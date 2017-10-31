Fantasy Football Week 9: What you missed Monday, with the Broncos needing to make a change, and surprising trade action

What's this? Every Tuesday through Friday, Chris Towers will catch you up on the previous day's biggest news first thing in the morning. Here's what you missed Monday, starting with a breakdown of last night's game:

It might be time for a change in Denver

This wasn't a terribly enlightening game overall for Fantasy purposes. The defenses mostly dominated the action, and while the Chiefs' offense may be starting to run out of steam — they've accounted for just one touchdown in two of their last three games — they've earned enough of a benefit of the doubt not to worry yet.

Trevor Siemian, however, hasn't earned that benefit of the doubt. The second-year signal caller was good enough to keep the job last season, largely because he managed to avoid mistakes and kept the defense in the game. He doesn't have much upside as a passer or playmaker, but the Broncos can still win games if he's efficient and makes smart decisions.

He hasn't done either lately. Monday night was (hopefully) the bottom for Siemian, who threw three interceptions in the 29-19 loss. He was 19 for 36 overall with one score, giving him three touchdowns to eight interceptions over the last five games, while averaging 6.5 yards per attempt. Vance Joseph has given Siemian a vote of confidence in recent weeks, but he was noncommittal after Monday's game.

The fact that Brock Osweiler couldn't even get on the field Monday despite how poorly Siemian played seems like a pretty good sign that this Broncos' coaching staff doesn't view him as a potential answer here. But Paxton Lynch might be. The second-year passer wasn't healthy enough to play in Week 8, but he did begin practicing for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury before the season. If he's healthy, he might be the one to push Siemian.

Lynch hasn't shown much in his brief time in the NFL, averaging 6.0 yards per attempt with one touchdown and one interception on 83 passes, but he was a first-round pick a year ago, and could give this offense more upside, if nothing else. Watch the reports out of Broncos' practice throughout the week.

Denver's backfield is getting murky too

With Siemian's struggles, the Broncos leaned on their running game heavily Monday night, but that wasn't necessarily great news for any one back. They split 29 carries between three backs, with C.J. Anderson picking up 15 carries, Jamaal Charles receiving eight, and Devontae Booker running it six times.

Anderson ended up with 16 touches total, and had 78 yards on the ground and 7 through the air, which isn't a bad day, all told. However, the day could have been a lot better for him if not for the presence of Charles and Booker, who combined for 98 yards and a touchdown, a 6-yard run for Booker. If Anderson gets 16 touches every game, he's still a starting-caliber Fantasy running back, but the presence of both Booker and Charles likely limits him to No. 2 RB upside.

Other notes

Well, we know what it takes to slow Hunt down – the best defense in the NFL. He'll be fine. The Broncos have no answer for Travis Kelce… The strength of this Broncos' defense is along the line and on the outsides, and Kelce keeps exposing the weaknesses. He has at least 100 yards in each of the last three games against the Broncos, with 26 catches for 394 yards and two touchdowns in that stretch. Kelce is on pace for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns this season, and is at least in the conversation with Rob Gronkowski as the top tight end in Fantasy.



What else you need to know from around the NFL

Ezekiel Elliott's suspension was reinstated

Heath Cummings put together all of the details Monday night after the decision came out. There is still a slim chance Elliott can play while appealing the court's decision, but at this point it seems unlikely. He has pretty much exhausted his legal options, and is likely out until Week 15 as a result. Darren McFadden and Alfred Morris will pick up the work in Dallas, and Heath gives other options to consider in the wake of Elliott's suspension. It appears this saga is finally over.

Jimmy Garoppolo was traded to the 49ers

Heath also analyzed this trade Monday night, and it has far fewer immediate ramifications for Fantasy. Garoppolo is almost certainly not going to be up to speed with the offense in time for Week 9, but he could be ready to go for Week 10 against the Giants. If not, a debut by Week 12 seems assured, given the bye in Week 11. That would lead to a tough debut against the Seahawks, which isn't ideal, but Garoppolo at least gives the winless 49ers something to look forward to in the second half of the season.

The Seahawks traded for Duane Brown

Typically, offensive lineman news doesn't catch Fantasy players' eyes. However, in this instance, this could make a big difference. The Seahawks have been notoriously unwilling to invest in their offensive line, and it has led to a moribund running game, as well as more than a few instances of Russell Wilson running for his life every week. Wilson has acquitted himself just fine even without a great offensive line, throwing for seven touchdowns over the last two games and 15 total for the season, but this running game still needs all the help it can get.

Brown should provide some much-needed push, which could get Eddie Lacy and Thomas Rawls going. Rawls is averaging just 1.9 yards per carry on his 30 attempts this season, while Lacy has just 2.6 on his 42 rushes. The duo has been splitting work, but neither has done enough to be more than a bench stash in Fantasy. If Brown helps get this running game going, Fantasy players will definitely care about this offensive lineman.

Jordan Reed (hamstring) is not expected to play in Week 9

What awful timing. After seemingly re-establishing himself as a must-start tight end again with a two touchdown performance in Week 7, Reed caught just one pass for 5 yards in Week 8 before going down with a hamstring injury. At least you won't have to deal with the headache this week; coach Jay Gruden told reporters Monday he does not expect Reed to play Sunday against the Seahawks. A rough season gets even rougher.

Other notes