Things are not looking good for the Los Angeles Chargers receiving corps. Mike Williams is expected to miss multiple weeks with a high-ankle sprain and Keenan Allen's hamstring injury somehow got worse on his bye week. It's a borderline disaster for Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense, but it's also a major opportunity for Josh Palmer in Week 9.

Palmer was in the concussion protocol himself, but he's expected to be a full go in Week 9 against a Falcons defense that has allowed the most PPR Fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season. Palmer has seen at least eight targets in three games this season and he's topped 13 Fantasy points in all of them. Eight is closer to his target floor this week than it is his upside.

Palmer isn't the only Chargers pass catcher who should benefit. Austin Ekeler's league-leading target share at running back remains secure, as does Gerald Everett as a top-10 tight end. Even DeAndre Carter becomes a potential flex in a great matchup if Allen misses Week 9.

Here is the rest of the Week 8 WR Preview:

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 9 at this time. Here's what it means:

Rashod Bateman WR BAL Baltimore • #7

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Devin Duvernay and Demarcus Robinson are both boom/bust flexes until Bateman returns. DeVante Parker WR NE New England • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Jakobi Meyers is the only Patriots wide receiver who matters in redraft. Brandin Cooks WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Phillip Dorsett will be the Texans No. 1 wide receiver, but we don't want to start him.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Palmer WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #5

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL LAC -3 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 11.3 WR RNK 47th YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 40 REYDS 240 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.4 Brandin Cooks WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -13 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 11.4 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 53 REYDS 354 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.5 Garrett Wilson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -13 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 10.1 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 59 REYDS 429 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.1 Romeo Doubs WR GB Green Bay • #87

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET GB -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 49 REYDS 296 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.6 Christian Kirk WR JAC Jacksonville • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LV -1.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 13.4 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 61 REYDS 498 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.5 JuJu Smith-Schuster WR KC Kansas City • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN KC -12.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 12.5 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 48 REYDS 494 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.3

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 9 Adds (WR Preview) Josh Palmer WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #5

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL LAC -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK 22nd ROSTERED 62% YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 40 REYDS 240 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.4 With Mike Williams out for the next month, Palmer should be a good flex at worst. With a matchup against the Falcons in Week 9, he could be a top-20 WR if Keenan Allen still isn't 100%. Palmer has seen eight or more targets in three games this season and he's scored at least 13 PPR Fantasy points in all of them. DeAndre Carter WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL LAC -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK 47th ROSTERED 15% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 28 REYDS 229 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.6 Carter could see six-to-eight targets as Justin Herbert's No. 2 wide receiver in Week 9.

Stashes (WR Preview) Chase Claypool WR CHI Chicago

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 25th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 72% YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 50 REYDS 311 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.1 I don't trust Claypool in his first week in Chicago, but there's a decent chance he's Justin Fields' No. 1 wide receiver in the Fantasy playoffs. If Fields continues his current trajectory, that could be a valuable role late in the season.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR TB -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 13.9 WR RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 55 REYDS 368 TD 0 FPTS/G 12 Godwin's lack of touchdowns make him both a great buy low and a cheaper DFS play than he should be. He's averaging double-digit targets per game since he returned in Week 4, which should make him a borderline top-five wide receiver. I'm going to play him every week in DFS until that touchdown regression hits.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Christian Kirk WR JAC Jacksonville • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LV -1.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 13.4 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 61 REYDS 498 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.5 Kirk's season had been really up and down, but this Raiders defense provides a great matchup and a get right spot. The fact that we get Kirk at lower price and roster rate because of recent struggles is a bonus.