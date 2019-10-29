Fantasy Football Week 9 Wide Receiver Preview: Projections, DFS plays, matchups that matter, and more

It's a rough week for wide receivers. We've got four teams on a bye and between them they employ three of the top four receivers in Fantasy and another four wide outs who we generally start. So the bar is pretty low to be a startable receiver in Week 9, but some pretty big names are still struggling to reach that mark.

Odell Beckham will face off with Chris Harris in Denver. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 2 and he has seven targets or fewer in three of his past four games. Larry Fitzgerald has seven targets (and just 20 yards) in his past two games. He hasn't had 70 yards in a game since Week 2 and only has two touchdowns on the season. Oh yeah, and he's got the 49ers on a short week. Keenan Allen's matchup is a mixed bag but it's his usage and production that is the bigger concern. Since Melvin Gordon and Hunter Henry have returned Allen has seen around 25% of the targets. He doesn't have a touchdown or a 70-yard game since Week 3. Terry McLaurin has been awesome whenever Case Keenum has been healthy but Keenum isn't currently Washington has Buffalo in Week 9. Yikes.

McLaurin and Fitzgerald are pretty easy sits for me and there are multiple waiver wire options below I'd start over them. You're probably going to be stuck starting Beckham and Allen, but I wouldn't hesitate to sit them for guys like D.J. Chark, John Brown and Michael Gallup.

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 9 at this time. Here's what it means:

Dede Westbrook WR JAC Jacksonville • #12

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Chris Conley should have a big opportunity against a bad pass defense.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

18 - Average depth of target for Darius Slayton, the highest amongst receivers with at least 25 targets.

- Average depth of target for Darius Slayton, the highest amongst receivers with at least 25 targets. 1,011 - Air yards for Mike Evans this season, the most in the NFL.

- Air yards for Mike Evans this season, the most in the NFL. 33% - Target share for DeAndre Hopkins in Week 8. The loss of Will Fuller puts Hopkins back where he's been in the past.

- Target share for DeAndre Hopkins in Week 8. The loss of Will Fuller puts Hopkins back where he's been in the past. 49% - Terry McLaurin's share of Washington's air yards this season. I can't start him against Buffalo, but he's a good buy low.

- Terry McLaurin's share of Washington's air yards this season. I can't start him against Buffalo, but he's a good buy low. 14.39 - Yards per target for Stefon Diggs, best in the league. Regression is coming but I still like Diggs more than Thielen this week.

- Yards per target for Stefon Diggs, best in the league. Regression is coming but I still like Diggs more than Thielen this week. 20.4 - Yards per reception for Chris Conley this season. That will also regress, but Conley is in play for Week 9.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Larry Fitzgerald WR ARI Arizona • #11

Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -9.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 10 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 59 REYDS 447 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.3 Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -10 O/U 37 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 11.4 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 46 REYDS 458 TD 5 FPTS/G 14.6 D.J. Chark WR JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -2 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 13 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 61 REYDS 660 TD 6 FPTS/G 17.4 Danny Amendola WR DET Detroit • #80

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ OAK OAK -2 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 10.8 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 39 REYDS 347 TD 1 FPTS/G 11 Odell Beckham WR CLE Cleveland • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN CLE -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 13.7 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 61 REYDS 488 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.3

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 9 Adds Danny Amendola WR DET Detroit • #80

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Ownership 40% Amendola has received 19 targets over the past two weeks and he's turned them into 16 catches for 200 yards. This week he gets a Raiders defense allowing 8.6 yards per pass attempt and the sixth-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers. There is no running game in Detroit now, and Amendola is one of the biggest beneficiaries. DeVante Parker WR MIA Miami • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Ownership 31% Both Parker and Preston Williams are in play this week against the Jets. Parker has at least 11 PPR Fantasy points in four straight games and seems to be Ryan Fitzpatrick's preferred option. Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 39% Johnson has played three complete games with Mason Rudolph. He's scored 14.2, 19.7, and 19.4 Fantasy points in those three games. He's a solid No. 3 receiver this week against the Colts and I may still be too low on him. Chris Conley WR JAC Jacksonville • #18

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Ownership 3% Conley has received five targets in four games this season. He's topped double digits in all four games and topped 20 PPR points in two of them. As long as Dede Westbrook is out Conley is a very good play. Phillip Dorsett WR NE New England • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Ownership 54% I'm still worried about what happens to Dorsett once Mohamed Sanu gets fully acclimated but he's a fine flex this week against the Ravens. Preston Williams WR MIA Miami • #18

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 9% I still like Williams' upside more than Parker's and prefer him as a stash but Parker is better as a No. 3 option this week. They both should be added.

Stashes Antonio Brown WR NE New England • #17

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Ownership 41% It seems like a long shot, but I'll stash Brown for another week or two.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top Play D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 9 Prices FanDuel $5,400 DraftKings $4,800 Moore has once again struggled to get into the end zone this season, but he has 27 targets over his past three games and he only has two games this season below 12 PPR points. This is a very tight week of pricing and Moore's low price stands out as the best value at receiver.

Contrarian Plays John Brown WR BUF Buffalo • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Week 9 Prices FanDuel $6,200 DraftKings $6,100 If anything, I think Brown has been a bit unlucky. He's a borderline top-12 receiver in yards per game and he's been remarkably consistent, but only because he's had so few booms. Expect more touchdowns and Fantasy points from Brown in the second half.