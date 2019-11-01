Week 9 Tight End Preview: Jonnu Smith remains a starter with Delanie Walker out

Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 9 at tight end, including which streaming options he likes most.

There are more than enough streaming options to make a case for this week. That's not a problem at all. But there are very few you can actually feel some level of confidence in. I'd argue that Jonnu Smith is one of the few with Delanie Walker out once again. 

Smith caught six of seven targets in Week 8 for 78 yards and a touchdown. As impressive as that is it's not the only thing Smith has going for him. Dating back to last year Smith has scored at least 9.4 PPR points in six of his past seven games without Delanie Walker. He struggled to fill Walker's shoes when the veteran first went down in 2018 but every thing we've seen from him since says he's a good tight end in Fantasy with the right opportunity. 

The Titans face a good Panthers defense but a big part of their defense is how good they are against wide receivers. If anyone is going to have success in the passing game I would expect it will be Smith. he's a must-add and a must-start if you don't have a trustworthy tight end. But he's not the waiver option listed below.

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 9 at this time. Here's what it means:

Delanie Walker TE
TEN Tennessee • #82
Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs.
Jonnu Smith has a great matchup if Walker is out.
O.J. Howard TE
TB Tampa Bay • #80
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Fire up Cameron Brate.
Numbers to Know
  • 8.3 - Darren Waller's targets per game, the most among all tight ends.
  • 27.1 - Mark Andrews' share of the Ravens air yards. No tight end has a bigger share.
  • 17 - Targets for Dallas Goedert in the past three weeks, just one shy of Zach Ertz
  • 12.6 - Yards per target for Jonnu Smith. He won't keep that up, but I do love his ability after the catch. 
Matchups that matter
T.J. Hockenson TE
DET Detroit • #88
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ OAK OAK -2 O/U 50.5
OPP VS TE
29th
PROJ PTS
7.9
TE RNK
16th
YTD Stats
REC
19
TAR
31
REYDS
240
TD
2
FPTS/G
7.6
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 8 Streamer
Jonnu Smith TE
TEN Tennessee • #81
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
YTD Stats
Ownewrship
36%
The only risk for Smith this week is Delanie Walker coming back. In the past two weeks he's caught nine passes for 142 yards and a score without Walker. As long as the veteran remains out, Smith remains a starter.
Cameron Brate TE
TB Tampa Bay • #84
Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs.
YTD Stats
Ownership
28%
Brate busted last week, but he did get six targets and he is playing in what should be one of the highest scoring games on Week 9. He's still a fine streamer.
Jason Witten TE
DAL Dallas • #82
Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs.
Ownership
64%
I'm just thinking week-to-week with this level of starter, and I prefer Witten over Fells against the Jaguars in Week 9.
DFS Plays
Top Plays
Hunter Henry TE
LAC L.A. Chargers • #86
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Week 9 Prices
FanDuel
$6,400
DraftKings
$6,000
Henry's production was disappointing in Week 8 but he's still the No. 2 tight end in Fantasy over the past two weeks. It should be a high-scoring game against the Packers, which helps Henry's touchdown odds, and his volume should bounce back as well.
Contrarian Play
Jonnu Smith TE
TEN Tennessee • #81
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Week 9 Prices
FanDuel
$5,500
DraftKings
$3,800
The price bump should keep Smith's ownership low, but I'll fire him right back up if Walker is out.
Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank

PPR Rank

TE

NON-PPR

PPR

1

1

George Kittle

11.66

17.82

2

2

Hunter Henry

10.99

16.57

3

3

Darren Waller

9.80

15.55

5

4

Mark Andrews

9.14

14.52

4

5

Travis Kelce

9.28

14.19

7

6

Zach Ertz

6.99

10.98

6

7

Jonnu Smith

7.05

10.76

9

8

Evan Engram

6.33

10.17

10

9

Cameron Brate

6.19

9.94

11

10

Jason Witten

6.05

9.79

8

11

Eric Ebron

6.64

9.46

12

12

Darren Fells

5.84

9.08

13

13

Jack Doyle

5.46

8.82

14

14

Greg Olsen

5.41

8.39

15

15

Jimmy Graham

5.09

8.05

19

16

Noah Fant

4.37

8.02

16

17

TJ Hockenson

5.07

7.57

17

18

Jordan Akins

4.83

7.13

18

19

Dallas Goedert

4.53

7.09

20

20

Charles Clay

3.75

6.02

