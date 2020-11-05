Watch Now: Name That Player: Wide Receiver ( 1:53 )

As the injured and/or Covid list continues to grow our bar for replacement players has to get a little bit lower. In Week 9 the 49ers will be without most of their offensive skill starters, including George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, Kendrick Bourne and Deebo Samuel. As of Thursday afternoon, Jerick McKinnon is the only projected starter who has caught 10 passes this season. It's awful for the 49ers and it's getting very difficult for Fantasy managers as well.

Looking to the waiver wire doesn't offer a lot of certainty, but it certainly offers some upside. My highest ranked player currently available in at least 40% of leagues is Scott Miller. But that's because I don't expect a large role for Antonio Brown and we currently don't expect Chris Godwin to play. The one exception to the lack of floor is Sterling Shepard.

Shepard has dominated targets for the Giants since returning and he was close to a 25% target share in games with Daniel Jones last year. He has a good matchup against Washington, and I really can't think of any reason he'd still be available in more than half of leagues.

If you don't want to risk the Tampa Bay situation and you can't find Shepard, a pair of Jaguars would be my next choice, Keelan Cole and Laviska Shenault. Jacksonville is doing all it can to leak out that they expect their passing game to be better with rookie Jake Luton starting. Cole and Shenault have both topped double-digit Fantasy points in four of seven games and have a great matchup against the Texans.

If you really want to shoot for the moon (and have no floor at all), Mecole Hardman is still available in nearly half of leagues. Hardman has six targets in two games this season and topped 18 Fantasy points in both of them. Just beware that Sammy Watkins has returned to practice this week and could squash Hardman's appeal.

After Shepard, the waiver-wire options at receiver are long on upside but short on reliability.

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 9 at this time:

Out Week 9 Kenny Golladay WR DET Detroit • #19

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola are both in play. Calvin Ridley WR ATL Atlanta • #18

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Russell Gage and Olamide Zaccheus could be flexes. T.Y. Hilton WR IND Indianapolis • #13

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. There probably isn't a Colts receiver to start in Week 9.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

22.5 -- Marvin Hall's average depth of target. He could be an interesting boom-or-bust flex if Matthew Stafford is cleared to return.

-- Marvin Hall's average depth of target. He could be an interesting boom-or-bust flex if Matthew Stafford is cleared to return. 8.1 -- Mecole Hardman is the only receiver besides Deebo Samuel averaging more than 8 yards per catch after the reception.

-- Mecole Hardman is the only receiver besides Deebo Samuel averaging more than 8 yards per catch after the reception. 10.6 -- Only Jamison Crowder has more targets per game than Keenan Allen's 10.6.

-- Only Jamison Crowder has more targets per game than Keenan Allen's 10.6. 45.4% -- Terry McLaurin's has accounted for nearly half of his team's air yards, which leads the NFL.

-- Terry McLaurin's has accounted for nearly half of his team's air yards, which leads the NFL. 27 -- The Vikings have thrown more than 27 passes in a game just twice all season.

15 -- Emmanuel Sanders had three straight games with at least 15 Fantasy points before he went on the Covid list.

-- Emmanuel Sanders had three straight games with at least 15 Fantasy points before he went on the Covid list. 4 -- Four different players have led the Steelers in targets this season. JuJu Smith-Schuster is still not one of them.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Cole Beasley WR BUF Buffalo • #11

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -2.5 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 12.3 WR RNK 27th Jerry Jeudy WR DEN Denver • #10

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 47 REYDS 359 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.3

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 8 Waivers Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #87

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 1st WR RNK 20th ROSTERED 51% Shepard has 18 targets in two games since returning from injury. Considering he had a target share near 25% with Daniel Jones in 2019, it seems safe to assume Shepard will be a borderline No. 2 receiver in PPR and a solid No. 3 in non. Keelan Cole WR JAC Jacksonville • #84

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -6.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK 30th ROSTERED 29% Cole won't cost you much in terms of FAAB and the quarterback change is scary, but he scored double-digit PPR points n four of seven games before the bye and topped 15 points in three of those games. This Jacksonville passing game should still be high volume, and the Texans pass defense is not very good. Laviska Shenault Jr. WR JAC Jacksonville • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -6.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK 35th ROSTERED 46% I'd rather roster Shenault than Cole or Bourne if I didn't need a starter. I'm hopeful Shenault really takes off after the bye, but the quarterback change and his lack of involvement before the bye make it hard to trust him. Scott Miller WR TB Tampa Bay • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO TB -4.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK 22nd ROSTERED 41% Miller actually leads Tampa Bay in receiving yards this season. But even as high as I have him projected I recognize Brown (and possbly Godwin) pose a serious risk.

Stashes Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 4th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 57% With Kittle out for the year, there's a real chance that both Samuel and Aiyuk can be Fantasy relevant once they are healthy.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Lockett WR SEA Seattle • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF SEA -2.5 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 16.6 WR RNK 2nd FANDUEL $7,400 DRAFTKINGS $6,800 I don't really buy the every other week thing with Lockett, but I do buy that the Bills will be more focused on taking away Metcalf this week, which should make things easier for Lockett. Truth be told, I'll have a lot of lineups with Lockett, Metcalf and Stefon Diggs this week.

Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Allen Robinson WR CHI Chicago • #12

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -5.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 15.4 WR RNK 8th FANDUEL $6,900 DRAFTKINGS $6,900 The Bears should be chasing the score against the Titans. The Titans secondary, while improved, is still not very good. And Robinson wasn't thrilled with his reduction in targets the past couple of games. Expect Nick Foles to feed him early and often in this game.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

