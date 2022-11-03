If you're the kind of Fantasy Football analyst or player who spends a lot of time thinking about the process that goes into building the best team and setting the right lineup, you've probably spent a lot of time thinking about Kyle Pitts this season -- I think I've written about him every single week for this column. As I said on Twitter last week, for a certain type of Fantasy analyst, "all roads lead back to Kyle Pitts."

Despite his poor start to the season, Pitts remains one of the most talented players at the tight end position, and there has been a lot to like about his usage this season. His target share entering Week 9 is 26%, a mark only Mark Andrews can best at the position; he ranks second in weighted opportunity rate, and first among players with more than 15 targets in receiving air yards conversion rate. Among tight ends with more than 50 routes run, only Mark Andrews has been targeted on a higher share of his routes run. If those stats don't mean much to you, just know that they collectively show that Pitts is earning a significant share of his team's passing production, with only Andrews and Travis Kelce in his neighborhood at this point.

Of course, you surely know that Pitts is averaging 8.4 PPR points per game, with just three games in his first seven with more than even 10. Within the context of the Falcons offense, Pitts is dominating the exact way we expected, but the Falcons offense has been almost shockingly uninterested in throwing the ball this season.

In last week's TE rankings piece, I wrote this: "The Falcons eventually have to wake up and realize it's 2022 and use their gigantic talented receivers (including Drake London) the right way." And we kind of saw that happen in Week 8. Marcus Mariota's 28 pass attempts were still in just the 25th percentile for all games this season, but it was at least a somewhat regular amount of passing for an NFL team – they had just 27 attempts in the previous two games combined, so that was a big change.

And, low and behold, Pitts had a big game. Not a huge game, mind you – five catches for 80 yards with a touchdown – because it'll be hard for him to ever have a huge game in this offense without breaking an 80-yard touchdown, or something. However, with the Falcons looking more like a normal, run-heavy team rather than a 1970's-style ground-and-pound attack, Pitts looked more like the guy we hoped he would be.

And I think that's what it'll look like more often moving forward. Pitts probably isn't going to live up to the loftiest expectations we (read: I) had for him, but I'm hopeful the Falcons will be slightly more normal moving forward. Given the way he does dominate targets and air yards and all the rest, that's going to make him a starting-caliber tight end. There will be weeks when his lack of involvement frustrates everyone, sure, but I'm not going to be able to bring myself to sit him most weeks.

There just aren't many tight ends capable of even a 5-80-1 line, even if we know Pitts is capable of more.

Here's how the rest of my tight end rankings look for Week 9.

