tyreek-hill.jpg
Getty Images

When I did my projections process for Week 9 for the first time, I was faced with an alarming outcome: Tyreek Hill was my new No. 1 wide receiver. It's not a terribly advanced projections system, or anything, mostly involved inputting expected scoring from Vegas lines plus player usage stats for the season, but even still, I was surprised to see Hill at the top of the heap.

But I probably shouldn't be. Hill leads all wide receivers in total Fantasy scoring, and he only falls to No. 4 if you sort per game. His 92 targets, 69 catches, and 961 yards all lead the league, with his 120.1 yards per game standing as the third-best pace since the merger. He's having an absurd season, ranking as the No. 4 WR in points per game despite just two touchdowns among those 92 targets.

To be clear, Hill isn't my No. 1 WR this week, as you can see below, but he's not far off. He currently ranks second among all players in target share (if we don't count DeAndre Hopkins' 38% rate through two games), and he's bounced back in yards per catch after a rare down year in 2021, jumping up from 11.2 to 13.9 so far. And he's done that while playing with three different starting quarterbacks leaving four different games early due to injury. 

In the five games Tua Tagovailoa has both started and finished, Hill has double-digit targets in all but one, as that duo has developed immediate chemistry. Jaylen Waddle is, of course, a bit part of Miami's offense, but Hill is the clear No. 1 option, and he has nearly 100 more air yards on his targets than any other player in the league. The combination of Hill's massive target share and his downfield role is something no player in the league can match right now, and it might give him more weekly upside than anyone else – he has the two highest single-game receiving totals of the season and four of the nine highest. 

So, yeah, you can definitely make a case for Hill as the No. 1 WR in Fantasy right now, both for Week 9 and for the rest of the season. He's been everything Miami could have hoped for, and Fantasy players are reaping the rewards right along with them. 

Here are the rest of my rankings for Week 9 wide receivers. 

  1. Cooper Kupp @TB
  2. Stefon Diggs @NYJ
  3. Justin Jefferson @WAS
  4. Tyreek Hill @CHI
  5. DeAndre Hopkins vs. SEA
  6. A.J. Brown @HOU
  7. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. GB
  8. Tee Higgins vs. CAR
  9. Chris Godwin vs. LAR
  10. Davante Adams @JAX
  11. Chris Olave vs. BAL
  12. Jaylen Waddle @CHI
  13. Mike Evans vs. LAR
  14. Tyler Boyd vs. CAR
  15. DeVonta Smith @HOU
  16. Tyler Lockett @ARI
  17. DK Metcalf @ARI
  18. Gabe Davis @NYJ
  19. Rondale Moore vs. SEA
  20. Michael Pittman @NE
  21. Christian Kirk vs. LV
  22. Terry McLaurin vs. MIN
  23. D.J. Moore @CIN
  24. Josh Palmer @ATL
  25. Garrett Wilson vs. BUF
  26. Curtis Samuel vs. MIN
  27. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. TEN
  28. Adam Thielen @WAS
  29. Jakobi Meyers vs. IND
  30. Romeo Doubs @DET
  31. Darnell Mooney vs. MIA
  32. Devin Duvernay @NO
  33. Josh Reynolds vs. GB
  34. Drake London vs. LAC
  35. Alec Pierce @NE
  36. Robert Woods @KC
  37. Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. TEN
  38. Zay Jones vs. LV
  39. Allen Robinson @TB
  40. Hunter Renfrow @JAX
  41. K.J. Osborn @WAS
  42. Terrace Marshall @CIN
  43. Mack Hollins @JAX
  44. Sammy Watkins @DET
  45. Marvin Jones vs. LV
  46. DeAndre Carter @ATL
  47. Van Jefferson  @TB
  48. Parris Campbell @NE
  49. DeVante Parker vs. IND
  50. Mecole Hardman vs. TEN
  51. Isaiah McKenzie @NYJ
  52. Chris Moore vs. PHI
  53. Trent Sherfield @CHI
  54. Ben Skowronek @TB
  55. Kyle Philips @KC