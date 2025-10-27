Sam Darnold QB
SEA Seattle • #14
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Darnold had a down game in Week 7 against Houston prior to Seattle's bye in Week 8 with just 10.6 Fantasy points. He scored at least 24 Fantasy points in his two previous games before facing the Texans, and he comes off his bye with a favorable schedule against Washington in Week 9, Arizona in Week 10, Tennessee in Week 12, and Minnesota in Week 13. He should be considered a low-end starter in all of those matchups, and Darnold is worth adding in all leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
JAC Jacksonville • #16
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Lawrence went into his bye in Week 8 having scored at least 19.6 Fantasy points in three games in a row. He faces the Raiders in Week 9 before two difficult matchups against Houston and the Chargers. Then, Lawrence faces Arizona, Tennessee, Indianapolis, and the Jets, and Lawrence can be a low-end starter in those matchups. He's worth adding in all leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #7
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Fields bounced back from a terrible outing in Week 7 against Carolina, where he was benched, and scored 22.9 Fantasy points at Cincinnati in Week 8 for the Jets' first win of the season. The Jets have a bye in Week 9, but Fields could prove to be a weekly starter to close the season, especially when Garrett Wilson (knee) is back, which could be in Week 10. It's not a bad idea to stash Fields in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
MIA Miami • #1
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
We'll see if Tagovailoa just had a surprise outing in Week 8 at Atlanta with 32.2 Fantasy points, or if this is a sign of things to come. He's had an up-and-down season so far with four games of at least 19.7 Fantasy points and three games with 8.6 points or less, and he might be tough to trust, including in Week 9 against the Ravens. But starting in Week 11, Tagovailoa faces Washington, then a bye, New Orleans, the Jets, Pittsburgh, and Cincinnati, and those are all favorable matchups. It might not be a bad idea to stash Tagovailoa in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
MIN Minnesota • #9
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
McCarthy (ankle) hasn't played since Week 2, but he's back in Week 9 and will hopefully keep the job for the remainder of the season. In two games this year, McCarthy scored 26.2 Fantasy points against Chicago in Week 1 and 2.8 points against Atlanta in Week 2, which is when he was injured. His upcoming schedule is favorable against Detroit in Week 9, Baltimore in Week 10, and Chicago in Week 11, and hopefully, he'll connect well with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson. There's plenty of upside for McCarthy, and he's worth stashing in all leagues if you need a quarterback for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
Tyler Shough QB
NO New Orleans • #6
Age: 26 • Experience: Rookie
Fantasy managers in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues should add Shough now in case he takes over as the starter for the Saints heading into Week 9 at the Rams. There's limited upside for Shough, who replaced Spencer Rattler in the third quarter of Week 8 against Tampa Bay and finished with 128 passing yards, no touchdowns, and an interception, along with 12 rushing yards. But in case he does become the full-time starter, Shough could be a useful bye-week replacement in deeper leagues. In Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, Shough is worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB.
Fantasy Football Week 9 Waiver Wire: Add Sam Darnold, Tyrone Tracy and others to survive byes and injuries
Here's who you should be targeting ahead of your Week 9 matchups
We head into Week 9 with potentially a lot of moving parts on the waiver wire. You might have to make several adjustments as the week goes on, depending on injuries and the looming trade deadline on Nov. 4.
First, let's start with the four teams on a bye (Philadelphia, Tampa Bay, Cleveland, and the Jets). There are a lot of good players who are off this week, as well as several players you might want to add for the remainder of the season, including Justin Fields, Harold Fannin Jr., David Njoku, and Mason Taylor. More on those players below.
We also don't know the extent of some players who were injured in Week 8 that are on a bye in Week 9, including Quinshon Judkins (shoulder) and Saquon Barkley (groin). Depending on the severity of those injuries, you might want to prioritize Dylan Sampson and Tank Bigsby now, which you can read about here.
And, we could see some trades happen this week, including guys like Breece Hall, Tony Pollard, Jakobi Meyers, Calvin Ridley, and Chigoziem Okonkwo potentially on the move. If those players are dealt, some guys who would benefit would be Tyjae Spears, Isaiah Davis, Tre Tucker, Chimere Dike, and Gunnar Helm, which we'll discuss below.
We'll also get into the players you need to add based on recent performances or good matchups, including Sam Darnold, Trevor Lawrence, Zonovan Knight, and Troy Franklin. And we'll highlight why Tyrone Tracy Jr. should be added in all leagues, with Cam Skattebo (ankle) now unfortunately out for the season.
Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
Week 9 Waivers
Quarterbacks
On a bye: Jalen Hurts, Baker Mayfield, Justin Fields, and Dillon Gabriel.
Injuries: Lamar Jackson (hamstring), Jayden Daniels (hamstring), Brock Purdy (toe), Kyler Murray (foot), Michael Penix Jr. (foot), J.J. McCarthy (ankle), Carson Wentz (shoulder), Bryce Young (ankle), Joe Burrow (toe,) and Anthony Richardson (eye).
Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Joe Flacco (84 percent rostered), Brock Purdy (72 percent), Aaron Rodgers (72 percent), Kyler Murray (71 percent), and C.J. Stroud (67 percent). Flacco has scored at least 22.8 Fantasy points in all three starts for the Bengals and has top-10 upside in all leagues for as long as he remains the starter in Cincinnati, including Week 9 against the Bears. ... Purdy has missed the past four games but will hopefully return in Week 9 at the Giants. In two games this season, Purdy has scored at least 20.8 Fantasy points in each outing. ... Rodgers has scored at least 20.8 Fantasy points in three games in a row, and he should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 9 against the Colts. He also has favorable upcoming games against Cincinnati in Week 11 and Chicago in Week 12. ... Murray comes back from a bye in Week 8 and a two-game absence with a foot injury with a great matchup against Dallas in Week 9. Hopefully, we'll see Murray at 100 percent, and he can perform like a low-end starter in all leagues. ... I don't love Stroud's matchup in Week 9 against Denver, but he gets Jacksonville in Week 10 and Tennessee in Week 11. He has scored at least 22.4 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, and it might be time to trust him as a low-end starter in deeper leagues when he has a favorable matchup.
Drop candidates: Kirk Cousins (45 percent rostered) and Carson Wentz (30 percent). Cousins started for Penix in Week 8 against Miami and struggled with just 7.1 Fantasy points, and Penix is expected to return in Week 9. ... Wentz started the past five games for the Vikings, but McCarthy is back in Week 9, with Wentz going on injured reserve for his shoulder.
Add in this order:
Running Backs
On a bye: Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, Bucky Irving, Rachaad White, Sean Tucker, Breece Hall, Isaiah Davis, Quinshon Judkins, Jerome Ford, and Dylan Sampson.
Injuries: Cam Skattebo (ankle), Saquon Barkley (groin), Quinshon Judkins (shoulder), Bucky Irving (shoulder), Hassan Haskins (hamstring), Emari Demercado (ankle), Omarion Hampton (ankle), Trey Benson (knee), Joe Mixon (foot), Braelon Allen (knee), and MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring).
Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Tyler Allgeier (77 percent rostered), Kyle Monangai (70 percent,) and Trey Benson (68 percent). Allgeier should be considered a super handcuff because he has lottery-ticket appeal if Bijan Robinson were to miss any time, and Allgeier plays enough in tandem with Robinson that he can be a flex option in deeper leagues. Allgeier has scored at least 9.4 PPR points in four of his past six games coming into Week 9 at New England. ... Monangai continues to get increased playing time for the Bears, and he has played 45 percent of the snaps in the past two games against New Orleans and Baltimore. He's worth rostering in all leagues as a handcuff to D'Andre Swift, and Monangai could be a useful flex option in deeper leagues when he's getting at least seven touches per game. ... Benson is eligible to return in Week 10 after being out for four games with a knee injury, and hopefully he'll be 100 percent for the remainder of the season. When healthy, Benson has the potential to be a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues.
Drop candidates: Cam Skattebo (100 percent rostered), Nick Chubb (77 percent), Justice Hill (44 percent), and Michael Carter (37 percent). Unfortunately, Skattebo is out for the season after hurting his ankle in Week 8. He should be dropped in all redraft leagues, and we hope he can return at 100 percent for the start of the 2026 campaign. ... Chubb will hopefully continue to cede more work to Woody Marks, who is the best running back for the Texans right now. Chubb has scored 8.9 PPR points or less in four of his past five games heading into Week 9. ... Hill will have some moments of positive production as the year goes on, but he has minimal Fantasy value as long as Derrick Henry is healthy, especially with Keaton Mitchell getting work for the Ravens. In Week 8 against Chicago, Hill had one carry for 2 yards and no targets, and Mitchell had four carries for 43 yards in tandem with Henry. Carter is expected to once again take a backseat to Zonovan Knight in Week 9 against Dallas, and then Benson should return in Week 10. There's little upside with Carter in most leagues, especially since he's combined for just 16 carries for 45 yards and four catches for 55 yards on seven targets in his past two games.
Add in this order:
NYG N.Y. Giants • #29
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Cam Skattebo (ankle) is out for the season after getting hurt in Week 8 at Philadelphia, and Tracy will now be the No. 1 running back for the Giants. He's worth adding in all leagues for at least 50 percent of your remaining FAB, if not more. After Skattebo was injured against the Eagles, Tracy had 10 carries for 39 yards and two catches for 14 yards on three targets. He's struggled so far this season in tandem with Skattebo, but Tracy scored at least 14.5 PPR points in three of his final six games in 2024 as a rookie. This Giants offense is better than last year's version, and Skattebo scored at least 13 PPR points in six games in a row prior to Week 8. I'm hopeful Tracy can perform like a low-end starter for the remainder of the season, but we also have to see what happens with Devin Singletary (2 percent rostered), who should remain involved and is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB in deeper leagues. That said, Tracy has plenty of upside, so add him in all leagues where available.
ARI Arizona • #20
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
We said going into Arizona's bye in Week 8 that Knight should be added in all leagues for his matchup against Dallas in Week 9. Trey Benson (knee) is not eligible to return until Week 10 at the earliest, and Knight should get the majority of touches against the Cowboys, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Knight has scored at least 9.4 PPR points in three games in a row, with two touchdowns over that span, and he has 25 carries in his past two outings against Indianapolis and Green Bay. When Benson is healthy, Knight might not have much Fantasy value in the majority of leagues, but he could be at least a flex against Dallas while Benson is out. Knight is worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB.
Tyjae Spears RB
TEN Tennessee • #2
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Tony Pollard could get traded, which would put Spears in line to be the featured running back for the Titans. But even if Pollard stays in Tennessee, Spears is getting enough work to be considered a flex option in the majority of leagues. He just had his best game of the season in Week 9 at Indianapolis with nine carries for 59 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 23 yards on three targets. And he's now scored at least 7 PPR points in three games in a row, and he has at least eight total touches in all three outings. Spears should be added in all leagues for up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB.
CLE Cleveland • #22
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Quinshon Judkins (shoulder) is day-to-day after getting hurt in Week 8 at New England, and the Browns have a bye in Week 9. But we'll keep an eye on what happens with Judkins, and if he's out for Week 10 at the Jets, then Sampson and Jerome Ford (17 percent rostered) could be potential flex options in all leagues. I'd lean toward Sampson over Ford, and Sampson just had five catches for 29 yards on six targets and three carries for no yards against the Patriots. Ford had no carries and one catch for minus-1 yard on two targets. It's worth it to add Sampson and Ford now, just in case Judkins can't play after the bye, and Sampson should be added in all leagues for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Ford should be added for 1 percent.
Tank Bigsby RB
PHI Philadelphia • #37
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Saquon Barkley downplayed the groin injury that caused him to leave Week 8 against the Giants, and the Eagles have a bye in Week 9, which should give him time to heal. That said, you might want to add Bigsby now just in case Barkley can't play in Week 10, and Bigsby was great against the Giants with nine carries for 104 yards. He would be a No. 2 running back in all leagues if Barkley was out, and Bigsby should be added for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.
Isaiah Davis RB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #32
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Davis had a standout game in Week 8 at Cincinnati with seven carries for 65 yards and five catches for 44 yards on five targets. He's worth adding in all leagues as the handcuff for Breece Hall, even with the Jets on a bye in Week 9, and the trade deadline is Nov. 4. Hall is one of the top trade candidates, and Davis would be a borderline starter in all leagues if he was the No. 1 running back for the Jets. He should be added in all leagues for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.
Devin Neal RB
NO New Orleans • #23
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
In the first game for New Orleans without Kendre Miller (knee) in Week 8 against Tampa Bay, Neal had three catches for 11 yards on three targets and no carries. Alvin Kamara played through a brief injury scare against the Buccaneers and will hopefully be fine. However, if Kamara were to miss any time, then Neal would be a borderline starter in all leagues. He's worth adding for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
CIN Cincinnati • #34
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Perine exploded with nine carries for 94 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 6 yards on one target in Week 8 at the Jets. He has been getting more work lately in tandem with Chase Brown, with at least six total touches in four games in a row, and Perine took advantage of the matchup with the Jets with some explosive plays, including a 32-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Perine would be a borderline starter in all leagues if Brown were to miss any time, and Perine is a potential flex option in deeper formats in his current role. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
GB Green Bay • #23
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Wilson is starting to look like a super handcuff to Josh Jacobs, and Wilson is worth adding in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. In Week 8 at Pittsburgh, Wilson had 11 carries for 61 yards and three catches for 26 yards on four targets. He's now scored at least 11.1 PPR points in two of his past four games, and he's a lottery ticket in case something happens to Jacobs. He's also a potential flex option in deeper formats, given two of his performances in the past month.
Wide Receivers
On a bye: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin, Tez Johnson, Garrett Wilson, and Jerry Jeudy.
Injuries: Drake London (hip), A.J. Brown (hamstring), Nico Collins (concussion), Puka Nacua (foot), Brian Thomas Jr. (shoulder), Garrett Wilson (knee), Chris Godwin (leg), Ricky Pearsall (knee), Jakobi Meyers (knee), Calvin Ridley (hamstring), Marvin Mims (concussion), Luther Burden III (concussion), Christian Kirk (hamstring), Cedric Tillman (hamstring), Jayden Reed (collarbone), Brandon Aiyuk (knee) and Jalen McMillan (neck).
Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Khalil Shakir (83 percent rostered), Rashid Shaheed (80 percent), Jakobi Meyers (77 percent), Travis Hunter (77 percent), Chris Godwin (73 percent), Kayshon Boutte (72 percent), and Darnell Mooney (67 percent). Shakir scored 20.8 PPR points in Week 8 at Carolina, and he's now scored at least 11 PPR points in four of his past five games. Shakir has at least five receptions in three of his past four games heading into Week 9, and he should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues for the rest of the season. ... Shaheed had a solid game in Week 8 against Tampa Bay with nine catches for 75 yards on 12 targets. He now has 21 targets in his past two games, and he has scored at least 14.5 PPR points in two of his past four outings. Shaheed is a potential trade candidate, so keep an eye on what happens, as is Chris Olave. For now, consider Shaheed a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues heading into Week 9 at the Rams. ... Meyers is a trade candidate, and his Fantasy value would improve if he left Las Vegas. We don't know if he'll play in Week 9 against Jacksonville after he sat out in Week 7 with a knee injury before the Raiders' bye in Week 8. When healthy, he can still be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, even if he stays in Las Vegas. But we would love to see Meyers dealt to a new team with better quarterback play to enhance his value for the rest of the year. ... Hunter had his best game of the season prior to Jacksonville's bye in Week 7 against the Rams with eight catches for 101 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets. The Jaguars will hopefully continue to feature Hunter more in Week 9 and beyond, and he should be added in all leagues. ... Godwin has missed the past three games with a leg injury, and we'll see if he can return after Tampa Bay's bye in Week 9. There's no guarantee what version of Godwin we'll get when healthy, but he's worth stashing on your bench to find out. With Mike Evans (collarbone) out, Godwin could be a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues when healthy. ... Boutte has scored a touchdown in three games in a row, with four touchdowns over that span, and he has boom-or-bust potential as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. He hasn't had more than five targets in any game in his past three outings, which is a concern, but he's connecting on deep throws from Drake Maye, who is playing at an MVP level. Boutte has two outings in his past three games with at least 75 receiving yards, and he has scored at least 16.3 PPR points in all three games this season when he's had at least five targets. ... Mooney was a dud in Week 8 against Miami with one catch for 11 yards on four targets, which was disappointing with Drake London (hip) out. But we don't know when London will return to action, and Mooney might benefit with Michael Penix Jr. under center since Kirk Cousins started against the Dolphins. I still want to roster Mooney in the majority of leagues.
Drop candidates: Matthew Golden (78 percent rostered), Keon Coleman (73 percent), Jerry Jeudy (68 percent), and Kendrick Bourne (62 percent). Golden has plenty of potential, but he'll be tough to trust now that Christian Watson is back. In Week 8 at Pittsburgh, with Watson making his 2025 debut, Golden had just three catches for 4 yards on three targets, and he now has seven catches for 41 yards on seven targets in his past two games. He's also failed to score a touchdown this season, and I would only roster Golden in dynasty and long-term keeper leagues for now. ... Coleman had three catches for 30 yards on four targets in Week 8 at Carolina and has now scored 7.5 PPR points or less in five of his past six games. There's little reason to trust him in the majority of leagues moving forward, and the Bills could add a wide receiver via trade at the upcoming deadline. ... Jeudy had no catches on two targets in Week 8 at New England, and he has now scored 9.3 PPR points or less in seven games in a row, with no touchdowns this year. There's no reason to roster Jeudy in the majority of leagues with Cleveland on a bye in Week 9. ... In two games since George Kittle returned from his hamstring injury, Bourne has struggled with five catches for 58 yards on six targets against the Falcons and Texans. Granted, those were tough matchups against Atlanta and Houston, but Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, and Jauan Jennings are the priority in the passing game now, ahead of Bourne, who should be dropped in all 10-team leagues and most 12-team formats.
Add in this order:
DEN Denver • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Franklin was awesome in Week 8 against Dallas with six catches for 89 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets, and he now has 18 targets and three touchdowns in his past two outings against the Cowboys and Giants. Marvin Mims (concussion) could miss Week 9 at Houston, which won't be an easy matchup, but Franklin should be added in all leagues where available for up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB. After facing the Texans, Franklin could be a must-start receiver in Week 10 against Las Vegas, especially if Mims remains out.
Chimere Dike WR
TEN Tennessee • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Dike has stepped up in the past two weeks against New England and Indianapolis with 11 catches for 163 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets, and he scored at least 16.4 PPR points in each game. Calvin Ridley (hamstring) has missed those two games, and we'll see if Ridley can return in Week 9 against the Chargers. Although Tennessee has a bye in Week 10. Additionally, Ridley could be a trade candidate, so the Titans might decide to move on from him and feature Dike and Elic Ayomanor (28 percent rostered), who had four catches for 52 yards on eight targets against the Colts in Week 8. Dike is worth adding in all leagues for at least 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB, and Ayomanor is worth adding for 1 percent.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #18
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Slayton returned from a two-game absence with a hamstring injury in Week 8 at Philadelphia and finished with two catches for 26 yards on five targets. However, he had a 68-yard touchdown called back in the fourth quarter due to a questionable pass interference call, and hopefully, we'll continue to see him make those plays moving forward. He should do well playing off Wan'Dale Robinson as a go-to option for Jaxson Dart, and Slayton is worth adding in all leagues for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.
GB Green Bay • #9
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Watson made his 2025 debut in Week 8 at Pittsburgh in his return to action from last year's torn ACL, and he played well with four catches for 85 yards on four targets. We'll see how he does moving forward while competing with Tucker Kraft, Romeo Doubs, and Matthew Golden for targets, especially when Jayden Reed (foot) is healthy. But for now, it's easy to speculate on Watson as a potential No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues heading into Week 9 against Carolina for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.
Josh Downs WR
IND Indianapolis • #1
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Downs missed Week 7 at the Chargers with a concussion, but he returned in Week 8 and had three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown on three targets. He's now scored at least 11.4 PPR points in two of his past three games, with two touchdowns over that span, and he should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues heading into Week 9 at Pittsburgh. He's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.
Tre Tucker WR
LV Las Vegas • #1
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Tucker comes off the Raiders bye in Week 9 as the likely No. 1 receiver in Las Vegas, and he should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues against Jacksonville. Jakobi Meyers went into the Week 8 bye with a knee injury, but he could also be traded ahead of the Nov. 4 deadline. If that happens, then Jack Bech (4 percent rostered) could benefit as well. As for Tucker, even if Meyers stays on the team, he has scored at least 11.1 PPR points in three of his past five games. Tucker should be added in all formats for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB, and Bech is worth adding for 1 percent in deeper leagues.
SF San Francisco • #15
Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs.
I'm looking forward to seeing what Jennings can do when Brock Purdy (toe) is back for the 49ers, and Jennings has the potential to be a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Despite George Kittle returning from his hamstring injury in Week 7, Jennings has still had seven targets in each of the past two games against Atlanta and Houston, which are tough matchups. He only had eight catches for 76 yards over that span with no touchdowns, but I like the upside for Jennings when Purdy is healthy. Jennings is worth adding for 5 to 10 percent of your remaining FAB.
Jaylin Noel WR
HOU Houston • #14
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
There are several things to monitor for the Texans receivers heading into Week 9 against Denver, notably the health of Nico Collins (concussion) and Christian Kirk (hamstring). Collins missed Week 8 against San Francisco, and Kirk has been out for the past two outings. With both out against the 49ers, Noel, Jayden Higgins (21 percent rostered), and Xavier Hutchinson (2 percent rostered) stepped up and would be worth adding in all leagues for Week 9. If Kirk remains out, then I like Noel the best, and he has nine catches for 140 yards on 13 targets in his past two games. He might have long-term value even when Kirk is healthy, so add him for 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Higgins would likely only benefit if Collins is out, and Higgins had four catches for 34 yards and a touchdown on eight targets against San Francisco. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB since we don't know if Collins can play against the Broncos. And I would take a flier on Hutchinson in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. He had five catches for 69 yards and a touchdown on six targets against the 49ers and also scored 16.8 PPR points at Baltimore in Week 5, but I don't expect him to be consistent when everyone is healthy, which is why he's lower on my list heading into Week 9.
PIT Pittsburgh • #19
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Austin returned from a two-game absence with a shoulder injury in Week 8 against Green Bay and had four catches for 28 yards on six targets. He could emerge as the No. 2 receiver for the Steelers opposite DK Metcalf, but keep an eye on Pittsburgh making a trade for a receiver. Austin is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB in all leagues. In deeper leagues, you can also take a flier on Roman Wilson (2 percent rostered), who had four catches for 74 yards and a touchdown on five targets against the Packers. Prior to that game, even with Austin out, Wilson had three catches for 29 yards on three targets, so don't expect much from him now that Austin is healthy.
MIA Miami • #6
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Washington scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 8 at Atlanta with four catches for 36 yards on five targets, and he now has 13 targets in his past two games. We'll see if he can start making plays opposite Jaylen Waddle, and the Dolphins need him to step up with Tyreek Hill (knee) out. I would only look at Washington in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB, but hopefully, Week 8 is the start of a strong finish for him this season.
Tight End
On a bye: Dallas Goedert, Cade Otton, Mason Taylor, Harold Fannin Jr., and David Njoku.
Injuries: Brock Bowers (knee), Darren Waller (pectoral), Cole Kmet (back), Mike Gesicki (pectoral,) and Brenton Strange (quadriceps).
Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Oronde Gadsden II (77 percent rostered), Cade Otton (72 percent), and Theo Johnson (67 percent). Gadsden looks like a must-start Fantasy tight end for the rest of the season after he has scored at least 11.8 PPR points in three games in a row, including 12 catches for 241 yards and two touchdowns in his past two games against the Colts and Vikings. ... Otton nearly caught a touchdown in Week 8 at New Orleans but finished with just four catches for 40 yards on five targets. With Mike Evans (collarbone) out, I still want to roster Otton in the majority of leagues, even with Tampa Bay on a bye in Week 9. Prior to Week 8, Otton had scored at least 10.1 PPR points in three games in a row. ... Johnson heads into Week 9 having scored at least 10.7 PPR points in three of his past five games, with the two outings where he failed to reach that total against the Eagles. I like Johnson as a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 9 against San Francisco, especially if Daniel Bellinger (neck) is out.
Drop candidates: Evan Engram (73 percent rostered) and Dalton Schultz (46 percent). Engram had a great matchup in Week 8 against Dallas and finished with just four catches for 36 yards on four targets. He has a tough matchup in Week 9 at Houston, and I would only start Engram in deeper leagues against the Texans. ... Schultz had a great situation in Week 8 against San Francisco with Nico Collins (concussion) and Christian Kirk (hamstring) out, and he failed to deliver with just two catches for 24 yards on three targets. Collins could return in Week 9 against Denver, which isn't an easy matchup, and Schultz will be tough to trust against the Broncos.
Add in this order:
CHI Chicago • #84
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Loveland is worth a flier in all leagues in Week 9 with his matchup against the Bengals, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Cincinnati has allowed 10 touchdowns to tight ends, including eight in the past four games. Keep an eye on Cole Kmet (back), who missed Week 8 against the Ravens, and if he remains out, then Loveland could be a low-end starter in all leagues. He just had three catches for 38 yards on five targets against Baltimore, and I would add Loveland for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
NO New Orleans • #83
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Johnson is coming off a solid game in Week 8 against Tampa Bay with five catches for 58 yards on eight targets. He's now scored at least 10.3 PPR points in each of his past two games against the Bears and Buccaneers, and he has 15 targets over that span. Johnson now has five games this season with at least seven targets, and he scored at least 10.3 PPR points in each of those games. He should be considered a low-end No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues in Week 9 at the Rams, and he should be added for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
CLE Cleveland • #44
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
I want to roster Fannin and David Njoku (54 percent rostered) even though both are on a bye in Week 9. In Week 8 at New England, Fannin had six catches for 62 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, and Njoku had four catches for 37 yards and a touchdown on five targets. Fannin has now scored at least 11.3 PPR points in three of his past four games, and Njoku has scored at least 13.7 PPR points in two of his past three outings. For the rest of the season, Fannin and Njoku can both be considered low-end starters in the majority of leagues and should be added for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
Mason Taylor TE
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #85
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
I thought Taylor would play well in Week 8 at Cincinnati, and he came through with five catches for 34 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. He has now scored at least 11.5 PPR points in three of his past five games, and I would roster him even with the Jets on a bye in Week 9. I like Taylor as a low-end starter in all leagues for the rest of the season, and he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
Gunnar Helm TE
TEN Tennessee • #84
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Helm just scored the first touchdown of his career in Week 8 at Indianapolis with two catches for 23 yards on three targets, and we'll see if Chigoziem Okonkwo will be traded at the deadline. If that happens, then Helm could be a low-end starter in deeper leagues, and he's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Okonkwo (8 percent rostered) is also worth adding in with the possibility of a trade, and a new team could enhance his Fantasy value. Okonkwo has also scored at least 8.8 PPR points in three of his past four games and is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
DST streamers
- Rams (55 percent rostered) vs. NO
- Lions (50 percent rostered) vs. MIN
- Seahawks (60 percent rostered) at WAS
- Jaguars (16 percent rostered) at LV
Kicker streamers
- Brandon McManus (25 percent rostered) vs. CAR
- Ka'imi Fairbairn (59 percent rostered) vs. DEN
- Andres Borregales (9 percent rostered) vs. ATL
- Jake Bates (42 percent rostered) vs. MIN