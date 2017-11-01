Fantasy Football Week 9: What you missed Tuesday, with a David Johnson update and a wild day of trades

More Week 9: Waiver Wire — Trade Values — Streaming Options — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em (Wednesday) — Cheat Sheet (Wednesday)

The Cardinals doubt David Johnson will play again this season

If you put out a buy-low offer on Johnson, you might want to rescind that one. Bruce Arians told reporters Tuesday he doubts Johnson will be able to play again this season, as he continues to recover from wrist surgery. We don't have many details beyond that, except that Johnson is still in a cast, though it doesn't sound like he's had any kind of setback. Johnson is droppable if you need the help now.

The Cardinals are still 3-4 and ostensibly alive in the playoff race, but an injury to Carson Palmer likely gives them a lot less to play for down the stretch. With Palmer and Johnson out, their season is pretty much over, and the same might be true for those of you who invested the top overall pick in Johnson. Adrian Peterson should be the starter through the end of the season, but he's probably best viewed as more of a No. 2 Fantasy running back at best.

Alfred Morris will be the No. 1 RB for the Cowboys

That isn't quite as promising as it sounds. We've been desperate for any sign of who the team's main option would be with Ezekiel Elliott suspended, and we got that Tuesday, with Jerry Jones telling a local Dallas radio station Morris will likely get the most carries. That isn't a huge surprise, as Morris has been the team's primary backup to Elliott since the preseason, rushing for 105 yards on 13 carries in limited work.

However, Jones also mentioned that Darren McFadden and rookie Rod Smith would get work, so don't expect Morris to dominate carries here. If he comes out in Week 9 against the Chiefs and runs all over them, he could certainly lock down a role, but the more likely outcome is this is a committee. Maybe Morris gets the first two carries of the game, but McFadden should get work in the passing downs as well.

McFadden hasn't been active for a game yet, but it's possible the team was simply keeping the oft-injured vet healthy with Elliott's suspension looming as a possibility. McFadden filled in well in 2015, rushing for 1,089 yards (4.6 yards per carry) while adding 40 receptions for 328 yards. Both should be owned in all leagues until we actually see how the Cowboys use them, but neither should be viewed as more than a low-end starting Fantasy RB – until we actually see how the Cowboys use them.

The Broncos are considering a change at quarterback

We're pretty sure we know who won't be the starting quarterback for the Broncos in Week 9, as coach Vance Joseph told reporters Paxton Lynch isn't ready to play as he recovers from a shoulder injury. So, that mystery is solved.

As for who will start for the Broncos, that's a more open question. Trevor Siemian has badly regressed from a hot start, putting up arguably his worst showing of the season in a three-interception performance against the Chiefs in Week 8. The team has admitted they are considering making a change at QB, but there's just one problem: Brock Osweiler is their backup until Lynch is healthy enough to play.

One potential hint we received Monday was a report from ESPN that if the Broncos do make a change, it would be to Lynch. That might indicate they are willing to wait another week to see if Siemian can either turn things around, or if Lynch can get up to speed. Either way, none of these quarterbacks has any Fantasy appeal on their own; we can only hope one of them will raise Emmanuel Sanders' and Demaryius Thomas' value.

Jay Ajayi traded to the Eagles

Dave Richard covered the impact of this deal Tuesday, though some details have come out that complicate the picture at least a little bit.

We assumed Ajayi would step right in as the starter for the Eagles after they moved a fourth-round pick to acquire him, but that may not be the case. Eagles VP of Football Operations Howie Roseman told reporters during a press conference Tuesday Blount will remain the team's starting running back, saying this:

All that stuff, playing time, is sorted out by the coaches, but LeGarrette continues to be our starter. We're just really excited to have that group and add a good player.

At the very least, it sounds like Ajayi may not be the dominant force in Philadelphia he was in Miami. On the other hand, he is the most talented player in this backfield, and it may not be long before he shows it. Either way, you'll probably want to avoid this entire situation for Week 9 against the tough Broncos' run defense, and the Eagles are on a bye in Week 10. All of a sudden, this trade isn't looking so great for Fantasy players.

Panthers trade Kelvin Benjamin to the Bills

Another deal we covered in full Tuesday as it happened, I'll let Heath Cummings explain why this one matters, beyond the obvious.

The Browns almost traded for A.J. McCarron

It's tough to parse just what happened here, but the Browns and Bengals apparently agreed on a trade just before the deadline that would have sent McCarron to Cincinnati for a second and third-round pick. That much has been pretty well reported. We also know the trade did not go through. The reasons for that remain very much unclear.

It has been reported the Browns simply messed up in reporting the trade to the league by the deadline. It has also been reported by the Cincinnati Enquirer that a disconnect between the coaching staff and front office led to the scuttling of the deal; the front office wasn't sure they wanted to make the move in the end. The Browns tried to appeal to the league to let the deal go through, but the league rejected that appeal.

This leaves the Browns with the status quo at quarterback, with Deshone Kizer holding an increasingly tenuous grip on the starting job. He could still develop into a useful player in the long run, but there isn't much of value here for Fantasy. Though in fairness, there wouldn't have been even if McCarron had become their starter. In this humble Fantasy analysts' opinion, the Browns dodged a bullet here.

Other notes