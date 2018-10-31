Fantasy Football Week 9: Trade deadline recaps and what you missed on Tuesday
We've got recaps of all the major trades and everything else you missed on Tuesday from Heath Cummings.
The Trade Deadline was awesome
I can't imagine you missed yesterday's trades, but you may have missed our recaps of the Fantasy implications.
- I wrote about how Golden Tate was a loser in the deal that sent him to Philadelphia, but the other Lions receivers are winners.
- Dave Richard analyzed what the Demaryius Thomas deal means for Courtland Sutton and the Texans.
- I looked at Aaron Jones' increased value with Ty Montgomery shipped to Baltimore.
C.J. Beathard is no sure thing for Thursday night.
This could be a disaster for the 49ers and streamers alike. We'll start with the 49ers. Beathard has a right wrist injury and is having difficulty gripping the ball, which is kind of important for a quarterback. If he's unable to go, Nick Mullens and Tom Savage are the other two quarterbacks on the roster. If Beathard is out I don't want to use any 49ers pass catchers, including George Kittle.
As for streamers, Beathard and Derek Carr are two of my favorite options for this week. The problems with Beathard now are obvious, but if the 49ers are starting Mullens, I would downgrade Carr a little as well. The Raiders defense is bad, but I'd bet on them over Mullens, which could seriously cut into Carr's volume. If Beathard is out I'll downgrade the Raiders passing game as well, and give a boost to Doug Martin.
Washington's defense got even better.
This has been one of the most pleasant surprises of the season, with Washington's defense being legitimately good. They've allowed 19.1 points per game (fifth) and 322 yards per game (fourth). On Tuesday, they added Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and got even better. With Clinton-Dix and D.J. Swearinger Washington now has two of the top-three graded safeties in the league per Pro Football Focus. That's bad news for Matt Ryan and the Falcons this week.
Ryan is a low-end starter this week because of bye weeks, but I'd bench him for Ryan Fitzpatrick. Julio Jones is the only receiver who is must-start, and Tevin Coleman is a low-end option as well. This is a Falcons team that has struggled on the road this year and I expect that will continue in Week 9.
In other news:
- A.J. Green was seen in a walking boot ...Okay, breathe. All reports are this was just precautionary, much like Adrian Peterson on his bye. You've seen what Peterson has done since, so I wouldn't worry too much just yet. But pay attention to his practice status next week.
- Nathan Peterman is starting for the Bills ... Hope you have the Bears defense. You can't consider any Bills receivers, even in deep leagues, and this is a downgrade for LeSean McCoy as well.
- Terrelle Pryor joined the Bills ... Maybe this will matter long term, but it doesn't for now unless the Bills decide to start Pryor at quarterback and run the Wildcat all game.
- Brandon Marshall is out in Seattle ... This isn't that surprising, but it is a good reason to highlight how productive David Moore has been. Moore is still a No. 4 receiver in most leagues, but he's a widely available option if you're desperate at receiver due to the byes.
