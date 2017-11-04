Fantasy Football Week 9 Top DFS plays: Don't shy away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints defense.

There have been plenty of stories about the rough start the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gotten off to. Jameis Winston's shoulder isn't right and it seems like his head isn't either. Doug Martin has been about as inefficient as they come on the ground, and Mike Evans doesn't have a 100-yard game all year. It doesn't exactly sound like the type of team you want to stack in DFS, especially on the road.

There have also been a lot of stories about the Saints much-improved defense. Marshon Lattimore looks like one of the best young cornerbacks in the game. They're tied with Seattle for the fifth-best DST in in Fantasy. They have scored at least 10 Fantasy points in four of their last five games. It doesn't exactly sound like the type of defense you want to stack against, especially when they're at home.

But that's exactly what I'm going to do in tournaments this week. 

This Saints defense is more of a big-play defense than a shutdown defense. They're still going to give up plenty of yards on the ground and plenty of points overall. No, I'm not saying they're a bad play this week. I'm sure Jameis Winston will give them opportunities. But in between Winston's three-to-four brain farts, this lines up as a high-volume, high-upside opportunity. And he won't be highly owned.

Quarterback
Player NameFD PriceFD OwnershipDK PriceDK Ownership
Jameis Winston TB QB
7,700 4.21% 5,800 3.47%
Drew Brees NO QB
8,300 11.21% 7,00 11.62%
Russell Wilson SEA QB
8,500 13.45% 7,300 12.68%
Dak Prescott DAL QB
8,200 19.35% 6,700 19.15%
Derek Carr OAK QB
7,800 4.76% NA NA
Running Back
Player NameFD PriceFDDKDK Ownership
Doug Martin TB RB
6,700 6.22% 5,800 7.67%
Ezekiel Elliott DAL RB
8,900 ?? 9,000 ??
Christian McCaffrey CAR RB
6,100 3.87% 6,500 10.28%
Alvin Kamara NO RB
6,600 11.79% 6,300 18.20%
Adrian Peterson ARI RB
6,800 8.19% 5,600 8.35%
Wide Receiver
Player NameFD PriceFD OwnershipDK PriceDK Ownership
Julio Jones ATL WR
7,900 9.87% 7,800 12.53%
Dez Bryant DAL WR
7,700 20.15% 6,400 31.34%
DeSean Jackson TB WR
6,200 8.92% 5,500 13.43%
Ted Ginn NO WR
5,700 5.04% 5,000 8.36%
Mike Evans TB WR
8,500 10.34% 7,700 9.80%
Tight End
Player NameFD PriceFD OwnershipDK PriceDK Ownership
Cameron Brate TB TE
6,1002.17%4,5003.15%
Jimmy Graham SEA TE
6,20015.01%5,00020.57%
Vernon Davis WAS TE
5,4001.93%4,1004.2%
Jack Doyle IND TE
5,7005.71%4,30010.63%
George Kittle SF TE
5,0000.94%3,2001.04%
DST
Team NameFD PriceFD OwnershipDK PriceDK Ownership
SEA
5,00012.99%3,50015.61%
ARI
4,9004.7%3,5003.06%
IND
4,000.04%2,000.05%
SF
4,4002.46%3,2001.47%
TEN
5,1006.79%3,50015.61%
