When I did my projections process for Week 9 for the first time, I was faced with an alarming outcome: Tyreek Hill was my new No. 1 wide receiver. It's not a terribly advanced projections system, or anything, mostly involved inputting expected scoring from Vegas lines plus player usage stats for the season, but even still, I was surprised to see Hill at the top of the heap.

But I probably shouldn't be. Hill leads all wide receivers in total Fantasy scoring, and he only falls to No. 4 if you sort per game. His 92 targets, 69 catches, and 961 yards all lead the league, with his 120.1 yards per game standing as the third-best pace since the merger. He's having an absurd season, ranking as the No. 4 WR in points per game despite just two touchdowns among those 92 targets.

To be clear, Hill isn't my No. 1 WR this week, as you can see below, but he's not far off. He currently ranks second among all players in target share (if we don't count DeAndre Hopkins' 38% rate through two games), and he's bounced back in yards per catch after a rare down year in 2021, jumping up from 11.2 to 13.9 so far. And he's done that while playing with three different starting quarterbacks leaving four different games early due to injury.

In the five games Tua Tagovailoa has both started and finished, Hill has double-digit targets in all but one, as that duo has developed immediate chemistry. Jaylen Waddle is, of course, a bit part of Miami's offense, but Hill is the clear No. 1 option, and he has nearly 100 more air yards on his targets than any other player in the league. The combination of Hill's massive target share and his downfield role is something no player in the league can match right now, and it might give him more weekly upside than anyone else – he has the two highest single-game receiving totals of the season and four of the nine highest.

So, yeah, you can definitely make a case for Hill as the No. 1 WR in Fantasy right now, both for Week 9 and for the rest of the season. He's been everything Miami could have hoped for, and Fantasy players are reaping the rewards right along with them.

Here are the rest of my rankings for Week 9 wide receivers.