Marvin Jones WR DET Detroit • #11

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -4 O/U 53.5 OPP VS WR 27th WR RNK 23rd ROSTERED 52% YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 37 REYDS 265 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.5 Jones and potentially Marvin Hall (0% rostered) and Danny Amendola (9%) will be needed with Golladay out. Hopefully it's not an extended absence for Golladay, but I like the setup for Jones in Week 9 against Minnesota. He has 13 targets in his past two games, and he's scored at least 13 PPR points in both outings against Atlanta and Indianapolis. The Vikings are No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to receivers, so Jones should be considered a potential starter in all leagues if Golladay is unable to play as expected. He's worth 10-15% of your remaining FAB budget. As for Hall, he had four catches for 113 yards on seven targets after Golladay was hurt against the Colts. And Amendola could see an increased role without Golladay, although he has four targets or less in five games in a row. Hall and Amendola, in that order, are worth 1% of your remaining FAB.

Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #87

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -3 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 1st WR RNK 22nd ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 28 REYDS 209 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.4 Shepard has been fantastic in two games since returning from a four-game absence with a toe injury. Against the Eagles and Buccaneers, he has 14 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown on 18 targets, and he should continue to produce in Week 9 against the Washington Football Team. I have no problem if you value him first on this list based on his long-term appeal, and he should be considered the No. 1 Giants receiver for the rest of the season. He should also be considered at least a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, and he's worth 10-15% of your remaining FAB.

Allen Lazard WR GB Green Bay • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF GB -5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 46% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 17 REYDS 254 TD 2 FPTS/G 17.4 Lazard is close to returning from the core muscle injury he suffered in Week 3, and he could re-emerge as a quality Fantasy option when healthy. In his first three games of the season, Lazard had at least 17 PPR points in two of them, and he would be a nice complementary receiver opposite Davante Adams. I'm not sure if he'll play Thursday against the 49ers, but I would expect him to return by Week 10. As such, you should pick him now and stash him on your roster based on his upside. He's worth 5-10% of your remaining FAB.

Mecole Hardman WR KC Kansas City • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR KC -10.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK 38th ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 29 REYDS 347 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.8 Hardman had a season-high nine targets in Week 8 against the Jets, and it would be awesome if that became the norm, at least while Watkins is out. Hardman has three games this season with at least four targets, and he's scored at least 12 PPR points in all of them. He will be risky to trust most weeks, but the upside is great as a weapon for Patrick Mahomes. I want to stash Hardman on my Fantasy roster if possible, and he's worth 5-10% of your remaining FAB.

Jakobi Meyers WR NE New England • #16

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NE -7 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 28th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 16% YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 17 REYDS 125 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.1 Meyers seems to have emerged as the leading receiver for the Patriots the past two weeks with Edelman and Harry hurt. We'll see if Harry can return this week against the Jets, but Meyers just had six catches for 58 yards on 10 targets at Buffalo in Week 8, as well as 10 PPR points in Week 7 against San Francisco. He could be a useful No. 3 Fantasy receiver against the Jets in all leagues. Harry (21% rostered) also would be worth adding if healthy. Meyers is worth 5-10% of your remaining FAB, and Harry is worth up to 5%.

Jalen Reagor WR PHI Philadelphia • #18

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie ON BYE NYG ROSTERED 34% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 14 REYDS 112 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.3 Reagor is worth stashing on his bye in Week 9 with the hope he takes on a bigger role for the rest of the season in Philadelphia. In Week 8 against Dallas, Reagor had three catches for 16 yards and a touchdown on six targets after being out five games with a thumb injury. I'm excited for his outlook for the rest of the year, even with Travis Fulgham emerging for the Eagles and the eventual return of Jeffery. Reagor is worth 5% of your remaining FAB.

Kendrick Bourne WR SF San Francisco • #84

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 4th WR RNK 37th ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 40 REYDS 352 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.3 Bourne just had his best game of the season in Week 8 at Seattle with eight catches for 81 yards on 10 targets, and he could be looking at an expanded role with Samuel out and Kittle hurt. Bourne could emerge as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver until Samuel is back, and he should be considered in that range in Week 9 against Green Bay. I would also stash Samuel (62% rostered) if you can, given his role when healthy opposite Brandon Aiyuk. The 49ers offense needs pass catchers with Kittle out, and Bourne and eventually Samuel could have prominent roles. Bourne and Samuel are worth up to 5% of your remaining FAB.

Darnell Mooney WR CHI Chicago • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -5.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 28th WR RNK 42nd ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 43 REYDS 305 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.6 Mooney has at least six targets in three of his past five games and at least five targets in six games in a row. He just had his best outing in Week 8 against New Orleans with 17 PPR points on five catches for 69 yards and a touchdown, and hopefully more production will continue moving forward. Anthony Miller (20% rostered) also had a strong game against the Saints with eight catches for 73 yards on 11 targets, and it would be great if both guys started to produce at a high level. They both have an excellent matchup in Week 9 against the Titans. Mooney is worth 5% of your remaining FAB, and Miller is worth up to 5%.

Keelan Cole WR JAC Jacksonville • #84

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -6.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK 41st ROSTERED 31% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 40 REYDS 374 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.9 I'm hopeful that Luton coming in at quarterback will help Chark, Shenault and Cole (32% rostered), and Shenault and Cole are worth adding if you have an open roster spot. For Shenault, he has three games this season with at least 13 PPR points, and he has at least six targets in four of his past five games. He also had 14 PPR points in Week 5 at Houston, and he plays the Texans again this week. Cole has three games this season with at least 15 PPR points, and he has at least five targets in all but one game this year. Both are worth adding for up to 5% of your remaining FAB.

Hunter Renfrow WR LV Las Vegas • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -1.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK 45th ROSTERED 42% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 34 REYDS 309 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.7 I thought Renfrow would play well against the Browns in Week 8, and he did OK given the wind conditions with four catches for 26 yards and a touchdown on four targets. He should continue to be a reliable target for Carr, and he has at least six targets in three of his past five games. Agholor has a higher ceiling given his touchdown potential, and hopefully we see more of Henry Ruggs down the stretch. But Renfrow could be a No. 3 PPR receiver with the right matchup, including Week 9 against the Chargers. Renfrow is worth 1% of your remaining FAB.

Braxton Berrios WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -7 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK 43rd ROSTERED 0% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 38 REYDS 210 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.2 Berrios could be a useful option in PPR if Crowder remains out, and Berrios just had 11 targets in Week 8 at Kansas City. This comes after getting seven targets in Week 7 against Buffalo. Now, he's turned those 18 targets into just 12 catches for 69 yards and no touchdowns, but he could be helpful in deeper leagues. Keep an eye on Crowder's health this week, but Berrios could be worth adding for 1% of your remaining FAB.

DaeSean Hamilton WR DEN Denver • #17

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -4 O/U 50 OPP VS WR 30th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 0% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 19 REYDS 140 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.1 Hamilton stepped up in the first game without Patrick with four catches for 82 yards and a touchdown on five targets against the Chargers. Patrick could return in Week 9 against the Falcons, but if he's out again then look for Hamilton in deeper leagues. It will be hard to trust him if Patrick, Jeudy and K.J. Hamler are healthy, but I'd be interested in Hamilton if Patrick doesn't play at Atlanta. Hamilton is worth 1% of your remaining FAB.