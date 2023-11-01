With the Raiders firing head coach Josh McDaniels overnight, Fantasy managers have to be hoping that whatever the Raiders do on offense it will be better for Davante Adams. Adams has just 142 receiving yards in his last four games combined and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 3. It's the worst stretch of his career since the end of the 2015 season.
There are plenty of reasons for Adams' struggles. Jimmy Garoppolo left Week 6 early, missed Week 7, and was wildly inaccurate in his Week 8 return. It was Garoppolo's first game since Week 5 of 2020 with a completion percentage below 50%. Adams himself has been dealing with a shoulder injury.
Still, when a 30-year-old receiver goes through a slump like this, it's easy to wonder if he's reached the end. I would bet against that considering that Adams had 33 catches for 397 yards and three touchdowns during the first month of the season. The veteran ran wide open on Monday night also, and could have produced a 200-yard night with two scores if Garoppolo had been able to put the ball in the same area code.
In Week 9, with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Calvin Ridley, Christian Kirk, Brandon Aiyuk, Courtland Sutton, and Jerry Jeudy all on a bye I can't imagine anyone has the luxury of sitting Adams to see what the Raiders new offense may look like. If you have Adams, you're starting him this week. If you don't, I would see just how low you can buy.
You can find more in my weekly projections over at SportsLine. Now here is the rest of the Week 9 WR Preview:
Week 9 WR Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 9 at this time. Here's what it means:
WAS Washington • #4
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Jahan Dotson's reemergence should continue.
NE New England • #84
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Demario Douglas could be the WR1 for the Patriots in Week 9 and rest of season.
Numbers to Know
- 26% -- Demario Douglas has been targeted on 26% of his routes this season. He should run all of the routes for New England in Week 9.
- 3.30 -- Amongst receivers with at least 35 targets this season, Brandon Aiyuk's 3.30 yards per route run ranks second only to Tyreek Hill.
- 2.53 -- Rashid Shaheed is scoring 2.5 Fantasy points per target. If you need a desperation flex, he can make your day in one play.
- 50% -- Half of the Jets' end zone targets have gone to Garrett Wilson. Only Courtland Sutton has seen a higher rate.
- 33.5% -- Ja'Marr Chase's 33.5% target share is tied with Wilson for best in the league. With Burrow back to full strength, Chase is my WR1 rest of season.
- 18.3 -- Marquise Brown averaged 18.3 PPR FPPG in six games with Kyler Murray and no DeAndre Hopkins last year. Brown could be a top-12 WR rest of season once Murray returns.
Matchups that matter
PIT Pittsburgh • #18
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
D.J. Moore WR
CHI Chicago • #2
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
DK Metcalf WR
SEA Seattle • #14
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Amari Cooper WR
CLE Cleveland • #2
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Jahan Dotson WR
WAS Washington • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Dotson is emerging as the guy we drafted him to be with 18 targets over his past two games and 24 PPR Fantasy points in Week 9. Curtis Samuel is dinged up and the team just traded away two of their best defensive players. Sam Howell should continue to lead the league in drop backs per game and Dotson's target share should reflect the second-year wideout being his second target this week.
Douglas had a 25% target share in Week 8 after a 20% target share in Week 7. With Kendrick Bourne out for the year and DeVante Parker in the concussion protocol, Douglas should be the No. 1 wide receiver for Mac Jones against a defense giving up the second-most Fantasy points to wide receivers this season.
Tyler Boyd WR
CIN Cincinnati • #83
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Joe Burrow is back to full strength just in time for a shootout with the Bills in Week 9. This game has one of the highest totals of the weekend and Boyd has scored in each of his last two games. He's a dart throw flex, but he's the best dart throw flex available.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Johnston's five catches for 50 yards in Week 8 were enough to grab my attention and put him back on the end of my rosters. But his Week 9 matchup against the Jets is too tough to consider starting him. Stash Johnston and hope his involvement continues to trend in the right direction.
DFS Plays
A.J. Brown WR
PHI Philadelphia • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
No one is playing better football than Brown right now and the receivers who are close aren't on the main slate. I have Brown projected to score three more points on FanDuel than any other receiver on the slate. Don't get cute fading him.
I've given plenty of Douglas stats in this piece, here's one on his Week 9 opponent: The Commanders have already allowed five wide receivers to score 19 or more Fantasy points against them this season. And that was before they traded away Montez Sweat and Chase Young.
Heath's Projections
My full set of Week 9 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 9. Projected stats for all starting wide receivers are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.