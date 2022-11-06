Ravens rookie tight end Isaiah Likely was one of the most productive players at any position during the preseason, but he understandably found himself overshadowed by superstar teammate Mark Andrews once the games started to count. However, Andrews suffered a shoulder injury in Week 8 that forced him out of the game and Likely went about proving that preseason performance was no fluke, as he caught six of seven passes for 77 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Buccaneers.

And he could get a chance for a repeat performance in Week 9, because Andrews enters Monday night's game listed as doubtful due to his injuries. The late kickoff Monday and the chance Andrews will play makes it tough to just lock Likely into your lineup, but that's almost certainly what I'm going to do -- unless I have Travis Kelce, Kyle Pitts, or Gerald Everett, I'm just going to start Likely. Sure, maybe Andrews plays, but even in that event, I think Likely should still see enough opportunities to make an impact, seeing as the Ravens are also missing Rashod Bateman. Likely looks like a very good player based on what we've seen from him in limited opportunities, and the Ravens badly need playmaking in the passing game -- I'm sure we'll see more of Andrews and Likely sharing the field moving forward.

Maybe that won't be enough to make Likely worth using in Fantasy when Andrews is active. However, with Andrews looking unlikely for Week 9, Likely should be in your lineup. Here's how the rest of my tight end rankings look for Week 9.