Fantasy Football Week 9 Wide Receiver Preview: Projections, DFS plays, matchups that matter, and more

Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 9, including waiver targets, projections, and the matchups that matter.

It's a rough week for wide receivers. We've got four teams on a bye and between them they employ three of the top four receivers in Fantasy and another four wide outs who we generally start. So the bar is pretty low to be a startable receiver in Week 9, but some pretty big names are still struggling to reach that mark.

Odell Beckham will face off with Chris Harris in Denver. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 2 and he has seven targets or fewer in three of his past four games. Larry Fitzgerald has seven targets (and just 20 yards) in his past two games. He hasn't had 70 yards in a game since Week 2 and only has two touchdowns on the season. Oh yeah, and he's got the 49ers on a short week. Keenan Allen's matchup is a mixed bag but it's his usage and production that is the bigger concern. Since Melvin Gordon and Hunter Henry have returned Allen has seen around 25% of the targets. He doesn't have a touchdown or a 70-yard game since Week 3. Terry McLaurin has been awesome whenever Case Keenum has been healthy but Keenum isn't currently Washington has Buffalo in Week 9. Yikes.

McLaurin and Fitzgerald are pretty easy sits for me and there are multiple waiver wire options below I'd start over them. You're probably going to be stuck starting Beckham and Allen, but I wouldn't hesitate to sit them for guys like D.J. Chark, John Brown and Michael Gallup.

Week 9 WR Preview
WR Preview
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 9 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
Dede Westbrook WR
JAC Jacksonville • #12
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Chris Conley should have a big opportunity against a bad pass defense.
WR Preview
Numbers to Know
  • 18 - Average depth of target for Darius Slayton, the highest amongst receivers with at least 25 targets. 
  • 1,011 - Air yards for Mike Evans this season, the most in the NFL
  • 33% - Target share for DeAndre Hopkins in Week 8. The loss of Will Fuller puts Hopkins back where he's been in the past. 
  • 49% - Terry McLaurin's share of Washington's air yards this season. I can't start him against Buffalo, but he's a good buy low.
  • 14.39 - Yards per target for Stefon Diggs, best in the league. Regression is coming but I still like Diggs more than Thielen this week.
  • 20.4 - Yards per reception for Chris Conley this season. That will also regress, but Conley is in play for Week 9.
WR Preview
Matchups that matter
Matchups that matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Larry Fitzgerald WR
ARI Arizona • #11
Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SF SF -9.5 O/U 43
OPP VS WR
1st
PROJ PTS
10
WR RNK
27th
YTD Stats
REC
38
TAR
59
REYDS
447
TD
2
FPTS/G
11.3
headshot-image
Terry McLaurin WR
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BUF BUF -10 O/U 37
OPP VS WR
3rd
PROJ PTS
11.4
WR RNK
36th
YTD Stats
REC
28
TAR
46
REYDS
458
TD
5
FPTS/G
14.6
headshot-image
D.J. Chark WR
JAC Jacksonville • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs HOU HOU -2 O/U 47
OPP VS WR
32nd
PROJ PTS
13
WR RNK
17th
YTD Stats
REC
39
TAR
61
REYDS
660
TD
6
FPTS/G
17.4
headshot-image
Danny Amendola WR
DET Detroit • #80
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ OAK OAK -2 O/U 50.5
OPP VS WR
23rd
PROJ PTS
10.8
WR RNK
NR
YTD Stats
REC
28
TAR
39
REYDS
347
TD
1
FPTS/G
11
headshot-image
Odell Beckham WR
CLE Cleveland • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DEN CLE -2.5 O/U 40.5
OPP VS WR
4th
PROJ PTS
13.7
WR RNK
23rd
YTD Stats
REC
34
TAR
61
REYDS
488
TD
1
FPTS/G
12.3
WR Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 9 Adds
headshot-image
Danny Amendola WR
DET Detroit • #80
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
Ownership
40%
Amendola has received 19 targets over the past two weeks and he's turned them into 16 catches for 200 yards. This week he gets a Raiders defense allowing 8.6 yards per pass attempt and the sixth-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers. There is no running game in Detroit now, and Amendola is one of the biggest beneficiaries.
headshot-image
DeVante Parker WR
MIA Miami • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Ownership
31%
Both Parker and Preston Williams are in play this week against the Jets. Parker has at least 11 PPR Fantasy points in four straight games and seems to be Ryan Fitzpatrick's preferred option.
headshot-image
Diontae Johnson WR
PIT Pittsburgh • #18
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
39%
Johnson has played three complete games with Mason Rudolph. He's scored 14.2, 19.7, and 19.4 Fantasy points in those three games. He's a solid No. 3 receiver this week against the Colts and I may still be too low on him.
headshot-image
Chris Conley WR
JAC Jacksonville • #18
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Ownership
3%
Conley has received five targets in four games this season. He's topped double digits in all four games and topped 20 PPR points in two of them. As long as Dede Westbrook is out Conley is a very good play.
headshot-image
Phillip Dorsett WR
NE New England • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Ownership
54%
I'm still worried about what happens to Dorsett once Mohamed Sanu gets fully acclimated but he's a fine flex this week against the Ravens.
headshot-image
Preston Williams WR
MIA Miami • #18
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
9%
I still like Williams' upside more than Parker's and prefer him as a stash but Parker is better as a No. 3 option this week. They both should be added.
Stashes
headshot-image
Antonio Brown WR
NE New England • #17
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Ownership
41%
It seems like a long shot, but I'll stash Brown for another week or two.
WR Preview
DFS Plays
Top Play
headshot-image
D.J. Moore WR
CAR Carolina • #12
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Week 9 Prices
FanDuel
$5,400
DraftKings
$4,800
Moore has once again struggled to get into the end zone this season, but he has 27 targets over his past three games and he only has two games this season below 12 PPR points. This is a very tight week of pricing and Moore's low price stands out as the best value at receiver.
Contrarian Plays
headshot-image
John Brown WR
BUF Buffalo • #15
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Week 9 Prices
FanDuel
$6,200
DraftKings
$6,100
If anything, I think Brown has been a bit unlucky. He's a borderline top-12 receiver in yards per game and he's been remarkably consistent, but only because he's had so few booms. Expect more touchdowns and Fantasy points from Brown in the second half.
WR Preview
Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank

PPR Rank

WR

NON PPR FPTS

PPR FPTs

2

1

Chris Godwin

14.03

20.18

8

2

DeAndre Hopkins

12.14

20.15

7

3

Julian Edelman

12.38

20.04

1

4

Mike Evans

14.23

19.64

3

5

D.J. Chark

13.75

19.16

4

6

Amari Cooper

13.72

19.02

9

7

Allen Robinson

12.06

18.95

13

8

Golden Tate

11.34

17.68

6

9

Stefon Diggs

12.56

17.54

10

10

Tyler Lockett

12.03

17.53

5

11

Kenny Golladay

12.63

17.40

12

12

John Brown

11.49

16.95

11

13

Tyreek Hill

11.53

16.62

19

14

T.Y. Hilton

10.55

16.21

14

15

Adam Thielen

11.32

15.96

15

16

Courtland Sutton

11.06

15.94

18

17

Michael Gallup

10.71

15.72

16

18

JuJu Smith-Schuster

10.91

15.65

22

19

D.J. Moore

9.74

15.37

26

20

Alshon Jeffery

9.26

14.89

17

21

Tyrell Williams

10.75

14.81

21

22

Odell Beckham

9.90

14.72

23

23

Danny Amendola

9.58

14.49

27

24

Keenan Allen

9.09

14.37

20

25

D.K. Metcalf

10.33

13.83

24

26

Marquise Brown

9.37

13.77

28

27

Marvin Jones

8.83

13.00

29

28

DeVante Parker

8.79

12.84

30

29

Jarvis Landry

8.65

12.75

25

30

Robby Anderson

9.28

12.71

34

31

Terry McLaurin

8.18

12.53

32

32

Curtis Samuel

8.41

12.50

45

33

Christian Kirk

6.93

12.31

37

34

Diontae Johnson

8.02

12.27

35

35

Mike Williams

8.18

12.14

31

36

Chris Conley

8.54

12.00

36

37

Philip Dorsett

8.14

11.93

44

38

Jamison Crowder

7.36

11.85

33

39

A.J. Brown

8.39

11.83

40

40

Emmanuel Sanders

7.61

11.80

Senior Fantasy Writer

Heath Cummings is a Senior Fantasy Writer that covers Daily Fantasy Sports of all types. Before coming to CBS Sports he was a staff writer for Footballguys and the host of The Fantasy Football Show on... Full Bio

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories