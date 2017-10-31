Fantasy Football Week 9 Wide Receiver Rankings: Ready to buy Will Fuller?

Will Fuller looks like a star so far. Where does he rank in Week 9?

More Week 9: Waiver WireTrade ValuesStreaming Options — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em — Cheat Sheet

Here are the rankings from our trio of experts at the start of Week 9. These rankings will be updated to reflect the latest news and injuries from around the league as of publication, but they will be updated throughout the week. Check out our breakdown of the rankings for the week as well. 

PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST

Editor's note: All Rankings updated as of 2 p.m. EST Tuesday. 

Week 9 WR Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs IND) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs IND) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs IND)
2Dez Bryant DAL (vs KC) Michael Thomas NO (vs TB) Mike Evans TB (at NO)
3Julio Jones ATL (at CAR) Doug Baldwin SEA (vs WAS) Julio Jones ATL (at CAR)
4Michael Thomas NO (vs TB) Julio Jones ATL (at CAR) Michael Thomas NO (vs TB)
5Mike Evans TB (at NO) Amari Cooper OAK (at MIA) Dez Bryant DAL (vs KC)
6Will Fuller HOU (vs IND) Mike Evans TB (at NO) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (vs ATL)
7Tyreek Hill KC (at DAL) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (vs ATL) Tyreek Hill KC (at DAL)
8Doug Baldwin SEA (vs WAS) Tyreek Hill KC (at DAL) Golden Tate DET (at GB)
9Golden Tate DET (at GB) Dez Bryant DAL (vs KC) A.J. Green CIN (at JAC)
10Kelvin Benjamin CAR (vs ATL) Will Fuller HOU (vs IND) Michael Crabtree OAK (at MIA)
11Michael Crabtree OAK (at MIA) Michael Crabtree OAK (at MIA) Doug Baldwin SEA (vs WAS)
12Marvin Jones DET (at GB) A.J. Green CIN (at JAC) Jarvis Landry MIA (vs OAK)
13Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at SF) Jarvis Landry MIA (vs OAK) Demaryius Thomas DEN (at PHI)
14Jarvis Landry MIA (vs OAK) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at SF) Amari Cooper OAK (at MIA)
15A.J. Green CIN (at JAC) Robby Anderson NYJ (vs BUF) T.Y. Hilton IND (at HOU)
16Amari Cooper OAK (at MIA) Golden Tate DET (at GB) Sterling Shepard NYG (vs LAR)
17Demaryius Thomas DEN (at PHI) T.Y. Hilton IND (at HOU) Ted Ginn NO (vs TB)
18Ted Ginn NO (vs TB) Jordy Nelson GB (vs DET) Marvin Jones DET (at GB)
19Jordy Nelson GB (vs DET) Marvin Jones DET (at GB) DeVante Parker MIA (vs OAK)
20T.Y. Hilton IND (at HOU) Demaryius Thomas DEN (at PHI) DeSean Jackson TB (at NO)
21Mohamed Sanu ATL (at CAR) Sterling Shepard NYG (vs LAR) Will Fuller HOU (vs IND)
22Paul Richardson SEA (vs WAS) Cooper Kupp LAR (at NYG) Jordy Nelson GB (vs DET)
23Davante Adams GB (vs DET) Nelson Agholor PHI (vs DEN) Davante Adams GB (vs DET)
24Sterling Shepard NYG (vs LAR) Paul Richardson SEA (vs WAS) Tyler Lockett SEA (vs WAS)
25Tyler Lockett SEA (vs WAS) DeSean Jackson TB (at NO) Paul Richardson SEA (vs WAS)
26Jeremy Maclin BAL (at TEN) Ted Ginn NO (vs TB) Robert Woods LAR (at NYG)
27Devin Funchess CAR (vs ATL) DeVante Parker MIA (vs OAK) Robby Anderson NYJ (vs BUF)
28Rishard Matthews TEN (vs BAL) Devin Funchess CAR (vs ATL) Allen Hurns JAC (vs CIN)
29Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs DEN) John Brown ARI (at SF) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at SF)
30Robby Anderson NYJ (vs BUF) Allen Hurns JAC (vs CIN) Marqise Lee JAC (vs CIN)
31Nelson Agholor PHI (vs DEN) Davante Adams GB (vs DET) Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs DEN)
32DeVante Parker MIA (vs OAK) Jamison Crowder WAS (at SEA) Pierre Garcon SF (vs ARI)
33DeSean Jackson TB (at NO) Marqise Lee JAC (vs CIN) Devin Funchess CAR (vs ATL)
34Allen Hurns JAC (vs CIN) Mohamed Sanu ATL (at CAR) Nelson Agholor PHI (vs DEN)
35Jermaine Kearse NYJ (vs BUF) Tyler Lockett SEA (vs WAS) Jermaine Kearse NYJ (vs BUF)
36Marqise Lee JAC (vs CIN) Jermaine Kearse NYJ (vs BUF) Rishard Matthews TEN (vs BAL)
37Pierre Garcon SF (vs ARI) Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs DEN) Jeremy Maclin BAL (at TEN)
38Jamison Crowder WAS (at SEA) Corey Davis TEN (vs BAL) Cooper Kupp LAR (at NYG)
39Cooper Kupp LAR (at NYG) Robert Woods LAR (at NYG) Mohamed Sanu ATL (at CAR)
40Randall Cobb GB (vs DET) Rishard Matthews TEN (vs BAL) Sammy Watkins LAR (at NYG)
41Sammy Watkins LAR (at NYG) Demarcus Robinson KC (at DAL) Jamison Crowder WAS (at SEA)
42Kenny Stills MIA (vs OAK) Sammy Watkins LAR (at NYG) Marquise Goodwin SF (vs ARI)
43Corey Davis TEN (vs BAL) Marquise Goodwin SF (vs ARI) Brandon Coleman NO (vs TB)
44Jordan Matthews BUF (at NYJ) Jeremy Maclin BAL (at TEN) Eric Decker TEN (vs BAL)
45Terrance Williams DAL (vs KC) Randall Cobb GB (vs DET) Josh Doctson WAS (at SEA)
46Eric Decker TEN (vs BAL) Brandon Coleman NO (vs TB) Corey Davis TEN (vs BAL)
47Josh Doctson WAS (at SEA) Kenny Stills MIA (vs OAK) Jordan Matthews BUF (at NYJ)
48Robert Woods LAR (at NYG)Josh Doctson WAS (at SEA)Kenny Stills MIA (vs OAK)
Fantasy Writer

Though he can be found covering three different sports depending on the time of year, there is one unifying theme in how Chris Towers approaches sports; "Where's the evidence?" It doesn't matter how outlandish... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories