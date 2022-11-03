claypool.jpg
Things are not looking good for the Los Angeles Chargers receiving corps. Mike Williams is expected to miss multiple weeks with a high-ankle sprain and Keenan Allen's hamstring injury somehow got worse on his bye week. It's a borderline disaster for Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense, but it's also a major opportunity for Josh Palmer in Week 9.

Palmer was in the concussion protocol himself, but he's expected to be a full go in Week 9 against a Falcons defense that has allowed the most PPR Fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season. Palmer has seen at least eight targets in three games this season and he's topped 13 Fantasy points in all of them. Eight is closer to his target floor this week than it is his upside.

Palmer isn't the only Chargers pass catcher who should benefit. Austin Ekeler's league-leading target share at running back remains secure, as does Gerald Everett as a top-10 tight end. Even DeAndre Carter becomes a potential flex in a great matchup if Allen misses Week 9.

Here is the rest of the Week 8 WR Preview:

Week 9 WR Preview
Who's Out
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 9 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
Rashod Bateman WR
BAL Baltimore • #7
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Devin Duvernay and Demarcus Robinson are both boom/bust flexes until Bateman returns.
headshot-image
DeVante Parker WR
NE New England • #1
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Jakobi Meyers is the only Patriots wide receiver who matters in redraft.
headshot-image
Brandin Cooks WR
HOU Houston • #13
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Phillip Dorsett will be the Texans No. 1 wide receiver, but we don't want to start him.
Numbers to Know
  • 47.1 -- D.J. Moore has scored 47.1 PPR Fantasy points in two games without Christian McCaffrey. Only DeAndre Hopkins has scored more in the last two weeks.
  • 41 -- 41 of Rondale Moore's 69 Week 8 snaps came from the slot. He's a borderline No. 2 if the team keeps him in the slot where he belongs.
  • 9 -- Targets for Terrace Marshall Jr. in Week 8, three of which were in the end zone. The second-year player is worth a look, especially if this is a sign of growing chemistry with P.J. Walker
  • 58 -- In seven games against the Cardinals, DK Metcalf has never topped 58 receiving yards and has only grabbed one touchdown. 
  • 46.4 -- The Falcons surrender the most Fantasy points per game (46) to wide receivers. Josh Palmer is a good play with Keenan Allen and a must-start without him.
  • 0 -- Touchdowns for Diontae Johnson and Chris Godwin. They're both regression (and buy low) candidates.
  • 7 -- Targets for Romeo Doubs in Week 8. He's a borderline start for as long as Allen Lazard is out.
Matchups that matter
Matchups that matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Josh Palmer WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #5
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ATL LAC -3 O/U 49
OPP VS WR
32nd
PROJ PTS
11.3
WR RNK
47th
YTD Stats
REC
26
TAR
40
REYDS
240
TD
1
FPTS/G
9.4
headshot-image
Brandin Cooks WR
HOU Houston • #13
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PHI PHI -13 O/U 44
OPP VS WR
6th
PROJ PTS
11.4
WR RNK
32nd
YTD Stats
REC
32
TAR
53
REYDS
354
TD
1
FPTS/G
10.5
headshot-image
Garrett Wilson WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BUF BUF -13 O/U 47
OPP VS WR
7th
PROJ PTS
10.1
WR RNK
29th
YTD Stats
REC
34
TAR
59
REYDS
429
TD
2
FPTS/G
11.1
headshot-image
Romeo Doubs WR
GB Green Bay • #87
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DET GB -3 O/U 49.5
OPP VS WR
24th
PROJ PTS
11.8
WR RNK
28th
YTD Stats
REC
30
TAR
49
REYDS
296
TD
3
FPTS/G
9.6
headshot-image
Christian Kirk WR
JAC Jacksonville • #13
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LV LV -1.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS WR
9th
PROJ PTS
13.4
WR RNK
23rd
YTD Stats
REC
35
TAR
61
REYDS
498
TD
4
FPTS/G
13.5
headshot-image
JuJu Smith-Schuster WR
KC Kansas City • #9
Age: 25 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TEN KC -12.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS WR
23rd
PROJ PTS
12.5
WR RNK
19th
YTD Stats
REC
34
TAR
48
REYDS
494
TD
2
FPTS/G
13.3
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 9 Adds (WR Preview)
headshot-image
Josh Palmer WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #5
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ATL LAC -3 O/U 49.5
OPP VS WR
32nd
WR RNK
22nd
ROSTERED
62%
YTD Stats
REC
26
TAR
40
REYDS
240
TD
1
FPTS/G
9.4
With Mike Williams out for the next month, Palmer should be a good flex at worst. With a matchup against the Falcons in Week 9, he could be a top-20 WR if Keenan Allen still isn't 100%. Palmer has seen eight or more targets in three games this season and he's scored at least 13 PPR Fantasy points in all of them.
headshot-image
DeAndre Carter WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #1
Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ATL LAC -3 O/U 49.5
OPP VS WR
32nd
WR RNK
47th
ROSTERED
15%
YTD Stats
REC
19
TAR
28
REYDS
229
TD
1
FPTS/G
6.6
Carter could see six-to-eight targets as Justin Herbert's No. 2 wide receiver in Week 9.
Stashes (WR Preview)
headshot-image
Chase Claypool WR
CHI Chicago
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIA MIA -5 O/U 45.5
OPP VS WR
25th
WR RNK
NR
ROSTERED
72%
YTD Stats
REC
32
TAR
50
REYDS
311
TD
2
FPTS/G
10.1
I don't trust Claypool in his first week in Chicago, but there's a decent chance he's Justin Fields' No. 1 wide receiver in the Fantasy playoffs. If Fields continues his current trajectory, that could be a valuable role late in the season.
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Chris Godwin WR
TB Tampa Bay • #14
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LAR TB -3 O/U 42.5
OPP VS WR
11th
PROJ PTS
13.9
WR RNK
15th
YTD Stats
REC
35
TAR
55
REYDS
368
TD
0
FPTS/G
12
Godwin's lack of touchdowns make him both a great buy low and a cheaper DFS play than he should be. He's averaging double-digit targets per game since he returned in Week 4, which should make him a borderline top-five wide receiver. I'm going to play him every week in DFS until that touchdown regression hits.
Contrarian DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Christian Kirk WR
JAC Jacksonville • #13
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LV LV -1.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS WR
9th
PROJ PTS
13.4
WR RNK
23rd
YTD Stats
REC
35
TAR
61
REYDS
498
TD
4
FPTS/G
13.5
Kirk's season had been really up and down, but this Raiders defense provides a great matchup and a get right spot. The fact that we get Kirk at lower price and roster rate because of recent struggles is a bonus.
Heath's Projections