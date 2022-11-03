Things are not looking good for the Los Angeles Chargers receiving corps. Mike Williams is expected to miss multiple weeks with a high-ankle sprain and Keenan Allen's hamstring injury somehow got worse on his bye week. It's a borderline disaster for Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense, but it's also a major opportunity for Josh Palmer in Week 9.
Palmer was in the concussion protocol himself, but he's expected to be a full go in Week 9 against a Falcons defense that has allowed the most PPR Fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season. Palmer has seen at least eight targets in three games this season and he's topped 13 Fantasy points in all of them. Eight is closer to his target floor this week than it is his upside.
Palmer isn't the only Chargers pass catcher who should benefit. Austin Ekeler's league-leading target share at running back remains secure, as does Gerald Everett as a top-10 tight end. Even DeAndre Carter becomes a potential flex in a great matchup if Allen misses Week 9.
Here is the rest of the Week 8 WR Preview:
Week 9 WR Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play in Week 9 at this time. Here's what it means:
BAL Baltimore • #7
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Devin Duvernay and Demarcus Robinson are both boom/bust flexes until Bateman returns.
NE New England • #1
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Jakobi Meyers is the only Patriots wide receiver who matters in redraft.
Phillip Dorsett will be the Texans No. 1 wide receiver, but we don't want to start him.
Numbers to Know
- 47.1 -- D.J. Moore has scored 47.1 PPR Fantasy points in two games without Christian McCaffrey. Only DeAndre Hopkins has scored more in the last two weeks.
- 41 -- 41 of Rondale Moore's 69 Week 8 snaps came from the slot. He's a borderline No. 2 if the team keeps him in the slot where he belongs.
- 9 -- Targets for Terrace Marshall Jr. in Week 8, three of which were in the end zone. The second-year player is worth a look, especially if this is a sign of growing chemistry with P.J. Walker.
- 58 -- In seven games against the Cardinals, DK Metcalf has never topped 58 receiving yards and has only grabbed one touchdown.
- 46.4 -- The Falcons surrender the most Fantasy points per game (46) to wide receivers. Josh Palmer is a good play with Keenan Allen and a must-start without him.
- 0 -- Touchdowns for Diontae Johnson and Chris Godwin. They're both regression (and buy low) candidates.
- 7 -- Targets for Romeo Doubs in Week 8. He's a borderline start for as long as Allen Lazard is out.
Matchups that matter
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Romeo Doubs WR
GB Green Bay • #87
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
KC Kansas City • #9
Age: 25 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
With Mike Williams out for the next month, Palmer should be a good flex at worst. With a matchup against the Falcons in Week 9, he could be a top-20 WR if Keenan Allen still isn't 100%. Palmer has seen eight or more targets in three games this season and he's scored at least 13 PPR Fantasy points in all of them.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #1
Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Carter could see six-to-eight targets as Justin Herbert's No. 2 wide receiver in Week 9.
CHI Chicago
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I don't trust Claypool in his first week in Chicago, but there's a decent chance he's Justin Fields' No. 1 wide receiver in the Fantasy playoffs. If Fields continues his current trajectory, that could be a valuable role late in the season.
DFS Plays
Chris Godwin WR
TB Tampa Bay • #14
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Godwin's lack of touchdowns make him both a great buy low and a cheaper DFS play than he should be. He's averaging double-digit targets per game since he returned in Week 4, which should make him a borderline top-five wide receiver. I'm going to play him every week in DFS until that touchdown regression hits.
Kirk's season had been really up and down, but this Raiders defense provides a great matchup and a get right spot. The fact that we get Kirk at lower price and roster rate because of recent struggles is a bonus.