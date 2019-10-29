Play

Fantasy Football Week 9: Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings

Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant Fantasy players to help make every trade a fair one.

What is the Trade Chart? The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back

Player

Non

PPR

Christian McCaffrey

49

53

Dalvin Cook

49

52

Saquon Barkley

46

50

Ezekiel Elliott

39

41

Leonard Fournette

33

36

Nick Chubb

30

33

Alvin Kamara

30

33

Aaron Jones

26

29

Chris Carson

26

28

Todd Gurley

25

27

Le'Veon Bell

24

26

James Conner

23

25

Derrick Henry

21

21

Marlon Mack

22

23

Josh Jacobs

21

23

Mark Ingram

19

20

David Johnson

18

21

Tevin Coleman

18

19

Devonta Freeman

16

19

Phillip Lindsay

14

17

Melvin Gordon

13

15

Sony Michel

12

13

David Montgomery

12

13

Austin Ekeler

11

14

Royce Freeman

10

13

Jamaal Williams

8

10

Miles Sanders

8

10

Devin Singletary

8

10

Joe Mixon

8

9

Jordan Howard

8

8

James White

7

11

Matt Breida

7

9

Latavius Murray

7

9

Carlos Hyde

7

7

LeSean McCoy

6

8

Alexander Mattison

6

6

Ty Johnson

5

6

Kenyan Drake

5

5

Ronald Jones

5

5

Tony Pollard

5

5

Wide Receiver

Player

Non

PPR

Michael Thomas

31

35

DeAndre Hopkins

29

33

Cooper Kupp

28

32

Julio Jones

27

31

Tyreek Hill

27

30

Amari Cooper

26

30

Chris Godwin

25

29

Mike Evans

25

29

Davante Adams

24

27

T.Y. Hilton

20

23

Adam Thielen

21

24

Tyler Lockett

21

24

Kenny Golladay

20

23

Julian Edelman

19

23

Stefon Diggs

18

21

Keenan Allen

17

21

D.J. Chark

15

18

JuJu Smith-Schuster

15

18

Allen Robinson

14

18

Odell Beckham

13

16

A.J. Green

12

15

Courtland Sutton

11

14

Tyrell Williams

10

12

Robert Woods

9

12

Alshon Jeffery

9

12

John Brown

9

12

Michael Gallup

9

12

Calvin Ridley

9

11

Tyler Boyd

8

12

Terry McLaurin

8

10

Emmanuel Sanders

8

10

D.J. Moore

7

10

Brandin Cooks

7

9

Marquise Brown

7

9

Marvin Jones

7

9

Christian Kirk

6

9

Golden Tate

6

9

Curtis Samuel

5

7

Phillip Dorsett

5

7

Danny Amendola

5

7

Mohamed Sanu

5

6

D.K. Metcalf

5

6

Tight End

Player

Non

PPR

George Kittle

19

22

Austin Hooper

18

22

Travis Kelce

18

21

Evan Engram

17

20

Hunter Henry

15

19

Darren Waller

14

18

Zach Ertz

13

16

Mark Andrews

12

15

Gerald Everett

5

7

Quarterback

Player

1QB

2QB

Deshaun Watson

23

46

Lamar Jackson

22

44

Patrick Mahomes

21

42

Russell Wilson

20

40

Aaron Rodgers

17

34

Matthew Stafford

16

32

Drew Brees

15

30

Matt Ryan

15

30

Dak Prescott

15

30

Tom Brady

14

28

Jared Goff

13

26

Josh Allen

8

16

Carson Wentz

6

12

Kyler Murray

6

12

Jacoby Brissett

5

10

DST

Player

Value

Patriots DST

8

49ers DST

7

Bills DST

6

