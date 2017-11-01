Fantasy Football Week 9 stash rankings: Trading for Ezekiel Elliott, plus Danny Woodhead is practicing

Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power rankings.

  • Week 9 Standard Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST    
  • Week 9 PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST   

So, you're playing the waiver wire and you're ready to make your latest add, but you've got a problem. You don't know who to drop.

You've got a bench full of injured stars and potential studs patiently awaiting their chance. Who is it OK to drop? Is the guy you're picking up even worth dropping anyone? The Stash Power Rankings are here to help.

I know it seems too obvious to put Ezekiel Elliott at the top of the list. But what do you want me to do, ignore the most obvious top stash candidate? The truth of the matter is that Elliott should be one of the most traded players moving forward as well, so stash might be the wrong word for it. As I wrote in my analysis earlier this week, you can't hold on to Elliott if you're 4-4 or worse. You need to be reaching out immediately to the teams that are on their way to clinching a playoff berth. Here's how I did it in one league:

At the same time, if you're a team that is 6-2 or better you should be making an offer to the Elliott owner, take a shot at greatness. 

Elliot wasn't the only big change in the stash rankings this week:

  • Danny Woodhead is practicing again and eligible to return in Week 11. He has huge value in a PPR league, especially if you just lost Elliott.
  • Jordan Reed is hurt again. I'm trying to hold on to him, but I understand if you can't with all of these teams on a bye.
  • David Johnson continues to slide down the rankings with rumblings out of Arizona that they may just shut him down.
  • Josh Gordon is meeting with the NFL about his reinstatement. It's unlikely he makes a real impact this season, but in very deep or keeper leagues you need to make sure he's owned.

Here's the full list:

Stash Rankings
PlayerOwnershipLast WeekTrend
Ezekiel Elliott 100%NR
Emmanuel Sanders 94%3--
Chris Hogan 98%NR
Sterling Shepard 76%4--
Marlon Mack 78%5--
DeVante Parker 89%14
Corey Davis 44%9
Jordan Reed 95%NR
Mike Williams 20%8
Greg Olsen 50%11--
Danny Woodhead 30%31
Matt Breida 40%15--
Chris Ivory 54%16--
Devontae Booker 16%NR
Jalen Richard 36%6
DeAndre Washington 28%12
D'Onta Foreman 38%10
Corey Coleman 13%19--
Donte Moncrief 61%18
James Conner 20%20--
Thomas Rawls 60%13
C.J. Prosise 23%21--
David Johnson 89%17
Kenny Golladay 31%25--
Dede Westbrook 4%35
Andrew Luck 61%26--
Samaje Perine 37%27--
Josh Gordon
NR
Martavis Bryant
30--
Eddie Lacy 30%28
Jimmy Garoppolo
NR
Teddy Bridgewater 5%32--
Wayne Gallman 25%33--
Senior Fantasy Writer

Heath Cummings is a Senior Fantasy Writer that covers Daily Fantasy Sports of all types. Before coming to CBS Sports he was a staff writer for Footballguys and the host of The Fantasy Football Show on... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories