's clearly frustrated. The Colts have allowed six receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in their past three games, and Brown could be headed for a breakout game with Lamar Jackson doing what he can to get Brown the ball. Christian Kirk WR ARI Arizona • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA ARI -4.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 14.6 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 32 REYDS 277 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.7 I'll ride the hot hand with Kirk, who went into Arizona's bye in Week 8 averaging 18.0 PPR points in his past three games. He has two games over that span with at least seven targets, and he should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. It's not an easy matchup against a quality Miami secondary, but the Dolphins won't be able to stop DeAndre Hopkins and Kirk. Based on his recent level of production, Kirk will hopefully stay hot for Fantasy managers in Week 9.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Antonio Brown WR TB Tampa Bay

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO TB -4.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 9.6 WR RNK 45th YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Brown could be in a good spot in his 2020 debut if Chris Godwin (finger) remains out. But even if Godwin plays, I would expect Tom Brady to lean on Brown in his first game. That happened last year in New England in Week 2 when Brown had four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown on eight targets at Miami, and I could see a similar stat line against the Saints in prime time. He's a No. 3 Fantasy receiver with upside in Week 9. Cole Beasley WR BUF Buffalo • #11

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -2.5 O/U 55 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 12.3 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 51 REYDS 494 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.8 Beasley had his worst game of the season in Week 8 at New England with two catches for 24 yards on two targets, but he should rebound this week against the Seahawks. Prior to Week 8, Beasley had scored at least 11 PPR points in six games in a row, including three games with at least 14 PPR points over that span. Consider him a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Hunter Renfrow WR LV Las Vegas • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -1 O/U 52 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 10.6 WR RNK 44th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 34 REYDS 309 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.7 The Chargers traded slot cornerback Desmond King to the Titans this week, and hopefully that's a spot the Raiders attack with Renfrow. He had four catches for 26 yards and a touchdown on four targets against the Browns in the bad weather in Cleveland in Week 8, and Derek Carr should continue to lean on him. Nelson Agholor also has the chance to make plays this week, but I'll stick with Renfrow again in Week 9 given the matchup. Jakobi Meyers WR NE New England • #16

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NE -7 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 10.3 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 17 REYDS 125 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.1 Meyers has become the go-to receiver for Cam Newton over the past two games, and he has 10 catches for 118 yards on 16 targets over that span against San Francisco and Buffalo. He will hopefully remain a popular option for Newton in Week 9 against the Jets, who just allowed four touchdowns to the Chiefs receivers last week. This is a favorable matchup to trust Meyers as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Jerry Jeudy WR DEN Denver • #10

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -3.5 O/U 50 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 47 REYDS 359 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.3 It was great to see Jeudy get fed targets in Week 8 against the Chargers with 10, and he finished with four catches for 73 yards. We'll see if Tim Patrick (hamstring) is able to play this week, which would impact Jeudy,, but he should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver against the Falcons. Atlanta is No. 5 in Fantasy points allowed to receivers for the season, and Jeudy and Drew Lock are hopefully starting to develop a connection.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Amari Cooper WR DAL Dallas • #19

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -13.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 12.8 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 54 TAR 77 REYDS 588 TD 2 FPTS/G 15.9 The Cowboys are a mess, and you should consider benching Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup in all leagues. Andy Dalton (illness) is out, and Ben DiNucci has been benched. Dallas will start either Garrett Gilbert or Cooper Rush, and neither should inspire confidence for Cooper, who was limited to one catch for 5 yards on five targets in Week 8 at Philadelphia. Oh yeah, and the Cowboys are playing the Steelers in Week 9. This could be ugly. Emmanuel Sanders WR NO New Orleans • #17

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -4.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 13.1 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 36 REYDS 304 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.7 The Saints are expected to get Michael Thomas (hamstring) back this week, which will put Sanders back in his No. 2 role. He's been out for the past two games because he was on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and we'll see how he does in his return. Sanders and Thomas played one game together, which was Week 1 against Tampa Bay, and Sanders had three catches for 15 yards and a touchdown on five targets. His targets could be minimal, and he's facing a tough Buccaneers secondary again. I would only consider Sanders as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best, whether Thomas plays or not. Corey Davis WR TEN Tennessee • #84

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI TEN -6 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 12.8 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 39 REYDS 369 TD 3 FPTS/G 16.8 Davis is more of a bust alert than a must-sit option, but I expect him to struggle in Week 9 against Chicago. He's been awesome so far this year with at least 11 PPR points in all five games he's played. And in his past two games following a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list he's scored a combined 41 PPR points. But the Bears have allowed just two touchdowns to opposing receivers all season and should make things tough on Davis. I'm still starting A.J. Brown in all leagues, but Davis is just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. Darius Slayton WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #86

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 12.9 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 56 REYDS 485 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.1 In the past two games with Shepard back on the field, Slayton has struggled. He had seven catches for 79 yards and no touchdowns over that span on 12 targets, and it's hard to trust him. Now, he did score in the first game against Washington in Week 6 with two catches for 41 yards on four targets, but that was with Shepard out with a toe injury. Slayton remains a boom-or-bust Fantasy receiver, but right now he's hard to trust with Daniel Jones leaning on Shepard. D.J. Chark WR JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -6.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 41 REYDS 291 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.2 I've gone back and forth on Chark this week with the quarterback change from Gardner Minshew (thumb) to Jake Luton, and I want to believe that Luton will help Chark have a breakout game. But I need to see it happen first before starting Chark in all leagues, and I would consider him just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 9. Chark also has a matchup with Houston cornerback Bradley Roby that could be tough. In their Week 5 matchup, Roby allowed just three receptions for 16 yards on four targets in shadow coverage against Chark.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline DeVante Parker WR MIA Miami • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -4.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 12.3 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 42 REYDS 367 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.1 Parker caught a 3-yard touchdown from Tua Tagovailoa last week against the Rams, but it was Parker's lone catch on two targets. He'll have more involvement this week, but Parker could be headed for a difficult matchup against Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson. I still like Parker as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, but he's not a must-start option until we see more from Tagovailoa, especially when Parker is facing one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL on the road.

