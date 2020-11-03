The injuries continue to mount for Fantasy managers following Week 8. It seems like each week we continue to bring you more bad news. And it stinks. But hopefully some of the waiver wire options you'll find here can help.
In Week 8, we lost George Kittle (foot) for the season and potentially Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) as well. Kenny Golladay (hip), Calvin Ridley (foot), Tevin Coleman (knee) and T.Y. Hilton (groin) were also injured, but hopefully all of them will return soon, with Golladay and Ridley must-start options when healthy.
Combined with all the other injuries we've been dealing with all season, it's been beyond frustrating. Factor in the bye weeks -- the Eagles, Browns, Bengals and Rams are off in Week 9 -- and the fact that A.J. Dillon and Jamaal Williams have been ruled out of Thursday's game due to COVID-19 protocols while Aaron Jones (calf) is no sure thing to return, and setting your Fantasy roster has been and will continue to be a challenge.
Now, the good news is we've seen some players emerge off the waiver wire as quality replacements. For example, last week we touted DeeJay Dallas, Gus Edwards, JaMycal Hasty and Wayne Gallman as players to add, among others, and all delivered in Week 8.
For this week, Dallas, Edwards and Gallman are still top players to add, along with other running backs like Damien Harris and Jordan Wilkins. The top receivers this week are Sterling Shepard and Marvin Jones, and Eric Ebron and Logan Thomas are the top tight ends -- along with Jordan Reed if healthy.
We also have quarterback, DST and kicker streamers where needed, and there are players who should be able to help you with injuries or guys on a bye. But we'd love to have the injuries stop, at least to the prominent players, to let our stars stay on the field. Unfortunately, based on how this season has gone, this story isn't over on more guys getting hurt.
Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65% of CBS Sports leagues.
Week 9 Waivers
Quarterbacks
- Injuries of note: Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), Andy Dalton (concussion), Gardner Minsher (thumb)
- On a bye: Carson Wentz, Jared Goff, Joe Burrow and Baker Mayfield
- Priority list: Drew Lock (16% rostered), Nick Foles (22%), Kirk Cousins (44%), Nick Mullens (1%), Tua Tagovailoa (61%) and Jake Luton (2%)
- Check to see if available: Derek Carr (80% rostered), Matthew Stafford (78%) and Cam Newton (75%). Carr should be considered a low-end starter in Week 9 against the Chargers, and I'm hopeful Stafford still does well against Minnesota despite Kenny Golladay (hip) out ... As for Newton, it's worth buying into him as a starter again in Week 9 since he faces the Jets. All of these quarterbacks should be added first, with the order Newton, Carr and Stafford.
- Potential drop candidates: Carson Wentz (97% rostered), Jared Goff (89%), Baker Mayfield (64%), Jimmy Garoppolo (47%) and Gardner Minshew (44%). I'm not holding Wentz, Goff or Mayfield during their bye weeks unless you're stuck, and it's easy to move on from Garoppolo and Minshew while they are hurt.
Drew Lock QB
DEN Denver • #3
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Lock just had the second 20-plus Fantasy point game of his career in Week 8 against the Chargers, and hopefully he can build off it in Week 9 at Atlanta. He's only worth a look in deeper leagues, and the Falcons have improved defensively since Raheem Morris took over as interim head coach. In three games under Morris, Kirk Cousins is the lone quarterback over 18 Fantasy points. That said, for the season, Atlanta is No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, and Morris was promoted from defensive coordinator. As for Lock, his receiving corps is getting healthy and could have Tim Patrick (hamstring) back. That will help, and he's worth 1% of your remaining FAB budget.
Nick Foles QB
CHI Chicago • #9
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Foles just had his second 20-plus Fantasy point game this season and first as a starter in Week 8 against New Orleans (he scored 23 points in relief of Mitchell Trubisky in Week 3 at Atlanta). Hopefully, he can carry that momentum over to Week 9 at Tennessee in a favorable matchup., and he also gets Minnesota in Week 10 before Chicago's bye. The Titans have allowed at least two passing touchdowns in six games in a row, and Foles could be a low-end starting option in deeper leagues. He's worth 1% of your remaining FAB.
Kirk Cousins QB
MIN Minnesota • #8
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Cousins was basically a fan in Week 8 at Green Bay as he watched Dalvin Cook do all the heavy lifting in Minnesota's 28-22 upset victory against the Packers. He only attempted 14 passes, which was a season low, and the risk in trusting him any week is his low volume of throws since he's been at 27 passes or less in 5-of-7 games. The hope is Detroit slows down Cook and makes this a shootout, and the Lions have allowed either multiple touchdowns or at least 330 passing yards in every game this year. And in two of his past three games against the Lions, Cousins has scored at least 28 Fantasy points. He's worth 1% of your remaining FAB.
Nick Mullens QB
SF San Francisco • #4
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Mullens will make his third start this year and could be the San Francisco starter for the foreseeable future with Garoppolo hurt. He scored 19 Fantasy points in Week 3 at the Giants but was benched in Week 4 against the Eagles for C.J. Beathard. Kyle Shanahan turned back to Mullens in Week 8 at Seattle when Garoppolo went down again, and Mullens scored 21 Fantasy points. In 2018 when Garoppolo was out with a torn ACL, Mullens made eight starts and scored at least 23 Fantasy points in four of them. Of course, he had George Kittle then, and Kittle is now likely out for the rest of the year with a foot injury. Mullens doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 9 at Green Bay, but he might be needed in deeper leagues for 1% of your remaining FAB budget. And he's a must-add in all two-quarterback and Superflex leagues for at least 30% of your remaining FAB.
MIA Miami • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Don't give up Tagovailoa after one start when he didn't have to do much in the Dolphins' 28-17 upset victory against the Rams. He was only 12-of-22 passing for 93 yards and a touchdown, but he also lost a fumble and had no rushing yards. I'm hoping Tagovailoa is forced to throw against the Cardinals and we see what he's capable of, and I'd like to stash him on the bench in all leagues if you have an open roster spot. He's worth speculating on for 1% of your remaining FAB.
Jake Luton QB
JAC Jacksonville • #6
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Luton is expected to start for Minshew, and we'll see if Luton can keep the job in Jacksonville all season. For those of you who are unaware, Luton is a sixth-round pick from Oregon State who completed 62.1% of his passes for 5,227 yards, 42 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 23 college games. He has a big arm, and hopefully he connects well with D.J. Chark, Laviska Shenault and Keelan Cole. He's worth adding in deep one-quarterback leagues for 1% of your remaining FAB. And in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues he's worth at least 25% of your remaining FAB.
Running Backs
- Injuries of note: Aaron Jones (calf), Chris Carson (foot), Kenyan Drake (ankle), Christian McCaffrey (ankle), Jonathan Taylor (ankle), Miles Sanders (knee), Joe Mixon (foot), Austin Ekeler (hamstring), Raheem Mostert (ankle), Nick Chubb (knee), Darrell Henderson (thigh), Devonta Freeman (ankle), Mark Ingram (ankle), Sony Michel (illness), Tevin Coleman (knee), Carlos Hyde (hamstring), Jeff Wilson (ankle) and A.J. Dillon (illness)
- On a bye: Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, Joe Mixon, Giovani Bernard, Darrell Henderson, Malcolm Brown, Cam Akers, Miles Sanders and Boston Scott
- Priority list: DeeJay Dallas (33% rostered), Damien Harris (61%), Jordan Wilkins (1%), Wayne Gallman (49%), Gus Edwards (39%), J.D. McKissic (39%), Tyler Ervin (0%), Troymaine Pope (0%) and Cam Akers (46%)
- Check to see if available: JaMycal Hasty (82% rostered), J.K. Dobbins (79%), Justin Jackson (72%) and Zack Moss (71%). Hasty should be the lead running back for the 49ers this week, and he has a great matchup against the Packers ... Dobbins was awesome in the first game without Ingram, and hopefully he stays hot in Week 9 against the Colts ... Jackson looked great against the Broncos in Week 8, and he should be considered a flex in Week 9 against the Raiders ... And Moss appears to be the lead back in Buffalo ahead of Devin Singletary, which is something I thought would happen prior to the season ... Dallas is the lone running back on the priority list I would take ahead of these guys, followed by Dobbins, Hasty, Moss and Jackson.
- Potential drop candidates: Mark Ingram (74%), Adrian Peterson (70%), James White (68%) and Joshua Kelley (60%). Ingram isn't worth holding while he's hurt, as he'll be in a timeshare when he's healthy with Dobbins and Edwards ... I guess you can keep Peterson for Week 9 if you think there's a revenge game coming at Minnesota, but I have little faith in Peterson while D'Andre Swift is healthy ... White isn't doing much even in PPR, and Kelley might be third string now behind Jackson and Pope heading into Week 9.
SEA Seattle • #31
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
We said to add Dallas as a priority last week after Carson and Hyde were hurt in Week 7, and he delivered an excellent Fantasy game with 22 PPR points against San Francisco. He had 18 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown, as well as five catches for 17 yards and a touchdown on five targets. There's a chance Carson and Hyde could play in Week 9 at Buffalo, but it doesn't seem likely based on what Pete Carroll said Monday. If both remain out again, Dallas has top-15 upside in all leagues against the Bills, who have allowed a running back to score in four games in a row, with Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Damien Harris gaining at least 100 rushing yards over that span. Dallas is worth at least 15% of your remaining FAB budget.
NE New England • #37
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I've been talking about Harris for weeks here after his strong performance in Week 4 at Kansas City when he had 17 carries for 100 yards, even though he struggled over the past three games with a combined 10 PPR points. He rewarded Fantasy managers in Week 8 at Buffalo with 16 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown, and hopefully that carries over to a great matchup in Week 9 at the Jets. The problem for Harris is he has two catches for 26 yards on two targets in four games, and Newton is always a threat to steal touchdowns, along with Rex Burkhead and White getting touches as well. I like Harris a lot this week against the Jets, and he's worth adding for at least 15% of your FAB.
IND Indianapolis • #20
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Wilkins could be the lead running back for the Colts in Week 9 against Baltimore with Taylor dealing with a minor ankle injury. Or the Colts could decide Wilkins is better than Taylor now, which could lead to an increased opportunity, after Taylor just had 20 carries for 89 yards and a touchdown, along with one catch for 24 yards in Week 8 at Detroit. I'm still hopeful Taylor will be the main running back in Indianapolis, and I'm not giving up on him, but Wilkins should be added in all leagues. At worst, he'll be a handcuff for Taylor should he miss any time. At best, Wilkins could be the No. 1 running back for the Colts for the time being. He's worth at least 15% of your remaining FAB budget.
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Edwards looked good in the first game without Ingram in Week 8 against the Steelers with 16 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown. The problem is Dobbins was better, and hopefully Dobbins gets more work moving forward. Edwards can be a low-end starter/flex while Ingram is out, and hopefully he continues to get double digits in carries. He doesn't work in the passing game, which limits his upside, but he's still worth adding for 10-15% of your remaining FAB.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #22
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Gallman has been a nice replacement option for Freeman the past two games against the Eagles and Buccaneers with at least 12 PPR points in both outings. He hasn't run well over that span with 22 carries for 78 yards, but he does have two touchdowns and six catches for 38 yards on six targets. If Freeman is out again in Week 9 against Washington then Gallman could be a flex option in all leagues. He's worth 5-10% of your remaining FAB.
WAS Washington • #41
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
McKissic is a potential flex option in PPR coming off his bye in Week 9 against the Giants. He already faced the Giants in Week 6 and scored 14 PPR points with eight carries for 41 yards, along with six catches for 43 yards on six targets. He should continue to be a good receiving threat for Washington for the rest of the season, and he's worth adding in all PPR leagues for 5-10% of your remaining FAB. In non-PPR leagues, add McKissic for up to 5% of your remaining FAB.
Tyler Ervin RB
GB Green Bay • #32
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Ervin and Dexter Williams (0% rostered) could be pressed into action for the Packers if Aaron Jones remains out. That's because Dillon is out because he tested positive for COVID-19, and Jamaal Williams can't play because he's considered a close contact to Dillon. If Ervin or Williams were the main running backs for the Packers on Thursday against the 49ers then consider Ervin a flex option given his likely role in the passing game. Ervin is worth up to 5% of your remaining FAB, and Williams is worth 1%.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #35
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Pope got an extended look in Week 8 at Denver and did a nice job with 10 carries for 67 yards, as well as five catches for 28 yards on seven targets. He should continue to work in tandem with Justin Jackson and Kelley, and Pope likely moved ahead of Kelley on the depth chart. We'll see how the Chargers continue to use all three running backs, but Pope is worth adding in all leagues if you have an open roster spot. He could emerge as a flex option, especially until Ekeler returns. Pope is worth up to 5% of your remaining FAB.
Cam Akers RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #23
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Akers is worth stashing on his bye in Week 9 in case Henderson is out in Week 10 following his thigh injury against the Dolphins. Malcolm Brown (82% rostered) would also be a factor, but Henderson's injury could be the opening Akers needs to become Fantasy relevant, similar to what happened with Dobbins and Ingram. In Week 8 against Miami, Akers had nine carries for 35 yards, as well as one catch for 19 yards on one target, and it would be great to see him get an extended look starting in Week 10 against Seattle. He's worth up to 5% of your remaining FAB.
Wide Receivers
- Injuries of note: Calvin Ridley (foot), Kenny Golladay (hip), Chris Gowdin (finger), Michael Thomas (ankle), Jamison Crowder (groin), Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Emmanuel Sanders (illness), T.Y. Hilton (groin), Sammy Watkins (hamstring), Tim Patrick (hamstring), Allen Lazard (abdomen), N'Keal Harry (concussion), DeSean Jackson (ankle), Alshon Jeffery (foot) and Breshad Perriman (concussion)
- On a bye: Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins, A.J. Green, Travis Fulgham, Jalen Reagor and Alshon Jeffery
- Priority list: Marvin Jones (52% rostered), Sterling Shepard (45%), Allen Lazard (46%), Mecole Hardman (51%), Jakobi Meyers (1%), Jalen Reagor (34%), Kendrick Bourne (3%), Darnell Mooney (7%), Laviska Shenault (47%), Hunter Renfrow (42%), Braxton Berrios (3%), DaeSean Hamilton (0%), Zach Pascal (7%)
- Check to see if available: Christian Kirk (81% rostered), Cole Beasley (78%), Mike Williams (74%), Emmanuel Sanders (70%), Nelson Agholor (70%), John Brown (69%), Corey Davis (67%) and Jerry Jeudy (67%). I love a lot of the guys on this list, starting with Davis and Kirk, who should be considered must-start Fantasy receivers for the foreseeable future, regardless of matchup ... Beasley has a great matchup against Seattle in Week 9, which will hopefully help Brown, too ... Sanders could be the No. 1 receiver for the Saints again if Thomas is out, and Williams will hopefully build off his strong game in Week 8 against Denver and become a primary option for Justin Herbert ... Jeudy just had a season-high 10 targets against the Chargers in Week 8, and I'm still hopeful for Agholor to be productive despite him struggling in the win in Cleveland last week.
- Potential drop candidates: A.J. Green (83% rostered), T.Y. Hilton (69%), Julian Edelman (61%), Sammy Watkins (60%) and Scott Miller (57%). You don't have to drop Green going into his bye week, but he's expendable. Hilton, Edelman and Watkins aren't worth stashing while hurt, and Miller loses value with Antonio Brown now eligible to play for the Buccaneers.
Marvin Jones WR
DET Detroit • #11
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Jones and potentially Marvin Hall (0% rostered) and Danny Amendola (9%) will be needed with Golladay out. Hopefully it's not an extended absence for Golladay, but I like the setup for Jones in Week 9 against Minnesota. He has 13 targets in his past two games, and he's scored at least 13 PPR points in both outings against Atlanta and Indianapolis. The Vikings are No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to receivers, so Jones should be considered a potential starter in all leagues if Golladay is unable to play as expected. He's worth 10-15% of your remaining FAB budget. As for Hall, he had four catches for 113 yards on seven targets after Golladay was hurt against the Colts. And Amendola could see an increased role without Golladay, although he has four targets or less in five games in a row. Hall and Amendola, in that order, are worth 1% of your remaining FAB.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #87
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Shepard has been fantastic in two games since returning from a four-game absence with a toe injury. Against the Eagles and Buccaneers, he has 14 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown on 18 targets, and he should continue to produce in Week 9 against the Washington Football Team. I have no problem if you value him first on this list based on his long-term appeal, and he should be considered the No. 1 Giants receiver for the rest of the season. He should also be considered at least a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, and he's worth 10-15% of your remaining FAB.
Allen Lazard WR
GB Green Bay • #13
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Lazard is close to returning from the core muscle injury he suffered in Week 3, and he could re-emerge as a quality Fantasy option when healthy. In his first three games of the season, Lazard had at least 17 PPR points in two of them, and he would be a nice complementary receiver opposite Davante Adams. I'm not sure if he'll play Thursday against the 49ers, but I would expect him to return by Week 10. As such, you should pick him now and stash him on your roster based on his upside. He's worth 5-10% of your remaining FAB.
KC Kansas City • #17
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Hardman had a season-high nine targets in Week 8 against the Jets, and it would be awesome if that became the norm, at least while Watkins is out. Hardman has three games this season with at least four targets, and he's scored at least 12 PPR points in all of them. He will be risky to trust most weeks, but the upside is great as a weapon for Patrick Mahomes. I want to stash Hardman on my Fantasy roster if possible, and he's worth 5-10% of your remaining FAB.
NE New England • #16
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Meyers seems to have emerged as the leading receiver for the Patriots the past two weeks with Edelman and Harry hurt. We'll see if Harry can return this week against the Jets, but Meyers just had six catches for 58 yards on 10 targets at Buffalo in Week 8, as well as 10 PPR points in Week 7 against San Francisco. He could be a useful No. 3 Fantasy receiver against the Jets in all leagues. Harry (21% rostered) also would be worth adding if healthy. Meyers is worth 5-10% of your remaining FAB, and Harry is worth up to 5%.
Jalen Reagor WR
PHI Philadelphia • #18
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Reagor is worth stashing on his bye in Week 9 with the hope he takes on a bigger role for the rest of the season in Philadelphia. In Week 8 against Dallas, Reagor had three catches for 16 yards and a touchdown on six targets after being out five games with a thumb injury. I'm excited for his outlook for the rest of the year, even with Travis Fulgham emerging for the Eagles and the eventual return of Jeffery. Reagor is worth 5% of your remaining FAB.
SF San Francisco • #84
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Bourne just had his best game of the season in Week 8 at Seattle with eight catches for 81 yards on 10 targets, and he could be looking at an expanded role with Samuel out and Kittle hurt. Bourne could emerge as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver until Samuel is back, and he should be considered in that range in Week 9 against Green Bay. I would also stash Samuel (62% rostered) if you can, given his role when healthy opposite Brandon Aiyuk. The 49ers offense needs pass catchers with Kittle out, and Bourne and eventually Samuel could have prominent roles. Bourne and Samuel are worth up to 5% of your remaining FAB.
CHI Chicago • #11
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Mooney has at least six targets in three of his past five games and at least five targets in six games in a row. He just had his best outing in Week 8 against New Orleans with 17 PPR points on five catches for 69 yards and a touchdown, and hopefully more production will continue moving forward. Anthony Miller (20% rostered) also had a strong game against the Saints with eight catches for 73 yards on 11 targets, and it would be great if both guys started to produce at a high level. They both have an excellent matchup in Week 9 against the Titans. Mooney is worth 5% of your remaining FAB, and Miller is worth up to 5%.
Keelan Cole WR
JAC Jacksonville • #84
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
I'm hopeful that Luton coming in at quarterback will help Chark, Shenault and Cole (32% rostered), and Shenault and Cole are worth adding if you have an open roster spot. For Shenault, he has three games this season with at least 13 PPR points, and he has at least six targets in four of his past five games. He also had 14 PPR points in Week 5 at Houston, and he plays the Texans again this week. Cole has three games this season with at least 15 PPR points, and he has at least five targets in all but one game this year. Both are worth adding for up to 5% of your remaining FAB.
LV Las Vegas • #13
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I thought Renfrow would play well against the Browns in Week 8, and he did OK given the wind conditions with four catches for 26 yards and a touchdown on four targets. He should continue to be a reliable target for Carr, and he has at least six targets in three of his past five games. Agholor has a higher ceiling given his touchdown potential, and hopefully we see more of Henry Ruggs down the stretch. But Renfrow could be a No. 3 PPR receiver with the right matchup, including Week 9 against the Chargers. Renfrow is worth 1% of your remaining FAB.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #10
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Berrios could be a useful option in PPR if Crowder remains out, and Berrios just had 11 targets in Week 8 at Kansas City. This comes after getting seven targets in Week 7 against Buffalo. Now, he's turned those 18 targets into just 12 catches for 69 yards and no touchdowns, but he could be helpful in deeper leagues. Keep an eye on Crowder's health this week, but Berrios could be worth adding for 1% of your remaining FAB.
DEN Denver • #17
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Hamilton stepped up in the first game without Patrick with four catches for 82 yards and a touchdown on five targets against the Chargers. Patrick could return in Week 9 against the Falcons, but if he's out again then look for Hamilton in deeper leagues. It will be hard to trust him if Patrick, Jeudy and K.J. Hamler are healthy, but I'd be interested in Hamilton if Patrick doesn't play at Atlanta. Hamilton is worth 1% of your remaining FAB.
Zach Pascal WR
IND Indianapolis • #14
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Colts have an opening at receiver if Hilton misses any time, but I don't want to trust any of their guys as anything more than dart throws in deeper leagues. I'd lean toward Pascal as the one to target, but it could be Marcus Johnson (2% rostered) or Michael Pittman (10%). I'd love to see Pittman get an extended look, but the Colts will still be run-heavy and use their tight ends in the passing game. It could be a receiving corps to avoid, especially given how much of a disappointment Hilton has been. At best, Pascal, Johnson and Pittman are worth 1% of your remaining FAB.
Tight End
- Injuries of note: George Kittle (foot), Zach Ertz (ankle), Austin Hooper (appendix), Jordan Reed (knee), Jordan Akins (ankle), Dawson Knox (illness) and Tyler Eifert (neck)
- On a bye: Dallas Goedert, Austin Hooper, Harrison Bryant, Tyler Higbee, Gerald Everett and Drew Sample
- Priority list: Eric Ebron (53% rostered), Logan Thomas (27%), Jordan Reed (4%), Austin Hooper (42%), Dalton Schultz (36%) and Trey Burton (41%)
- Check to see if available: Jared Cook (84% rostered), Hayden Hurst (82%) and Dallas Goedert (68%). Goedert is a must-add in all leagues and should be a must-start Fantasy tight end following the Eagles bye in Week 9. Cook is also a must-start Fantasy option in all leagues, and Hurst isn't far behind. All of these guys take priority over everyone but Ebron.
- Potential drop candidate: Zach Ertz (65%), Tyler Higbee (61%) and Mike Gesicki (59%). We don't know when Ertz will be healthy, so he's not worth stashing unless you have an IR spot. Higbee isn't worth holding on his bye, and Gesicki is replaceable given his lack of production.
Eric Ebron TE
PIT Pittsburgh • #85
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Ebron has scored at least 11 PPR points in two games in a row, and he found the end zone for the second time this year in Week 8 at Baltimore. He has a favorable matchup in Week 9 at Dallas, and he should be considered a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues this week. It's nice that he has 13 targets in his past two games. Ebron is worth adding for at least 10% of your remaining FAB budget.
Logan Thomas TE
WAS Washington • #82
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Thomas went into his bye in Week 8 having scored a touchdown in two games in a row, including Week 6 against the Giants when he had three catches for 42 yards on four targets, and he faces the Giants again this week. He hasn't had more than four targets in four games in a row, but you'll take his touchdown potential given his role for the Washington Football Team. Thomas is a low-end starter in the rematch with New York, and he's worth adding in all leagues for up to 10% of your remaining FAB.
Ross Dwelley TE
SF San Francisco • #82
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Jordan Reed has a big opportunity in front of him if he's healthy now that Kittle is out, and hopefully Reed can play Thursday against the Packers. In two games without Kittle earlier this year, Reed had 14 targets for nine catches, 73 yards and two touchdowns against the Jets and Giants, and he wasn't able to finish the Giants game in Week 3. You know Reed is injury prone, so take that into account, but he could be a weekly starter if healthy. Reed is worth up to 10% of your remaining FAB. If Reed is out then look at Ross Dwelley (0% rostered) in deeper leagues, and Dwelley scored in Week 8 against Seattle after Kittle was hurt. Dwelley is worth 1% of your FAB.
CLE Cleveland • #81
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Hooper is expected to play in Week 10 following Cleveland's bye, and he could emerge as a weekly starter in all leagues. Prior to his appendectomy before Week 7, Hooper had scored at least 10 PPR points in three games in a row, with 23 targets over that span. His production could rise with Odell Beckham (ACL) out, and I'm hopeful Hooper could reward Fantasy managers who have stuck with him. He's worth up to 10% of your remaining FAB.
DAL Dallas • #86
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Schultz was the lone bright spot with Ben DiNucci in Week 8 at Philadelphia since Schultz had six catches for 53 yards on eight targets, and hopefully that happens again in Week 9 against the Steelers, whether it's Dalton or DiNucci starting. It's a brutal matchup, but Schultz could be a low-end starter in deeper leagues if he sees eight targets again. He's worth 1% of your remaining FAB.
Trey Burton TE
IND Indianapolis • #80
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Burton struggled in Week 8 at Detroit with Jack Doyle and Mo-Alie Cox healthy, and he was limited to three catches for 9 yards on four targets. He did score a rushing touchdown, and I like that the Colts are being creative in trying to get Burton the ball. But he's only worth a look in deeper leagues since the Colts will use multiple weapons, even with Hilton out. And they play Baltimore in Week 9. Burton is worth 1% of your remaining FAB.
DST
- Washington (37%) vs. NYG
- Cardinals (29%) vs. MIA
- Packers (57%) at SF
- Giants (24) at WAS
KICKERS
- Ka'imi Fairbairn (28%) at JAC
- Zane Gonzalez (34%) vs. MIA
- Nick Folk (9%) at NYJ