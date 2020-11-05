Watch Now: Week 9 Starts and Sits: TE's ( 1:24 )

Last week when I updated my Dynasty tight end rankings, I speculated that Noah Fant could be the No. 2 Dynasty tight end by the end of the season. While that may sound outlandish, it probably doesn't sound as crazy as saying you could start both Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam in Week 9 against the Falcons. No matter how it sounds, they're both true.

The Fant discussion for Week 9 isn't much of a discussion. He's currently seeing about a 20% target share and the Falcons are the worst pass defense in the NFL. They've even surrendered the most Fantasy points to tight ends this season. That part is easy. But Okwuegbunam?

Well, 32.9% of Drew Lock's attempts have gone to tight ends this season. That includes 14 to Okwuegbunam over the past three weeks. The rookie has turned them into 10 catches for 114 yards and a score.

He ranks 13th in PPR points among tight ends in those three weeks. That brings us to our final point: Tight end is terrible. So bad, that a rookie tight end who only saw one target last week is a fine streamer if you missed out on whoever is starting for the 49ers this week. That's especially true if he's facing the Falcons.

The following players are not being projected to play Week 9:

George Kittle TE SF San Francisco • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Jordan Reed or Ross Dwelley could be good streaming options.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Noah Fant TE DEN Denver • #87

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -4 O/U 50 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 11.1 TE RNK 9th Dalton Schultz TE DAL Dallas • #86

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT OPP VS TE 5th PROJ PTS 7.5 TE RNK 22nd

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 9 Streamers Ross Dwelley TE SF San Francisco • #82

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB O/U 50.5 OPP VS TE 4th TE RNK 10th ROSTERED 17% Maybe this should be Jordan Reed. Reed caught seven passes for 50 yards and two touchdowns in Week 2. But as of Tuesday night, Reed was still on Injured Reserve. If he's out, Dwelley is a top 10 tight end. In a world where I had unlimited roster spots, I'd add both Reed and Dwelley. Albert Okwuegbunam TE DEN Denver • #85

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -4 O/U 50 OPP VS TE 32nd TE RNK 20th ROSTERED 0% He's in the touchdown-or-bust portion of the rankings, but he's facing the defense that has allowed the most touchdowns to opposing tight ends.

TE Preview DFS Plays

DFS Plays Projections powered by Sportsline Darren Waller TE LV Las Vegas • #83

Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -1.5 O/U 54 OPP VS TE 19th PROJ PTS 14.8 TE RNK 3rd FANDUEL $6,400 DRAFTKINGS $5,800 With Kittle out, it's kind of a two-man show at the top of the tight end rankings. And Waller is 20% cheaper than Kelce on FanDuel, I just can't pass up that type of savings. If we get to the end of the week and it looks like we can trust DeeJay Dallas, I may pivot back to Kelce. But it's hard to fit his salary in.

TE Preview Heath's Projections

