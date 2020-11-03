Watch Now: Believe It Or Not: Zach Moss Is The Best Bills RB Going Forward ( 2:41 )

What is the Trade Values Chart? Since its creation in 2011, CBS Sports has been the home of the original Fantasy Football Trade Values Chart, designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your non-PPR, PPR and SuperFlex/2QB leagues. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule and public sentiment, not past performance.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 20% of the value in any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back

Player Non PPR A. Kamara 45 49 C. McCaffrey 39 43 D. Henry 38 38 D. Cook 35 37 A. Jones 34 37 J. Conner 28 30 J. Jacobs 26 27 N. Chubb 25 25 J. Robinson 24 26 C. Carson 23 25 E. Elliott 22 24 M. Sanders 21 23 J. Mixon 20 22 D. Johnson 18 19 J. Taylor 18 19 T. Gurley 18 18 C. Edwards-Helaire 16 17 M. Gaskin 16 17 A. Ekeler 14 17 K. Hunt 14 16 J. Dobbins 14 15 C. Edmonds 12 15 A. Gibson 12 14 D. Henderson 12 13 R. Mostert 12 13 D. Harris 12 12 D. Montgomery 11 13 D. Swift 11 13 L. Fournette 10 12 K. Drake 10 10 M. Gordon 8 10 Z. Moss 8 9 J. Jackson 8 9 P. Lindsay 8 8 J. Williams 7 9 G. Bernard 7 8 G. Edwards 7 7 J. Hasty 7 7 D. Singletary 6 7 M. Davis 6 7 M. Brown 6 7 D. Dallas 6 7 R. Jones 6 6 L. Bell 5 6 J. White 5 6 J. McKinnon 5 6 M. Ingram 5 5 T. Pollard 5 5 A. Mattison 5 5 L. Murray 5 5 W. Gallman 5 5 B. Scott 5 5 B. Snell 5 5

Wide Receiver

Player Non PPR D. Adams 30 34 T. Hill 27 29 K. Allen 26 30 D. Hopkins 26 29 J. Jones 23 26 DK Metcalf 23 25 A. Robinson 22 26 A.J. Brown 22 25 M. Thomas 21 24 S. Diggs 19 22 T. McLaurin 19 22 T. Lockett 18 21 K. Golladay 18 20 W. Fuller 17 20 A. Thielen 17 20 R. Woods 17 19 C. Ridley 16 19 T. Fulgham 15 18 C. Godwin 15 17 J. Smith-Schuster 14 18 C. Kupp 13 16 D.J. Moore 13 15 M. Evans 13 15 T. Boyd 12 15 T. Higgins 12 14 Antonio Brown 12 14 J. Jefferson 11 13 R. Anderson 10 12 C. Kirk 10 11 A. Cooper 9 12 B. Cooks 9 12 M. Brown 9 11 B. Aiyuk 9 11 C. Claypool 8 9 S. Shepard 7 10 A. Green 7 9 D. Johnson 7 9 C. Davis 7 9 D.J. Chark 7 8 D. Slayton 7 8 J. Crowder 6 9 J. Brown 6 8 C. Lamb 6 7 T. Patrick 6 7 D. Parker 6 7 C. Beasley 5 9 M. Jones 5 6 A. Lazard 5 6

Tight End

Player Non PPR T. Kelce 28 32 D. Waller 17 20 M. Andrews 14 16 T. Hockenson 10 12 J. Cook 10 11 R. Gronkowski 8 10 H. Henry 8 9 J. Smith 8 9 H. Hurst 7 9 E. Engram 7 9 N. Fant 7 8 D. Goedert 7 8 E. Ebron 6 8 A. Hooper 5 7 L. Thomas 5 6 M. Gesicki 5 5 Z. Ertz 5 5

Quarterback