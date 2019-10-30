Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers

Your start sit decisions in Week 9 could be tougher than ever at wide receiver. There's no Julio Jones. No Michael Thomas. No Cooper Kupp or Robert Woods. And A.J. Green isn't making his return. This is one of the toughest bye weeks of the season, and wide receiver is hit especially hard.

Luckily, we're here to help you with those decisions. Jamey Eisenberg has his wide receiver Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls ready for you right here, and then check out Heath Cummings' preview of the wide receiver position with projections, DFS plays, the matchups that matter, and more. Plus, we've got Jamey's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em running backs and quarterbacks, so you're set everywhere.

Wide receivers

Start 'Em 13.6 projected points Tyrell Williams Oakland Raiders WR Williams has scored in every game he has played this season, which is remarkable, and hopefully it continues this week. He came back from a two-game absence in Week 8 at Houston and finished with three catches for 91 yards and a touchdown on six targets. This week, he's facing a Lions defense that could be getting standout cornerback Darius Slay (hamstring) back, but I would still consider Williams a quality No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Derek Carr should continue to look for Williams, and hopefully his touchdown streak will extend to six after this game. 14.7 projected points Michael Gallup Dallas Cowboys WR Gallup struggled in his past two games against the Jets and Eagles, combining for 14 PPR points over that span. But he was great against the Giants in Week 1 when he had seven catches for 158 yards on seven targets, and hopefully we get a repeat performance this week. The Giants allow the third-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and three Detroit receivers just scored at least 11 PPR points against this secondary in Week 8. Gallup and Amari Cooper should be awesome in Week 9. 12.9 projected points John Brown Buffalo Bills WR I had high expectations for Brown last week against the Eagles, but he was a letdown with just five catches for 54 yards on eight targets. The good news is he's now been over 50 receiving yards in every game this season, but he only has two touchdowns on the year. Still, this is a good week to trust him against Washington, and at least one receiver has scored at least 11 PPR points against this secondary in seven of eight games this year. Brown is a high-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues this week. 10.8 projected points Robby Anderson New York Jets WR The Dolphins are without top cornerback Xavien Howard (knee), which should make a bad secondary even worse. Let's just hope Sam Darnold and Anderson can take advantage of it, and I also like Jamison Crowder as a sleeper. Anderson has scored a touchdown in three of his past five games against the Dolphins, and Miami comes into this game tied with Houston for the most touchdowns allowed to receivers this year at 13. Anderson and Crowder have the chance to go off this week. 12.2 projected points D.K. Metcalf Seattle Seahawks WR I liked Metcalf as a sleeper last week against the Falcons, and he delivered the first two touchdown game of his career. Now, he only had three catches for 13 yards on five targets to go with it, but he's now seen 14 targets in the past two games since tight end Will Dissly (Achilles) went down. I like the setup for Metcalf as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver this week against Tampa Bay, and the Buccaneers have allowed eight touchdowns to receivers in their past five games. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett should be excellent Fantasy options in Week 9.

Sleepers

DeVante Parker (vs. NYJ): Parker has scored at least 11 PPR points in four games in a row, and he's scored a touchdown in three of those outings. He continues to be the No. 1 receiver for the Dolphins, and he has a favorable matchup this week against the Jets, who just allowed three touchdowns to the Jaguars receivers in Week 8. Parker is a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week, while Preston Williams can also be considered a sleeper in deeper leagues.

Danny Amendola (at OAK): Amendola has stepped up the past two games with 16 catches for 200 yards on 19 targets, and his production has coincided with Detroit losing Kerryon Johnson (knee) and struggling to run the ball. We'll see if this continues for Amendola, who also played well in Week 1 at Arizona (seven catches for 104 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets) before disappearing for the next four games. But he's worth buying into as a No. 3 receiver in PPR, especially for Week 9 at Oakland, since the Raiders are No. 27 in Fantasy points allowed to receivers.

Chris Conley (vs. HOU): Conley should be considered the No. 2 receiver for the Jaguars this week with Dede Westbrook (shoulder) likely out, and he's played well of late. In his past two games against Cincinnati and the Jets, Conley has seven catches for 186 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets. He gets a great matchup against Houston in London in Week 9, and the Texans allow the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers for the season. Conley should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week.

Diontae Johnson (vs. IND): Johnson just had his best Fantasy game of the season in Week 8 against Miami with five catches for 84 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. He's now scored a touchdown in the last three full games he's played with Mason Rudolph, and hopefully that connection this week against the Colts, who have allowed eight receivers to either score or gain at least 70 receiving yards in their past five games

Emmanuel Sanders (at ARI): Sanders scored in his first game with the 49ers last week against Carolina, finishing with four catches for 25 yards on five targets. I'm hopeful he'll get more targets moving forward, including this week against the Cardinals on Thursday. Hopefully, Sanders won't see too much of Patrick Peterson on the other side of the field, but I like Sanders as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. Arizona has allowed six receivers to either score or gain at least 80 receiving yards in the past four games.

Bust Alert

Fitzgerald has been a disappearing act lately after getting off to a hot start this season. He started the year with either a touchdown or 100 receiving yards in each of his first three games. Since then, he's averaging just 7.2 PPR points per game in his past five outings, and he has just seven targets in his past two games against the Giants and Saints. The 49ers allow the fourth-fewest Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and Fitzgerald is barely a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week based on the matchup, as well as his recent lack of production. I like Christian Kirk slightly better than Fitzgerald, although it could be tough for him as well.