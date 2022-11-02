One thing you may notice this week is that there are more waiver wire adds than normal. That's partially because three of them come with caveats. Greg Dulcich is a must-add, but he's not playing this week. Isaiah Likely and Foster Moreau are injury replacements who could be top-10 options if the starter remains out.

With all those options, you might dare think that tight end is about to get deep. We've made that mistake before. The truth is that there are some tight ends who have been must-start, who may not be much longer. Zach Ertz has a real target problem with DeAndre Hopkins back and Gerald Everett may have less obvious concerns.

Everett has played two games with Donald Parham this season, and while Parham has only played about 20% of the snaps, Everett has just six catches for 31 yards in the two games combined. While the loss of Mike Williams could free up some targets, it's also possible Keenan Allen is back this week. And Allen's target area is much closer to Everett's than Mike Williams' is.

Both Ertz and Everett have fantastic matchups this week, so I'm not suggesting you bench them. But I would have a short leash if their production starts to wane.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 9:

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 9 at this time. Here's what it means:

Irv Smith TE MIN Minnesota • #84

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. T.J. Hockenson is the starting tight end for the Vikings now.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

18.8% -- Less than a fifth of Kirk Cousins passes have gone to a tight end this season. Expect this to increase after the Vikings acquired T.J. Hockenson.

-- Less than a fifth of Kirk Cousins passes have gone to a tight end this season. Expect this to increase after the Vikings acquired T.J. Hockenson. 11.1 -- Greg Dulcich has at least 11.1 Fantasy points in all three games he's played this season. He's a top priority even though he's on bye this week.

Greg Dulcich has at least 11.1 Fantasy points in all three games he's played this season. He's a top priority even though he's on bye this week. 5 -- Catches in each of the last two games for Dalton Schultz with Dak Prescott back. Schultz hd two catches total in Cooper Rush's three starts.

-- Catches in each of the last two games for Dalton Schultz with Dak Prescott back. Schultz hd two catches total in Cooper Rush's three starts. 274 -- Evan Engram is second among tight ends with 274 routes run.



-- Evan Engram is second among tight ends with 274 routes run. 12.5% -- Target share for Zach Ertz in two games since DeAndre Hopkins returned. That needs to increase if he's going to be a must-start tight end.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Zach Ertz TE ARI Arizona • #86

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA ARI -2 O/U 50.5 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 10.3 TE RNK 5th YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 60 REYDS 354 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.3 Gerald Everett TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #7

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL LAC -3 O/U 49 OPP VS TE 30th PROJ PTS 10.6 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 45 REYDS 305 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.9 Tyler Conklin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -13 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 5th PROJ PTS 6.8 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 48 REYDS 309 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.1 Robert Tonyan TE GB Green Bay • #85

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET GB -3.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 24th PROJ PTS 10.3 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 42 REYDS 286 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.7 Evan Engram TE JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LV -1.5 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 26th PROJ PTS 10.1 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 45 REYDS 330 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.1

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 9 Streamers (TE Preview) Greg Dulcich TE DEN Denver • #80

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -2 O/U 40 OPP VS TE 20th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 17 REYDS 182 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.1 Dulcich is on bye this week but he still needs to be rostered in nearly all leagues. In his first three games in the NFL, he's performed as the No. 3 tight end in Fantasy Football on a per-game basis. If Russell Wilson gets healthy over the bye, this offense could take off in the second half, giving Dulcich double-digit touchdown upside. Evan Engram TE JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LV -1.5 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 26th TE RNK 6th ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 45 REYDS 330 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.1 Engram is performing as a top-12 tight end and he's only scored one touchdown this season. He has top-five upside this week in a great matchup against the Raiders and the rest of the season. Robert Tonyan TE GB Green Bay • #85

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET GB -3.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 24th TE RNK 10th ROSTERED 65% YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 42 REYDS 286 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.7 Tonyan may just be Aaron Rodgers' No. 1 target in Week 9 if Allen Lazard remains out. He has one touchdown on 42 targets this season. He had 15 touchdowns on 109 career targets coming into this season. There is regression coming. Isaiah Likely TE BAL Baltimore • #80

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO BAL -3 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 3rd TE RNK 19th ROSTERED 10% YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 25 REYDS 181 TD 1 FPTS/G 5 If Mark Andrews misses Week 9, Likely would be a top-10 tight end and possibly Lamar Jackson's No. 1 target. In tight end premium leagues, Likely could be startable even with Andrews healthy due to the loss of Rashod Bateman. Foster Moreau TE LV Las Vegas • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC LV -1.5 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 11th TE RNK 14th ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 22 REYDS 133 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.7 Moreau has 14 targets in his last two games without Darren Waller. If Waller is out for Week 9, Moreau would be a low-end streamer.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Robert Tonyan TE GB Green Bay • #85

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET GB -3.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 24th PROJ PTS 10.3 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 42 REYDS 286 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.7 With Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, and Darren Waller all in primetime, there are no sure things in Week 9. Tonyan has 10-target upside and faces one of the worst defenses in football. a 20-point outburst isn't out of the question.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 27th PROJ PTS 9.2 TE RNK 4th YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 56 REYDS 312 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.6 Higbee is coming off a pair of disappointing outings and only ran 15 routes in Week 8. Most people seem to think the first five games of the season were a mirage, but I'm not sure the Rams have enough weapons to go away from Higbee in the passing game. If his volume rebounds and touchdown regression hits this week, Higbee could be a tourney winner with a sub-five percent roster rate.