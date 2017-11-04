Fantasy Football Week 9 Top DFS plays: Don't shy away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

There have been plenty of stories about the rough start the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gotten off to. Jameis Winston's shoulder isn't right and it seems like his head isn't either. Doug Martin has been about as inefficient as they come on the ground, and Mike Evans doesn't have a 100-yard game all year. It doesn't exactly sound like the type of team you want to stack in DFS, especially on the road.

There have also been a lot of stories about the Saints much-improved defense. Marshon Lattimore looks like one of the best young cornerbacks in the game. They're tied with Seattle for the fifth-best DST in in Fantasy. They have scored at least 10 Fantasy points in four of their last five games. It doesn't exactly sound like the type of defense you want to stack against, especially when they're at home.

But that's exactly what I'm going to do in tournaments this week.

This Saints defense is more of a big-play defense than a shutdown defense. They're still going to give up plenty of yards on the ground and plenty of points overall. No, I'm not saying they're a bad play this week. I'm sure Jameis Winston will give them opportunities. But in between Winston's three-to-four brain farts, this lines up as a high-volume, high-upside opportunity. And he won't be highly owned.

Ownership projections are provided by @UFCollective. You can get all of their projections here.

