Fantasy Football Week 9 Tight End Rankings: Evan Engram ready to break out?

Evan Engram has a golden opportunity to become a second-half star. Are we ready to trust him?

Here are the rankings from our trio of experts at the start of Week 9. These rankings will be updated to reflect the latest news and injuries from around the league as of publication, but they will be updated throughout the week. Check out our breakdown of the rankings for the week as well. 

Editor's note: All Rankings updated as of 2 p.m. EST Tuesday. 

Week 9 TE Rank
Jamey Eisenberg
Dave Richard
Heath Cummings
1Travis Kelce KC (at DAL) Jimmy Graham SEA (vs WAS) Travis Kelce KC (at DAL)
2Zach Ertz PHI (vs DEN) Travis Kelce KC (at DAL) Zach Ertz PHI (vs DEN)
3Jimmy Graham SEA (vs WAS) Zach Ertz PHI (vs DEN) Cameron Brate TB (at NO)
4Jack Doyle IND (at HOU) Evan Engram NYG (vs LAR) Jimmy Graham SEA (vs WAS)
5Evan Engram NYG (vs LAR) Jack Doyle IND (at HOU) Jack Doyle IND (at HOU)
6Cameron Brate TB (at NO) Cameron Brate TB (at NO) Vernon Davis WAS (at SEA)
7Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs BUF) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs BUF) Evan Engram NYG (vs LAR)
8Jason Witten DAL (vs KC) Jared Cook OAK (at MIA) Jared Cook OAK (at MIA)
9Jared Cook OAK (at MIA) Vernon Davis WAS (at SEA) Jason Witten DAL (vs KC)
10Vernon Davis WAS (at SEA) Nick O'Leary BUF (at NYJ) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs BUF)
11Tyler Kroft CIN (at JAC) Tyler Higbee LAR (at NYG) Benjamin Watson BAL (at TEN)
12Tyler Higbee LAR (at NYG) Jason Witten DAL (vs KC) Ryan Griffin HOU (vs IND)
13Austin Hooper ATL (at CAR) Tyler Kroft CIN (at JAC) A.J. Derby DEN (at PHI)
14Benjamin Watson BAL (at TEN) A.J. Derby DEN (at PHI) Tyler Kroft CIN (at JAC)
15Ed Dickson CAR (vs ATL) Jonnu Smith TEN (vs BAL) Jonnu Smith TEN (vs BAL)
16Martellus Bennett GB (vs DET) George Kittle SF (vs ARI) Ed Dickson CAR (vs ATL)
17A.J. Derby DEN (at PHI) Benjamin Watson BAL (at TEN) O.J. Howard TB (at NO)
18Jonnu Smith TEN (vs BAL) Martellus Bennett GB (vs DET) Nick O'Leary BUF (at NYJ)
19Gerald Everett LAR (at NYG) Eric Ebron DET (at GB) Eric Ebron DET (at GB)
20O.J. Howard TB (at NO) Austin Hooper ATL (at CAR) Austin Hooper ATL (at CAR)
21George Kittle SF (vs ARI) Ed Dickson CAR (vs ATL) Julius Thomas MIA (vs OAK)
22Nick O'Leary BUF (at NYJ) O.J. Howard TB (at NO) Martellus Bennett GB (vs DET)
23Eric Ebron DET (at GB) Gerald Everett LAR (at NYG) George Kittle SF (vs ARI)
24Julius Thomas MIA (vs OAK)Marcedes Lewis JAC (vs CIN)Coby Fleener NO (vs TB)
