Week 9 Tight End Preview: Jonnu Smith remains a starter with Delanie Walker out
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 9 at tight end, including which streaming options he likes most.
There are more than enough streaming options to make a case for this week. That's not a problem at all. But there are very few you can actually feel some level of confidence in. I'd argue that Jonnu Smith is one of the few with Delanie Walker out once again.
Smith caught six of seven targets in Week 8 for 78 yards and a touchdown. As impressive as that is it's not the only thing Smith has going for him. Dating back to last year Smith has scored at least 9.4 PPR points in six of his past seven games without Delanie Walker. He struggled to fill Walker's shoes when the veteran first went down in 2018 but every thing we've seen from him since says he's a good tight end in Fantasy with the right opportunity.
The Titans face a good Panthers defense but a big part of their defense is how good they are against wide receivers. If anyone is going to have success in the passing game I would expect it will be Smith. he's a must-add and a must-start if you don't have a trustworthy tight end. But he's not the waiver option listed below.
Week 9 TE Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 9 at this time. Here's what it means:
TEN Tennessee • #82
Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs.
Jonnu Smith has a great matchup if Walker is out.
O.J. Howard TE
TB Tampa Bay • #80
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Fire up Cameron Brate.
Numbers to Know
- 8.3 - Darren Waller's targets per game, the most among all tight ends.
- 27.1 - Mark Andrews' share of the Ravens air yards. No tight end has a bigger share.
- 17 - Targets for Dallas Goedert in the past three weeks, just one shy of Zach Ertz.
- 12.6 - Yards per target for Jonnu Smith. He won't keep that up, but I do love his ability after the catch.
Matchups that matter
DET Detroit • #88
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Waiver Wire Targets
The only risk for Smith this week is Delanie Walker coming back. In the past two weeks he's caught nine passes for 142 yards and a score without Walker. As long as the veteran remains out, Smith remains a starter.
TB Tampa Bay • #84
Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Brate busted last week, but he did get six targets and he is playing in what should be one of the highest scoring games on Week 9. He's still a fine streamer.
Jason Witten TE
DAL Dallas • #82
Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs.
I'm just thinking week-to-week with this level of starter, and I prefer Witten over Fells against the Jaguars in Week 9.
DFS Plays
Hunter Henry TE
LAC L.A. Chargers • #86
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Henry's production was disappointing in Week 8 but he's still the No. 2 tight end in Fantasy over the past two weeks. It should be a high-scoring game against the Packers, which helps Henry's touchdown odds, and his volume should bounce back as well.
The price bump should keep Smith's ownership low, but I'll fire him right back up if Walker is out.
Heath's Projections
Non-PPR Rank
PPR Rank
TE
NON-PPR
PPR
1
1
11.66
17.82
2
2
10.99
16.57
3
3
Darren Waller
9.80
15.55
5
4
Mark Andrews
9.14
14.52
4
5
9.28
14.19
7
6
Zach Ertz
6.99
10.98
6
7
Jonnu Smith
7.05
10.76
9
8
6.33
10.17
10
9
6.19
9.94
11
10
6.05
9.79
8
11
6.64
9.46
12
12
5.84
9.08
13
13
5.46
8.82
14
14
5.41
8.39
15
15
5.09
8.05
19
16
4.37
8.02
16
17
TJ Hockenson
5.07
7.57
17
18
4.83
7.13
18
19
Dallas Goedert
4.53
7.09
20
20
3.75
6.02
So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 9 rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.
