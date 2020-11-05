Watch Now: Week 9 Starts and Sits: TE's (1:24)

Last week when I updated my Dynasty tight end rankings, I speculated that Noah Fant could be the No. 2 Dynasty tight end by the end of the season. While that may sound outlandish, it probably doesn't sound as crazy as saying you could start both Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam in Week 9 against the Falcons. No matter how it sounds, they're both true. 

The Fant discussion for Week 9 isn't much of a discussion. He's currently seeing about a 20% target share and the Falcons are the worst pass defense in the NFL. They've even surrendered the most Fantasy points to tight ends this season. That part is easy. But Okwuegbunam?

Well, 32.9% of Drew Lock's attempts have gone to tight ends this season. That includes 14 to Okwuegbunam over the past three weeks. The rookie has turned them into 10 catches for 114 yards and a score.

He ranks 13th in PPR points among tight ends in those three weeks. That brings us to our final point: Tight end is terrible. So bad, that a rookie tight end who only saw one target last week is a fine streamer if you missed out on whoever is starting for the 49ers this week. That's especially true if he's facing the Falcons.

The following players are not being projected to play Week 9:

headshot-image
George Kittle TE
SF San Francisco • #85
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Jordan Reed or Ross Dwelley could be good streaming options.
headshot-image
Noah Fant TE
DEN Denver • #87
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ATL ATL -4 O/U 50
OPP VS TE
32nd
PROJ PTS
11.1
TE RNK
9th
headshot-image
Dalton Schultz TE
DAL Dallas • #86
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PIT
OPP VS TE
5th
PROJ PTS
7.5
TE RNK
22nd
Week 9 Streamers
headshot-image
Ross Dwelley TE
SF San Francisco • #82
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs GB O/U 50.5
OPP VS TE
4th
TE RNK
10th
ROSTERED
17%
Maybe this should be Jordan Reed. Reed caught seven passes for 50 yards and two touchdowns in Week 2. But as of Tuesday night, Reed was still on Injured Reserve. If he's out, Dwelley is a top 10 tight end. In a world where I had unlimited roster spots, I'd add both Reed and Dwelley.
headshot-image
Albert Okwuegbunam TE
DEN Denver • #85
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ATL ATL -4 O/U 50
OPP VS TE
32nd
TE RNK
20th
ROSTERED
0%
He's in the touchdown-or-bust portion of the rankings, but he's facing the defense that has allowed the most touchdowns to opposing tight ends.
headshot-image
Darren Waller TE
LV Las Vegas • #83
Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAC LAC -1.5 O/U 54
OPP VS TE
19th
PROJ PTS
14.8
TE RNK
3rd
FANDUEL
$6,400
DRAFTKINGS
$5,800
With Kittle out, it's kind of a two-man show at the top of the tight end rankings. And Waller is 20% cheaper than Kelce on FanDuel, I just can't pass up that type of savings. If we get to the end of the week and it looks like we can trust DeeJay Dallas, I may pivot back to Kelce. But it's hard to fit his salary in.
