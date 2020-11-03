Watch Now: Snickers Waiver Wire: Tight Ends (3:32)

The loss of George Kittle feels like the fatal blow to the tight end position, but it's worth noting that the position isn't actually worse this year than last year. Seven tight ends have scored at least 80 Fantasy points, the same number as last year at this point. And we've had 15 tight ends score at least 67 Fantasy points, compared to only 10 last year. So while tight end is definitely still bad, it's not any worse than past years, even with Kittle out.

A good example of the misconception about the position is Hayden Hurst. I touted him all offseason and mostly feel like I've been wrong. Yet there Hurst sits as the No. 6 tight end in Fantasy. Yes, part of that is because he's not had his bye yet, but he's still top-12 per game at 10.4 points per game.

Another example is Robert Tonyan, who is mostly a touchdown-or-bust tight end but he's scored more points than Hurst and has already had his bye. It's not so bad being a touchdown-or-bust option when you play with Aaron Rodgers. Tonyan is a solid start in Week 9, and my only concern rest of season is that Allen Lazard returns and takes over too much of his role in the red zone.

The FFT crew breaks down the Week 9 Waiver Wire on the Fantasy Football Today podcast. Follow all of our podcasts and subscribe here

More Week 9 help: Waiver Wire | Trade Values | Cut ListWinners and Losers | Believe It or Not  

Week 9 TE Preview
Who's Out
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections

The following players are not being projected to play Week 9:

headshot-image
George Kittle TE
SF San Francisco • #85
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Jordan Reed or Ross Dwelley could be good streaming options.
TE Preview
Numbers to Know
TE Preview
Matchups that matter
headshot-image
Noah Fant TE
DEN Denver • #87
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ATL ATL -4 O/U 50
OPP VS TE
32nd
PROJ PTS
11.1
TE RNK
9th
headshot-image
Dalton Schultz TE
DAL Dallas • #86
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PIT
OPP VS TE
5th
PROJ PTS
7.5
TE RNK
22nd
TE Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 9 Streamers
headshot-image
Ross Dwelley TE
SF San Francisco • #82
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs GB O/U 50.5
OPP VS TE
4th
TE RNK
NR
ROSTERED
Maybe this should be Jordan Reed. Reed caught seven passes for 50 yards and two touchdowns in Week 2. But as of Tuesday night, Reed was still on Injured Reserve. If he's out, Dwelley is a top 10 tight end. In a world where I had unlimited roster spots, I'd add both Reed and Dwelley.
headshot-image
Jimmy Graham TE
CHI Chicago • #80
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TEN TEN -5.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS TE
16th
TE RNK
12th
ROSTERED
62%
Graham hasn't scored in three weeks and he was flat-out bad in Week 8, but that was only his second game all season with fewer than eight PPR points. He has a solid floor and his touchdown odds aren't terrible this week against the Titans.
TE Preview
DFS Plays
DFS Plays
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Darren Waller TE
LV Las Vegas • #83
Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAC LAC -1.5 O/U 54
OPP VS TE
19th
PROJ PTS
14.8
TE RNK
3rd
FANDUEL
$6,400
DRAFTKINGS
$5,800
With Kittle out it's kind of a two-man show at the top of the tight end rankings. And Waller is 20% cheaper than Kelce on FanDuel, I just can't pass up that type of savings. If we get to the end of the week and it looks like we can trust DeeJay Dallas I may pivot back to Kelce. But it's hard to fit his salary in.
TE Preview
Heath's Projections