Fantasy Football Week 9 Tight End Preview: Streamers, projections, matchups that matter and more

Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 9 at tight end, including streaming options.

Streaming tight end has always been a wild ride, but heading into Week 9 feels especially tenuous. There are seven tight ends this week I assume everyone is starting, which means in a typical league there could be nearly half of the league streaming this week. Thankfully there are plenty of options as long as you don't expect any of them to be reliable. Speaking of which, let's talk about Cameron Brate. 

I rallied to Brate as a streaming option in Week 8, and I know I took a lot of you with me. In what should have been an OK matchup, he caught three of six targets for 32 yards. And if O.J. Howard is out again, we've got a decision to make. Do you drop Brate because of his dud? I don't.

Virtually any tight end you stream has the possibility to put up six Fantasy points (or worse) in a given week. That's why they're available in so many leagues. Brate got six targets and now faces a mediocre Seahawks defense in a game that has the highest over-under of the weekend. I'm looking for two things in a streaming tight end, targets and scoring opportunity. Brate has as much anyone as long as Howard is out.

Jonnu Smith, Darren Fells, even Jason Witten are widely available and were better than Brate more recently. But Smith is the only one I feel comfortable ranking ahead of Brate. Fells is just a week removed from a game where he caught two passes for 27, and Witten posted four catches for 33 yards in his last game. 

Prefer to go with Fells or Witten because Brate just burned you? That's fine too. I have less than a point separating them in my PPR projections. It's well within coin-flip territory.

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 9 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
Delanie Walker TE
TEN Tennessee • #82
Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs.
Jonnu Smith has a great matchup if Walker is out.
headshot-image
O.J. Howard TE
TB Tampa Bay • #80
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Fire up Cameron Brate.
Numbers to Know
  • 8.3 - Darren Waller's targets per game, the most among all tight ends.
  • 27.1 - Mark Andrews' share of the Ravens air yards. No tight end has a bigger share.
  • 17 - Targets for Dallas Goedert in the past three weeks, just one shy of Zach Ertz. 
  • 12.6 - Yards per target for Jonnu Smith. He won't keep that up, but I do love his ability after the catch. 
Matchups that matter
headshot-image
T.J. Hockenson TE
DET Detroit • #88
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ OAK OAK -2 O/U 50.5
OPP VS TE
29th
PROJ PTS
7.9
TE RNK
16th
YTD Stats
REC
19
TAR
31
REYDS
240
TD
2
FPTS/G
7.6
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 8 Streamer
headshot-image
Jonnu Smith TE
TEN Tennessee • #81
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
YTD Stats
Ownewrship
21%
The only risk for Smith this week is Delanie Walker coming back. In the past two weeks he's caught nine passes for 142 yards and a score without Walker. As long as the veteran remains out, Smith remains a starter.
headshot-image
Cameron Brate TE
TB Tampa Bay • #84
Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs.
YTD Stats
Ownership
35%
Brate busted last week, but he did get six targets and he is playing in what should be one of the highest scoring games on Week 9. He's still a fine streamer.
headshot-image
Jason Witten TE
DAL Dallas • #82
Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs.
Ownership
53%
I'm just thinking week-to-week with this level of starter, and I prefer Witten over Fells against the Jaguars in Week 9.
headshot-image
Darren Fells TE
HOU Houston • #87
Age: 33 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Ownership
38%
Fells has been awesome in three of his last four games, but he also has just two targets in two of his last three. So I don't think he's a sure starter each week by any stretch.
headshot-image
Dallas Goedert TE
PHI Philadelphia • #88
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
15%
Goedert has 17 targets to 18 for Zach Ertz over the past three weeks and he's scored a lot more Fantasy points. I'd still rather have Ertz, but Goedert has worked his way into consideration as a top-12 guy.
DFS Plays
Top Plays
headshot-image
Hunter Henry TE
LAC L.A. Chargers • #86
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Week 9 Prices
FanDuel
$6,400
DraftKings
$6,000
Henry's production was disappointing in Week 8 but he's still the No. 2 tight end in Fantasy over the past two weeks. It should be a high-scoring game against the Packers, which helps Henry's touchdown odds, and his volume should bounce back as well.
Contrarian Play
headshot-image
Jonnu Smith TE
TEN Tennessee • #81
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Week 9 Prices
FanDuel
$5,500
DraftKings
$3,800
The price bump should keep Smith's ownership low, but I'll fire him right back up if Walker is out.
Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank

PPR Rank

TE

NON-PPR

PPR

1

1

George Kittle

11.66

17.82

2

2

Hunter Henry

10.99

16.57

3

3

Darren Waller

9.80

15.55

4

4

Mark Andrews

9.14

14.52

5

5

Travis Kelce

8.68

13.59

6

6

Zach Ertz

7.75

12.13

8

7

Evan Engram

6.89

10.97

7

8

Jonnu Smith

7.05

10.76

10

9

Cameron Brate

6.19

9.94

11

10

Jason Witten

6.05

9.79

12

11

Darren Fells

5.84

9.08

13

12

Dallas Goedert

5.82

9.01

9

13

Eric Ebron

6.25

9.00

19

14

Noah Fant

4.67

8.32

14

15

Greg Olsen

5.11

8.09

15

16

Jimmy Graham

5.09

8.05

18

17

Jack Doyle

4.77

8.03

16

18

TJ Hockenson

5.07

7.57

