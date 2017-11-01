Fantasy Football Week 9 stash rankings: Trading for Ezekiel Elliott, plus Danny Woodhead is practicing
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power rankings.
- Week 9 Standard Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST
- Week 9 PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST
So, you're playing the waiver wire and you're ready to make your latest add, but you've got a problem. You don't know who to drop.
You've got a bench full of injured stars and potential studs patiently awaiting their chance. Who is it OK to drop? Is the guy you're picking up even worth dropping anyone? The Stash Power Rankings are here to help.
I know it seems too obvious to put Ezekiel Elliott at the top of the list. But what do you want me to do, ignore the most obvious top stash candidate? The truth of the matter is that Elliott should be one of the most traded players moving forward as well, so stash might be the wrong word for it. As I wrote in my analysis earlier this week, you can't hold on to Elliott if you're 4-4 or worse. You need to be reaching out immediately to the teams that are on their way to clinching a playoff berth. Here's how I did it in one league:
At the same time, if you're a team that is 6-2 or better you should be making an offer to the Elliott owner, take a shot at greatness.
Elliot wasn't the only big change in the stash rankings this week:
- Danny Woodhead is practicing again and eligible to return in Week 11. He has huge value in a PPR league, especially if you just lost Elliott.
- Jordan Reed is hurt again. I'm trying to hold on to him, but I understand if you can't with all of these teams on a bye.
- David Johnson continues to slide down the rankings with rumblings out of Arizona that they may just shut him down.
- Josh Gordon is meeting with the NFL about his reinstatement. It's unlikely he makes a real impact this season, but in very deep or keeper leagues you need to make sure he's owned.
Here's the full list:
|Player
|Ownership
|Last Week
|Trend
|Ezekiel Elliott
|100%
|NR
|Emmanuel Sanders
|94%
|3
|--
|Chris Hogan
|98%
|NR
|Sterling Shepard
|76%
|4
|--
|Marlon Mack
|78%
|5
|--
|DeVante Parker
|89%
|14
|Corey Davis
|44%
|9
|Jordan Reed
|95%
|NR
|Mike Williams
|20%
|8
|Greg Olsen
|50%
|11
|--
|Danny Woodhead
|30%
|31
|Matt Breida
|40%
|15
|--
|Chris Ivory
|54%
|16
|--
|Devontae Booker
|16%
|NR
|Jalen Richard
|36%
|6
|DeAndre Washington
|28%
|12
|D'Onta Foreman
|38%
|10
|Corey Coleman
|13%
|19
|--
|Donte Moncrief
|61%
|18
|James Conner
|20%
|20
|--
|Thomas Rawls
|60%
|13
|C.J. Prosise
|23%
|21
|--
|David Johnson
|89%
|17
|Kenny Golladay
|31%
|25
|--
|Dede Westbrook
|4%
|35
|Andrew Luck
|61%
|26
|--
|Samaje Perine
|37%
|27
|--
|Josh Gordon
|NR
|Martavis Bryant
|30
|--
|Eddie Lacy
|30%
|28
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|NR
|Teddy Bridgewater
|5%
|32
|--
|Wayne Gallman
|25%
|33
|--
-
What You Missed: D.J. in doubt
Tuesday's trade deadline dominated the headlines, but that wasn't all that happened. Here's...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 QB rankings
Has Deshaun Watson done enough to prove he belongs among the best quarterbacks in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 WR rankings
Will Fuller looks like a star so far. Where does he rank in Week 9?
-
Week 9 RB rankings
Aaron Jones has been fantastic for the Packers. Can he keep it up?
-
Week 9 TE rankings
Evan Engram has a golden opportunity to become a second-half star. Are we ready to trust h...
Add a Comment