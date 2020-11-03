Watch Now: Early Waiver Wire: Wide Receivers ( 1:49 )

It goes without saying that this has been the strangest Fantasy football season I can remember. And the wide receiver position has certainly been no different. Maybe the wildest position group of all has been the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it's about to get more wild with the addition of Antonio Brown.

Mike Evans "leads" the team in Fantasy production, but that truly seems to be only because he's played every game and Chris Godwin hasn't. It's also because he has a 15.2% touchdown rate. Evans is averaging below 20 yards per game when Godwin has been active, and there's a chance Godwin returns in Week 9. And don't forget about Scott Miller, who actually leads the Buccaneers with 400 yards receiving. Further complicating things is that fact that Leonard Fournette has 13 targets in his two games since returning from injury.

As of now, we're projecting Brown to play and we have Godwin out. And it's still a terrible mess. You have to project Evans as the best, and I don't expect a big role for Brown in his first game in more than a year. That makes Miller a solid No. 3 wide receiver. Some will certainly differ on Brown, and I definitely want to roster him, but I can't imagine starting him in this crowded situation. If Godwin returns, the situation gets worse for everyone except for Tom Brady. But we'll deal with that later in the week.

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 9 at this time:

Out Week 9 Kenny Golladay WR DET Detroit • #19

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola are both in play. Calvin Ridley WR ATL Atlanta • #18

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Russell Gage and Olamide Zaccheus could be flexes. T.Y. Hilton WR IND Indianapolis • #13

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. There probably isn't a Colts receiver to start in Week 9.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Cole Beasley WR BUF Buffalo • #11

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -2.5 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 12.3 WR RNK 27th Jerry Jeudy WR DEN Denver • #10

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 47 REYDS 359 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.3

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 8 Waivers Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #87

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -12.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK 31st ROSTERED 45% Shepard has 18 targets in two games since returning from injury. Considering he had a target share near 25% with Daniel Jones in 2019, it seems safe to assume Shepard will be a borderline No. 2 receiver in PPR and a solid No. 3 in non. Marvin Jones WR DET Detroit • #11

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -4 O/U 53.5 OPP VS WR 27th WR RNK 46th ROSTERED 52% Jones may be the best play available for Week 9 due to Kenny Golladay's injury. Even without Golladay, I wouldn't expect a huge target share, but the matchup against the Vikings is good enough that he shouldn't need one. Keelan Cole WR JAC Jacksonville • #84

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -6.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 32% Cole won't cost you much in terms of FAAB and the quarterback change is scary, but he scored double-digit PPR points n four of seven games before the bye and topped 15 points in three of those games. This Jacksonville passing game should still be high volume, and the Texans pass defense is not very good. Kendrick Bourne WR SF San Francisco • #84

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 4th WR RNK NR ROSTERED With no George Kittle or Deebo Samuel, Bourne should be at worst third in targets in Week 9 against the Packers. Bourne saw 10 targets in Week 8 and has been very efficient at 8.8 yards per target this season. Laviska Shenault Jr. WR JAC Jacksonville • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -6.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 47% I'd rather roster Shenault than Cole or Bourne if I didn't need a starter. I'm hopeful Shenault really takes off after the bye, but the quarterback change and his lack of involvement before the bye make it hard to trust him.

Stashes Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 4th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 62% With Kittle out for the year, there's a real chance that both Samuel and Aiyuk can be Fantasy relevant once Samuel is healthy.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Lockett WR SEA Seattle • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF SEA -2.5 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 16.6 WR RNK 2nd FANDUEL $7,400 DRAFTKINGS $6,800 I don't really buy the every other week thing with Lockett, but I do buy that the Bills will be more focused on taking away Metcalf this week, which should make things easier for Lockett. Truth be told, I'll have a lot of lineups with Lockett, Metcalf and Stefon Diggs this week.

Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Allen Robinson WR CHI Chicago • #12

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -5.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 15.4 WR RNK 8th FANDUEL $6,900 DRAFTKINGS $6,900 The Bears should be chasing the score against the Titans. The Titans secondary, while improved, is still not very good. And Robinson wasn't thrilled with his reduction in targets the past couple of games. Expect Nick Foles to feed him early and often in this game.