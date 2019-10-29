Fantasy Football Week 9 Tight End Preview: Streamers, projections, matchups that matter and more
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 9 at tight end, including streaming options.
Streaming tight end has always been a wild ride, but heading into Week 9 feels especially tenuous. There are seven tight ends this week I assume everyone is starting, which means in a typical league there could be nearly half of the league streaming this week. Thankfully there are plenty of options as long as you don't expect any of them to be reliable. Speaking of which, let's talk about Cameron Brate.
I rallied to Brate as a streaming option in Week 8, and I know I took a lot of you with me. In what should have been an OK matchup, he caught three of six targets for 32 yards. And if O.J. Howard is out again, we've got a decision to make. Do you drop Brate because of his dud? I don't.
Virtually any tight end you stream has the possibility to put up six Fantasy points (or worse) in a given week. That's why they're available in so many leagues. Brate got six targets and now faces a mediocre Seahawks defense in a game that has the highest over-under of the weekend. I'm looking for two things in a streaming tight end, targets and scoring opportunity. Brate has as much anyone as long as Howard is out.
Jonnu Smith, Darren Fells, even Jason Witten are widely available and were better than Brate more recently. But Smith is the only one I feel comfortable ranking ahead of Brate. Fells is just a week removed from a game where he caught two passes for 27, and Witten posted four catches for 33 yards in his last game.
Prefer to go with Fells or Witten because Brate just burned you? That's fine too. I have less than a point separating them in my PPR projections. It's well within coin-flip territory.
Week 9 TE Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 9 at this time. Here's what it means:
TEN Tennessee • #82
Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs.
Jonnu Smith has a great matchup if Walker is out.
O.J. Howard TE
TB Tampa Bay • #80
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Fire up Cameron Brate.
Numbers to Know
- 8.3 - Darren Waller's targets per game, the most among all tight ends.
- 27.1 - Mark Andrews' share of the Ravens air yards. No tight end has a bigger share.
- 17 - Targets for Dallas Goedert in the past three weeks, just one shy of Zach Ertz.
- 12.6 - Yards per target for Jonnu Smith. He won't keep that up, but I do love his ability after the catch.
Matchups that matter
DET Detroit • #88
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Waiver Wire Targets
The only risk for Smith this week is Delanie Walker coming back. In the past two weeks he's caught nine passes for 142 yards and a score without Walker. As long as the veteran remains out, Smith remains a starter.
TB Tampa Bay • #84
Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Brate busted last week, but he did get six targets and he is playing in what should be one of the highest scoring games on Week 9. He's still a fine streamer.
Jason Witten TE
DAL Dallas • #82
Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs.
I'm just thinking week-to-week with this level of starter, and I prefer Witten over Fells against the Jaguars in Week 9.
Darren Fells TE
HOU Houston • #87
Age: 33 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Fells has been awesome in three of his last four games, but he also has just two targets in two of his last three. So I don't think he's a sure starter each week by any stretch.
PHI Philadelphia • #88
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Goedert has 17 targets to 18 for Zach Ertz over the past three weeks and he's scored a lot more Fantasy points. I'd still rather have Ertz, but Goedert has worked his way into consideration as a top-12 guy.
DFS Plays
Hunter Henry TE
LAC L.A. Chargers • #86
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Henry's production was disappointing in Week 8 but he's still the No. 2 tight end in Fantasy over the past two weeks. It should be a high-scoring game against the Packers, which helps Henry's touchdown odds, and his volume should bounce back as well.
The price bump should keep Smith's ownership low, but I'll fire him right back up if Walker is out.
Heath's Projections
Non-PPR Rank
PPR Rank
TE
NON-PPR
PPR
1
1
11.66
17.82
2
2
10.99
16.57
3
3
9.80
15.55
4
4
9.14
14.52
5
5
8.68
13.59
6
6
7.75
12.13
8
7
6.89
10.97
7
8
7.05
10.76
10
9
6.19
9.94
11
10
6.05
9.79
12
11
5.84
9.08
13
12
5.82
9.01
9
13
6.25
9.00
19
14
4.67
8.32
14
15
5.11
8.09
15
16
5.09
8.05
18
17
4.77
8.03
16
18
TJ Hockenson
5.07
7.57
