Fantasy Football Week 9 Top DFS plays: Don't shy away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints defense.
There have been plenty of stories about the rough start the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gotten off to. Jameis Winston's shoulder isn't right and it seems like his head isn't either. Doug Martin has been about as inefficient as they come on the ground, and Mike Evans doesn't have a 100-yard game all year. It doesn't exactly sound like the type of team you want to stack in DFS, especially on the road.
There have also been a lot of stories about the Saints much-improved defense. Marshon Lattimore looks like one of the best young cornerbacks in the game. They're tied with Seattle for the fifth-best DST in in Fantasy. They have scored at least 10 Fantasy points in four of their last five games. It doesn't exactly sound like the type of defense you want to stack against, especially when they're at home.
But that's exactly what I'm going to do in tournaments this week.
This Saints defense is more of a big-play defense than a shutdown defense. They're still going to give up plenty of yards on the ground and plenty of points overall. No, I'm not saying they're a bad play this week. I'm sure Jameis Winston will give them opportunities. But in between Winston's three-to-four brain farts, this lines up as a high-volume, high-upside opportunity. And he won't be highly owned.
Ownership projections are provided by @UFCollective. You can get all of their projections here.
Ezekiel Elliott's ownership projection has not been released yet but will be updated when it is.
|Player Name
|FD Price
|FD Ownership
|DK Price
|DK Ownership
Jameis Winston TB QB
|7,700
|4.21%
|5,800
|3.47%
Drew Brees NO QB
|8,300
|11.21%
|7,00
|11.62%
Russell Wilson SEA QB
|8,500
|13.45%
|7,300
|12.68%
Dak Prescott DAL QB
|8,200
|19.35%
|6,700
|19.15%
Derek Carr OAK QB
|7,800
|4.76%
|NA
|NA
|Player Name
|FD Price
|FD
|DK
|DK Ownership
Doug Martin TB RB
|6,700
|6.22%
|5,800
|7.67%
Ezekiel Elliott DAL RB
|8,900
|??
|9,000
|??
Christian McCaffrey CAR RB
|6,100
|3.87%
|6,500
|10.28%
Alvin Kamara NO RB
|6,600
|11.79%
|6,300
|18.20%
Adrian Peterson ARI RB
|6,800
|8.19%
|5,600
|8.35%
|Player Name
|FD Price
|FD Ownership
|DK Price
|DK Ownership
Julio Jones ATL WR
|7,900
|9.87%
|7,800
|12.53%
Dez Bryant DAL WR
|7,700
|20.15%
|6,400
|31.34%
DeSean Jackson TB WR
|6,200
|8.92%
|5,500
|13.43%
Ted Ginn NO WR
|5,700
|5.04%
|5,000
|8.36%
Mike Evans TB WR
|8,500
|10.34%
|7,700
|9.80%
|Player Name
|FD Price
|FD Ownership
|DK Price
|DK Ownership
Cameron Brate TB TE
|6,100
|2.17%
|4,500
|3.15%
Jimmy Graham SEA TE
|6,200
|15.01%
|5,000
|20.57%
Vernon Davis WAS TE
|5,400
|1.93%
|4,100
|4.2%
Jack Doyle IND TE
|5,700
|5.71%
|4,300
|10.63%
George Kittle SF TE
|5,000
|0.94%
|3,200
|1.04%
-
