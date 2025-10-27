Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #29

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 19th RB RNK 42nd ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats RUYDS 159 REC 10 REYDS 68 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.5 Cam Skattebo (ankle) is out for the season after getting hurt in Week 8 at Philadelphia, and Tracy will now be the No. 1 running back for the Giants. He's worth adding in all leagues for at least 50 percent of your remaining FAB, if not more. After Skattebo was injured against the Eagles, Tracy had 10 carries for 39 yards and two catches for 14 yards on three targets. He's struggled so far this season in tandem with Skattebo, but Tracy scored at least 14.5 PPR points in three of his final six games in 2024 as a rookie. This Giants offense is better than last year's version, and Skattebo scored at least 13 PPR points in six games in a row prior to Week 8. I'm hopeful Tracy can perform like a low-end starter for the remainder of the season, but we also have to see what happens with Devin Singletary (2 percent rostered), who should remain involved and is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB in deeper leagues. That said, Tracy has plenty of upside, so add him in all leagues where available.

Zonovan Knight RB ARI Arizona • #20

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -3 O/U 54 OPP VS RB 31st RB RNK NR ROSTERED 54% YTD Stats RUYDS 102 REC 5 REYDS 40 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.2 We said going into Arizona's bye in Week 8 that Knight should be added in all leagues for his matchup against Dallas in Week 9. Trey Benson (knee) is not eligible to return until Week 10 at the earliest, and Knight should get the majority of touches against the Cowboys, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Knight has scored at least 9.4 PPR points in three games in a row, with two touchdowns over that span, and he has 25 carries in his past two outings against Indianapolis and Green Bay. When Benson is healthy, Knight might not have much Fantasy value in the majority of leagues, but he could be at least a flex against Dallas while Benson is out. Knight is worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB.

Tyjae Spears RB TEN Tennessee • #2

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -10 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 15th RB RNK 31st ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats RUYDS 126 REC 10 REYDS 60 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.7 Tony Pollard could get traded, which would put Spears in line to be the featured running back for the Titans. But even if Pollard stays in Tennessee, Spears is getting enough work to be considered a flex option in the majority of leagues. He just had his best game of the season in Week 9 at Indianapolis with nine carries for 59 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 23 yards on three targets. And he's now scored at least 7 PPR points in three games in a row, and he has at least eight total touches in all three outings. Spears should be added in all leagues for up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB.

Dylan Sampson RB CLE Cleveland • #22

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 20th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 11% YTD Stats RUYDS 51 REC 20 REYDS 133 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.6 Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Quinshon Judkins (shoulder) is day-to-day after getting hurt in Week 8 at New England, and the Browns have a bye in Week 9. But we'll keep an eye on what happens with Judkins, and if he's out for Week 10 at the Jets, then Sampson and Jerome Ford (17 percent rostered) could be potential flex options in all leagues. I'd lean toward Sampson over Ford, and Sampson just had five catches for 29 yards on six targets and three carries for no yards against the Patriots. Ford had no carries and one catch for minus-1 yard on two targets. It's worth it to add Sampson and Ford now, just in case Judkins can't play after the bye, and Sampson should be added in all leagues for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Ford should be added for 1 percent.

Tank Bigsby RB PHI Philadelphia • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB PHI -1.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 4th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 12% YTD Stats RUYDS 127 REC 1 REYDS -1 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.7 Saquon Barkley downplayed the groin injury that caused him to leave Week 8 against the Giants, and the Eagles have a bye in Week 9, which should give him time to heal. That said, you might want to add Bigsby now just in case Barkley can't play in Week 10, and Bigsby was great against the Giants with nine carries for 104 yards. He would be a No. 2 running back in all leagues if Barkley was out, and Bigsby should be added for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.

Isaiah Davis RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE NYJ -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 1st RB RNK 39th ROSTERED 28% YTD Stats RUYDS 109 REC 14 REYDS 117 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.8 Davis had a standout game in Week 8 at Cincinnati with seven carries for 65 yards and five catches for 44 yards on five targets. He's worth adding in all leagues as the handcuff for Breece Hall, even with the Jets on a bye in Week 9, and the trade deadline is Nov. 4. Hall is one of the top trade candidates, and Davis would be a borderline starter in all leagues if he was the No. 1 running back for the Jets. He should be added in all leagues for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.

Devin Neal RB NO New Orleans • #23

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -13.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 2nd RB RNK 46th ROSTERED 24% YTD Stats RUYDS 10 REC 3 REYDS 11 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.3 In the first game for New Orleans without Kendre Miller (knee) in Week 8 against Tampa Bay, Neal had three catches for 11 yards on three targets and no carries. Alvin Kamara played through a brief injury scare against the Buccaneers and will hopefully be fine. However, if Kamara were to miss any time, then Neal would be a borderline starter in all leagues. He's worth adding for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

Samaje Perine RB CIN Cincinnati • #34

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI CHI -2.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS RB 22nd RB RNK 47th ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats RUYDS 193 REC 7 REYDS 30 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.2 Perine exploded with nine carries for 94 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 6 yards on one target in Week 8 at the Jets. He has been getting more work lately in tandem with Chase Brown, with at least six total touches in four games in a row, and Perine took advantage of the matchup with the Jets with some explosive plays, including a 32-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Perine would be a borderline starter in all leagues if Brown were to miss any time, and Perine is a potential flex option in deeper formats in his current role. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.