Fantasy Football Week 9: Trade deadline recaps and what you missed on Tuesday

The Trade Deadline was awesome

I can't imagine you missed yesterday's trades, but you may have missed our recaps of the Fantasy implications.

C.J. Beathard is no sure thing for Thursday night.

This could be a disaster for the 49ers and streamers alike. We'll start with the 49ers. Beathard has a right wrist injury and is having difficulty gripping the ball, which is kind of important for a quarterback. If he's unable to go, Nick Mullens and Tom Savage are the other two quarterbacks on the roster. If Beathard is out I don't want to use any 49ers pass catchers, including George Kittle.

As for streamers, Beathard and Derek Carr are two of my favorite options for this week. The problems with Beathard now are obvious, but if the 49ers are starting Mullens, I would downgrade Carr a little as well. The Raiders defense is bad, but I'd bet on them over Mullens, which could seriously cut into Carr's volume. If Beathard is out I'll downgrade the Raiders passing game as well, and give a boost to Doug Martin.

Washington's defense got even better.

This has been one of the most pleasant surprises of the season, with Washington's defense being legitimately good. They've allowed 19.1 points per game (fifth) and 322 yards per game (fourth). On Tuesday, they added Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and got even better. With Clinton-Dix and D.J. Swearinger Washington now has two of the top-three graded safeties in the league per Pro Football Focus. That's bad news for Matt Ryan and the Falcons this week.

Ryan is a low-end starter this week because of bye weeks, but I'd bench him for Ryan Fitzpatrick. Julio Jones is the only receiver who is must-start, and Tevin Coleman is a low-end option as well. This is a Falcons team that has struggled on the road this year and I expect that will continue in Week 9.

In other news:

