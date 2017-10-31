Fantasy Football Week 9 Streaming Options: Jacoby Brissett, Jack Doyle and other choices at quarterback, tight end, DST and kicker
The Colts will be chasing the scoreboard against the Houston Texans, and Heath Cummings likes their quarterback and tight end a lot as streamers.
Whew. There's a lot going on this week. From Jimmy Garropolo to Ezekiel Elliott to Jay Ajayi, I understand if you haven't had a lot of time think about who you're going to stream in Week 9. Lucky for you, I have.
The options are a little thin on the offensive side of the ball and I'm leaning heavily on the Colts. The Texans defense is not very good right now and their offense is currently the best in the league. That creates a perfect environment for streaming offensive players and luckily the Colts have low ownership as well.
On the defensive side it's exactly the opposite, with more options than I can list here. There are six different defenses below 60 percent ownership that I could make a case for streaming. But if you're in a shallow leagues, I like the New Orleans Saints (73 percent owned) more than all of them.
|1
Jacoby Brissett Indianapolis Colts QB
|Jacoby Brissett has been mostly lukewarm, but he's coming off of his second best game of the season and I would expect this to be a high volume game against a questionable Texans secondary.
|2
Josh McCown New York Jets QB
|Josh McCown has actually outplayed Brissett (and a lot of starting quarterbacks) this season. He would easily be No. 1 if it wasn't for a short week and a bad matchup against Buffalo.
|3
Jared Goff Los Angeles Rams QB
|Can Jared Goff and the Rams continue the magic post-bye? This will be an interesting matchup against a Giants team that has been arguably the biggest disappointment of the season. I'd start Goff over Kirk Cousins.
|1
Jack Doyle Indianapolis Colts TE
|I talked on Monday about how uncertain I feel about Doyle's future. But he's facing a Texans defense that just allowed Jimmy Graham to score two touchdowns.
|2
Vernon Davis Washington Redskins TE
|Vernon Davis without Jordan Reed is pretty close to a must-play, despite a subpar matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. This matchup gets better if Earl Thomas is out.
|3
Benjamin Watson Baltimore Ravens TE
|There are really only two tight ends I love this week, but Benjamin Watson should be a security blanket for either Joe Flacco or Ryan Mallett. The Titans pass defense has been exploited this season, and the Ravens don't have the quarterback to do that downfield.
|1
|The Titans are the clear No. 1 choice if Ryan Mallett starts for the Ravens, but don't shy away from them if Joe Flacco is back. Flacco's 5.4 Y/A is the lowest mark for a non-rookie since ... Ryan Mallett.
|2
|I'm not completely ready to say that Brett Hundley is the worst quarterback in the NFL, but that's exactly what he's looked like so far this season. The Lions should put up points against Green Bay's defense, forcing Hundley into a passing game script, which should equal turnovers.
|3
|I'll like the Bills more if their secondary gets healthy. But Josh McCown on a short week still provides an excellent opportunity.
|1
Matt Prater Detroit Lions K
|Prater's ownership went down due to his bye and then people shied away from him because of the Steelers' defense. That was a mistake. Take advantage of it before his ownership is back over 90 percent.
|2
Blair Walsh Seattle Seahawks K
|The Seahawks should have a quality game script with a lead against a questionable Washington defense.
|3
Ka'imi Fairbairn Houston Texans K
|Fairbairn is in a great spot with a huge total against a bad defense indoors.
-
