The loss of George Kittle feels like the fatal blow to the tight end position, but it's worth noting that the position isn't actually worse this year than last year. Seven tight ends have scored at least 80 Fantasy points, the same number as last year at this point. And we've had 15 tight ends score at least 67 Fantasy points, compared to only 10 last year. So while tight end is definitely still bad, it's not any worse than past years, even with Kittle out.
A good example of the misconception about the position is Hayden Hurst. I touted him all offseason and mostly feel like I've been wrong. Yet there Hurst sits as the No. 6 tight end in Fantasy. Yes, part of that is because he's not had his bye yet, but he's still top-12 per game at 10.4 points per game.
Another example is Robert Tonyan, who is mostly a touchdown-or-bust tight end but he's scored more points than Hurst and has already had his bye. It's not so bad being a touchdown-or-bust option when you play with Aaron Rodgers. Tonyan is a solid start in Week 9, and my only concern rest of season is that Allen Lazard returns and takes over too much of his role in the red zone.
Week 9 TE Preview
The following players are not being projected to play Week 9:
SF San Francisco • #85
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Jordan Reed or Ross Dwelley could be good streaming options.
Numbers to Know
- 9.3% -- Evan Engram's drop rate. Only Chris Herndon's is higher.
- 10 -- Jimmy Graham's red-zone targets. Only Travis Kelce has more.
- 12.1 -- Mike Gesicki's aDOT, which leads tight ends.
- 27.7% -- The 49ers' tight end target rate. Whoever starts there will be relevant.
- 13.4 -- PPR Fantasy points per game for T.J. Hockenson in games Kenny Golladay has missed or left early.
Matchups that matter
DAL Dallas • #86
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Ross Dwelley TE
SF San Francisco • #82
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Maybe this should be Jordan Reed. Reed caught seven passes for 50 yards and two touchdowns in Week 2. But as of Tuesday night, Reed was still on Injured Reserve. If he's out, Dwelley is a top 10 tight end. In a world where I had unlimited roster spots, I'd add both Reed and Dwelley.
Jimmy Graham TE
CHI Chicago • #80
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
Graham hasn't scored in three weeks and he was flat-out bad in Week 8, but that was only his second game all season with fewer than eight PPR points. He has a solid floor and his touchdown odds aren't terrible this week against the Titans.
DFS Plays
LV Las Vegas • #83
Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs.
With Kittle out it's kind of a two-man show at the top of the tight end rankings. And Waller is 20% cheaper than Kelce on FanDuel, I just can't pass up that type of savings. If we get to the end of the week and it looks like we can trust DeeJay Dallas I may pivot back to Kelce. But it's hard to fit his salary in.