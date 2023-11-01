Baltimore Ravens v Arizona Cardinals
Norm Hall / Getty Images

You would think with Dalton Kincaid and Trey McBride emerging last week as must-start options and with Taysom Hill's continued success, that there would be few teams looking for a streamer. That might be true if we hadn't lost Darren Waller to injury in Week 8 but the fact that Sam LaPorta, Evan Engram, and George Kittle are all on bye doesn't help. 

The worst thing it that you can't drop any of those guys we're missing. The lack of options means you probably can't drop Jonnu Smith either, even if that is exactly what I planned on doing after his second consecutive Fantasy dud. Smith now has four catches for 40 yards in his last two games combined, yet he still ranks as a top-15 option for me this week. 

I don't take back what I said last week about tight end being deep. I absolutely believe it will be rest of season. But we'll have to get through the next two weeks before it feels that way, because Travis Kelce and Dallas Goedert are on bye next week.

My projections come in high on Week 8's breakout tight end McBride who settles in nicely in the TE1 range this week. You can find all of my Week 9 projections by position at Sportsline.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 9:

Week 9 TE Preview
Who's Out
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
TE Preview
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 9 at this time. Here's what it means:

player headshot
Darren Waller TE
NYG N.Y. Giants • #12
Age: 31 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Daniel Bellinger should be the next man up. He is a mid-range TE2 against the Raiders this week.
TE Preview
Numbers to Know
  • 14 -- Trey McBride saw 14 targets in his first game without Zach Ertz. He was the youngest tight end to see that many targets in a game since Jordan Reed in 2013.
  • 30.8% -- Nearly a third of Joshua Dobbs' pass attempts have gone to tight ends, the second-highest mark in the league. T.J. Hockenson should be fine once Dobbs takes over.
  • 20% -- Dalton Schultz maintained a 20% target share with Tank Dell back, but C.J. Stroud only threw 24 passes. I would expect Schultz to be a fine start this week.
  • 25% -- One-fourth of Cleveland's end zone targets have gone to David Njoku. He has reemerged as a top-12 option.
  • 1 -- Taysom Hill only saw one target in Juwan Johnson's first game back. He's a much better option in non-PPR leagues.
TE Preview
Matchups that matter
player headshot
Cole Kmet TE
CHI Chicago • #85
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NO NO -7.5 O/U 41
OPP VS TE
7th
PROJ PTS
8.6
TE RNK
11th
YTD Stats
REC
35
TAR
42
REYDS
319
TD
3
FPTS/G
10.6
player headshot
David Njoku TE
CLE Cleveland • #85
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ARI CLE -8 O/U 37.5
OPP VS TE
4th
PROJ PTS
10.3
TE RNK
8th
YTD Stats
REC
28
TAR
39
REYDS
293
TD
1
FPTS/G
8.8
player headshot
Jake Ferguson TE
DAL Dallas • #87
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ PHI PHI -3 O/U 46
OPP VS TE
18th
PROJ PTS
8.3
TE RNK
9th
YTD Stats
REC
25
TAR
33
REYDS
237
TD
2
FPTS/G
8.7
TE Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 9 Streamers (TE Preview)
player headshot
Trey McBride TE
ARI Arizona • #85
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CLE CLE -8 O/U 37.5
OPP VS TE
1st
TE RNK
6th
ROSTERED
59%
YTD Stats
REC
25
TAR
35
REYDS
265
TD
1
FPTS/G
7.2
Trey McBride is second only to Travis Kelce in both targets per route run and yards per route run. Even with a terrible matchup this week against the Browns, he's a must-start tight end. Rest of season he may legitimately be a top-five tight end. He's the No. 1 priority at any position this week if you don't already have an elite tight end.
player headshot
Logan Thomas TE
WAS Washington • #82
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NE NE -3.5 O/U 40.5
OPP VS TE
15th
TE RNK
7th
ROSTERED
54%
YTD Stats
REC
29
TAR
40
REYDS
280
TD
3
FPTS/G
10.5
Thomas is a top-10 tight end for the season and he's a top-10 tight end in Week 9 against New England. With Curtis Samuel dinged up I would expect Thomas to live around a 20% target share and the pie is bigger in Washington than it is anywhere else with Sam Howell averaging a league-high 46 drop backs per game.
TE Preview
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Dalton Schultz TE
HOU Houston • #83
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TB HOU -2.5 O/U 40
OPP VS TE
12th
PROJ PTS
8.8
TE RNK
12th
YTD Stats
REC
23
TAR
39
REYDS
220
TD
3
FPTS/G
9
Schultz maintained his target share in Week 8, the total pass volume just fell off. That won't be the case in Week 9 because the Texans have no reason to believe they can run the ball against Tampa Bay. He's seen 42% of C.J. Stroud's targets to the end zone and has 22 targets in his last three games.
Contrarian DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Logan Thomas TE
WAS Washington • #82
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NE NE -3.5 O/U 40.5
OPP VS TE
15th
PROJ PTS
7.3
TE RNK
7th
YTD Stats
REC
29
TAR
40
REYDS
280
TD
3
FPTS/G
10.5
People may see the matchup against New England and think they should stay away from Thomas because historically they have been very good against tight ends. This year it has been more of a mixed bag with Dalton Kincaid, Michael Mayer, and Jake Ferguson all scoring at least 12 PPR Fantasy points against them in recent weeks. I love getting Thomas' high-volume role at a low cost and a low roster rate.
TE Preview
Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 9 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 9. Projected stats for all starting tight ends are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.  