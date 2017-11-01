Fantasy Football Week 9 stash rankings: Trading for Ezekiel Elliott, plus Danny Woodhead is practicing

Week 9 Standard Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST



So, you're playing the waiver wire and you're ready to make your latest add, but you've got a problem. You don't know who to drop.

You've got a bench full of injured stars and potential studs patiently awaiting their chance. Who is it OK to drop? Is the guy you're picking up even worth dropping anyone? The Stash Power Rankings are here to help.

I know it seems too obvious to put Ezekiel Elliott at the top of the list. But what do you want me to do, ignore the most obvious top stash candidate? The truth of the matter is that Elliott should be one of the most traded players moving forward as well, so stash might be the wrong word for it. As I wrote in my analysis earlier this week, you can't hold on to Elliott if you're 4-4 or worse. You need to be reaching out immediately to the teams that are on their way to clinching a playoff berth. Here's how I did it in one league:

Own Zeke & stuck at 4-4? Here's your template. Send this to every 6-2 or better team in your league & see what they offer. pic.twitter.com/0Ma4MolmOo — Heath Cummings (@heathcummingssr) October 31, 2017

At the same time, if you're a team that is 6-2 or better you should be making an offer to the Elliott owner, take a shot at greatness.

Elliot wasn't the only big change in the stash rankings this week:

Danny Woodhead is practicing again and eligible to return in Week 11. He has huge value in a PPR league, especially if you just lost Elliott.

Jordan Reed is hurt again. I'm trying to hold on to him, but I understand if you can't with all of these teams on a bye.

David Johnson continues to slide down the rankings with rumblings out of Arizona that they may just shut him down.

Josh Gordon is meeting with the NFL about his reinstatement. It's unlikely he makes a real impact this season, but in very deep or keeper leagues you need to make sure he's owned.

Here's the full list: