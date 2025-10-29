rachaad-white-tampa-bay-buccaneers-usatsi.jpg
RJ Harvey had a big game in Week 8 against Dallas with 24.1 PPR points, but don't go chasing his points heading into Week 9 at Houston. He will likely disappoint you given the matchup.

Against the Cowboys, Harvey had seven carries for 46 yards and two touchdowns and one catch for 5 yards and a touchdown on one target. I'd love to say this is a sign of things to come, but Harvey just exploited a terrible defense since the Cowboys are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs.

The Texans are No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and they have held Derrick Henry, Kenneth Walker III and Christian McCaffrey to 9.8 PPR points or less in their past three games. It makes me nervous to trust J.K. Dobbins as well, but he's just a low-end No. 2 running back at best in the majority of leagues.

Harvey can still be a flex option in deeper leagues, but this isn't the time to trust him in most formats. Maybe his time will come as the season goes on, but you're better off sitting him against Houston than expecting him to repeat what he did against Dallas.

RBs to Start
player headshot
Travis Etienne RB
JAC Jacksonville • #1
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LV JAC -3 O/U 44.5
OPP VS RB
17th
PROJ PTS
13.4
RB RNK
13th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
514
REC
14
REYDS
80
TD
3
FPTS/G
13.1
Etienne struggled going into his bye in Week 8 with 9.5 PPR points or less in his three previous games, but that was against some of the best run defenses in Kansas City, Seattle and the Rams. Prior to that, Etienne scored at least 16.9 PPR points in three of his first four games, and I'm hoping we get that level of performance against the Raiders. A running back has scored at least 13.1 PPR points against Las Vegas in four of the past five games, with touchdowns over that span, and I like Etienne as a solid No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues for Week 9.
player headshot
Chase Brown RB
CIN Cincinnati • #30
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CHI CHI -3 O/U 51.5
OPP VS RB
22nd
PROJ PTS
12.6
RB RNK
15th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
383
REC
25
REYDS
126
TD
3
FPTS/G
12.1
Brown is hot coming into Week 9 with 23 carries for 181 yards and a touchdown and five catches for 24 yards and a touchdown on seven targets in his past two games against Pittsburgh and the Jets. Joe Flacco (shoulder) started those two games, and hopefully Flacco is healthy for this matchup with the Bears. Chicago has allowed six running backs to score at least 13.1 PPR points this season, and Brown should add to that total, especially if Flacco is ready to play.
player headshot
Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #29
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SF SF -2.5 O/U 48.5
OPP VS RB
19th
PROJ PTS
9.9
RB RNK
17th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
159
REC
10
REYDS
68
TD
1
FPTS/G
6.5
Tracy will start for the Giants with Cam Skattebo (ankle) out for the season, and hopefully, Tracy can perform like Skattebo did before his injury. He scored at least 13 PPR points in seven games in a row, and Tracy should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in the majority of leagues. In 2024, Tracy closed the season with at least 14.5 PPR points in three of his final six games, and he should be able to produce at that level once again. And the 49ers have allowed a running back to score at least 15.1 PPR points in five games in a row coming into Week 9.
player headshot
Woody Marks RB
HOU Houston • #27
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DEN HOU -1.5 O/U 39.5
OPP VS RB
10th
PROJ PTS
9.3
RB RNK
18th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
214
REC
13
REYDS
165
TD
3
FPTS/G
9.8
Marks will hopefully continue to get more work for the Texans in place of Nick Chubb, and Marks has scored at least 12.5 PPR points in three of his past four games, including two in a row against Seattle and San Francisco. His best outings have come when he's involved in the passing game, and he has seven catches for 69 yards and a touchdown on nine targets in his past two outings. Marks doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 9 against Denver, but three running backs in the past four games against the Broncos have scored at least 17.8 PPR points. I like Marks as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues.
player headshot
Zonovan Knight RB
ARI Arizona • #20
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DAL DAL -2.5 O/U 54
OPP VS RB
31st
PROJ PTS
14.8
RB RNK
21st
YTD Stats
RUYDS
102
REC
5
REYDS
40
TD
2
FPTS/G
6.2
Knight should be the lead running back for the Cardinals for at least one more game since Trey Benson (knee) isn't eligible to return from injured reserve until Week 10. And Knight has a great matchup in Week 9 against the Cowboys, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Seven running backs this season have scored at least 13.9 PPR points against Dallas, including J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey in Week 8. And Knight has scored two touchdowns in his past three games and scored at least 9.4 PPR points in every outing over that span. He's worth trusting as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in the majority of leagues in Week 9.
Sleepers (Start/Sit)
player headshot
Zach Charbonnet RB
SEA Seattle • #26
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ WAS SEA -3 O/U 47.5
OPP VS RB
16th
PROJ PTS
10.1
RB RNK
27th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
205
REC
6
REYDS
36
TD
5
FPTS/G
10
Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker III both have the chance to be No. 2 Fantasy running backs this week against the Commanders. Six running backs in the past five games against Washington have scored at least 11.1 PPR points, with six total touchdowns over that span. Charbonnet has scored at least 11.8 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he will likely need a touchdown to boost his value. He's been getting those scoring chances consistently with four touchdowns in his past four games, and I like his potential to find the end zone again this week. As for Walker, he's been held to 9.6 PPR points in three games in a row, but I'm hopeful he'll perform better coming off Seattle's bye.
player headshot
Kareem Hunt RB
KC Kansas City • #29
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BUF KC -2 O/U 52.5
OPP VS RB
27th
PROJ PTS
11.1
RB RNK
24th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
245
REC
8
REYDS
57
TD
5
FPTS/G
8.5
Isiah Pacheco (knee) is out for the Chiefs in Week 9 at Buffalo, meaning Hunt and Brashard Smith will share touches against the Bills. I like Hunt as a low-end starter in all leagues, and Smith is a flex. Buffalo is No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and seven running backs have scored at least 10.8 PPR points against the Bills this season. Hunt has scored at least 11.4 PPR points in three of his past six games while sharing work with Pacheco, and Smith has scored at least 5.1 PPR points in four of his past five games prior to Week 9.
player headshot
Kyle Monangai RB
CHI Chicago • #25
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CIN CHI -3 O/U 51.5
OPP VS RB
32nd
PROJ PTS
6.1
RB RNK
33rd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
186
REC
6
REYDS
61
TD
1
FPTS/G
5.2
D'Andre Swift is a must-start running back in Week 9 at the Bengals, but I like Monangai as a flex option as well. Cincinnati is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and 12 running backs have scored at least 11.5 PPR points against the Bengals, including two duos from the Jaguars, Broncos, Lions and Jets. Monangai scored 17.4 PPR points in Week 7 against New Orleans, and he should have another productive outing in Week 9 in this matchup.
player headshot
Blake Corum RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #22
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NO LAR -14 O/U 43.5
OPP VS RB
18th
PROJ PTS
4.2
RB RNK
40th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
193
REC
4
REYDS
15
TD
1
FPTS/G
4.5
There's the chance for the Rams to be playing with a lead late in the game against the Saints, and that should give Corum the potential for additional touches. He just had 12 carries and one catch in Week 7 against Jacksonville in London, which was a 35-7 Rams victory. Now, he only managed 43 total yards against the Jaguars, but New Orleans recently allowed D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai to each score 17.4 PPR points in Week 7. Kyren Williams is a must-start running back in all leagues, but I like Corum as a flex in deeper formats for Week 9.
player headshot
Emanuel Wilson RB
GB Green Bay • #23
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CAR GB -13.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS RB
14th
PROJ PTS
6.8
RB RNK
42nd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
162
REC
8
REYDS
57
TD
0
FPTS/G
4.4
Wilson has done a nice job in tandem with Josh Jacobs, and Wilson comes into Week 9 against Carolina having scored at least 11.1 PPR points in two of his past four games. He just had 11 carries for 61 yards and three catches for 26 yards on four targets at Pittsburgh in Week 8, and the Packers could give Wilson the chance to help Jacobs close out this game if Green Bay is playing with a lead late in the fourth quarter. I like Wilson as a flex option in deeper leagues for Week 9.
RBs to Sit
player headshot
Alvin Kamara RB
NO New Orleans • #41
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAR LAR -14 O/U 43.5
OPP VS RB
2nd
PROJ PTS
12.4
RB RNK
25th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
363
REC
27
REYDS
147
TD
1
FPTS/G
10.3
Kamara had another down game in Week 8 against Tampa Bay with six carries for 21 yards and two catches for 24 yards on two targets. He's now scored 9.5 PPR points or less in three of his past four games, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1. The Rams are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and they are the only team yet to allow a rushing touchdown to a running back this season. Kamara is a flex option at best in the majority of leagues.
player headshot
Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
WAS Washington • #22
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SEA SEA -3 O/U 47.5
OPP VS RB
13th
PROJ PTS
9.9
RB RNK
29th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
402
REC
7
REYDS
60
TD
4
FPTS/G
9.2
Croskey-Merritt looked on the verge of having a breakout rookie season when he scored 27 PPR points against the Chargers in Week 5. In the three games since then, Croskey-Merritt has combined for just 12.5 PPR points against Chicago, Dallas and Kansas City, and he should be considered a flex option at best in Week 9 against Seattle. The Seahawks have allowed one running back to rush for more than 50 yards, which was Christian McCaffrey in Week 1, and Rachaad White in Week 5 is the lone running back to run for a touchdown against Seattle. Croskey-Merritt has a limited role in the passing game with seven catches for 60 yards on 11 targets for the season, and if he doesn't find the end zone in Week 9 then his Fantasy production should once again be minimal.
player headshot
Jordan Mason RB
MIN Minnesota • #27
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DET DET -8.5 O/U 48.5
OPP VS RB
3rd
PROJ PTS
8
RB RNK
32nd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
383
REC
10
REYDS
37
TD
4
FPTS/G
10.6
Aaron Jones returned from his four-game absence with a hamstring injury in Week 8 at the Chargers, and Mason struggled with four carries for 3 yards and one catch for 3 yards on one target. Mason will get more work in Week 9 at Detroit, but he's now a flex option at best in the majority of leagues. The Lions are also No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Detroit held all the running backs in Kansas City and Tampa Bay to 8.4 PPR points or less in the past two games. Given the matchup, Jones is also just a flex option at best in most leagues for Week 9.
player headshot
Tony Pollard RB
TEN Tennessee • #20
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LAC LAC -8.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS RB
15th
PROJ PTS
8.9
RB RNK
30th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
424
REC
18
REYDS
131
TD
2
FPTS/G
10.2
Pollard has scored 6.7 PPR points or less in two of his past three games, and Tyjae Spears played more snaps than Pollard in Week 8 at Indianapolis. That might continue to happen, and I would use Spears ahead of Pollard in Week 9 against the Chargers. Both are flex options at best, and this is a tough matchup. The Chargers just held Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason to a combined nine carries for 18 yards and three catches for 18 yards on five targets. I would love for Pollard to get traded by Tuesday's deadline, and a change of scenery could help save his Fantasy value for this year.
Bust Alert (Start/Sit)
player headshot
Rico Dowdle RB
CAR Carolina • #5
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ GB GB -13.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS RB
4th
PROJ PTS
10.9
RB RNK
22nd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
605
REC
13
REYDS
121
TD
3
FPTS/G
13
I love that Dave Canales wants to commit to Dowdle as his featured running back, but that doesn't mean Chuba Hubbard will just sit on the bench. We'll see what the split ends up, but Dowdle should be considered a low-end No. 2 running back at best in the majority of leagues. And this is a tough matchup against the Packers, who are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Green Bay has held Chase Brown, Zonovan Knight and Jaylen Warren to 9.4 PPR points or less in three games in a row, and I'm worried that Dowdle could also have single digits in PPR, especially if he fails to score a touchdown.