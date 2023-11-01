With the Raiders firing head coach Josh McDaniels overnight, Fantasy managers have to be hoping that whatever the Raiders do on offense it will be better for Davante Adams. Adams has just 142 receiving yards in his last four games combined and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 3. It's the worst stretch of his career since the end of the 2015 season.

There are plenty of reasons for Adams' struggles. Jimmy Garoppolo left Week 6 early, missed Week 7, and was wildly inaccurate in his Week 8 return. It was Garoppolo's first game since Week 5 of 2020 with a completion percentage below 50%. Adams himself has been dealing with a shoulder injury.

Still, when a 30-year-old receiver goes through a slump like this, it's easy to wonder if he's reached the end. I would bet against that considering that Adams had 33 catches for 397 yards and three touchdowns during the first month of the season. The veteran ran wide open on Monday night also, and could have produced a 200-yard night with two scores if Garoppolo had been able to put the ball in the same area code.

In Week 9, with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Calvin Ridley, Christian Kirk, Brandon Aiyuk, Courtland Sutton, and Jerry Jeudy all on a bye I can't imagine anyone has the luxury of sitting Adams to see what the Raiders new offense may look like. If you have Adams, you're starting him this week. If you don't, I would see just how low you can buy.

You can find more in my weekly projections over at SportsLine. Now here is the rest of the Week 9 WR Preview:

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 9 at this time. Here's what it means:

Curtis Samuel WR WAS Washington • #4

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Jahan Dotson's reemergence should continue. Kendrick Bourne WR NE New England • #84

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Demario Douglas could be the WR1 for the Patriots in Week 9 and rest of season.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

26% -- Demario Douglas has been targeted on 26% of his routes this season. He should run all of the routes for New England in Week 9.

-- Demario Douglas has been targeted on 26% of his routes this season. He should run all of the routes for New England in Week 9. 3.30 -- Amongst receivers with at least 35 targets this season, Brandon Aiyuk's 3.30 yards per route run ranks second only to Tyreek Hill.

-- Amongst receivers with at least 35 targets this season, Brandon Aiyuk's 3.30 yards per route run ranks second only to Tyreek Hill. 2.53 -- Rashid Shaheed is scoring 2.5 Fantasy points per target. If you need a desperation flex, he can make your day in one play.

-- Rashid Shaheed is scoring 2.5 Fantasy points per target. If you need a desperation flex, he can make your day in one play. 50% -- Half of the Jets' end zone targets have gone to Garrett Wilson. Only Courtland Sutton has seen a higher rate.

-- Half of the Jets' end zone targets have gone to Garrett Wilson. Only Courtland Sutton has seen a higher rate. 33.5% -- Ja'Marr Chase's 33.5% target share is tied with Wilson for best in the league. With Burrow back to full strength, Chase is my WR1 rest of season.

-- Ja'Marr Chase's 33.5% target share is tied with Wilson for best in the league. With Burrow back to full strength, Chase is my WR1 rest of season. 18.3 -- Marquise Brown averaged 18.3 PPR FPPG in six games with Kyler Murray and no DeAndre Hopkins last year. Brown could be a top-12 WR rest of season once Murray returns.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN PIT -2.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 13.6 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 26 REYDS 212 TD 0 FPTS/G 12.4 D.J. Moore WR CHI Chicago • #2

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -7.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 13.2 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 57 REYDS 691 TD 5 FPTS/G 17.9 DK Metcalf WR SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -5.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 10.8 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 46 REYDS 404 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.2 Amari Cooper WR CLE Cleveland • #2

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI CLE -8 O/U 37.5 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 14.5 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 58 REYDS 478 TD 1 FPTS/G 12 Demario Douglas WR NE New England • #81

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS NE -3.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 8.2 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 30 REYDS 222 TD 0 FPTS/G 6

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 9 Adds (WR Preview) Jahan Dotson WR WAS Washington • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -3.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK 37th ROSTERED 56% YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 49 REYDS 291 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.9 Dotson is emerging as the guy we drafted him to be with 18 targets over his past two games and 24 PPR Fantasy points in Week 9. Curtis Samuel is dinged up and the team just traded away two of their best defensive players. Sam Howell should continue to lead the league in drop backs per game and Dotson's target share should reflect the second-year wideout being his second target this week. Demario Douglas WR NE New England • #81

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS NE -3.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 31st WR RNK 39th ROSTERED 15% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 30 REYDS 222 TD 0 FPTS/G 6 Douglas had a 25% target share in Week 8 after a 20% target share in Week 7. With Kendrick Bourne out for the year and DeVante Parker in the concussion protocol, Douglas should be the No. 1 wide receiver for Mac Jones against a defense giving up the second-most Fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF CIN -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK 45th ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 44 REYDS 244 TD 2 FPTS/G 10 Joe Burrow is back to full strength just in time for a shootout with the Bills in Week 9. This game has one of the highest totals of the weekend and Boyd has scored in each of his last two games. He's a dart throw flex, but he's the best dart throw flex available.

Stashes (WR Preview) Quentin Johnston WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ LAC -3 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 1st WR RNK NR ROSTERED 30% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 21 REYDS 114 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.3 Johnston's five catches for 50 yards in Week 8 were enough to grab my attention and put him back on the end of my rosters. But his Week 9 matchup against the Jets is too tough to consider starting him. Stash Johnston and hope his involvement continues to trend in the right direction.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play (WR Preview) Projections powered by Sportsline A.J. Brown WR PHI Philadelphia • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL PHI -3 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 17.7 WR RNK 2nd YTD Stats REC 60 TAR 83 REYDS 939 TD 5 FPTS/G 23 No one is playing better football than Brown right now and the receivers who are close aren't on the main slate. I have Brown projected to score three more points on FanDuel than any other receiver on the slate. Don't get cute fading him.

Contrarian DFS Play (WR Preview) Projections powered by Sportsline Demario Douglas WR NE New England • #81

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS NE -3.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 8.2 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 30 REYDS 222 TD 0 FPTS/G 6 I've given plenty of Douglas stats in this piece, here's one on his Week 9 opponent: The Commanders have already allowed five wide receivers to score 19 or more Fantasy points against them this season. And that was before they traded away Montez Sweat and Chase Young.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 9 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 9. Projected stats for all starting wide receivers are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.