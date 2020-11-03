Watch Now: Early Waiver Wire: Wide Receivers (1:49)

It goes without saying that this has been the strangest Fantasy football season I can remember. And the wide receiver position has certainly been no different. Maybe the wildest position group of all has been the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it's about to get more wild with the addition of Antonio Brown.

Mike Evans "leads" the team in Fantasy production, but that truly seems to be only because he's played every game and Chris Godwin hasn't. It's also because he has a 15.2% touchdown rate. Evans is averaging below 20 yards per game when Godwin has been active, and there's a chance Godwin returns in Week 9. And don't forget about Scott Miller, who actually leads the Buccaneers with 400 yards receiving. Further complicating things is that fact that Leonard Fournette has 13 targets in his two games since returning from injury.

As of now, we're projecting Brown to play and we have Godwin out. And it's still a terrible mess. You have to project Evans as the best, and I don't expect a big role for Brown in his first game in more than a year. That makes Miller a solid No. 3 wide receiver. Some will certainly differ on Brown, and I definitely want to roster him, but I can't imagine starting him in this crowded situation. If Godwin returns, the situation gets worse for everyone except for Tom Brady. But we'll deal with that later in the week.

Here's everything else you need to prepare for Week 9:

Week 9 WR Preview
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 9 at this time:

Out Week 9
headshot-image
Kenny Golladay WR
DET Detroit • #19
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola are both in play.
headshot-image
Calvin Ridley WR
ATL Atlanta • #18
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Russell Gage and Olamide Zaccheus could be flexes.
headshot-image
T.Y. Hilton WR
IND Indianapolis • #13
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
There probably isn't a Colts receiver to start in Week 9.
Numbers to Know
  • 22.5 -- Marvin Hall's average depth of target. He could be an interesting boom-or-bust flex if Kenny Golladay is out..
  • 8.1 -- Mecole Hardman is the only receiver besides Deebo Samuel averaging more than 8 yards per catch after the reception.
  • 10.6 -- Only Jamison Crowder has more targets per game than Keenan Allen's 10.6.
  • 45.4% -- Terry McLaurin's has accounted for nearly half of his team's air yards, which leads the NFL.
  • 27 -- The Vikings have thrown more than 27 passes in a game just twice all season.
  • 9 -- Brandon Aiyuk has nine red zone targets, tied for fourth among wide receivers this year.
  • 15 -- Emmanuel Sanders had three straight games with at least 15 Fantasy points before he went on the Covid list.
  • 4 -- Four different players have led the Steelers in targets this season. JuJu Smith-Schuster is still not one of them.
Matchups that matter
Matchups that matter
headshot-image
Cole Beasley WR
BUF Buffalo • #11
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SEA SEA -2.5 O/U 54
OPP VS WR
32nd
PROJ PTS
12.3
WR RNK
27th
headshot-image
Jerry Jeudy WR
DEN Denver • #10
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
YTD Stats
REC
23
TAR
47
REYDS
359
TD
1
FPTS/G
9.3
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 8 Waivers
headshot-image
Sterling Shepard WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #87
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TB TB -12.5 O/U 47
OPP VS WR
7th
WR RNK
31st
ROSTERED
45%
Shepard has 18 targets in two games since returning from injury. Considering he had a target share near 25% with Daniel Jones in 2019, it seems safe to assume Shepard will be a borderline No. 2 receiver in PPR and a solid No. 3 in non.
headshot-image
Marvin Jones WR
DET Detroit • #11
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIN MIN -4 O/U 53.5
OPP VS WR
27th
WR RNK
46th
ROSTERED
52%
Jones may be the best play available for Week 9 due to Kenny Golladay's injury. Even without Golladay, I wouldn't expect a huge target share, but the matchup against the Vikings is good enough that he shouldn't need one.
headshot-image
Keelan Cole WR
JAC Jacksonville • #84
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs HOU HOU -6.5 O/U 51.5
OPP VS WR
24th
WR RNK
NR
ROSTERED
32%
Cole won't cost you much in terms of FAAB and the quarterback change is scary, but he scored double-digit PPR points n four of seven games before the bye and topped 15 points in three of those games. This Jacksonville passing game should still be high volume, and the Texans pass defense is not very good.
headshot-image
Kendrick Bourne WR
SF San Francisco • #84
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs GB O/U 50.5
OPP VS WR
4th
WR RNK
NR
ROSTERED
With no George Kittle or Deebo Samuel, Bourne should be at worst third in targets in Week 9 against the Packers. Bourne saw 10 targets in Week 8 and has been very efficient at 8.8 yards per target this season.
headshot-image
Laviska Shenault Jr. WR
JAC Jacksonville • #10
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs HOU HOU -6.5 O/U 51.5
OPP VS WR
24th
WR RNK
NR
ROSTERED
47%
I'd rather roster Shenault than Cole or Bourne if I didn't need a starter. I'm hopeful Shenault really takes off after the bye, but the quarterback change and his lack of involvement before the bye make it hard to trust him.
Stashes
headshot-image
Deebo Samuel WR
SF San Francisco • #19
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs GB O/U 50.5
OPP VS WR
4th
WR RNK
NR
ROSTERED
62%
With Kittle out for the year, there's a real chance that both Samuel and Aiyuk can be Fantasy relevant once Samuel is healthy.
WR Preview
DFS Plays
Top Play
headshot-image
Tyler Lockett WR
SEA Seattle • #16
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BUF SEA -2.5 O/U 54
OPP VS WR
12th
PROJ PTS
16.6
WR RNK
2nd
FANDUEL
$7,400
DRAFTKINGS
$6,800
I don't really buy the every other week thing with Lockett, but I do buy that the Bills will be more focused on taking away Metcalf this week, which should make things easier for Lockett. Truth be told, I'll have a lot of lineups with Lockett, Metcalf and Stefon Diggs this week.
Contrarian Play
headshot-image
Allen Robinson WR
CHI Chicago • #12
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TEN TEN -5.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS WR
28th
PROJ PTS
15.4
WR RNK
8th
FANDUEL
$6,900
DRAFTKINGS
$6,900
The Bears should be chasing the score against the Titans. The Titans secondary, while improved, is still not very good. And Robinson wasn't thrilled with his reduction in targets the past couple of games. Expect Nick Foles to feed him early and often in this game.
WR Preview
