Fantasy Football Week 9 Waiver Wire: Injuries, trade deadline make Jaylen Samuels, Mark Walton top priorities

The biggest storyline we'll be following this week is the shoulder injury James Conner suffered Monday night against Miami. Benny Snell also hurt his knee against the Dolphins, and Jaylen Samuels (knee) was inactive for the game.

Is Jerome Bettis available? He looks good in that GEICO commercial where he's playing flag football.

We'll hope to find out the extent of the injuries to Conner and Snell soon, but it sounds like Samuels will be ready for Week 9 when the Steelers face the Colts. It makes Samuels a priority add off the waiver wire, and he's owned in 34 percent of leagues on CBS Sports. I would spend at least 15 percent of my remaining FAAB budget on Samuels if we find out bad news on Conner with this injury.

Along with Samuels and potentially Mark Walton (39 percent ownership) at running back, we also have several options for you at quarterback, receiver and tight end, as well as DST and kicker streamers. There's a lot of talent missing this week with four teams on bye (Atlanta, New Orleans, Cincinnati and the Rams), as well as several injuries, including Conner.

We hope he's OK, but if he's out for Week 9 or even longer than Samuels could be a quality Fantasy option in his place.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players owned in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

On a bye: Drew Brees, Matt Ryan, Jared Goff, Andy Dalton

Drew Brees, Matt Ryan, Jared Goff, Andy Dalton Injuries of note: Patrick Mahomes (knee), Cam Newton (foot), Nick Foles (clavicle), Sam Darnold (thumb), Joe Flacco (neck), Case Keenum (concussion)

Patrick Mahomes (knee), Cam Newton (foot), Nick Foles (clavicle), Sam Darnold (thumb), Joe Flacco (neck), Case Keenum (concussion) Priority list: Gardner Minshew (64 percent ownership), Derek Carr (44 percent), Sam Darnold (38 percent), Cam Newton (44 percent), Ryan Tannehill (37 percent), Ryan Fitzpatrick (7 percent)

Gardner Minshew (64 percent ownership), Derek Carr (44 percent), Sam Darnold (38 percent), Cam Newton (44 percent), Ryan Tannehill (37 percent), Ryan Fitzpatrick (7 percent) Drop candidates: Kyler Murray (97 percent), Jimmy Garoppolo (77 percent), Daniel Jones (64 percent). Dropping Murray isn't something you have to do, but you might need a roster spot, especially in some shallow leagues. And he faces San Francisco's tough defense twice in the next three weeks, followed by a bye in Week 12. Garoppolo could benefit with those matchups against the Cardinals, but he's scored more than 20 points just once this season and is averaging only 14.7 Fantasy points per game on a run-first team. And while Jones just had a monster outing against Detroit in Week 8 with 35 Fantasy points, you're not starting him in Week 9 against Dallas.

Week 9 Priority List Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -2 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 30th QB RNK 6th OWNED 64% YTD Stats PAYDS 1976 RUYDS 201 TD 13 INT 2 FPTS/G 19.8 We told you to add Minshew last week -- really, we've been saying it all season -- and it's clear you didn't get the message. Well, here we are again, so please go all in. His matchup against Houston in London is amazing since four quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 24 Fantasy points against the Texans, and they just lost standout pass rusher J.J. Watt (pectoral). Minshew also has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in all but two games this season, including a season-high 29 points last week against the Jets. He might lose his job after this game with Nick Foles (collarbone) nearing a return after Jacksonville's bye in Week 10, but that's not a guarantee. And for one week, Minshew could win your matchup in Week 9. He's worth 10-15 percent of your FAAB budget. Derek Carr QB OAK Oakland • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET OAK -2 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 24th QB RNK 12th OWNED 44% YTD Stats PAYDS 1695 RUYDS 27 TD 11 INT 4 FPTS/G 16.7 Can you really trust Carr? Well, for one week, yes. He has a great matchup against Detroit at home, and the Lions have been terrible against opposing quarterbacks of late, allowing three passers in a row to score at least 22 Fantasy points. Carr just had just best Fantasy outing of the season in Week 8 at Houston with 29 Fantasy points, but he does have multiple touchdowns in four of his past five games. He's a good streamer for Week 9, and he also faces the Chargers, Cincinnati and the Jets in his next three games. Carr is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. Sam Darnold QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA NYJ -3 O/U 40 OPP VS QB 28th QB RNK 16th OWNED 38% YTD Stats PAYDS 817 RUYDS -1 TD 5 INT 8 FPTS/G 11.8 You can make a case that Darnold is better than Carr this week with his matchup against Miami, but there's obviously a lot to be concerned about with Darnold, even in a plus matchup. He's dealing with injuries to his thumb and toe. He's struggled the past two weeks against New England and Jacksonville, with seven interceptions over that span. And at the time of writing this Monday evening, we don't know if his No. 1 receiver, Robby Anderson, will be on the Jets after Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. But despite all of that, the matchup against Miami remains inviting. Every opposing quarterback against the Dolphins has scored at least two touchdowns, and the worst performance against Miami this season was Case Keenum's 19 Fantasy points in Week 6. As long as Darnold is healthy, he's worth using as a streamer this week, and he also has a great schedule coming up against the Giants, Washington, Oakland, Cincinnati and Miami again after this game. He's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. Cam Newton QB CAR Carolina • #1

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN CAR -4 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 15th QB RNK NR OWNED 44% YTD Stats PAYDS 572 RUYDS -2 TD 0 INT 1 FPTS/G 8 Newton isn't ready to return in Week 9 with his foot injury, but he's getting close, which is encouraging after being out since Week 2. And if you have an open roster spot, it could be worth it to stash him with the hope he's the Newton of old. He has favorable matchups ahead against Atlanta in Week 11, Washington in Week 13 and Atlanta again in Week 14, so he could be a league winner in those scoring periods. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB. Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -4 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 7th QB RNK 19th OWNED 37% YTD Stats PAYDS 649 RUYDS 8 TD 5 INT 2 FPTS/G 12.5 Tannehill doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 9 at Carolina, but he's done well so far in two starts in place of Marcus Mariota. And it doesn't appear as if Tannehill is giving up the starting job any time soon, barring an injury. He's scored at least 22 Fantasy points in two starts against the Chargers and Tampa Bay, and he could prove useful as a low-end starter, especially in favorable matchups, including Oakland in Week 14, Houston in Week 15 and the Texans again in Week 17 if your league goes that far. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB. Ryan Fitzpatrick QB MIA Miami • #14

Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ NYJ -3 O/U 40 OPP VS QB 10th QB RNK 22nd OWNED 7% YTD Stats PAYDS 907 RUYDS 49 TD 6 INT 7 FPTS/G 9.3 Fitzpatrick should be considered a streamer in deeper leagues this week against the Jets. It's obviously risky to trust any member of the Dolphins, but Fitzpatrick does have multiple touchdowns in his past two games against Buffalo and Pittsburgh. Now, he also has three interceptions over that span, but this is a favorable matchup against the Jets at home, especially after New York just traded Leonard Williams to the Giants. I have no problem using Fitzpatrick as a starter in a two-quarterback or Superflex league this week. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.

WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

On a bye: Devonta Freeman, Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray, Todd Gurley, Joe Mixon

Devonta Freeman, Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray, Todd Gurley, Joe Mixon Injuries of note: James Conner (shoulder), David Johnson (ankle), Chase Edmonds (hamstring), Matt Breida (ankle), Miles Sanders (shoulder), Chris Thompson (toe), Jaylen Samuels (knee), Benny Snell (knee), Darren Sproles (quad), Derrius Guice (knee), Justin Jackson (calf)

James Conner (shoulder), David Johnson (ankle), Chase Edmonds (hamstring), Matt Breida (ankle), Miles Sanders (shoulder), Chris Thompson (toe), Jaylen Samuels (knee), Benny Snell (knee), Darren Sproles (quad), Derrius Guice (knee), Justin Jackson (calf) Priority list: Jaylen Samuels (34 percent ownership), Mark Walton (39 percent), Derrius Guice (33 percent), Alexander Mattison (55 percent), Tra Carson (0 percent), Raheem Mostert (15 percent), Rex Burkhead (36 percent), Kalen Ballage (9 percent)

Jaylen Samuels (34 percent ownership), Mark Walton (39 percent), Derrius Guice (33 percent), Alexander Mattison (55 percent), Tra Carson (0 percent), Raheem Mostert (15 percent), Rex Burkhead (36 percent), Kalen Ballage (9 percent) Check to see if available: Jamaal Williams (84 percent), Kenyan Drake (79 percent), Tarik Cohen (76 percent), Kareem Hunt (75 percent), Adrian Peterson (72 percent).

Drop candidates: Chase Edmonds (98 percent), Duke Johnson (76 percent), Ronald Jones (65 percent). Edmonds is expected to miss a few weeks with his hamstring injury, according to the NFL Network, and the Cardinals just added Kenyan Drake to their backfield. He's not worth stashing while hurt in that scenario, especially once David Johnson is healthy. It's great that Duke Johnson scored against Oakland in Week 8, but I'm still leery of him being a quality Fantasy option moving forward, especially while sharing touches with Carlos Hyde. And I'm afraid it's never going to work out for Ronald Jones as a consistent Fantasy option this year, considering he's scored seven PPR points or less in each of his past three games.

Week 9 Priority List Jaylen Samuels RB PIT Pittsburgh • #38

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -PK O/U 43 OPP VS RB 7th RB RNK 37th OWNED 35% YTD Stats RUYDS 50 REC 13 REYDS 83 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.6 Samuels could be the starter for the Steelers if Conner and Snell are out, and we might not know their status by Tuesday night. With that in mind, it's worth investing in Samuels just in case he does get a prominent role for Week 9 against the Colts. Indianapolis isn't an easy matchup with only five total touchdowns allowed to running backs on the season, but the Colts did allow a touchdown to Royce Freeman in Week 8. Samuels would be a flex play if Conner is out, although offensive lineman Ramon Foster (concussion) also got hurt against the Dolphins. Still, just in case Conner misses an extended amount of time, Samuels could be a lottery ticket this year. He's worth at least 15 percent of your FAAB budget. Mark Walton RB MIA Miami • #22

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ NYJ -3 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 21st RB RNK 21st OWNED 39% YTD Stats RUYDS 172 REC 12 REYDS 77 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.3 The Dolphins traded Drake on Monday, which should allow Walton to be the starter for the rest of the season Now, he hasn't exactly shined with an increased workload of late, scoring a combined 12 PPR points in his past two games against Buffalo and Pittsburgh, but he did have at least 14 total touches in each of those outings. The problem for Walton is the Dolphins don't score a lot of points, and Ballage has both of their rushing touchdowns this season. Ballage working at the goal line could continue to happen, so he's worth a look in deeper leagues. But Walton is the running back to own in Miami now, and he's worth using as a flex option, starting in Week 9 against the Jets. Walton is worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB, and Ballage is worth 1 percent. Derrius Guice RB WAS Washington • #29

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -9.5 O/U 37 OPP VS RB 14th RB RNK NR OWNED 33% YTD Stats RUYDS 18 REC 3 REYDS 20 TD 0 FPTS/G 6 Guice appears on track to return in Week 11 after Washington's bye, and he will hopefully take on a big role for the rest of the season. It's unknown how Washington will use Guice as long as Peterson is healthy, but it's worth stashing Guice now to find out. He's worth at least 5 percent of your FAAB. Alexander Mattison RB MIN Minnesota • #25

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC OPP VS RB 31st RB RNK 40th OWNED 55% YTD Stats RUYDS 331 REC 3 REYDS 11 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.5 We keep saying to stash Mattison, and please do it now before something happens to Dalvin Cook. Obviously, we hope that's not the case given how good Cook has been, but that's part of the appeal in stashing Mattison is that maybe he dominates in a featured role. In a secondary role, Mattison has also proven to be a potential flex option in non-PPR leagues with at least 52 rushing yards in four of his past six games, and the Vikings should be able to run on Kansas City in Week 9. But the main reason to stash Mattison in all leagues is the chance of him becoming a lottery ticket this year. He's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. Tra Carson RB DET Detroit • #34

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ OAK OAK -2 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK 42nd OWNED YTD Stats RUYDS 48 REC 4 REYDS 18 TD 0 FPTS/G 3 Well, last week in this column, we told you to add Ty Johnson with Kerryon Johnson (knee) out, and the Lions instead had Carson lead their backfield in carries. It's hard to know what will happen moving forward, but it's worth adding Carson just in case he's the lead running back in Detroit now. Raheem Mostert RB SF San Francisco • #31

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI SF -9.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 23rd RB RNK 34th OWNED 15% YTD Stats RUYDS 309 REC 4 REYDS 68 TD 2 FPTS/G 7 It's worth keeping an eye on Breida's status heading into Thursday's game against the Cardinals because if he's out, Mostert would work in tandem with Tevin Coleman. Against Arizona, that would make Mostert a potential flex option or borderline starter, but Breida has yet to be ruled out, which is why Mostert is lower on this list. Mostert has four games this season with at least nine touches, and he's scored at least 12 PPR points in two of them, including Week 8 against Carolina when he had nine carries for 60 yards and a touchdown. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB. Rex Burkhead RB NE New England • #34

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL NE -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 6th RB RNK 43rd OWNED 36% YTD Stats RUYDS 116 REC 15 REYDS 126 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.2 I'll still stash Burkhead even though he didn't do much in Week 8 against Cleveland, which was his first game since Week 4 because of a foot injury. I still expect him to be a factor in this backfield along with Sony Michel and James White, but you might have to be patient with Burkhead. Prior to getting hurt, Burkhead scored at least 13 PPR points in two of his first three games. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

On a bye: Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Michael Thomas, Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Brandin Cooks, A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd, Auden Tate, Alex Erickson

Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Michael Thomas, Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Brandin Cooks, A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd, Auden Tate, Alex Erickson Injuries of note: Adam Thielen (hamstring), Will Fuller (hamstring), Sterling Shepard (concussion), Davante Adams (toe), DeSean Jackson (groin), Marquise Brown (ankle), Dede Westbrook (shoulder), Marquise Lee (shoulder)

Adam Thielen (hamstring), Will Fuller (hamstring), Sterling Shepard (concussion), Davante Adams (toe), DeSean Jackson (groin), Marquise Brown (ankle), Dede Westbrook (shoulder), Marquise Lee (shoulder) Priority list: Jamison Crowder (60 percent ownership), Diontae Johnson (39 percent), Chris Conley (3 percent), Danny Amendola (40 percent), Phillip Dorsett (54 percent), Demaryius Thomas (10 percent), A.J. Brown (41 percent), Cole Beasley (32 percent), DeVante Parker (31 percent), Darius Slayton (7 percent), Preston Williams (9 percent), Josh Reynolds (1 percent)

Jamison Crowder (60 percent ownership), Diontae Johnson (39 percent), Chris Conley (3 percent), Danny Amendola (40 percent), Phillip Dorsett (54 percent), Demaryius Thomas (10 percent), A.J. Brown (41 percent), Cole Beasley (32 percent), DeVante Parker (31 percent), Darius Slayton (7 percent), Preston Williams (9 percent), Josh Reynolds (1 percent) Check to see if available: Tyrell Williams (85 percent), D.K. Metcalf (80 percent), Robby Anderson (78 percent), Marquise Brown (75 percent), Christian Kirk (73 percent), Mike Williams (70 percent), Corey Davis (68 percent).

Drop candidates: Will Fuller (76 percent), Sterling Shepard (72 percent), Auden Tate (60 percent), Josh Gordon (49 percent). We don't know how long Fuller and Shepard are going to be out, so you might have to make some tough decisions with your roster on stashing them. Ideally, you don't drop them, but it's hard to carry mid-level starting options when they're hurt. Tate is not worth stashing on a bye, along with Green's imminent return. And Gordon is not worth stashing with no clue about his immediate future.

Week 9 Priority List Jamison Crowder WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA NYJ -3 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK 37th OWNED 60% YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 50 REYDS 322 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.1 At the time of writing this, I'm expecting the Jets to trade Anderson, but we'll know what happens Tuesday in regard to any move. As a result, you should make Crowder and even Thomas a priority this week. It helps that the Jets' schedule gets extremely favorable over the next six games (Miami twice, the Giants, Washington, Oakland and Cincinnati), and the last time we saw Darnold play a quality game in Week 6 against Dallas, Crowder had six catches for 98 yards on nine targets. He's struggled since with a combined 11 PPR points against New England and Jacksonville, but Darnold was a disaster in those games. I'm expecting Crowder to play well moving forward, even if Anderson stays on the roster, and Thomas also is worth a look in deeper leagues. He's scored at least 10 PPR points in two of his past three games and would benefit if Anderson is traded. Crowder is worth up to 10 percent of your FAAB budget, and Thomas is worth 1 percent. Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -PK O/U 43 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK 36th OWNED 39% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 38 REYDS 296 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.6 Johnson had his best Fantasy game of the season in Week 8 against Miami with five catches for 84 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. He's now scored a touchdown in the past three full games he's played with Mason Rudolph, and hopefully that rapport continues to develop moving forward. He's the clear No. 2 receiver opposite JuJu Smith-Schuster for the Steelers, and Johnson should be considered a quality No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 9 against the Colts. He's worth 5-10 percent of your FAAB. Chris Conley WR JAC Jacksonville • #18

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -2 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK 35th OWNED YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 39 REYDS 429 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.4 Conley should be considered the No. 2 receiver for the Jaguars this week with Westbrook likely out, and he's played well of late. In his past two games against Cincinnati and the Jets, Conley has seven catches for 186 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets. He gets a great matchup against Houston in London in Week 9, and the Texans allow the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers for the season. Conley should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week, and he's worth 5 percent of your FAAB. Danny Amendola WR DET Detroit • #80

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ OAK OAK -2 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK 26th OWNED 41% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 39 REYDS 347 TD 1 FPTS/G 11 Amendola has stepped up the past two games with 16 catches for 200 yards on 19 targets, and his production has coincided with Detroit losing Kerryon Johnson (knee) and struggling to run the ball. We'll see if this continues for Amendola, who also played well in Week 1 at Arizona (seven catches for 104 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets) before disappearing for the next four games. But he's worth buying into as a No. 3 receiver in PPR, especially for Week 9 at Oakland, since the Raiders are No. 27 in Fantasy points allowed to receivers. He's worth 5 percent of your FAAB. Phillip Dorsett WR NE New England • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL NE -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK 28th OWNED 54% YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 33 REYDS 286 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.3 I'm still stashing Dorsett, and I like him as the No. 2 receiver for the Patriots behind Julian Edelman, ahead of Mohamed Sanu. While Dorsett struggled in Week 8 against Cleveland with three catches for 43 yards on six targets, the rain in New England might have contributed to his minimal production. He doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 9 at Baltimore and then a bye in Week 10, but I like his upcoming schedule, especially Week 11 at Philadelphia and Week 13 at Houston. Dorsett is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. DeVante Parker WR MIA Miami • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ NYJ -3 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK 38th OWNED 31% YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 46 REYDS 343 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.4 The Dolphins receivers are worth a look in Week 9 against the Jets, with Parker the better option ahead of Williams. Parker had his touchdown streak of three games in a row end against the Steelers in Week 8, but he's still scored at least 11 PPR points in four games in a row. And Williams has at least six targets in six games in a row, and he's scored at least 10 PPR points in three of those outings. I like Parker as a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week, and he's worth 5 percent of your FAAB. Williams is worth 1 percent of your FAAB. A.J. Brown WR TEN Tennessee • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -4 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 21st WR RNK 39th OWNED 41% YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 34 REYDS 348 TD 3 FPTS/G 9 I'm not giving up on Brown or Davis for the Titans even though both struggled in Week 8 against Tampa Bay. For Brown, he at least scored despite getting just two catches for 11 yards on three targets. It's not an easy matchup for Tennessee in Week 9 at Carolina, but the schedule does lighten up toward the end of the season, especially in Week 14 at Oakland and Week 15 against Houston. Brown and Davis could be useful in those matchups, especially if Tannehill continues to play well. Brown is worth 1 percent of your FAAB. Cole Beasley WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS BUF -9.5 O/U 37 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK 40th OWNED 32% YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 52 REYDS 324 TD 2 FPTS/G 11 Beasley continues to be productive for the Bills, and he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues. He's now scored in two consecutive games, and he has at least 10 PPR points in five of seven games this year. He has a great matchup in Week 9 against Washington, and I expect Beasley to once again be successful in this game, and he's worth 1 percent of your FAAB. Darius Slayton WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #86

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -7 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 2nd WR RNK NR OWNED 7% YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 27 REYDS 267 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.8 Slayton is worth adding in deeper leagues after he had two catches for 50 yards and two touchdowns at Detroit in a game where Shepard was again out. We don't know when Shepard will return from his concussion, so Slayton should continue to start opposite Golden Tate. He has a tough matchup this week against Dallas, but he closes the season with games against Philadelphia, Miami, Washington and Philadelphia, which would be great if he remains in a prominent role for the Giants. Slayton is worth 1 percent of your FAAB. Josh Reynolds WR LAR L.A. Rams • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK NR OWNED YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 18 REYDS 107 TD 1 FPTS/G 2.6 Reynolds is worth stashing in deeper leagues, even with the Rams on a bye in Week 9, in case Cooks is out for an extended period of time with a concussion. It's his second concussion of the season, so the Rams might be cautious with him, allowing Reynolds to have a bigger role. With Cooks leaving Week 8 against Cincinnati in London, Reynolds stepped up with three catches for 73 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.

WAIVER WIRE TIGHT ENDS

On a bye: Austin Hooper, Jared Cook, Josh Hill, Gerald Everett, Tyler Eifert

Austin Hooper, Jared Cook, Josh Hill, Gerald Everett, Tyler Eifert Injuries of note: Delanie Walker (ankle), O.J. Howard (hamstring), Chris Herndon (hamstring), Vernon Davis (concussion)

Delanie Walker (ankle), O.J. Howard (hamstring), Chris Herndon (hamstring), Vernon Davis (concussion) Priority list: Darren Fells (38 percent ownership), Jonnu Smith (21 percent), Jason Witten (52 percent), Chris Herndon (37 percent), Dallas Goedert (15 percent), Noah Fant (20 percent), Cameron Brate (35 percent), O.J. Howard (46 percent)

Darren Fells (38 percent ownership), Jonnu Smith (21 percent), Jason Witten (52 percent), Chris Herndon (37 percent), Dallas Goedert (15 percent), Noah Fant (20 percent), Cameron Brate (35 percent), O.J. Howard (46 percent) Check to see if available: Jimmy Graham (85 percent), Greg Olsen (82 percent), Gerald Everett (82 percent).

Drop candidates: Jared Cook (63 percent), Vance McDonald (60 percent), Delanie Walker (57 percent). I'm not going to stash Cook on his bye, especially since we don't know when he'll return from his ankle injury. Walker also is not worth stashing while he's hurt. And McDonald has not been productive enough to consider as a starter or even a streaming option in most leagues.

Week 9 Priority List Darren Fells TE HOU Houston • #87

Age: 33 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC HOU -2 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 18th TE RNK 9th OWNED 38% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 28 REYDS 244 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.1 Fells is someone to consider as a short- and long-term option, and he's been great of late for the Texans and Fantasy managers. He's scored at least 12 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he was impressive in Week 8 against Oakland. In the first game without Will Fuller (hamstring), Fells had six catches for 58 yards and two touchdowns on six targets. He now has at least six targets in two of his past three games, and it's clear Deshaun Watson will continue to lean on him. I like him in Week 9 against the Jaguars, and he could continue to remain a starter in all leagues as long as Fuller is out. Fells is worth 5-10 percent of your FAAB. Jonnu Smith TE TEN Tennessee • #81

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -4 O/U 41 OPP VS TE 8th TE RNK 8th OWNED 21% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 18 REYDS 239 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.3 Smith would be my favorite tight end for Week 9 if we could guarantee Walker is out. With that unknown, I'd prioritize him second behind Fells, although I currently have Smith ranked higher until we hear news on Walker. In two games with Walker hurt, Smith has nine catches for 142 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. He had 19 PPR points against Tampa Bay in Week 8 when we recommended him as a streamer, and he should play well again in Week 9 at Carolina. Smith is worth 5 percent of your FAAB. Jason Witten TE DAL Dallas • #82

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG DAL -7 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 5th TE RNK 10th OWNED 52% YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 31 REYDS 263 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.4 Witten has a great track record against the Giants, and he should be considered a top-10 Fantasy tight end this week. Witten has scored in each of his past three meetings with the Giants, including Week 1 when he had three catches for 15 yards and a touchdown on four targets. He's a great streamer for Week 9, and he's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. Chris Herndon TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #89

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA NYJ -3 O/U 40 OPP VS TE 11th TE RNK NR OWNED 37% YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 I'm hopeful this is the week Herndon is back for the Jets, and it would be perfect timing with a strong schedule on the horizon. Stop me if you've heard this before, but the Jets are about to face Miami twice, the Giants, Washington, Oakland and Cincinnati over the next six games. You should stash Herndon if possible, and hopefully this is the week he makes his 2019 debut. He's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. Dallas Goedert TE PHI Philadelphia • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI PHI -4.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 17th TE RNK 11th OWNED 15% YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 27 REYDS 182 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.9 Goedert continues to outplay Zach Ertz, and he's worth buying into as a low-end starter in deeper leagues. In his past three games, Goedert has 12 catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns on 17 targets, and he's scored at least nine PPR points in each outing. By comparison, Ertz has eight catches for 112 yards and no touchdowns on 19 targets over that same span. I'm still starting Ertz over Goedert based on upside, but Goedert is worth using this week against the Bears. He's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. Noah Fant TE DEN Denver • #87

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CLE -3 O/U 39 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK 31st OWNED 95% YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 49 REYDS 392 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.3 In the first game without Emmanuel Sanders in Week 8 at Indianapolis, Fant emerged as the second receiving option behind Courtland Sutton. He had a season-high eight targets and finished with five catches for 26 yards, but now Flacco is out. We'll see how Fant does with Brandon Allen now starting for the Broncos, but he's now in the streaming tight end picture, especially against the Browns this week. Fant is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. O.J. Howard TE TB Tampa Bay • #80

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -6.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS TE 30th TE RNK NR OWNED 46% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 18 REYDS 176 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.5 Howard is listed here with the hope he gets traded prior to Tuesday's trade deadline. That would hopefully improve his Fantasy value. Brate let us down last week at Tennessee as the starter in place of Howard, and we'll see if he starts again in Week 9 at Seattle. It's a great matchup since the Seahawks are No. 29 in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends, so Brate would still be a streamer if he starts. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.

WAIVER WIRE KICKERS

Cowboys (at NYG) - 43 percent

Eagles (vs. CHI) - 38 percent

Browns (at DEN) - 22 percent

WAIVER WIRE DST