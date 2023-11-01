You would think with Dalton Kincaid and Trey McBride emerging last week as must-start options and with Taysom Hill's continued success, that there would be few teams looking for a streamer. That might be true if we hadn't lost Darren Waller to injury in Week 8 but the fact that Sam LaPorta, Evan Engram, and George Kittle are all on bye doesn't help.

The worst thing it that you can't drop any of those guys we're missing. The lack of options means you probably can't drop Jonnu Smith either, even if that is exactly what I planned on doing after his second consecutive Fantasy dud. Smith now has four catches for 40 yards in his last two games combined, yet he still ranks as a top-15 option for me this week.

I don't take back what I said last week about tight end being deep. I absolutely believe it will be rest of season. But we'll have to get through the next two weeks before it feels that way, because Travis Kelce and Dallas Goedert are on bye next week.

My projections come in high on Week 8's breakout tight end McBride who settles in nicely in the TE1 range this week. You can find all of my Week 9 projections by position at Sportsline.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 9:

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 9 at this time. Here's what it means:

Age: 31 • Experience: 7 yrs. Daniel Bellinger should be the next man up. He is a mid-range TE2 against the Raiders this week.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

14 -- Trey McBride saw 14 targets in his first game without Zach Ertz. He was the youngest tight end to see that many targets in a game since Jordan Reed in 2013.

-- Trey McBride saw 14 targets in his first game without Zach Ertz. He was the youngest tight end to see that many targets in a game since Jordan Reed in 2013. 30.8% -- Nearly a third of Joshua Dobbs' pass attempts have gone to tight ends, the second-highest mark in the league. T.J. Hockenson should be fine once Dobbs takes over.

-- Nearly a third of Joshua Dobbs' pass attempts have gone to tight ends, the second-highest mark in the league. T.J. Hockenson should be fine once Dobbs takes over. 20% -- Dalton Schultz maintained a 20% target share with Tank Dell back, but C.J. Stroud only threw 24 passes. I would expect Schultz to be a fine start this week.

-- Dalton Schultz maintained a 20% target share with Tank Dell back, but C.J. Stroud only threw 24 passes. I would expect Schultz to be a fine start this week. 25% -- One-fourth of Cleveland's end zone targets have gone to David Njoku. He has reemerged as a top-12 option.

-- One-fourth of Cleveland's end zone targets have gone to David Njoku. He has reemerged as a top-12 option. 1 -- Taysom Hill only saw one target in Juwan Johnson's first game back. He's a much better option in non-PPR leagues.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -7.5 O/U 41 OPP VS TE 7th PROJ PTS 8.6 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 42 REYDS 319 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.6 David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -3 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 18th PROJ PTS 8.3 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 33 REYDS 237 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.7

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -3.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 15th TE RNK 7th ROSTERED 54% YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 40 REYDS 280 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.5 Thomas is a top-10 tight end for the season and he's a top-10 tight end in Week 9 against New England. With Curtis Samuel dinged up I would expect Thomas to live around a 20% target share and the pie is bigger in Washington than it is anywhere else with Sam Howell averaging a league-high 46 drop backs per game.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB HOU -2.5 O/U 40 OPP VS TE 12th PROJ PTS 8.8 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 39 REYDS 220 TD 3 FPTS/G 9 Schultz maintained his target share in Week 8, the total pass volume just fell off. That won't be the case in Week 9 because the Texans have no reason to believe they can run the ball against Tampa Bay. He's seen 42% of C.J. Stroud's targets to the end zone and has 22 targets in his last three games.

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -3.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 15th PROJ PTS 7.3 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 40 REYDS 280 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.5 People may see the matchup against New England and think they should stay away from Thomas because historically they have been very good against tight ends. This year it has been more of a mixed bag with Dalton Kincaid, Michael Mayer, and Jake Ferguson all scoring at least 12 PPR Fantasy points against them in recent weeks. I love getting Thomas' high-volume role at a low cost and a low roster rate.

TE Preview Heath's Projections

