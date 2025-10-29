RJ Harvey had a big game in Week 8 against Dallas with 24.1 PPR points, but don't go chasing his points heading into Week 9 at Houston. He will likely disappoint you given the matchup.

Against the Cowboys, Harvey had seven carries for 46 yards and two touchdowns and one catch for 5 yards and a touchdown on one target. I'd love to say this is a sign of things to come, but Harvey just exploited a terrible defense since the Cowboys are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs.

The Texans are No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and they have held Derrick Henry, Kenneth Walker III and Christian McCaffrey to 9.8 PPR points or less in their past three games. It makes me nervous to trust J.K. Dobbins as well, but he's just a low-end No. 2 running back at best in the majority of leagues.

Harvey can still be a flex option in deeper leagues, but this isn't the time to trust him in most formats. Maybe his time will come as the season goes on, but you're better off sitting him against Houston than expecting him to repeat what he did against Dallas.

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Travis Etienne RB JAC Jacksonville • #1

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV JAC -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 13.4 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 514 REC 14 REYDS 80 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.1 Etienne struggled going into his bye in Week 8 with 9.5 PPR points or less in his three previous games, but that was against some of the best run defenses in Kansas City, Seattle and the Rams. Prior to that, Etienne scored at least 16.9 PPR points in three of his first four games, and I'm hoping we get that level of performance against the Raiders. A running back has scored at least 13.1 PPR points against Las Vegas in four of the past five games, with touchdowns over that span, and I like Etienne as a solid No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues for Week 9. Chase Brown RB CIN Cincinnati • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI CHI -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 12.6 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 383 REC 25 REYDS 126 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.1 Brown is hot coming into Week 9 with 23 carries for 181 yards and a touchdown and five catches for 24 yards and a touchdown on seven targets in his past two games against Pittsburgh and the Jets. Joe Flacco (shoulder) started those two games, and hopefully Flacco is healthy for this matchup with the Bears. Chicago has allowed six running backs to score at least 13.1 PPR points this season, and Brown should add to that total, especially if Flacco is ready to play. Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #29

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 9.9 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 159 REC 10 REYDS 68 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.5 Tracy will start for the Giants with Cam Skattebo (ankle) out for the season, and hopefully, Tracy can perform like Skattebo did before his injury. He scored at least 13 PPR points in seven games in a row, and Tracy should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in the majority of leagues. In 2024, Tracy closed the season with at least 14.5 PPR points in three of his final six games, and he should be able to produce at that level once again. And the 49ers have allowed a running back to score at least 15.1 PPR points in five games in a row coming into Week 9. Woody Marks RB HOU Houston • #27

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN HOU -1.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 9.3 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 214 REC 13 REYDS 165 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.8 Marks will hopefully continue to get more work for the Texans in place of Nick Chubb, and Marks has scored at least 12.5 PPR points in three of his past four games, including two in a row against Seattle and San Francisco. His best outings have come when he's involved in the passing game, and he has seven catches for 69 yards and a touchdown on nine targets in his past two outings. Marks doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 9 against Denver, but three running backs in the past four games against the Broncos have scored at least 17.8 PPR points. I like Marks as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Zonovan Knight RB ARI Arizona • #20

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -2.5 O/U 54 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 14.8 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 102 REC 5 REYDS 40 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.2 Knight should be the lead running back for the Cardinals for at least one more game since Trey Benson (knee) isn't eligible to return from injured reserve until Week 10. And Knight has a great matchup in Week 9 against the Cowboys, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Seven running backs this season have scored at least 13.9 PPR points against Dallas, including J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey in Week 8. And Knight has scored two touchdowns in his past three games and scored at least 9.4 PPR points in every outing over that span. He's worth trusting as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in the majority of leagues in Week 9.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Zach Charbonnet RB SEA Seattle • #26

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS SEA -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 10.1 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 205 REC 6 REYDS 36 TD 5 FPTS/G 10 Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker III both have the chance to be No. 2 Fantasy running backs this week against the Commanders. Six running backs in the past five games against Washington have scored at least 11.1 PPR points, with six total touchdowns over that span. Charbonnet has scored at least 11.8 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he will likely need a touchdown to boost his value. He's been getting those scoring chances consistently with four touchdowns in his past four games, and I like his potential to find the end zone again this week. As for Walker, he's been held to 9.6 PPR points in three games in a row, but I'm hopeful he'll perform better coming off Seattle's bye. Kareem Hunt RB KC Kansas City • #29

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF KC -2 O/U 52.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 11.1 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 245 REC 8 REYDS 57 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.5 Isiah Pacheco (knee) is out for the Chiefs in Week 9 at Buffalo, meaning Hunt and Brashard Smith will share touches against the Bills. I like Hunt as a low-end starter in all leagues, and Smith is a flex. Buffalo is No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and seven running backs have scored at least 10.8 PPR points against the Bills this season. Hunt has scored at least 11.4 PPR points in three of his past six games while sharing work with Pacheco, and Smith has scored at least 5.1 PPR points in four of his past five games prior to Week 9. Kyle Monangai RB CHI Chicago • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CHI -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 6.1 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 186 REC 6 REYDS 61 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.2 D'Andre Swift is a must-start running back in Week 9 at the Bengals, but I like Monangai as a flex option as well. Cincinnati is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and 12 running backs have scored at least 11.5 PPR points against the Bengals, including two duos from the Jaguars, Broncos, Lions and Jets. Monangai scored 17.4 PPR points in Week 7 against New Orleans, and he should have another productive outing in Week 9 in this matchup. Blake Corum RB LAR L.A. Rams • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO LAR -14 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 4.2 RB RNK 40th YTD Stats RUYDS 193 REC 4 REYDS 15 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.5 There's the chance for the Rams to be playing with a lead late in the game against the Saints, and that should give Corum the potential for additional touches. He just had 12 carries and one catch in Week 7 against Jacksonville in London, which was a 35-7 Rams victory. Now, he only managed 43 total yards against the Jaguars, but New Orleans recently allowed D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai to each score 17.4 PPR points in Week 7. Kyren Williams is a must-start running back in all leagues, but I like Corum as a flex in deeper formats for Week 9. Emanuel Wilson RB GB Green Bay • #23

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR GB -13.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 6.8 RB RNK 42nd YTD Stats RUYDS 162 REC 8 REYDS 57 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.4 Wilson has done a nice job in tandem with Josh Jacobs, and Wilson comes into Week 9 against Carolina having scored at least 11.1 PPR points in two of his past four games. He just had 11 carries for 61 yards and three catches for 26 yards on four targets at Pittsburgh in Week 8, and the Packers could give Wilson the chance to help Jacobs close out this game if Green Bay is playing with a lead late in the fourth quarter. I like Wilson as a flex option in deeper leagues for Week 9.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Alvin Kamara RB NO New Orleans • #41

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -14 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 12.4 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 363 REC 27 REYDS 147 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.3 Kamara had another down game in Week 8 against Tampa Bay with six carries for 21 yards and two catches for 24 yards on two targets. He's now scored 9.5 PPR points or less in three of his past four games, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1. The Rams are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and they are the only team yet to allow a rushing touchdown to a running back this season. Kamara is a flex option at best in the majority of leagues. Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB WAS Washington • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 9.9 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 402 REC 7 REYDS 60 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.2 Croskey-Merritt looked on the verge of having a breakout rookie season when he scored 27 PPR points against the Chargers in Week 5. In the three games since then, Croskey-Merritt has combined for just 12.5 PPR points against Chicago, Dallas and Kansas City, and he should be considered a flex option at best in Week 9 against Seattle. The Seahawks have allowed one running back to rush for more than 50 yards, which was Christian McCaffrey in Week 1, and Rachaad White in Week 5 is the lone running back to run for a touchdown against Seattle. Croskey-Merritt has a limited role in the passing game with seven catches for 60 yards on 11 targets for the season, and if he doesn't find the end zone in Week 9 then his Fantasy production should once again be minimal. Jordan Mason RB MIN Minnesota • #27

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -8.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 8 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 383 REC 10 REYDS 37 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.6 Aaron Jones returned from his four-game absence with a hamstring injury in Week 8 at the Chargers, and Mason struggled with four carries for 3 yards and one catch for 3 yards on one target. Mason will get more work in Week 9 at Detroit, but he's now a flex option at best in the majority of leagues. The Lions are also No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Detroit held all the running backs in Kansas City and Tampa Bay to 8.4 PPR points or less in the past two games. Given the matchup, Jones is also just a flex option at best in most leagues for Week 9. Tony Pollard RB TEN Tennessee • #20

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -8.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 8.9 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 424 REC 18 REYDS 131 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.2 Pollard has scored 6.7 PPR points or less in two of his past three games, and Tyjae Spears played more snaps than Pollard in Week 8 at Indianapolis. That might continue to happen, and I would use Spears ahead of Pollard in Week 9 against the Chargers. Both are flex options at best, and this is a tough matchup. The Chargers just held Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason to a combined nine carries for 18 yards and three catches for 18 yards on five targets. I would love for Pollard to get traded by Tuesday's deadline, and a change of scenery could help save his Fantasy value for this year.