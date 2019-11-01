Week 9 Tight End Preview: Jonnu Smith remains a starter with Delanie Walker out

There are more than enough streaming options to make a case for this week. That's not a problem at all. But there are very few you can actually feel some level of confidence in. I'd argue that Jonnu Smith is one of the few with Delanie Walker out once again.

Smith caught six of seven targets in Week 8 for 78 yards and a touchdown. As impressive as that is it's not the only thing Smith has going for him. Dating back to last year Smith has scored at least 9.4 PPR points in six of his past seven games without Delanie Walker. He struggled to fill Walker's shoes when the veteran first went down in 2018 but every thing we've seen from him since says he's a good tight end in Fantasy with the right opportunity.

The Titans face a good Panthers defense but a big part of their defense is how good they are against wide receivers. If anyone is going to have success in the passing game I would expect it will be Smith. he's a must-add and a must-start if you don't have a trustworthy tight end. But he's not the waiver option listed below.

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 9 at this time. Here's what it means:

Delanie Walker TE TEN Tennessee • #82

Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs. Jonnu Smith has a great matchup if Walker is out. O.J. Howard TE TB Tampa Bay • #80

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fire up Cameron Brate.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

8.3 - Darren Waller's targets per game, the most among all tight ends.

- Darren Waller's targets per game, the most among all tight ends. 27.1 - Mark Andrews' share of the Ravens air yards. No tight end has a bigger share.

- Mark Andrews' share of the Ravens air yards. No tight end has a bigger share. 17 - Targets for Dallas Goedert in the past three weeks, just one shy of Zach Ertz.

- Targets for Dallas Goedert in the past three weeks, just one shy of Zach Ertz. 12.6 - Yards per target for Jonnu Smith. He won't keep that up, but I do love his ability after the catch.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

T.J. Hockenson TE DET Detroit • #88

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ OAK OAK -2 O/U 50.5 OPP VS TE 29th PROJ PTS 7.9 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 31 REYDS 240 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.6

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 8 Streamer Jonnu Smith TE TEN Tennessee • #81

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. YTD Stats Ownewrship 36% The only risk for Smith this week is Delanie Walker coming back. In the past two weeks he's caught nine passes for 142 yards and a score without Walker. As long as the veteran remains out, Smith remains a starter. Cameron Brate TE TB Tampa Bay • #84

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. YTD Stats Ownership 28% Brate busted last week, but he did get six targets and he is playing in what should be one of the highest scoring games on Week 9. He's still a fine streamer. Jason Witten TE DAL Dallas • #82

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Ownership 64% I'm just thinking week-to-week with this level of starter, and I prefer Witten over Fells against the Jaguars in Week 9.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top Plays Hunter Henry TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #86

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Week 9 Prices FanDuel $6,400 DraftKings $6,000 Henry's production was disappointing in Week 8 but he's still the No. 2 tight end in Fantasy over the past two weeks. It should be a high-scoring game against the Packers, which helps Henry's touchdown odds, and his volume should bounce back as well.

Contrarian Play Jonnu Smith TE TEN Tennessee • #81

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 9 Prices FanDuel $5,500 DraftKings $3,800 The price bump should keep Smith's ownership low, but I'll fire him right back up if Walker is out.

TE Preview Heath's Projections

