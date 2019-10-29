Fantasy Football Week 9: Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant Fantasy players to help make every trade a fair one.
What is the Trade Chart? The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.
The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.
This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.
Running Back
Player
Non
PPR
Christian McCaffrey
49
53
Dalvin Cook
49
52
Saquon Barkley
46
50
Ezekiel Elliott
39
41
Leonard Fournette
33
36
Nick Chubb
30
33
Alvin Kamara
30
33
Aaron Jones
26
29
Chris Carson
26
28
Todd Gurley
25
27
Le'Veon Bell
24
26
James Conner
23
25
Derrick Henry
21
21
Marlon Mack
22
23
Josh Jacobs
21
23
Mark Ingram
19
20
David Johnson
18
21
Tevin Coleman
18
19
Devonta Freeman
16
19
Phillip Lindsay
14
17
Melvin Gordon
13
15
Sony Michel
12
13
David Montgomery
12
13
Austin Ekeler
11
14
Royce Freeman
10
13
Jamaal Williams
8
10
Miles Sanders
8
10
Devin Singletary
8
10
Joe Mixon
8
9
Jordan Howard
8
8
James White
7
11
Matt Breida
7
9
Latavius Murray
7
9
Carlos Hyde
7
7
LeSean McCoy
6
8
Alexander Mattison
6
6
Ty Johnson
5
6
Kenyan Drake
5
5
Ronald Jones
5
5
Tony Pollard
5
5
Wide Receiver
Player
Non
PPR
Michael Thomas
31
35
DeAndre Hopkins
29
33
Cooper Kupp
28
32
Julio Jones
27
31
Tyreek Hill
27
30
Amari Cooper
26
30
Chris Godwin
25
29
Mike Evans
25
29
Davante Adams
24
27
T.Y. Hilton
20
23
Adam Thielen
21
24
Tyler Lockett
21
24
Kenny Golladay
20
23
Julian Edelman
19
23
Stefon Diggs
18
21
Keenan Allen
17
21
D.J. Chark
15
18
JuJu Smith-Schuster
15
18
Allen Robinson
14
18
Odell Beckham
13
16
A.J. Green
12
15
Courtland Sutton
11
14
Tyrell Williams
10
12
Robert Woods
9
12
Alshon Jeffery
9
12
John Brown
9
12
Michael Gallup
9
12
Calvin Ridley
9
11
Tyler Boyd
8
12
Terry McLaurin
8
10
Emmanuel Sanders
8
10
D.J. Moore
7
10
Brandin Cooks
7
9
Marquise Brown
7
9
Marvin Jones
7
9
Christian Kirk
6
9
Golden Tate
6
9
Curtis Samuel
5
7
Phillip Dorsett
5
7
Danny Amendola
5
7
Mohamed Sanu
5
6
D.K. Metcalf
5
6
Tight End
Player
Non
PPR
George Kittle
19
22
Austin Hooper
18
22
Travis Kelce
18
21
Evan Engram
17
20
Hunter Henry
15
19
Darren Waller
14
18
Zach Ertz
13
16
Mark Andrews
12
15
Gerald Everett
5
7
Quarterback
Player
1QB
2QB
Deshaun Watson
23
46
Lamar Jackson
22
44
Patrick Mahomes
21
42
Russell Wilson
20
40
Aaron Rodgers
17
34
Matthew Stafford
16
32
Drew Brees
15
30
Matt Ryan
15
30
Dak Prescott
15
30
Tom Brady
14
28
Jared Goff
13
26
Josh Allen
8
16
Carson Wentz
6
12
Kyler Murray
6
12
Jacoby Brissett
5
10
DST
Player
Value
Patriots DST
8
49ers DST
7
Bills DST
6
